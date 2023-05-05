Broadband Roundup
White House Meets AI Leaders, FTC Claims Meta Violated Privacy Order, Graham Targets Section 230
The Biden administration announced $140 million in new funding for national AI research.
May 5, 2023 — Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior officials on Thursday met with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI to discuss the risks associated with artificial intelligence technologies, following the administration’s announcement of $140 million in funding for national AI research.
President Joe Biden briefly stopped by the meeting, telling the tech leaders that “what you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.”
Government officials emphasized the importance of responsible leadership and called on the CEOs to be more transparent about their AI systems with both policymakers and the general public.
“The private sector has an ethical, moral and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products,” Harris said in a statement after the meeting.
In addition to the new investment in AI research, the White House announced that the Office of Management and Budget would be releasing proposed policy guidance on government usage of AI systems for public comment.
The initiatives announced Thursday are “an important first step,” wrote Adam Conner, vice president of technology policy at the Center for American Progress. “But the White House can and should do more. It’s time for President Joe Biden to issue an executive order that requires federal agencies to implement the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and take other key actions to address the challenges and opportunities of AI.”
FTC claims Facebook violated privacy order
The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed significant modifications to its 2020 privacy settlement with Facebook, accusing the company of violating children’s privacy protections and improperly sharing user data with third parties.
The suggested changes would include a blanket prohibition against monetizing the data of underage users and limits on the uses of facial recognition technology, among several other constraints.
“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.”
Although the agency voted unanimously to issue the order, Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya expressed concerns about whether the changes exceeded the FTC’s limited order modification authority. “I look forward to hearing additional information and arguments and will consider these issues with an open mind,” he said.
Meta responded to the FTC’s action with a lengthy statement calling it a “political stunt” and outlining the changes that have been implemented since the original order.
“Let’s be clear about what the FTC is trying to do: usurp the authority of Congress to set industry-wide standards and instead single out one American company while allowing Chinese companies, like TikTok, to operate without constraint on American soil,” wrote Andy Stone, Meta’s director of policy communications, in a statement posted to Twitter.
Meta now has thirty days to respond to the proposed changes. “We will vigorously fight this action and expect to prevail,” Stone said.
Sen. Graham threatens to repeal Section 230 if tech lobby kills EARN IT Act
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously approved the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act, a controversial bill that would create new carveouts to Section 230 in an attempt to combat online child sexual abuse material.
But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the bill’s cosponsor and ranking member of the committee, expressed doubt about the legislation’s future, claiming that “the political and economic power of social media companies is overwhelming.”
“I have little hope that common-sense proposals like this will ever become law because of the lobbying power these companies have at their disposal,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “My next approach is going to be to sunset Section 230 liability protection for social media companies.”
If Congress fails to pass legislation regulating social media companies, Graham continued, “it’s time to open up the American courtrooms as a way to protect consumers.”
However, large tech companies are not the only critics of the EARN IT Act. The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday urged Congress to reject the proposed legislation, alongside two other bills related to digital privacy.
“These bills purport to hold powerful companies accountable for their failure to protect children and other vulnerable communities from dangers on their services when, in reality, increasing censorship and weakening encryption would not only be ineffective at solving these concerns, it would in fact exacerbate them,” said Cody Venzke, ACLU senior policy counsel.
Colorado Law for Muni Broadband Networks, VETRO and COS Collaborate, South African Open Access
Because of now-defunct Colorado law, a total of 122 communities had to opt out of state-level broadband restrictions.
May 3, 2023 – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed a bill giving the state’s local governments greater flexibility in creating municipal broadband networks.
With his signing of bill S.B. 183, Colorado removed a significant speedbump for many municipalities seeking to build local broadband networks.
The measure might also have prevented the state from distributing upcoming federal broadband infrastructure funds under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
Colorado officials expect to receive between $400 million and $700 million from the BEAD program, and the fund requires states to describe their efforts to ensure that non-traditional broadband providers can compete for funding alongside more established providers.
To avoid any potential BEAD disbursement disagreements, Colorado revised a 2005 law that prevented local governments from entering the broadband market or spending funds without first securing voters’ approval. This revision “removes the biggest obstacle to achieving the governor’s goal to connect 99% of Colorado households by the end of 2027,” Brandy Reitter, executive director of the Colorado Broadband Office, said in a press release.
Between 2008 and 2022, a total of 122 communities decided to opt out of these state-level restrictions, authorizing themselves to make local broadband decisions, according to data collected by the Colorado Municipal League, a nonprofit organization representing 270 Coloradan cities and towns.
VETRO selected to power the software behind California middle mile network, partners with COS Systems
VETRO, a provider of a cloud-based fiber management system, has been selected as the system of record for California’s 10,000-mile fiber network, the company announced Tuesday in a press briefing at Broadband Communities Summit near Houston, Texas.
Through the construction and connection stages of the network, the company will identify, map, and manage fiber strands.
“We’re excited to partner with California’s middle-mile broadband team to aid their efforts to accelerate the deployment of high-speed fiber to ultimately connect underserved and unserved communities throughout the state,” said Will Mitchell, VETRO CEO.
California has fast-tracked the development of the middle-mile broadband network passed in July 2021. The law included $3.25 billion to develop a statewide, open access network. The 2022 budget package allocated an additional $550 million in future funding resources for the Middle Mile Broadband Initiative.
Additionally, VETRO announced that it and COS Systems, a provider of software to manage broadband networks, has agreed to integrate their software solutions.
“With our integration, we’re marrying two industry-leading platforms to provide network operators with a holistic view of their network,” says Mikael Philipsson, CEO of COS Systems.
COS Systems’ cloud-hosted software helps ISPs plan, build, and manage broadband networks. It supports service providers and open access networks.
South African software providers for open access networks announces U.S. market entry
Automation Exchange, a fiber software company based in South African, announced the expansion of AEX’s operations to the United States in a press briefing Wednesday at Broadband Communities Summit near Houston, Texas.
AEX offers operations support system and business support system, often referred to as OSS/BSS software. Although designed for open access networks – which are well-developed in South Africa – AEX has designed its software for both open access networks and the closed networks that are more common in the United States.
“We are well-positioned to help American network operators meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Greg Wilson, founder of AEX and the CEO of Myriad Capital.
In addition to its OSS/BSS software, Wilson said that AEX offers consulting services to help providers get services up and running. The company has three deployments in the U.S., two closed networks and one open access network, the Grant Public Utility District in Moses Lake, Washington.
FCC RDOF Penalties, KOSA Reintroduced, Lawmakers Explore AI Regulation
RDOF defaults prevented an estimated 293,128 locations in 31 states from getting new investments, the FCC said.
May 2, 2023 — The Federal Communications Commission on Monday proposed more than $8 million in fines against 22 applicants for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction, alleging that they violated FCC requirements by defaulting on their bids.
The defaults prevented an estimated 293,128 locations in 31 states from receiving new investments in broadband infrastructure, according to a press release from the FCC.
“When applicants fail to live up to their obligations in a broadband deployment program, it is a setback for all of us,” Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said in a statement. “Defaulting applicants pay a fine, but rural communities that have already waited too long for broadband pay a larger toll.”
The FCC has previously put forward penalties against several other RDOF applicants for defaulting, including a proposed $4.3 million in fines against 73 applicants in July.
These enforcement actions intends to show that the agency “takes seriously its commitment to hold applicants accountable and ensure the integrity of our universal service funding,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
Kids Online Safety Act reintroduced
The Kids Online Safety Act was reintroduced on Tuesday by Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sparking a mix of praise and criticism from a broad range of youth health, civil liberties and technology organizations.
Although KOSA ultimately failed to pass in 2022, it won rare bipartisan support and continued to gain momentum even before its official reintroduction during the current session of Congress through energetic promotion in both House and Senate hearings.
“We need to hold these platforms accountable for their role in exposing our kids to harmful content, which is leading to declining mental health, higher rates of suicide, and eating disorders… these new laws would go a long way in safeguarding the experiences our children have online,” said Johanna Kandel, CEO of the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, in a Tuesday press release applauding the legislation.
However, KOSA’s opponents expressed disappointment that the reintroduced bill appeared largely similar to the original version, failing to substantially address several previous criticisms.
“KOSA’s sponsors seem determined to ignore repeated warnings that KOSA violates the First Amendment and will in fact harm minors,” said Ari Cohn, free speech counsel at TechFreedom, in a press release. “Their unwillingness to engage with these concerns in good faith is borne out by their superficial revisions that change nothing about the ultimate effects of the bill.”
Cohn also claimed that the bill did not clearly establish what constitutes reason for a platform to know that a user is underage.
“In the face of that uncertainty, platforms will clearly have to age-verify all users to avoid liability — or worse, avoid obtaining any knowledge whatsoever and leave minors without any protections at all,” he said. “The most ‘reasonable’ and risk-averse course remains to block minors from accessing any content related to disfavored subjects, ultimately to the detriment of our nation’s youth.”
In addition, the compliance obligations imposed by KOSA could actually undermine teens’ online privacy, argued Matt Schruers, president of the Computer & Communications Industry Association
“Governments should avoid compliance requirements that would compel digital services to collect more personal information about their users — such as geolocation information and a government-issued identification — particularly when responsible companies are instituting measures to collect and store less data on customers,” Schruers said in a statement.
Lawmakers introduce series of bills targeting AI
Amid growing calls for federal regulation of artificial intelligence, Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., on Tuesday introduced a bill that would require disclosure of AI-generated content in political ads.
“Unfortunately, our current laws have not kept pace with the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies,” Clarke said in a press release. “If AI-generated content can manipulate and deceive people on a large scale, it can have devastating consequences for our national security and election security.
Other lawmakers have taken a broader approach regulating the rapidly evolving technology. Legislation introduced Friday by Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., would create a cabinet-level AI task force to recommend specific legislative and regulatory reforms for AI-related privacy protections, biometric identification standards and risk assessment frameworks.
“As the deployment of AI accelerates, the federal government should lead by example to ensure it uses the technology responsibly,” Bennet said in a press release. “Americans deserve confidence that our government’s use of AI won’t violate their rights or undermine their privacy.”
Earlier in April, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., proposed a high-level AI policy framework focused on ensuring transparency and accountability.
Problematic ACP Qualification Standard, Macquarie Invests in Pavlov, Cogent Closes T-Mobile Wireline Deal
Horry alleges service providers are signing up customers to the ACP that don’t actually qualify.
May 1, 2023 – A telephone company is asking the Federal Communications Commission to drop alternative ways of verifying eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program after alleging customers of a service provider do not qualify using the standard verification method.
Horry Telephone Company wrote to the FCC Thursday claiming that an unnamed service provider has been signing customers onto its low-income broadband subsidy program using an alternative verification process that allegedly does not meet the stringency of the standard national verifier method. Verifications typically includes the customer being on an existing assistance program.
“The individuals HTC has encountered that have qualified for ACP with the national provider based on this list have not been able to qualify for the program through HTC via the standard National Verification process,” Horry said in the letter. “HTC has also discovered that the national provider’s customers are not required to do anything to qualify, verify eligibility, or consent to signing up.
“These factors indicate that the national provider’s Alternate Verification Process does not follow the program rules of being at least as stringent as the National Verifier process and as a result, a customer’s eligibility for ACP is dependent upon which provider they utilize,” it added.
Horry, which participates in the ACP, said allowing these providers to use an alternative verification method opens the program up to abuse and puts smaller providers at a disadvantage. The ACP program has been identified as a program that can help smaller providers build in remote areas.
It added that because the pandemic emergency period is over, all providers should be required to use the national verifier.
The company also alleges that “rogue” sales agents are selling customers on services with the promise that they can apply a promotion, which is not labelled as an ACP discount. Once the customer signs up, they are only then told that they must qualify for the ACP.
“If ACP continues into the future, HTC ask that providers, and their employees, be prohibited from misrepresenting ACP to close a sale,” Horry said.
The ACP has already been used for fraudulent enrollment practices, Office of the Inspector General said in a report last year. In that report, the FCC watchdog noted that service providers were enrolling multiple households on a single qualifying person’s information.
The ACP’s predecessor, the Emergency Broadband Benefit, has also been found by the watchdog to have been the subject of alleged abuse, fraud and waste when providers were signing up more students than exist at certain schools.
Observers have been pressing for the $14.2 billion program, which has more than 17 million subscribers, to be extended for the long-term. The FCC has set up outreach programs to assist in getting millions more on the program. The program provides a subsidy of up to $30 and $75 per month on tribal lands for broadband connections and a one-time $100 subsidy for a device.
Macquarie invests in Pavlov Media for MDU broadband
Large infrastructure investment firm Macquarie Asset Management announced Friday it has made an investment in Pavlov Media, a fiber provider to off-campus student housing units.
“The Fund’s investment will allow Pavlov Media to continue the construction of fiber infrastructure in existing and new markets, expand the company’s [multi-dwelling unit] market presence and accelerate Pavlov Media’s fiber-to-the-home initiatives, which are focused on locations around its core markets,” according to a Friday press release.
The investment details are not disclosed.
Founded in 1994, Pavlov Media primarily provides broadband to approximately 800 MDUs across 150 markets in the United States and Canada, according to a press release.
“We believe that the combination of Pavlov Media’s highly contracted base business and its significant growth potential represents a unique opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing consumer fiber sector,” said Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, in the release. “We look forward to partnering with the Pavlov Media management team to support the future growth of the business.”
Cogent closes acquisition of T-Mobile wireline business
Cogent Communications said Monday that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of T-Mobile’s wireline business.
T-Mobile acquired Sprint in 2020 and began focusing on its wireless business. In September, it agreed to sell its wireline business to Cogent, which sees the transfer of Sprint’s legacy wireline network, a customer base and employees.
Cogent said the assets would serve as a complement and would replace a network it had been leasing.
