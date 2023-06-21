Digital Inclusion
Digital Literacy Skills Not Enough to Bridge Digital Divide
More than just access, new technology users also need help navigating software applications.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – Teaching digital literacy skills is not enough to support digital equity goals, said experts at a National Collaborative for Digital Equity event Wednesday.
Digital literacy skills for new technology users do not extend to all software applications, said Janelle Leonard, NCDE’s director of leadership development for inclusion. Technical assistance provides personalized support to navigate software applications new users may not be comfortable using, she said.
“One of the things we need to explore is the technical assistance needed beyond access to technology, devices, and digital skills,” said Leonard.
She argued that new technology users need additional technical assistance beyond their digital literacy skills to help them navigate complexities of online applications for telehealth, financial support, and other programs.
Leonard suggested that states look to K-12 students who are being prepared through their education to be a technical assistance resource for their peers, relatives, and community members. We can groom new technology users to be community leaders, she said.
When developing digital equity plans as required by the Commerce Department’s $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, states must address the accessibility and ease of use of programs for all citizens, added Christine Fox, project director at nonprofit education research and development organization, CAST.
“Accessibility” means that anyone can acquire, engage, and enjoy the same things with substantially equivalent ease of use and time frame as those without disabilities, said Fox. She urged that the conversation about accessibility happens upfront when developing state digital equity plans.
USF Should Extend Digital Equity Efforts Beyond Current Federal Investments
The USF needs to first be reformed for its own sustainability.
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 – The Universal Service Fund should be used to sustain digital equity initiatives when those dedicated funds run out, said Angela Siefer, director of National Digital Inclusion Alliance.
The Commerce Department’s Digital Equity Act dedicates $2.75 billion towards three grant programs to ensure communities have essential training and resources to effectively use the internet. States are currently in the planning process for funding allocations with rollout scheduled for 2024.
According to Siefer, these initiatives may not offer a definitive solution to the nation’s digital divide.
“The current investments are not going to bridge the digital divide,” said Siefer. “But what it will do is give us a chance to create digital inclusion ecosystems where we can keep working on this.”
One possible avenue to support these ecosystems is through the USF, Siefer proposed.
The roughly $9-billion annual funding program contains four sub-programs that go to support basic telecommunications services. The program is financed through taxes on voice service providers, who largely collect those fees from their customers.
However, the USF revenue base is shrinking as more Americans consume broadband services. Concerns over the USF’s sustainability led senators to launch a bipartisan working group in May to examine the fund and provide recommendations for change.
As Congress has been seized by the issue, Siefer is calling for the USF to be expanded to fund both digital equity initiatives and the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides monthly subsidies for internet of up-to $30 and $75 for tribal Americans. Service providers have said the $14.2-billion program is expected to run out of money in early 2024 if Congress does not extend its funding. Only about 17 million out of an estimated 48.6 million eligible households have signed up for the benefits.
“The Universal Service Fund has to be updated, we have to change how the money comes in,” said Siefer. “And how it goes out the Affordable Connectivity Program needs to be included in there. It’s very logical.”
Former FCC Commissioner Says FCC Not Best Suited to Distribute Affordable Connectivity Program Funds
The FCC’s expertise does not translate to a social distribution mechanism.
WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is not well suited for distributing the funds in the Affordable Connectivity Program, said former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly at a Brookings Institution event Monday.
The ACP is currently subsidizing broadband access for over 17 million Americans with a discount of up to $30 and $75 a month for low-income and tribal households.
Although O’Rielly did not suggest an alternative solution, he indicated that social service offices could be better suited to distributing ACP funds than the FCC.
The FCC can and should provide technical advice and insight on technical components of the program, he said, but it is “not well suited” to act as a social distribution mechanism. The FCC should participate in the umbrella structure of the ACP program provided another entity deals with the distribution process, he said. He assured the panel that doing so will not reduce the quality of broadband products to the end user.
The FCC is responsible for managing the ACP Outreach Grant Program that provides funding to increase awareness of and participation in the ACP among eligible households. The program is made up of four grant programs: the National Competitive Outreach Program, the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program, the Your Home Your Internet Pilot Program and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.
A total of $70 million is available for the NCOP and TCOP grant programs. Grants through the YHYI and ACP Navigator program will offer up to $5 million in grants. The FCC has awarded $66 million in grants to date.
Some of the large telecommunications companies have urged Congress to extend the ACP for the long-term, as they say there is a real concern that the $14-billion program could run out of funds by the first quarter of next year.
O’Rielly praised the ACP program as the “best structure we have to date” to achieve digital adoption goals. He expressed his support that the program be funded through congressional appropriations, which increases the level of control Congress has on the program.
“Congress being involved is the only way to ensure the program is sustainable,” he said.
In response to concerns that congressional appropriations will not support the program in the face of looming debts and the recent debt ceiling deal, O’Rielly said that the ACP program deserves appropriate scrutiny on its effectiveness but that it “can be defended” and “deserves additional funding.”
Senators Set Up Universal Service Fund Working Group, As Cruz Mounts Criticism of Broadband Program
A new Senate working group is set to consider reforms to the USF.
WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 – Sens. Ben Lujan, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., announced a bipartisan Senate working group earlier this month that would evaluate and propose potential reforms to the Universal Service Fund and guide education, awareness, and policymaking on the topic.
The USF, funded through a tax on voice service providers, supports four programs that make telephone and broadband services affordable for low-income households, health care providers, and schools and libraries. The fund’s sustainability has been under pressure with voice service revenues declining as more Americans use broadband services.
The working group will consider the current state of the USF requirements and consider reforms that would ensure the Federal Communications Commission is able to achieve its mission of universal service across the United States.
“Every community deserves a pathway to an affordable, resilient, and secure internet connection, and strengthening the Universal Service Fund is a key part of delivering our promise to connect every corner of America,” said Luján in a statement.
Sen Shelley Capito, R-W.VA. said that, “All options need to be on the table to modernize and update the USF to encourage and maintain universal service with our sights set on a more responsible, predictable, and prudent USF.”
Joining them in the working group are Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., Gary Peters, D-Mitch., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan.
Competitive Carriers Association CEO Tim Donovan commended the announcement, saying “USF programs are critical for competitive carriers and the consumers they serve. Going forward, these programs must provide sustainable, predictable, and sufficient support.”
Congressional legislation addressing USF concerns
The announcement follows the reintroduction of the Funding Affordable Internet with Reliable Contributions Act in March by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Ben Lugan, D-N.M., Todd Young, R-Ind., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
The FAIR Act would direct the FCC to conduct a feasibility study on collecting contributions from internet edge providers. It has passed the house and has been received in the Senate, awaiting a vote.
Later in March, a bill was introduced in both chambers that would require the FCC within one year of the enactment to solidify rules to reform how the fund is supported and conduct a study on the need to broaden the fund’s base. The Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act of 2023 is a version of a similar bill introduced in 2021.
In August, the FCC submitted a letter to Congress, urging it to “provide the commission with the legislative tools needed to make changes to the contributions methodology and base” for the USF.
Currently, there is “significant ambiguity in the record regarding the scope of the commission’s existing authority to broaden the base of contributors,” read the report. The FCC called for more power to make the necessary changes to support the program over the long term.
Ted Cruz takes USF management to task
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., said in his opening statements to a Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband hearing on May 11 that the USF is unshackled from congressional control and the FCC has avoided accountability for its “wasteful” and “ineffective” spending.
By this time, the fifth and sixth circuit appeals courts ruled in favor of the FCC when they denied a challenge to the commission’s authority in collecting money for the USF. Consumers’ Research alleged that the FCC was unconstitutionally delegating a private entity, the Universal Service Administrative Company, to help run USF programs. The court overruled the opinion, claiming that “Congress chose to ‘confer substantial discretion’ over administration of the USF to the FCC.”
Cruz said the FCC has never held a commission-level vote on a USF tax increase, instead choosing to passively enable hikes through a bureaucratic process, claimed Cruz in his remarks. The FCC has a couple of weeks to either approve or challenge the amount determined by USAC that needs to be collected from voice service providers.
“All told, the FCC has spent more than $156 billion on USF programs over the past twenty years. It’s unclear what American consumers have to show for it—other than higher phone bills,” Cruz said.
It is past due for Congress to get USF spending under control, he said. The solution is not to expand the base as it would not address the USF’s “underlying accountability failures.”
He called for Congress to consider all options of USF reform, “including subjecting it to the appropriations process, eliminating duplicative programs, and preserving only those efforts that demonstrate quantifiable benefits for American consumers.
“It has imposed ever-increasing tax burdens on American consumers without sufficient checks and balances or oversight from Congress,” he wrote, claiming that the USF has morphed into a “regressive, hidden tax.”
Similarly, the FCC “claims the new ACP program is successful but offers no data showing it has increased broadband adoption among low-income Americans as intended,” he said, claiming that the FCC is not responsibly managing the funds and rejecting the suggestion to increase FCC legislative authority. The ACP provides a monthly discount of up to $30 and $75 on tribal lands for connectivity.
