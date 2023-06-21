Broadband Roundup
Biden Meets AI Experts, Iowa Broadband Funding, Render and VETRO Form Partnership
Meeting comes as lawmakers zero-in on regulation of artificial intelligence.
June 21, 2023 – President Joe Biden met with a group of civil society leaders and advocates in San Francisco on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence in a closed-door meeting, according to a statement.
“My administration is committed to safeguarding Americans’ rights and safety while protecting privacy, to addressing bias and misinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released,” Biden said during the meeting.
In response to the surge in investment and consumer interest following the introduction of OpenAI’s generative AI product ChatGPT, governments are deliberating on strategies to address the potential risks associated with this emerging technology. They are actively exploring measures to mitigate these dangers and ensure responsible use.
Biden has also recently discussed the issue of AI with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose government will later this year hold a first global summit on artificial intelligence safety. AI will be further discussed when Biden meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing U.S. visit.
Biden’s meeting on Tuesday included Tristan Harris, executive director of the Center for Humane Technology; Algorithmic Justice League founder Joy Buolamwini; and Stanford University Professor Rob Reich.
Iowa announces opening date for $150M from broadband program
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday the opening date for applications for the latest round of funding from its Empower Rural Broadband Grant Program.
The latest $150-million round will target underserved areas of the state, specifically 96 “Broadband Intervention Zones” across the state. These zones have been identified as areas with a critical need for improved broadband access.
Starting July 14, internet service providers will have the opportunity to apply for the grants to support broadband projects within these zones. The chosen projects will be announced by the state in September.
This funding round will mark the eighth installment of the program. Over the course of the previous seven rounds, the program has already allocated over $350 million in federal and state funds to support broadband development.
Render and VETRO announce partnership to streamline network builds
Network construction platform Render Networks and network software platform VETRO have announced Tuesday a partnership to integrate their network construction and fiber management products.
The collaboration serves to enhance customer connectivity and streamline fiber infrastructure maintenance, including accelerating network deployment.
“Network operators need to streamline everything as they rush to build the highest quality long-term fiber infrastructure in a new wave of integrated digital efficiency,” said Will Mitchell, CEO at VETRO, in a press release.
“This partnership between VETRO and Render is exciting because it means network operators now have end-to-end visibility across the lifecycle to create their best network and continue to operate at optimized levels.”
The platforms’ integration and partnership have enabled construction to connection timelines of just ten weeks and ensured that operators have complete control over all aspects of the network, the companies said.
Broadband Roundup
ACAM Speed Proposal, AI Commission Bill, 123Net Nets $65M for Michigan Builds
The FCC is close to authorizing a higher speed requirement for funding to certain high-cost areas.
June 20, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel revealed a plan to introduce an Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model that would mandate internet providers under the program to offer faster internet speeds in eligible areas.
“To keep pace with the demand for reliable broadband and meet the needs of consumers today and into the future, we need to optimize these programs to bring higher speeds and greater bandwidth to consumers,” Rosenworcel said Friday in a press release.
The ACAM program, established in 2016, provides monthly funding for internet carriers serving high-cost and underserved areas in exchange for broadband deployment to eligible locations. If adopted, the revised ACAM standard will mandate ISPs to boost their customers’ connection speeds to 100/20 Mbps or higher in exchange for an extension of the program and a larger subsidy.
This announcement follows a request made by the ACAM broadband coalition over a year ago, urging an increase in broadband deployment requirements from the existing federal standard of 25 Mbps and 3 Mbps upload to the 100/20 Mbps benchmark, set by the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.
“The Enhanced A-CAM program would complement existing federal, state, and local funding programs, including the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” read the statement.
Bill would introduce a federal commission to address AI regulation
A bipartisan group of legislators introduced a bill Tuesday to create a federal commission to develop strategies for regulating artificial intelligence.
The bill, called the National AI Commission Act, will direct Congress to form a group of 20 experts across government, industry, civil society, and technology to develop a comprehensive, risk-based framework for AI regulation.
The commission will produce three reports on AI regulatory recommendations and enforcement actions after six months, one year, and two years, according to the legislation.
“The National AI Commission Act is an important first step to bring together stakeholders and experts to better understand how we can regulate AI and what guardrails must be in place as AI become more prevalent across society,” said rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA – who co-sponsored the bill along with reps. Ted Lieu, D-CA, and Ken Buck, R-CO – in a statement.
The bill is the latest development in a series of legislative efforts to set guardrails for AI development.
Since the introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022, the surge in interest surrounding generative AI has sparked a flurry of hearings and legislative proposals. These initiatives aim to create regulations that safeguard consumers against disinformation, protect data privacy, and advocate for the establishment of a new federal agency responsible for overseeing digital platforms.
Fixed wireless provider gets $65M for Michigan projects
Fixed wireless service provider 123Net secured $65 million in funding for broadband deployment in Allegan County, Michigan.
123NET will construct 1,100 miles of high-capacity fiber with internet speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second to more than 10,000 unserved and underserved homes across the county. The company expects the construction phase will span the next two years.
The funding was granted through the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks, a $238-million infrastructure grant program supported by the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.
“We are honored and excited to be chosen by the Michigan High Speed Internet Office to meet the needs for unserved and underserved residents in Allegan County,” Dan Irvin, CEO of 123NET, said in a press release Tuesday. “We look forward to partnering with additional communities throughout Michigan in a combined effort to make this state the best connected on the planet.”
Broadband Roundup
Dish Covers Over 70% of Population, EU Charges Google, ECF Disbursing Another $21M
DISH Network claims to provide 5G service to 240 million Americans, 70 percent of the population.
June 15, 2023 – Dish Network announced Thursday that the wireless provider now offers 5G service to over 70 percent of the U.S. population.
The company designed, built, and deployed 5G network in three years, serving over 240 million Americans, it said.
Dish has fulfilled all of its commitments to the Federal Communications Commission as of June 14, 2023, which includes the launch of over 15,000 5G sites, it said.
“Our teams have worked tirelessly for years, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication and commitment as we grow the world’s first and only 5G cloud-native Open RAN network,” said Dave Mayo, executive vice president, network development, DISH Wireless. “We appreciate the continued support and efforts of our partners as DISH continues to lead the industry in Open RAN deployment.”
Dish was sold wireless assets as part of T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint three years ago.
“We have made significant progress on our network buildout, and can now focus on monetizing the network through retail and enterprise growth,” John Swieringa, the president and chief operating officer of DISH Wireless, said in a release. “With more markets across the country offering the DISH 5G network for voice, text, and data services, our business can start realizing the benefits of owner economics.”
European Commission charges Google with antitrust violations, says it must break up digital ad business
European Union regulators have issued fresh antitrust charges against Google, stating that the only way to address competition concerns regarding its digital ad business is through the divestment of parts of the company.
The investigation focuses on allegations that Google favored its own ad technology services, impacting rival publishers and advertisers.
The European Commission’s preliminary view, after an investigation, suggests that the mandatory divestment of Google’s services is necessary. The EU has previously imposed large fines on Google, but this is the first time it has called for the breakup of a tech giant’s business under strict antitrust laws.
“Google is representing the interests of both buyers and sellers,” European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said during a news conference. “And at the same time, Google is setting the rules on how demand and supply should meet.
“This gives rise to inherent and pervasive conflicts of interest.”
The press release from the EU includes an example of a potential remedy, which involves splitting and selling off Google’s ad selling and exchange branches while allowing it to retain the ad buying units.
Google can present its defense before the commission makes its final decision as the company disagrees with the findings and will respond accordingly.
This marks a significant escalation in the EU’s crackdown on Silicon Valley giants and follows a similar move by US authorities.
FCC commits $21M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it has committed over $21 million in funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which provides students with connectivity when they’re away from school.
The latest round of funding will go to supporting connectivity for roughly 40,000 students in five school districts and three schools in various states, aims to provide them with the necessary tools to connect with their classrooms and teachers through online learning programs.
“With the onset of summer, and many students participating in online learning programs, we’re pleased to announce another round of funding to give kids the digital tools they need to connect with classrooms and teachers,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This program is making important progress in our ongoing work to close the Homework Gap.”
Over the two previous rounds, the program has helped over 17 million students connect to their schools and teachers.
The funds can be used for off-campus learning including nightly homework, and the program has supported thousands of schools and libraries, distributing millions of connected devices and facilitating broadband connections through discounts with local service providers.
Broadband Roundup
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
The ACP program has added more than a million Americans since April.
June 14, 2023 – The Joe Biden administration launched Wednesday the “Online for All” campaign to raise awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which now has 18.5 million Americans signed up for it.
The campaign, a joint effort by the Department of Education and the nonprofit Civic Nation, kicked off with a “Week of Action” to increase participation in the $14-billion ACP, which a monthly discount on internet connections of up-to $30 and $75 on tribal lands.
During the week, the federal government and more than 300 organizations, including major internet providers like Verizon and AT&T, will work together to promote the ACP program and help eligible families sign up.
The campaign also involves several federal and agency representatives in an “all of government” effort to spread the message. Vice President Kamala Harris released a video Wednesday encouraging Americans to sign up for the ACP program. Officials from the White House, the Federal Communications Commission and other departments are hitting the road with events across the country.
The FCC has been actively funding ACP outreach programs to get the remaining two-thirds of eligible Americans signed up. The FCC announced in April that it had onboarded 17 million Americans, meaning it added more than a million Americans since.
This latest endeavor is launched against a backdrop of concerns from experts and internet service providers regarding the long-term viability of the ACP as it is expected to run out of funds in the first half of 2024.
Wireless Innovation Fund sees more than 120 applicants
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Friday more than 120 entities applied for the $1.4 billion Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.
Funded through the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the 10-year grant program supports the research and development of open, interoperable 5G radio access networks. These networks facilitate an open ecosystem compatible with multiple wireless equipment instead of a single system from one supplier, bringing down the supply costs.
According to the statement, applicants requested $146 million for R&D projects and $1.2 billion for testing and assessment. The NTIA will make available up to $140.5 million in funding for the first round of applications, which were due June 2.
“The overwhelming interest in this first round of funding shows the private sector is stepping up to meet that need,” said NTIA administrator Alan Davidson. “These are the important first steps in this critical project to help us drive competition, strengthen our supply chain, and provide our allies additional trusted, innovative choices.”
The NTIA will begin making announcements about individual grants in August.
Investment firm plows money into telecom infrastructure
Investment firm Friedman Capital announced Monday a $250-million investment in telecommunication infrastructure across the sunbelt and southeast region.
“We are excited to launch FCF Strategic Fund I and believe the current market dynamics present a generational opportunity to invest and consolidate physical telecommunications assets across underserved markets,” said the company’s chief investment officer Ben Friedman, in a statement.
The company is in the process of negotiations to bring between 10 and 20 smaller assets into a single provider, which will likely take between two and five years, said Friedman in an exchange with news site Fierce Telecom.
The fund targets several fiber and wireless internet service providers in the area, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Biden Meets AI Experts, Iowa Broadband Funding, Render and VETRO Form Partnership
Political Deadlock on FCC Panel Not Hindering Agenda: Commissioners
Digital Literacy Skills Not Enough to Bridge Digital Divide
Lack of Affordable Connectivity Fund Money Could Hobble Broadband Deployment: Experts
CTIA Report Claims Billions in Cost Savings for Americans
ACAM Speed Proposal, AI Commission Bill, 123Net Nets $65M for Michigan Builds
Senator Calls for Global Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Compete with China
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
Experts Advocate Federal Agency to Oversee Children Online Safety
Dish Covers Over 70% of Population, EU Charges Google, ECF Disbursing Another $21M
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
What Happens to the Estimated $2.8 Billion in RDOF Defaults?
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
State Officials Highlight Discrepancies Between Updated FCC Map and Ground Truth
FCC Votes Forward 42 GHz Spectrum Sharing Model Proposal to Broaden Use
Advocates for Connected Vehicle Technology Urge the FCC to Act
$700M for Rural Internet, New CEO at Starry, Semiconductor Manufacturing Partnership
Academics Call for Dedicated Agency for AI Regulation
Greater Private Investments Will Supplement Federal Dollars Expended in Build America Initiative
Bennet, Young, and Warner Propose Legislation to Enhance U.S. Technology Competitiveness
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
AI Transparency Bill, Counties Opposed Permitting Bill, Robocalls Down But Costs Up
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
Industry Optimistic About Calls for a Targeted ‘Buy America’ Waiver Ahead of Broadband Awards
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
‘Urgent’ Social Media Advisory, Tribal Broadband Awards, Permitting Reform Progress, BroadbandNow Podcast
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Former Commissioners Push for Auction Authority, U.S. Reacts to China Micron Ban, Inmarsat Buy Approved
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Johnny Kampis: Broadband Industry Hopeful to Get Waivers from Biden Administration Protectionist Policies
-
Funding3 weeks ago
National League of Cities Announces Bootcamps to Support Applicants to Federal Infrastructure Programs
-
FCC4 weeks ago
Senators Set Up Universal Service Fund Working Group, As Cruz Mounts Criticism of Broadband Program
-
Advanced Energy4 weeks ago
Lawmakers Debate Clean Energy’s Role in Resolving Supply Chain Fragility, China Concerns
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Spectrum Auction Bill Clears Committee, ECF Pushes $12M, OpenSignal Speed Leaders
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Experts Debate Artificial Intelligence Licensing Legislation