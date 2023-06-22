Digital Inclusion
Amina Fazlullah: How Successful Is the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The ACP has connected millions of families and communities to high-speed internet, and it needs to be extended.
Across the country, states are making critical decisions about how to leverage $80 billion in federal broadband infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan. With the right planning, these funds could ensure that high-speed internet service will finally reach every single home and business in the country, which has been one of Common Sense Media’s top priorities for years.
However, careful planning and community outreach are essential to using these funds effectively, as is the Affordable Connectivity Program—the most successful program the country has ever enacted to help struggling families afford high-speed internet.
We know that for a lower-income family in the digital divide, just having access to a broadband network is not enough to ensure that they can subscribe. The ACP is an essential tool because it addresses the number one reason people aren’t online—they’re unable to afford internet service. In fact, offline households are often only able to pay $10, yet the median cost of an internet plan is $74.99 per month.
The ACP helps lower-income households by subsidizing the cost of an internet service plan as well as devices, like laptops or tablets. In fact, the program is overwhelmingly popular, and uptake is exceeding even the highest expectations.
Analysis of Affordable Connectivity Fund shows its popularity among Democrats, Republicans and independents
Our analysis shows it’s popular in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. It’s popular with Democrats, Republicans, and independents. In short, the ACP is helping people everywhere, no matter where they live or how they vote.
Here are five facts about the impact the ACP is having on families across the country:
- Roughly 50 million households qualify for the subsidy. That’s nearly 40% of the country.
- Over 18.5 million households are currently enrolled. That’s more than 14% of the country.
- In 2023, ACP enrollment grew by over half a million every month, or at a rate of 3.5% per month.
- Majorities in both parties support the ACP: Sixty-four percent of Republicans and 95% of Democrats.
- The ACP’s success is bipartisan. Forty-six percent of enrollees live in Republican congressional districts, and 50% live in Democratic congressional districts.
The benefit of the ACP also reaches well beyond eligible households. Our research found that connecting families has a significant positive impact on education, health care, government services, and even workforce development. When more households are connected to high-speed internet, outcomes can improve in each of these sectors. For example, when students remain unconnected, our research found an estimated loss of $33 billion dollars in GDP annually. By connecting students, the country could avoid this loss.
A recent analysis by Cigna noted that telemedicine access lowered the cost of care by up to $141 per visit. The same analysis found that telemedicine increased the number of entry points into the health care system as well as improved outcomes. With more families connected, telemedicine could be an option for more people, both patients and providers. Connectivity also increases employment rates and earnings, creating more than $2,200 in economic benefit for lower-income households.
Both new and established providers need certainty that ACP will remain in place as they decide whether to participate in the biggest new broadband infrastructure program, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, and determine how ambitious they can be in their proposals.
Our recent analysis found that the existence of ACP led to an estimated 25% reduction in the per household subsidy needed to incentivize providers in rural areas. ACP is the linchpin that will turn the IIJA’s massive once-in-a-generation investment in broadband from a program that is just about building networks to one that is helping our most vulnerable communities connect to the benefits of the digital economy.
At Common Sense, we have worked hard to get to where we are today, and we are determined to see this job through. To close the digital divide once and for all, we need to continue funding a robust ACP.
Amina Fazlullah is the Senior Director Equity Policy at Common Sense. Her work focuses on expanding access to technology and digital well-being advocacy. Prior to joining Common Sense, Amina was a Tech Policy Fellow at Mozilla, where she worked to promote broadband connectivity in underserved communities around the world. Amina has also worked with the Benton Foundation, U.S. Public Interest Research Group, the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, and at the Federal Communications Commission. This piece was published on Common Sense on June 20, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Digital Inclusion
Digital Literacy Skills Not Enough to Bridge Digital Divide
More than just access, new technology users also need help navigating software applications.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – Teaching digital literacy skills is not enough to support digital equity goals, said experts at a National Collaborative for Digital Equity event Wednesday.
Digital literacy skills for new technology users do not extend to all software applications, said Janelle Leonard, NCDE’s director of leadership development for inclusion. Technical assistance provides personalized support to navigate software applications new users may not be comfortable using, she said.
“One of the things we need to explore is the technical assistance needed beyond access to technology, devices, and digital skills,” said Leonard.
She argued that new technology users need additional technical assistance beyond their digital literacy skills to help them navigate complexities of online applications for telehealth, financial support, and other programs.
Leonard suggested that states look to K-12 students who are being prepared through their education to be a technical assistance resource for their peers, relatives, and community members. We can groom new technology users to be community leaders, she said.
When developing digital equity plans as required by the Commerce Department’s $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, states must address the accessibility and ease of use of programs for all citizens, added Christine Fox, project director at nonprofit education research and development organization, CAST.
“Accessibility” means that anyone can acquire, engage, and enjoy the same things with substantially equivalent ease of use and time frame as those without disabilities, said Fox. She urged that the conversation about accessibility happens upfront when developing state digital equity plans.
Digital Inclusion
USF Should Extend Digital Equity Efforts Beyond Current Federal Investments
The USF needs to first be reformed for its own sustainability.
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 – The Universal Service Fund should be used to sustain digital equity initiatives when those dedicated funds run out, said Angela Siefer, director of National Digital Inclusion Alliance.
The Commerce Department’s Digital Equity Act dedicates $2.75 billion towards three grant programs to ensure communities have essential training and resources to effectively use the internet. States are currently in the planning process for funding allocations with rollout scheduled for 2024.
According to Siefer, these initiatives may not offer a definitive solution to the nation’s digital divide.
“The current investments are not going to bridge the digital divide,” said Siefer. “But what it will do is give us a chance to create digital inclusion ecosystems where we can keep working on this.”
One possible avenue to support these ecosystems is through the USF, Siefer proposed.
The roughly $9-billion annual funding program contains four sub-programs that go to support basic telecommunications services. The program is financed through taxes on voice service providers, who largely collect those fees from their customers.
However, the USF revenue base is shrinking as more Americans consume broadband services. Concerns over the USF’s sustainability led senators to launch a bipartisan working group in May to examine the fund and provide recommendations for change.
As Congress has been seized by the issue, Siefer is calling for the USF to be expanded to fund both digital equity initiatives and the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides monthly subsidies for internet of up-to $30 and $75 for tribal Americans. Service providers have said the $14.2-billion program is expected to run out of money in early 2024 if Congress does not extend its funding. Only about 17 million out of an estimated 48.6 million eligible households have signed up for the benefits.
“The Universal Service Fund has to be updated, we have to change how the money comes in,” said Siefer. “And how it goes out the Affordable Connectivity Program needs to be included in there. It’s very logical.”
FCC
Former FCC Commissioner Says FCC Not Best Suited to Distribute Affordable Connectivity Program Funds
The FCC’s expertise does not translate to a social distribution mechanism.
WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is not well suited for distributing the funds in the Affordable Connectivity Program, said former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly at a Brookings Institution event Monday.
The ACP is currently subsidizing broadband access for over 17 million Americans with a discount of up to $30 and $75 a month for low-income and tribal households.
Although O’Rielly did not suggest an alternative solution, he indicated that social service offices could be better suited to distributing ACP funds than the FCC.
The FCC can and should provide technical advice and insight on technical components of the program, he said, but it is “not well suited” to act as a social distribution mechanism. The FCC should participate in the umbrella structure of the ACP program provided another entity deals with the distribution process, he said. He assured the panel that doing so will not reduce the quality of broadband products to the end user.
The FCC is responsible for managing the ACP Outreach Grant Program that provides funding to increase awareness of and participation in the ACP among eligible households. The program is made up of four grant programs: the National Competitive Outreach Program, the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program, the Your Home Your Internet Pilot Program and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.
A total of $70 million is available for the NCOP and TCOP grant programs. Grants through the YHYI and ACP Navigator program will offer up to $5 million in grants. The FCC has awarded $66 million in grants to date.
Some of the large telecommunications companies have urged Congress to extend the ACP for the long-term, as they say there is a real concern that the $14-billion program could run out of funds by the first quarter of next year.
O’Rielly praised the ACP program as the “best structure we have to date” to achieve digital adoption goals. He expressed his support that the program be funded through congressional appropriations, which increases the level of control Congress has on the program.
“Congress being involved is the only way to ensure the program is sustainable,” he said.
In response to concerns that congressional appropriations will not support the program in the face of looming debts and the recent debt ceiling deal, O’Rielly said that the ACP program deserves appropriate scrutiny on its effectiveness but that it “can be defended” and “deserves additional funding.”
