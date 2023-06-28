Funding
As the BEAD Money Awards are Announced, Commerce Department Updates State Challenge Process
Challenge processes include timeline, transparency and mapping requirements, with changes impacting community anchors and individuals.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday released the final version of its model challenge process guidance for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
As states prepare their five-year action and digital equity plans as mandated by the BEAD program, they are also working to outline a state challenge process that will allow entities to submit evidence to dispute a state’s claim on whether a location is unserved or underserved.
The NTIA documentation provides guidance on how to design and implement the state map challenge process that will be included in state Initial Proposals. The NTIA will review and approve this section first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
States are required to describe in detail how they will administer the challenge process, with the inclusion of four phases: publication of eligible locations, challenge, rebuttal, and final determination. “Eligible entities may determine their preferred approach,” read NTIA’s guidance.
Detailed guidance on permissible challengers and allowable challenges
Challenges will be accepted from permissible challengers, which is limited to units of local and tribal government, nonprofit organizations and broadband service providers, to the state through a state-maintained online portal. Those challenges that meet a minimum level of evidence, which is outlined by NTIA guidance, must be rebutted within the rebuttal period or they will be considered sustained.
The NTIA guidance provides a list of allowable challenges, which include identification of community anchor institutions, location eligibility determination, and enforceable commitments.
Additionally, states must detail an approach that “ensures that sufficient opportunity and time is given to all relevant parties to initiate, rebut, and substantiate challenges.” They must also ensure their challenge process is transparent and detail in their plans to, at a minimum, publicly post documentation explaining the challenge process, publicly post all submitted challenges and rebuttals, and host a public-facing website featuring all the documentation.
States are required to use the national broadband map as a starting point to identify all eligible locations within the state prior to conducting the challenge process. They may modify locations to reflect data not present in the national broadband map upon NTIA approval. They will not be allowed to add or remove broadband serviceable locations or change the definitions of unserved and underserved from those set in the national broadband map.
Changes for April version of the NTIA guidance
In April, the NTIA released a proposed BEAD Challenge Process Model which outlined similar guidance with a shorter challenge process window of 90 days. The new guidance provides more detail into the requirements under each step of the challenge process.
In particular, among the changes to the April guidance are that states “may rely on CAIs to identify their unmet broadband need. Where SBO capacity is limited, Eligible Entities should focus their efforts on enumerating those CAIs that are currently not served by gigabit broadband.” Additionally, the NTIA added this line: “If a provider claims gigabit service availability for a [community anchor institution] or a unit of local government disputes the CAI status of a location, the CAI may rebut” the challenge.
Additionally, the NTIA makes clear that individual broadband users may be able to “submit challenges through their unit of local government or a nonprofit, preferably via a web portal. This unit of local government or nonprofit will then upload the challenges to the state challenge portal, which in turn notifies the broadband provider of the challenge.”
Challenge processes must be complete within 120 days of commencement and allow challenges and rebuttals to be submitted for a minimum of 14 days.
Upon completion of the challenge process, states must submit to NTIA for review the proposed final classifications of each unserved, underserved, and community anchor institution location.
The agency hinted at the fact that it was developing a process for states to follow earlier this year.
Reactions to the NTIA guidance
ACA Connects commended the NTIA for requiring the use of the most recent version of the national broadband map which it believes is “the authoritative source for identifying unserved and underserved locations.”
It further expressed its support to the other guidance that “makes the process more robust and equitable” by extending the deadline for completing the challenge process.
Philanthropic Collaborative to Support Broadband Investments
The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative will support state coalitions that work to support digital equity projects.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – Activist organizations the Media Democracy Fund, Ford Foundation, Democracy Fund and W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Wednesday a philanthropic collaboration to support state coalitions in the implementation of federal broadband investments.
The initiative, called the Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative, will provide funding to support state broadband coalitions, preferencing those that prioritize community engagement and digital equity reforms.
The initiative will also provide technical assistance and access to experts in broadband and community engagement. It will host meetings and webinars to state coalitions understand the link between broadband infrastructure and civic infrastructure at the state and local level and disseminate best practices to local engagement and digital equity planning.
“We see a role for national philanthropy in helping fund the civic infrastructure that accelerates equitable deployment of the broadband infrastructure,” said Austin Thompson, strategic advisor to digital innovation and Equity at DEOI in a press event announcing the initiative.
“The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative is a call to action for more philanthropies to get involved and a call for state broadband offices to work intentionally with nonprofits and philanthropists,” he said.
The DEOI’s first round of grants focuses on the U.S. rural south and are expected this month. Stacy Carless, the founder and director of nonprofit working to establish equity in North Carolina, NC Counts Coalition, expressed her excitement for the coalition’s involvement with DEOI to improve digital skills and equity throughout the state.
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
Prior announcement date of BEAD allocation funds now set for White House ceremony on Monday, June 26.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Biden Administration is scheduled on Monday to announce at the White House the allocation to individual states of broadband infrastructure funds under the government’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
The allocation announcement has been eagerly anticipated for at least five months. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department, which is responsible for the $42.5 billion BEAD program, had previously set a June 30 date for announcing the allocation amounts.
Don't miss the discussion of the broadband, semiconductor manufacturing and green energy at Broadband Breakfast's Made in America Summit on Tuesday, June 27.
BEAD is the largest of the $65 billion in broadband programs under the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There are other, smaller projects funded by the IIJA, including programs funding middle mile grants, digital equity planning grounds, expanding Tribal broadband funding and standing up the Affordable Connectivity Fund.
Unlike middle mile infrastructure grants, which connect local neighbors with interconnection points, BEAD is designed primarily to support last-mile infrastructure, access and deployment.
Funds will be disbursed to states, which will be responsible to connect unserved and underserved communities. The IIJA defines “unserved” as homes that lack access to broadband at 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. “Underserved” homes are defined as those that lack access to 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.
Already several states, including Louisiana, Maine, and Utah, have released their state broadband and digital equity plans. These plans highlight state priorities and subgrantee processes for their BEAD fund awards.
The Indiana Broadband Office is eagerly awaiting Monday’s announcement, State Broadband Director Earnie Holtrey told Broadband Breakfast. “We stand ready to leverage BEAD, along with ongoing state efforts, to connect every remaining unserved Indiana resident to affordable, reliable broadband.”
Allocation levels to eligible entities are based on the second version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. The new version, released earlier this month, identifies nearly 330,000 new unserved locations and updates availability data for more than 3 million locations.
However, state broadband officials are finding discrepancies between what they see on the ground and what the FCC’s maps report. Many are concerned that the inaccuracies in the map will unfairly influence NTIA allocations of BEAD funds.
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
Now available for material and manufacturing equipment facility projects.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Commerce Department on Friday announced a funding opportunity and application process to fund large semiconductor supply chain projects.
The funding opportunity is an expansion of the first funding opportunity from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which seeks applications for projects to construct, expand, or modernize commercial facilities for the production of leading-edge semiconductors. The same funding opportunity is now open to materials and manufacturing equipment facility projects with capital investments equal to or exceeding $300 million, read the press release.
Don't miss the discussion of the connection between green energy, semiconductor manufacturing and infrastructure investment at Broadband Breakfast's Made in America Summit on June 27.
The $280 billion CHIPS Act seeks to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry as part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs and manufacture more in the U.S.
“The CHIPS and Science Act presents a historic opportunity to unleash the next generation of American innovation, protect our national security, and preserve our global economic competitiveness,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a statement.
Since announcing the first funding opportunity, Commerce has received nearly 400 statements of interest from companies seeking to build semiconductor projects across 37 states, reported the press release.
“The recently released funding opportunity also maintains the Department’s emphasis on building the construction and facility workforce that will support resilient domestic supply chains, including through partnerships with labor, educational institutions, workforce development organizations, and others,” read the press release.
The announcement leads into the Biden administrations investing in America tour in which Secretary Raimondo and leaders in the administration will visit more than 20 states to highlight economic opportunity driven by Biden’s investing in America agenda.
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
The increasingly hostile technology race between the United States and China now revolves around the key to the modern economy: semiconductors. Semiconductors are the microprocessors that power smartphones and washing machines and automobiles. Indeed, these chips are needed in advanced weaponry and artificial intelligence. That places them at the focal point of international tension.
Simply put, semiconductors are the world’s new oil.
And, as both President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have been quick to note, American ingenuity invented the semiconductor. But today, the U.S. currently produces only 12 percent of the world’s supply, none of which are the most advanced. This is down from 40 percent in 1990.
The technology and machinery needed to create the most advanced semiconductor chips is so complex and sophisticated that the world’s supply is manufactured by only a handful of companies.
Taiwan hosts the world’s largest producer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. It manufactures chips for leading chip design companies, including Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Broadcom. TMSC alone accounts for around 60 percent of the global market for semiconductors, and more than 90 percent of the most advanced ones.
This is especially concerning for America’s national security in light of the mounting threat that Taiwan appears to face from its neighbor, the People’s Republic of China. The PRC itself hosts almost 300 semiconductor manufacturing plants, and China has launched initiatives of its own to invest in domestic production through the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. Established in 2014, this fund was aimed at achieving self-sufficiency for China in the semiconductor industry.
[much more…]
