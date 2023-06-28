Infrastructure
Experts Call for Permitting Reform Legislation for BEAD Funding, Energy Effectiveness
Key solutions addressing permitting for clean energy projects include interagency coordination and hiring more people.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – Permitting reform legislation, which will lower costs and shorten the timeline for infrastructure projects in the United States, is essential to the effectiveness of federally funded builds, said panelists at Broadband Breakfast event Tuesday.
Quindi Franco, assistant director at the Government Accountability Office, highlighted key issues at the Made in America Summit to address permitting reforms, including coordination between federal agencies that have a hand in land management and broadband infrastructure.
Xan Fishman, director of Energy Policy and Carbon Management at Bipartisan Policy Center, added that agencies should consider an increased use of a memorandum of understanding to outline coordination efforts and organize which agency is responsible for what steps of the permitting process to make a more efficient process.
Panelists were discussing permitting reform for electricity and clean energy projects funded by investments made in the Inflation Reduction Act. The only way to achieve the White House’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is to build clean energy plants now, agreed panelists.
These permitting obstacles are not exclusive to energy plants and are similarly experienced in the telecommunication industry.
The discussion took place a day after the White House announcement of funding allocations from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program to states, and followed a panel of state broadband officials who said that permitting complications, especially those related to federal lands, remain an obstacle for completing broadband builds within the five-year timeline of the program.
Franco also highlighted the importance of implementing the right policies and procedures and hiring more people to handle the load, a suggestion also made by state broadband officials on Tuesday. Federal agencies do not have enough employees to operate permitting processes, he said, claiming that the deficiency must be addressed before permitting reform can be effective.
Not only is it critical to address federal permitting procedures, but it is also important to adjust state and local permitting issues, added Lori Bird, U.S. energy program director at the World Resources Institute. States need to take action to centralize permitting processes at the state level to streamline the process, she said.
To watch the full videos from the Made in America Summit, sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club!
In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2023 which would preempt locality authority over the deployment of telecommunication infrastructure on local public property. It would put a 60-day time limit on local review procedures for broadband projects and adds that permitting applications would be deemed granted after that deadline if the locality has not denied the project.
The federal government should not preempt state and local permitting processes, argued Bird. We need local voices at the table to coordinate the best streamlined approach that will work for individual communities, she said.
Fishman suggested that Congress incentivize state permitting reform in place of preempting local authority.
Mayors and counties across the nation have added their opposition to federal preemption on their authority over the deployment of telecommunication infrastructure on local public property.
While cautious of federal legislation that would unilaterally affect the structure and timeline of permitting processes, the National Association of Counties said it would like to see a collaboration between states and counties to improve permitting processes, said Seamus Dowdall, association legislative director for telecommunications and Technology at NACo during a Fiber for Breakfast event Wednesday.
Clarification: This story has been updated to include reference to the different processes for energy projects impacted by the Inflation Reduction Act and the various processes for permitting reform impacting telecommunications and broadband projects.
Infrastructure
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
Permitting delays could make the five-year deployment timeline difficult to meet, panelists said.
WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 – One day after the White House announced the allocation of broadband infrastructure money to the states, state broadband officials said there remain permitting and purchase restriction obstacles in the path of completing builds within the mandated five-year timeline.
The officials from Virginia, Kansas and New Mexico reflected on the amounts they received from the government’s $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and on the challenges ahead to deploy the money at Broadband Breakfast’s Made In America Summit Tuesday.
The challenge of getting a timely response and the actual permits from utility and federal land agencies managed by the Department of the Interior to deploy the actual infrastructure was raised as a primary obstacle to get resolved.
“We can’t get anyone to respond,” said Kelly Schlegel, the New Mexico director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, referring to the BLM.
“So not only is it getting the whole process of the rights-of-way, it’s getting somebody to respond and start the process.”
Tamarah Holmes, director of Virginia’s Office of Broadband, backed that up with an example of a broadband project funded in 2019 to connect 22 houses that crossed federal land overseen by the National Park Service. Those homes have yet to get broadband access because Holmes said she can’t get a response from the agency.
“Just think about it: Design and engineering is done. We got the houses identified. We can’t get the permit…at the same time the costs are significantly going up on the ability to get to those 22 [houses]. So maybe in five years I’ll get to them, but now the cost might be twice as much as it was in 2019.”
Indeed, since the start of the pandemic, supply chain issues have meant not only delays in getting equipment, but a shortage of said equipment. In combination with higher inflation, the cost of broadband equipment has increased.
Jade Piros de Carvalho, Kansas’s director of the Office of Broadband Development, noted that a land agency official remarked that the permitting process would take at least 18 months.
“You’re telling us some of this is going to take 18 months to get one of these [permits] done?” Piros de Carvalho said. “I think the federal government needs to staff those agencies.”
Schlegel also noted that internet service providers who want to attach to existing wood poles – a primary way to attach broadband equipment – must still pay for the replacement of poles if an upgrade is needed to accommodate them. Because the third-party providers must also continue to rent space on the pole, the project because very expensive.
This has forced some ISPs in New Mexico to just dig underground – the traditionally more expensive way of rolling out infrastructure – because it turns out to be cheaper, a reality that Piros de Carvalho called “shocking.”
The Federal Communications Commission is currently deliberating on whether to force pole owners to share in the cost of pole replacements, with the prevailing idea being that the owners derive long-term revenue benefit from the new pole.
Holmes said the complaints and friction between the pole owners and broadband provides has been a “huge issue and it will continue to be a huge issue.” But she noted that there are some ISPs who are buying poles for the utility companies and have a cost-sharing agreement already in place to work around some of these access issues.
Piros de Carvalho also noted that the Build America, Buy America requirements under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act – which requires that most of the cost of a project be made in America – could end up being a sticking point because some key products required for builds are simply not in enough supply in the country.
“We’ve got labor constraints, we’ve got supply chain constraints, we’ve got rights-of-ways and permitting, but definitely yes, we’re talking with the NTIA…after we get a year or so into this, we’re going to have to get real about what it takes.”
Piros de Carvalho said when it comes time for final proposals on broadband deployment plans using BEAD money, the conversation on what to do about the Buy America requirements will begin to really ramp up.
Despite the preference of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for hard fiber for its ability to scale to the highest available speeds, Piros de Carvalho said her state must grapple with the reality that its $475-million allocation was not enough to connect the geographically large state with many high-cost rural areas with hard infrastructure.
“We’re just going to have to use a mix of technologies that we maybe wouldn’t have considered had we gotten a billion dollars,” she said.
New Mexico received $675 million, though Schlegel said she expected money in the $700 million territory based on analyst estimates.
Virginia received a comparatively hefty $1.48 billion.
To watch the full videos from the Made in America Summit, sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club!
Infrastructure
The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy
Broadband Breakfast hosts Tuesday summit at Samsung Executive Center after White House announcement.
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 – President Biden is set to announce more than $40 billion in funds to state broadband officers on Monday, granting dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law that is key to the administration’s “Investing in America” agenda.
The funding announcement at the White House comes one day before Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on Tuesday, June 27 on Capitol Hill.
The Made in America Summit, a public event for registered guests, will unite stakeholders around broadband infrastructure, domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and an America clean energy industry.
The Biden administration’s funding announcement under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will fund state broadband offices. Officials from Virginia, Kansas and New Mexico will go from the White House to the Made in America Summit on Tuesday.
The session will be moderated by Drew Clark, CEO of Broadband Breakfast, who said: “The Made in America Summit is an effort to examine the connections between the three pillars of the administration’s $2 trillion Made in America agenda: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the green energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.”
The full program is below. Registration is available for $249; press free of charge.
Individuals who purchase membership in the Broadband Breakfast Club ($99/month) may register for $49.
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Samsung Executive Center, 700 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington
PANEL 1 – REACTING TO BROADBAND FUNDING ALLOCATIONS
- Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Office of Broadband, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development
- Kelly Schlegel, Director, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
PANEL 2 – SCALING UP THE SMART GRID
- Lori Bird, U.S. Energy Program Director and Polsky Chair for Renewable Energy, World Resources Institute
- Xan Fishman, Director of Energy Policy and Carbon Management, Bipartisan Policy Center
- Quindi Franco, Assistant Director, Government Accountability Office
- Robert Glicksman (moderator), Professor of Environmental Law, George Washington University Law School
PANEL 3 – DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING AND THE CHIPS RACE
- Gene Irisari, Head of Semiconductor Policy, Samsung
- Shawn Muma, Director of Supply Chain Innovation & Emerging Technologies, Digital Supply Chain Institute
- Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Co-Founder, Movandi Corporation
- Rishi Iyengar (moderator), Global Technology Reporter, Foreign Policy
PANEL 4 – THE FUTURE OF BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS
- Patrick Lozada, Director of Global Policy, Telecommunications Industry Association
- Marrisa Mitrovich, Vice President of Public Policy, Fiber Broadband Association
- Louis Peraertz, Vice President of Policy, WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries
- Teralyn Whipple (moderator), Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
PANEL 5 – CREATING AN AMERICAN GREEN ENERGY INDUSTRY
- Fatima Maria Ahmad, Vice President for Clean Energy, Boundary Stone
- Harrison Godfrey, Managing Director of Federal Affairs, Advanced Energy United
- Chris Perrault, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations, Powerhouse
- Dr. Ed Rightor, Information Technology and Clean Energy Consultant
- Julian Spector (moderator), Senior Reporter, Canary Media
Infrastructure
BEAD Funding Allocation Announcement Gets High Praise to Begin New Broadband Chapter
Texas is the highest awarded state, as 19 states set to receive more than $1 billion from BEAD.
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday the funding allocations through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
Texas is the highest awarded state with over $3.3 billion and California the second-highest with $1.8 billion. Nineteen states are set to receive more than $1 billion in funding. Other high awardees include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina.
Each state is set to receive a baseline $107.7 million. Allocations were based on the Federal Communications Commission’s second version of its national broadband map.
States will receive their formal notice of allocation on June 30 upon which entities will have 180 days to submit initial proposals for how they will run their subgrant programs. Once plans are approved by the NTIA, states will be able to access at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.
With these allocations, the White House anticipates that each state and territory will have the resources it needs to connect every resident and small business to reliable, affordable high-speed internet by 2030.
Energy was high at the White House Monday when President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off the next phase of the administration’s Investing in America agenda with the allocation announcement of BEAD allocations.
“These investments will help all Americans. We are not going to leave anyone behind,” said Biden to applause. Not only will these investments connect more Americans, but they will also provide more high paying jobs and invest in American manufacturing, he continued.
The event, which directly followed the announcement of state allocation funds Monday morning, was attended by broadband leaders across the federal government including NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
“This is a watershed moment for the millions of people across the country who lack access to a high-speed internet connection who will soon have this necessary service to learn, work and play,” Davidson said in a statement.
Among the attendees was also Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V., who was an avid advocate of the program with his work in structuring the $62 billion Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which funded the BEAD program. His wife, Gayle Manchin, also attended the event.
“As a direct result of my efforts to correct the FCC maps and ensure the funding in the IIJA is distributed according to these maps, West Virginia will finally receive our fair share of resources to build out the reliable service we need,” said Manchin of the awards in a statement.
The event was also attended by state broadband leaders from across the nation who gathered to applaud the president for his work to connect Americans to high-speed internet.
Biden said in his remarks that the goal of connecting all Americans to high-speed internet is “bold” but “nothing beyond our capacity.”
“By investing in America, we produce results,” he concluded.
Biden touted broadband infrastructure investment as the remedy to reverse decades of ‘failed economic policies’ in his remarks.
This “historic investment” to connect everyone in America to high-speed, reliable internet connectivity by 2030 would boost the economy by attracting private investments and providing more people with equitable access to high-paying jobs, Biden highlighted.
“For today’s economy to work for everyone, internet access is just as important as electricity, or water, or other basic services,” he claimed.
This investment would further realize the administration’s vision of “building the economy from the middle out and bottom up,” giving all Americans and small businesses a level playing field in the marketplace. It also helps to stabilize a “reeling” economy, the result of a trickle-down economics in which policies such as tax cuts disproportionately favor the wealthy, claimed Biden.
“I promise to be president for all Americans, whether or not they voted for me or whether or not they voted for these laws,” said Biden. “These investments will help all Americans, we’re not gonna leave anyone behind.”
The BEAD program has been a bone of contention for Republican lawmakers since its initial proposal due to concerns that the fiber-focused program would violate technological neutrality and hinder free competition by favoring union workers.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at Monday’s event
Positive responses from lawmakers, industry
“Today’s announcement is history in the making. Reliable, high-speed internet is not a luxury – it’s a necessity,” said Frank Pallone Jr., D-NJ. “Americans depend on internet access to do their jobs, run their small businesses, complete schoolwork, and connect with family and friends.”
Colorado Senators Michael Bennet, D-CO, and John Hickenlooper, D-CO, along with Governor Jared Polis, welcomed Colorado’s allocation of over $826 million, highlighting the significance of closing the digital divide. “Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re connecting every household to affordable, high-speed internet so Coloradans can access telehealth services, virtual classes, run their small businesses, and so much more,” said Hickenlooper.
Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, applauded the allocation announcement, saying “Access to broadband creates new ways to live, learn and earn in rural America. These state allocations are a major milestone in the fight to finally make rural broadband a reality.”
USTelecom and CCIA, trade groups representing broadband and technology firms, praised the administration’s efforts and commitment to bridging the digital divide and expanding internet access.
“All of us in the broadband community applaud the Administration, and in particular Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson and the entire NTIA team, for their tremendous efforts,” said Jonathan Spalter, president and CEO of USTelecom. “Now the states turn to the important work of implementing their grant programs and we will continue to work with them to bring broadband to everyone.”
CCIA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Stephanie Joyce said, “This funding brings states closer to making broadband buildout a reality. This connectivity brings better access to information and economic opportunities for Americans while paving the way for companies across industry sectors to continue innovating.”
ACA Connects, representing independent broadband providers, expressed eagerness to work with states to fulfill the BEAD program’s promise and bring high-performance broadband to all Americans.
“With today’s funding allocations, the Biden Administration has taken another major step in bringing high-performance broadband to all Americans,” CEO Grant Spellmeyer said. “The ball is now in the States, and ACA Connects Members – who already offer wireline broadband service to millions of households, including in rural communities – are eager to work with them to fulfill the promise of the BEAD program.”
Oklahoma will receive nearly $800 million to deploy high-speed internet service. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo praised the investment for closing the digital divide.
“Thanks to President Biden’s commitment to investing in America and with Governor (Kevin) Stitt’s leadership, we are bringing Internet to every family, business, and Tribe in Oklahoma,” Raimondo said in the news release. “Access to high-speed Internet is essential for education, healthcare and economic opportunity, and this funding will help close the digital divide once and for all.”
New York State’s ConnectALL office has been allocated over $664 million in funding. This funding will primarily focus on providing fiber optic infrastructure to areas in New York that currently lack broadband service, governor Kathy Hochul said.
“This transformative investment in New York’s ConnectALL program will be a gamechanger in advancing our statewide strategy to make affordable, high-speed internet available to all,” Hochul said. “In today’s economy, reliable broadband access is an absolute necessity, and I thank the Biden administration, Majority Leader [Chuck] Schumer, Sen. [Kirsten] Gillibrand, and New York’s congressional delegation for continuing to prioritize critical infrastructure needs and for supporting our mission to expand broadband to every corner of our state.”
Kentucky has been allocated $1.08 billion specifically for building high-speed internet infrastructure in the state. “In today’s digital age, it’s essential that Kentucky’s communities, from rural towns to urban centers, have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, in a press release. “Today’s federal funding will deploy internet infrastructure to communities across the Commonwealth that need it most, bringing new opportunity to millions of Kentuckians.”
Delaware has received $107 million in federal funding. Governor John Carney and Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long emphasized the importance of broadband access for education, job prospects, and overall success and well-being.
“Somewhere in Delaware right now there’s a child without access to online educational learning; a mom without a job and no way to research prospects; and a neighbor with no way to check in on their extended family,” Hall-Long said. “That should never be anyone’s reality. Like a digital railroad track, broadband internet access is the connector to jobs, opportunities, and support away from home. This recent investment in high-quality broadband is just another way to close the digital divide and ensure every Delawarean is successful and thriving.”
Michigan is set to receive over $1.5 billion through the BEAD Program to expand high-speed internet access and digital equity to over 200,000 unserved and underserved Michiganders. Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer emphasized the economic opportunities and improved access to education and healthcare that this investment will bring.
“Today, we have won a game-changing investment to expand access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet to 210,000 more homes across Michigan,” said Whitmer. “We are focused on helping anyone ‘Make it in Michigan,’ with a comprehensive view on economic development that wins projects, invests in people, and revitalizes places. Today’s win will expand economic opportunity for Michiganders and build on the over $700 million in high-speed internet federal funding we have leveraged and $249 million we invested with the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan last year. Let’s keep working together to connect more families and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet that meets their needs, lowers their costs, and grows our economy.”
The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association expressed support for the funding allocations. “Today is another milestone step in the process to ready the states and territories for the deployment of this generational BEAD funding investment,” said President and CEO Todd Schlekeway.
While the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association said in a statement that the announcement marks an “important milestone” and “much work has been accomplished to get the $42.5 billion plan to this point…much work lies ahead.”
“Important details remain, however, which require ironing out for BEAD to quickly and efficiently realize its goals,” said David Zumwalt, president and CEO of the industry association. “All solutions should be on the table. Pernicious and wasteful overbuilding must be strenuously avoided. Access to the state grant process should work to truly invite small players so more answers can be brought to bear on this national challenge. Clarifying these and other matters will improve the program for all involved, especially those who lack broadband.”
With files from reporters Quinn Nghiem and Enoch Eicher.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Experts Call for Permitting Reform Legislation for BEAD Funding, Energy Effectiveness
E-Rate for Wi-Fi on School Buses, $200M for Washington Broadband, Tribal Ready Partners with Nokia
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy
Federal Communications Nominee Says Congress Should Address Net Neutrality
BEAD Funding Allocation Announcement Gets High Praise to Begin New Broadband Chapter
Made In America Summit, Democrat Senators Ask for Review of AI, Mayors Permitting Bill
White House to Announce State Broadband Deployment Allocations Monday Morning
Expert Argues over Definition of Sufficient Internet Speed in Broadband Programs
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
Luke Hogg: To Close the Digital Divide, Streamline Federal Funding
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
Lack of Affordable Connectivity Fund Money Could Hobble Broadband Deployment: Experts
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Experts Advocate Federal Agency to Oversee Children Online Safety
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
CTIA Report Claims Billions in Cost Savings for Americans
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
ACAM Speed Proposal, AI Commission Bill, 123Net Nets $65M for Michigan Builds
Senator Calls for Global Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Compete with China
Dish Covers Over 70% of Population, EU Charges Google, ECF Disbursing Another $21M
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
Industry Optimistic About Calls for a Targeted ‘Buy America’ Waiver Ahead of Broadband Awards
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Trending
-
Funding4 weeks ago
National League of Cities Announces Bootcamps to Support Applicants to Federal Infrastructure Programs
-
Advanced Energy4 weeks ago
Debt Ceiling Law Doesn’t Change Administration Priorities on Semiconductors, Advanced Energy and Broadband
-
Infrastructure3 weeks ago
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Map Update, FCC Renews FirstNet Spectrum Authority, NTIA Warns EU Over Big Tech Proposal
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Tom Reid: Accountability in Broadband Maps Necessary for BEAD to Achieve Mission
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
FCC Commissioner Carr Criticizes BEAD Fiber Priority Ahead of Funding Allocation
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Debt Ceiling Bill Passes House, China Warns of AI Risks, Rural Internet Exchanges