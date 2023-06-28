Broadband Roundup
E-Rate for Wi-Fi on School Buses, $200M for Washington Broadband, Tribal Ready Partners with Nokia
FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Monday introduced the ‘Learn Without Limits’ initiative to update the E-Rate program
June 28, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel introduced Monday the “Learn Without Limits” initiative to update the E-Rate program under the Universal Service Fund to include funding for Wi-Fi connectivity on school buses.
“This could make a big difference in rural areas where students spend long hours on school buses just to get to class and home again,” said Rosenworcel in a speech at the American Library Association’s annual conference. “We can turn ride time into connected time for homework. We can take E-Rate policies from two decades ago that supported mobile phones on these buses and modernize them so we have Wi-Fi on wheels—and students can Learn Without Limits.”
The proposal is currently pending a full vote of the Commission.
Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass, voiced his support for the Chairwoman’s proposal in a statement Monday.
“With the new school year just a few months away, we cannot allow millions of students across the country to lose access to broadband,” said Markey. “We urge the FCC to swiftly adopt this commonsense proposal to expand E-Rate funding to include Wi-Fi hotspots and internet support for school buses.”
Rosenworcel had previously said that expanding the E-Rate program to allow funding for mobile hotspot devices was a “great idea.”
The FCC has reportedly been advised on multiple occasions to broaden the scope of the E-rate program. The commission also oversees the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which helps millions of students get connectivity outside of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treasury awards Washington State nearly $200M for broadband
The Department of Treasury on Friday awarded Washington State $195.7 million from the Capital Projects Fund for high-speed internet projects.
The state plans to allocate the grant into three separate investments to connect 33,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The largest – $118.5 million – will go to communities without internet service and those with speeds below 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. The state will also invest $43.7 million to the Public Works Board Broadband Program designed to provide high-speed internet in rural counties and tribal lands. The rest will go toward the Community Economic Revitalization Board Rural Broadband Program to expand last-mile broadband access in rural areas without reliable internet.
“This funding is a key piece of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet for millions of Americans and provide more opportunities to fully participate and compete in the 21st century economy,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in a statement Friday.
To date, the Capital Projects Fund has delivered $7 billion out of the allocated $10 billion for broadband, digital technology, and community center projects in 45 states, benefiting nearly two million locations.
Tribal Ready partners with Nokia on buildouts to tribal lands
Tribal Ready, a Native American-owned data company, announced a partnership with Nokia to deploy broadband networks across tribal lands.
“Tribal Ready is excited to embark on this significant partnership with Nokia,” said Joe Valandra, CEO of Tribal Ready in a press release Tuesday. “Getting Tribes access to broadband has never been more important, and with deadlines for grants and broadband funding coming up, we are confident that this partnership will help Tribal Ready amplify its message and Nokia obtain its goal to maximize digital connection for all.”
Valandra has highlighted the inaccuracies he said are present in the FCC’s broadband map, which forms the basis for determining funding allocations under the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The company said it would rely on its Tribal Virtual Broadband Office to collect accurate data that helps tribes receive the funding they deserve.
On Monday, the White House officially released BEAD funding allocations to all 50 states and the territories. States will have 180 days after receiving their notice of allocation to submit initial proposals for potential use of the grants. Once plans are approved, states will be able to access at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.
Broadband Roundup
Made In America Summit, Democrat Senators Ask for Review of AI, Mayors Permitting Bill
Tuesday’s Made-in-America Summit will be headlined by reactions to BEAD allocations.
June 26, 2023 – Reactions to Monday’s funding allocation announcement from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will headline Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Samsung Executive Center on Capitol Hill.
State broadband officers from Virginia, Kansas and New Mexico will take the stage at the Made in America Summit and react to the funding allocations received, which are being announced by the Joe Biden administration Monday.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration had set a deadline by June 30 to announce the state allocations, which are expected to drive broadband infrastructure deep into states and help fulfill a goal of universal connectivity to the entire nation.
“The Made in America Summit is an effort to explain and examine the connections between the three pillars of the administration’s $2 trillion Made in America agenda: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the green energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Drew Clark, CEO of Breakfast Media LLC.
Sessions throughout the day will explore these vital big-picture topics:
● Building Better Broadband throughout the United States
● (Re)-building Energy Infrastructure
● Semiconductor Manufacturing and U.S.-China Tech Race
● Challenges to Reorienting America’s Supply Chain
● Making Cleaner Energy and Enhancing Green Industry
Registration is available from the Made in America Summit for $249; press may attend free of charge. Registration includes Continental Breakfast and Made in America Lunch.
Senators want AI accountability
Senators Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., asked the Government Accountability Office in a letter sent Friday to review the potential harms of generative artificial intelligence.
The letter requested that the GAO conduct a “detailed technology assessment” on the risks of generative AI tools and how to mitigate them.
“It has already become apparent that generative AI is a double-edged sword, carrying with it a broad range of serious harms,” read the letter, citing AI-generated porn, enhanced scamming techniques and harmful disinformation.
“These current and potential future harms require urgent study. We ask GAO to assess this list of questions about harms from generative AI and potential strategies for mitigation,” the letter said.
The letter follows a series of AI hearings in Congress, including a Senate Judiciary subcommittee in May with the CEO of OpenAI. The Transparent Automated Governance Act, introduced in the Senate in June, aims to improve transparency of the government use of AI.
Another bill introduced in the House earlier this month would require any content generated by AI to include a disclaimer noting the source of the content.
Mayors oppose House broadband permitting bill
Mayors across the nation added their opposition to a bill passed by the House Energy and Commerce Committee that preempts their authority over the deployment of telecommunication infrastructure on local public property.
The American Broadband Deployment Act of 2023, led by Republican representatives, would put a 60-day time limit on local review procedures for broadband projects and adds that permitting applications would be deemed granted after that deadline if the locality has not denied the project.
“The proposed bill would bestow on broadband providers an unprecedented federal grant of access to state and local public property but impose no obligations on those providers to serve unserved and underserved Americans,” argued the U.S. Conference of Mayors in a meeting this month.
It added that the bill would “preempt local government’s rights-of-way compensation and management authority, zoning powers, cable franchising authority, and property rights.”
The National Association of Counties released a statement in May expressing concerns that the act would limit local government’s regulatory power over the placement of wireless technologies to structures.
“We fear the unintended consequence of some of these bills will be to impose costs on local governments, burdens on our taxpayers, interference with public safety and otherwise harm local protections that are the heart of localism without substantively improving broadband deployment,” read the statement.
Supporters for the bill argue that federally imposed time limits for reviews are needed to prevent local powers from blocking or slow-walking projects as money from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program comes down the pipeline, with award announcements expected Monday.
This bill was part of a markup process of 19 bills, one of which would restore the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum license authority. The House has yet to take action on these legislations.
Broadband Roundup
New Cyber Division, Broadband Map for Maternal Health, Robocall Rules to Take Effect in August
The new cyber section will serve as a resource to respond to highly technical cyber threats.
June 22, 2023 — Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen announced Tuesday in remarks at the Hoover Institution in Washington that the Department of Justice is establishing a new national security cyber section within the national security division.
The new section will focus on disrupting and dismantling threats from malicious nation-states.
It “will allow NSD to increase the scale and speed of disruption campaigns and prosecutions of nation-state threat actors, state-sponsored cybercriminals, associated money launderers, and other cyber-enabled threats to national security,” he said.
The National Security Cyber section is a response to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s comprehensive cyber review in 2022 that warned against the evolving nature of cyber threats. Experts are warning against looming cyber threats and are calling for the U.S. to bolster its response to malicious cyberactivity.
“Hostile nations are accelerating their use of cyber-enabled means to carry out a range of threatening activity,” said Olsen.
“Having prosecutors that are fully dedicated to national security cyber cases will deepen our expertise,” Olsen said. The new section will serve as a resource to respond to highly technical cyber threats which require time and expertise not available in other sections.
“Cybersecurity is a matter of national security,” he continued. “Our cyber adversaries are innovative and constantly adjusting their tactics to hide from our investigators… NSD is committed to matching our adversaries by adjusting our tactics.”
FCC updates broadband health map to incorporate maternal health
The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday an update to its mapping broadband health in America platform to incorporate maternal health data.
The data will assist policymakers, public health experts, researchers and other stakeholders to better explore the intersection of maternal health and broadband availability, read the press release.
The maping broadband health in America platform is the FCC’s effort to explore the role of broadband connectivity in the health of American citizens. It is used to inform policy and program prescriptions, future innovations and investment decisions.
“The FCC is playing an increasingly greater role in advancing connected health and our latest effort to explore the ways in which broadband access can have an impact on the health and wellness of moms and moms-to-be is crucial work,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in comments.
Data shows that the United States is the only developed country with increasing maternal mortality rates. In December, President Joe Biden signed into law the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act, which directed the FCC to consult with the CDC and incorporate public data on maternal mortality into the platform.
In addition, the platform maps areas where critical telehealth resources are most needed, including areas where there are no hospitals or birth centers offering maternal care.
According to the press release, the commission plans to convene relevant stakeholders and seek public input in the coming months on how to build on this milestone to meet the maternal health crisis with broadband solutions.
FCC robocall mitigation obligations effective August
Rules that will require providers that receive and deliver phone traffic to implement call authentication standards mandated under the FCC’s STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime will be effective August 21, reported the Federal Register Wednesday.
The new rules, adopted in the March open meeting, will adjust previous standards that required only the originating and terminating providers to implement analytical tools intended to ensure, among other things, that the phone numbers appearing on caller I.D. are actually from the holder of the number to stop scam calls, to include intermediary providers.
“By requiring the next provider in the call path to authenticate those calls, the FCC closes a gap in the caller ID authentication regime and facilitates government and industry efforts to identify and block illegal robocalls,” the commission said in a news release.
The compliance deadline for the new authentication obligations for the first non-gateway intermediate provider in the call chain is December 31, 2023.
Broadband Roundup
Biden Meets AI Experts, Iowa Broadband Funding, Render and VETRO Form Partnership
Meeting comes as lawmakers zero-in on regulation of artificial intelligence.
June 21, 2023 – President Joe Biden met with a group of civil society leaders and advocates in San Francisco on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence in a closed-door meeting, according to a statement.
“My administration is committed to safeguarding Americans’ rights and safety while protecting privacy, to addressing bias and misinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released,” Biden said during the meeting.
In response to the surge in investment and consumer interest following the introduction of OpenAI’s generative AI product ChatGPT, governments are deliberating on strategies to address the potential risks associated with this emerging technology. They are actively exploring measures to mitigate these dangers and ensure responsible use.
Biden has also recently discussed the issue of AI with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose government will later this year hold a first global summit on artificial intelligence safety. AI will be further discussed when Biden meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing U.S. visit.
Biden’s meeting on Tuesday included Tristan Harris, executive director of the Center for Humane Technology; Algorithmic Justice League founder Joy Buolamwini; and Stanford University Professor Rob Reich.
Iowa announces opening date for $150M from broadband program
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday the opening date for applications for the latest round of funding from its Empower Rural Broadband Grant Program.
The latest $150-million round will target underserved areas of the state, specifically 96 “Broadband Intervention Zones” across the state. These zones have been identified as areas with a critical need for improved broadband access.
Starting July 14, internet service providers will have the opportunity to apply for the grants to support broadband projects within these zones. The chosen projects will be announced by the state in September.
This funding round will mark the eighth installment of the program. Over the course of the previous seven rounds, the program has already allocated over $350 million in federal and state funds to support broadband development.
Render and VETRO announce partnership to streamline network builds
Network construction platform Render Networks and network software platform VETRO have announced Tuesday a partnership to integrate their network construction and fiber management products.
The collaboration serves to enhance customer connectivity and streamline fiber infrastructure maintenance, including accelerating network deployment.
“Network operators need to streamline everything as they rush to build the highest quality long-term fiber infrastructure in a new wave of integrated digital efficiency,” said Will Mitchell, CEO at VETRO, in a press release.
“This partnership between VETRO and Render is exciting because it means network operators now have end-to-end visibility across the lifecycle to create their best network and continue to operate at optimized levels.”
The platforms’ integration and partnership have enabled construction to connection timelines of just ten weeks and ensured that operators have complete control over all aspects of the network, the companies said.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
E-Rate for Wi-Fi on School Buses, $200M for Washington Broadband, Tribal Ready Partners with Nokia
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy
Federal Communications Nominee Says Congress Should Address Net Neutrality
BEAD Funding Allocation Announcement Gets High Praise to Begin New Broadband Chapter
Made In America Summit, Democrat Senators Ask for Review of AI, Mayors Permitting Bill
White House to Announce State Broadband Deployment Allocations Monday Morning
Expert Argues over Definition of Sufficient Internet Speed in Broadband Programs
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
Luke Hogg: To Close the Digital Divide, Streamline Federal Funding
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
Lack of Affordable Connectivity Fund Money Could Hobble Broadband Deployment: Experts
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Experts Advocate Federal Agency to Oversee Children Online Safety
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
CTIA Report Claims Billions in Cost Savings for Americans
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
ACAM Speed Proposal, AI Commission Bill, 123Net Nets $65M for Michigan Builds
Senator Calls for Global Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Compete with China
Dish Covers Over 70% of Population, EU Charges Google, ECF Disbursing Another $21M
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
Industry Optimistic About Calls for a Targeted ‘Buy America’ Waiver Ahead of Broadband Awards
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Trending
-
Funding4 weeks ago
National League of Cities Announces Bootcamps to Support Applicants to Federal Infrastructure Programs
-
Advanced Energy4 weeks ago
Debt Ceiling Law Doesn’t Change Administration Priorities on Semiconductors, Advanced Energy and Broadband
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Map Update, FCC Renews FirstNet Spectrum Authority, NTIA Warns EU Over Big Tech Proposal
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Tom Reid: Accountability in Broadband Maps Necessary for BEAD to Achieve Mission
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
FCC Commissioner Carr Criticizes BEAD Fiber Priority Ahead of Funding Allocation
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Debt Ceiling Bill Passes House, China Warns of AI Risks, Rural Internet Exchanges