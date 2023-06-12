Academics Call for Dedicated Agency for AI Regulation

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 – Panelists at an event last week recommended a dedicated government agency to oversee the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Ben Shneiderman, professor at the University of Maryland’s department of computer science, said he sees government agencies as the primary entities to take the lead in internet and AI regulation. He encouraged the involvement of accounting firms and insurance companies in auditing and regulating AI systems, emphasizing the need for collaboration among different players to address the complex challenges associated with AI.

“The history of regulation shows that it can be very positive and a great trigger of innovation.” Shneiderman said at an event hosted by the Center for Data Innovation and R Street Institute. “It’s a big job. It’s going to take our attention for the next 50 years. And we need lots of players to participate.”

Participants at the event discussed how agencies like FAA, FTC, SEC and others are capable and well placed to know the domains of application of AI regulations. Though they did agree that a dedicated agency could ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI systems through stringent regulations before their deployment.

“There’s a lot of expertise with the current agencies.” said Lee Tiedrich, faculty fellow in ethical technology at Duke University. She said she wished that the government optimized current agencies and administrative structures before creating a new agency.

Generative AI creates original content using deep learning algorithms, mimicking human creativity by learning from data provided by humans.

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT‘s launch in November 2002, AI technology has advanced with more sophisticated language models and has been implemented across industries.

Experts are concerned about the machine’s impact on ethics, privacy, bias, and accountability as AI becomes more integrated into society.