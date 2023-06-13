Broadband Roundup
$700M for Rural Internet, New CEO at Starry, Semiconductor Manufacturing Partnership
ReConnect funding will go toward 142 projects expected to benefit 314,000 Americans.
June 13, 2023 – Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Monday that the department is allotting $714 million in grants and loans for the purpose of providing high-speed internet to rural residents, farmers, and business owners in 19 states.
The money comes from the ReConnect Program and will go toward 142 projects, including fiber and fixed wireless, benefiting 314,000 rural Americans.
Applicants to the ReConnect Program must serve rural areas lacking access to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload speeds and must commit to providing 100 Mbps speeds to all locations in the service area.
“High-speed internet is a key to prosperity for people who live and work in rural communities,” Vilsack said.
Starry appoints new CEO after filing for bankruptcy
Fixed wireless service provider Starry announced Tuesday that Alex Moulle-Berteaux, a company founder and former chief operating officer, has been named CEO effective immediately.
Moulle-Berteaux succeeds fellow Starry founder and CEO Chet Kanojia.
“I feel very confident that the future for Starry remains bright,” Moulle-Berteaux said. “We’ve taken all of the necessary steps to guide the company through this difficult period and made the tough decisions so that the company can emerge stronger.”
The appointment comes after Starry filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. The company sought to reduce its debt while ensuring the continuity of its FWA-powered broadband services in five US markets: Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington, DC.
Alex Moulle-Berteaux was a co-founder of Starry and served as the Chief Operating Officer since November 2018, overseeing the business performance and operations, network deployment and maintenance, product deployment, customer care, sales and marketing.
Lockheed Martin and GlobalFoundries partner for semiconductor manufacturing
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin and semiconductor manufacturing company GlobalFoundries announced Monday the formation of a strategic collaboration to advance semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.
The goal is to enhance the security, reliability, and resiliency of domestic supply chains for national security systems, the companies said.
The collaboration between Lockheed Martin and GF will focus on investigating critical needs in semiconductor innovation and secure manufacturing, the companies said, adding they will explore advanced and next-generation chip technologies and work to reduce the cost of chip production.
Both companies said they will seek opportunities for external funding, participate in technology development, and collaborate with the US government.
The collaboration comes after the passage of the Chips and Science Act, which provides $52 billion to incentivize the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor technologies for the sake of national and economic security.
Broadband Roundup
AI Transparency Bill, Counties Opposed Permitting Bill, Robocalls Down But Costs Up
The bill would require the federal government to notify the public when agencies use AI.
April 12, 2023 – Senators introduced another bill last week to regulate how the government communicates its use of artificial intelligence.
The Transparent Automated Governance Act aims to improve transparency of the government use of AI. It would require federal agencies to notify the public each time they employ AI for public interaction or “critical” decision making.
“This bipartisan bill will ensure taxpayers know when they are interacting with certain federal AI systems and establishes a process for people to get answers about why these systems are making certain decisions,” Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan — who introduced the bill last Thursday along with Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and James Lankford, R-Oklahoma — said in a statement.
The proposed bills are the most recent in a long line of efforts calling for the government to take the lead in AI regulations and provide greater AI transparency in federal agencies.
On Friday, senators introduced a bill that would create a new office tasked with assessing U.S. leadership in science, technology and innovation in advanced manufacturing, workforce development, supply chain resilience and research and development initiatives.
Local government oppose permitting bills that passed committee
Local governments have come out in opposition of a bill passed by the House Energy and Commerce Committee that preempts their authority over the deployment of telecommunication equipment on infrastructure.
The National Association of Counties released a statement on May 26 expressing concerns over certain parts of the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2023, which would limit local governments’ regulatory power over the placement of wireless technologies on structures to speed up deployment. The NAC also flagged the “deemed granted” provisions which automatically grant requests for telecommunications projects if the local government failed to decide within a certain timeframe.
Introduced in May, the bill aims to “streamline federal, state, and local permitting and regulatory reviews to expedite the deployment of communications facilities.” In a letter to the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, the association of counties and other local stakeholders pointed out that the lack of local inputs would do more harm than good.
“We fear the unintended consequence of some of these bills will be to impose costs on local governments, burdens on our taxpayers, interference with public safety and otherwise harm local protections that are the heart of localism without substantively improving broadband deployment,” read the letter.
This bill was part of a markup process of 19 bills, one of which would restore the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum license authority. The House has yet to take action on these legislations.
Robocalls have decreased, but cost of scams have gone up
A report from Robokiller on June 8 shows the number of robocalls has decreased, but the total cost of phone scams has gone up.
While the number of robocalls has decreased by 10 percent for the third month in a row, the number of robotexts has increased by 9 percent to 14.2 billion texts in May, the data company said. Many of these fraudulent texts pose as delivery updates and include links soliciting sensitive information or asking the user to install malware on the recipient’s phone.
Robokiller predicts the number of robotexts will continue to rise through 2023, with losses already reaching $12 billion, up 58 percent from the previous year.
Despite the decline in overall spam call volume, Americans continue to lose more money to scammers, the report said. So far in 2023, consumers have lost $29 billion to robocalls, outpacing the $20.6 billion lost in 2022.
“Scammers are getting better results despite fewer calls, signifying they continue to refine their tactics and double down on scams that work,” said the report.
The Federal Communications Commission has been trying to tackle the robocall problem, instituting increasingly strict rules on providers, fines on those who don’t follow the rules, and booting off the networks those that do not comply. Yet some experts have expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the robocall enforcement framework.
Broadband Roundup
Google AI and Mayo Clinic, Spectrum Ohio Expansion, New CFO for Gigstreem
The partnership will allow healthcare professionals to analyze patient data and medical history.
June 7, 2023 – Google announced on Wednesday a partnership with non-profit medical center the Mayo Clinic for the use of generative artificial intelligence to process data.
The partnership will allow healthcare professionals to analyze patient data, including medical history, imaging records, genomics, or lab results, more efficiently and with a single query. The AI is able to access information that is stored in diverse formats and locations.
Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can generate new content, such as images, text, or even music, without being explicitly programmed to do so. It uses complex algorithms and patterns learned from large datasets to create original and creative outputs.
Google announced this on the back of releasing its trial AI chatbot, called Bard.
Issues with generative AI models have revolved around the datasets used to train them. While the models reflect inaccuracies, biases or other harmful content, imposing intense regulations on datasets leads to decreased performance.
Spectrum plowing $18M in Ohio broadband expansion
Internet service provider Spectrum said Tuesday it is investing $18 million for the expansion of high-speed internet in Clinton County, Ohio.
The money will go toward connecting over 5,000 homes and small businesses across all 13 townships in the country.
“I am pleased that the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and Spectrum were able to help with the needed expansion of rural broadband in Southwestern Ohio, helping to connect over 5,000 small businesses and homes,” U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said in a press release. “Our students, seniors, and businesses rely on the power of fast and affordable internet for education, connection, and growth. This expansion will help grow the capabilities of our communities.”
Spectrum is a group of communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc., whose services include internet, mobile, television and voice services.
Virginia-based Gigstreem announces new CFO
Internet service provider Gigstreem announced Tuesday the appointment of Patrick Albus as its chief financial officer.
Gigstreem’s CEO, Andrew Kusminsky, said in a press release he expects Albus’s strategic planning and operational focus to contribute to the company’s long-term success.
Albus arrives at the job with over two decades of leadership experience and financial expertise, the company said. He joined the company in December 2022, and supported funding efforts and expansion through acquisitions.
Established in 2017, Gigstreem is a provider catering to apartment buildings, residential communities, businesses, and events across the nation.
Gigstreem recently secured $59 million in funding and completed three acquisitions, with more planned, it said.
Broadband Roundup
Charter Chooses Nokia for 5G, Microsoft Children’s Privacy Settlement, FCC Adopts $5M Robocall Fine
Charter has selected Nokia for its 5G rollout.
June 6, 2023 — Charter Communications will use Nokia’s equipment to support the company’s 5G network rollout, according to a press release Monday.
Charter will deploy a wide range of assets in the Finnish company’s 5G radio access network technology, read the release.
The deal will help Charter continue to deliver high-speed 5G connection across its 41 targeted states, the company said.
“Incorporating Nokia’s innovative 5G technology into our advanced wireless converged network will help us ensure that Spectrum customers in areas with a high concentration of mobile traffic continue to receive superior mobile connectivity, including the nation’s fastest wireless speeds,” Justin Colwell, executive vice president of connectivity technology at Charter, said in the release.
After investing $464.25 million in 2020 to acquire 210 spectrum licenses, this is the next phase of Charter’s aim to build its mobile network business, the company said.
The company also said it sees growth in its broadband portfolio with a $60 million funding through Florida’s broadband program.
Microsoft settles on $20M for children’s privacy violations
Microsoft has agreed to pay $20 million after it violated provisions of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection law, the Federal Trade Commission announced Monday.
The FTC voted 3-0 to hand the settlement to the Department of Justice, which on the same day filed the complaint in federal court for it to take effect.
The FTC alleges the corporation had broken three major provisions of the children’s privacy law, specifically, that it failed to provide parents appropriate warning before collecting children’s personal information via the Xbox gaming platform. The company also withheld and shared the data with third parties without permission, the complaint says.
As part of the settlement, the company must also adopt new policies to strengthen privacy safeguards for Xbox players under the age of 13.
“Our proposed order makes it easier for parents to protect their children’s privacy on Xbox, and limits what information Microsoft can collect and retain about kids,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a press release. “This action should also make it abundantly clear that kids’ avatars, biometric data, and health information are not exempt from COPPA.”
Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox Player Services, confirmed Microsoft had agreed to FTC’s settlement in an announcement the same day.
“Regrettably, we did not meet customer expectations and are committed to complying with the order to continue improving upon our safety measures,” McCarthy said. “We believe that we can and should do more, and we’ll remain steadfast in our commitment to safety, privacy, and security for our community.”
The technology sector has recently been under scrutiny for its allegedly lax approach to protecting the online privacy of children. Earlier in May, the FTC accused Facebook of breaking a privacy rule pertaining to minors. Concerns for the physical and mental health of juvenile users have also prompted lawmakers to lead the charge against Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok.
FCC adopts $5 million penalty in robocall scheme
The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday issued a $5-million fine against entities involved an illegal robocall scheme during the 2020 election.
John M. Burkman, Jacob Alexander Wohl, and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC sent out 1,141 robocalls to potential voters warning against mail-in voting as their “personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.”
The robocalls were delivered without the consent of the receivers, which violated the FCC’s rules.
“This penalty emphasizes the seriousness with which we take our obligations to protect American consumers, and in this instance American voters, from being targeted through the clear and illegal misuse of U.S. communications networks,” said FCC Enforcement Chief Loyaan Egal.
In response to the 2021’s FCC fine proposal, Wohl and Burkman argued that political robocalls are exempt from the Telephone Consumer Protection Act restrictions, which require telemarketers to ask for consents before robocalling consumers.
The FCC denied this claim, saying that “a calling campaign is political in nature does not protect the caller from liability under Commission rules.”
