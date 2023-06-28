Infrastructure
Experts Call for Permitting Reform Legislation for BEAD Funding, Energy Effectiveness
Key solutions addressing permitting for clean energy projects include interagency coordination and hiring more people.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – Permitting reform legislation, which will lower costs and shorten the timeline for infrastructure projects in the United States, is essential to the effectiveness of federally funded builds, said panelists at Broadband Breakfast event Tuesday.
Quindi Franco, assistant director at the Government Accountability Office, highlighted key issues at the Made in America Summit to address permitting reforms, including coordination between federal agencies that have a hand in land management and broadband infrastructure.
Xan Fishman, director of Energy Policy and Carbon Management at Bipartisan Policy Center, added that agencies should consider an increased use of a memorandum of understanding to outline coordination efforts and organize which agency is responsible for what steps of the permitting process to make a more efficient process.
Panelists were discussing permitting reform for electricity and clean energy projects funded by investments made in the Inflation Reduction Act. The only way to achieve the White House’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is to build clean energy plants now, agreed panelists.
These permitting obstacles are not exclusive to energy plants and are similarly experienced in the telecommunication industry.
The discussion took place a day after the White House announcement of funding allocations from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program to states, and followed a panel of state broadband officials who said that permitting complications, especially those related to federal lands, remain an obstacle for completing broadband builds within the five-year timeline of the program.
Franco also highlighted the importance of implementing the right policies and procedures and hiring more people to handle the load, a suggestion also made by state broadband officials on Tuesday. Federal agencies do not have enough employees to operate permitting processes, he said, claiming that the deficiency must be addressed before permitting reform can be effective.
Not only is it critical to address federal permitting procedures, but it is also important to adjust state and local permitting issues, added Lori Bird, U.S. energy program director at the World Resources Institute. States need to take action to centralize permitting processes at the state level to streamline the process, she said.
In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed the American Broadband Deployment Act of 2023 which would preempt locality authority over the deployment of telecommunication infrastructure on local public property. It would put a 60-day time limit on local review procedures for broadband projects and adds that permitting applications would be deemed granted after that deadline if the locality has not denied the project.
The federal government should not preempt state and local permitting processes, argued Bird. We need local voices at the table to coordinate the best streamlined approach that will work for individual communities, she said.
Fishman suggested that Congress incentivize state permitting reform in place of preempting local authority.
Mayors and counties across the nation have added their opposition to federal preemption on their authority over the deployment of telecommunication infrastructure on local public property.
While cautious of federal legislation that would unilaterally affect the structure and timeline of permitting processes, the National Association of Counties said it would like to see a collaboration between states and counties to improve permitting processes, said Seamus Dowdall, association legislative director for telecommunications and Technology at NACo during a Fiber for Breakfast event Wednesday.
Clarification: This story has been updated to include reference to the different processes for energy projects impacted by the Inflation Reduction Act and the various processes for permitting reform impacting telecommunications and broadband projects.
Funding
Philanthropic Collaborative to Support Broadband Investments
The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative will support state coalitions that work to support digital equity projects.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – Activist organizations the Media Democracy Fund, Ford Foundation, Democracy Fund and W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Wednesday a philanthropic collaboration to support state coalitions in the implementation of federal broadband investments.
The initiative, called the Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative, will provide funding to support state broadband coalitions, preferencing those that prioritize community engagement and digital equity reforms.
The initiative will also provide technical assistance and access to experts in broadband and community engagement. It will host meetings and webinars to state coalitions understand the link between broadband infrastructure and civic infrastructure at the state and local level and disseminate best practices to local engagement and digital equity planning.
“We see a role for national philanthropy in helping fund the civic infrastructure that accelerates equitable deployment of the broadband infrastructure,” said Austin Thompson, strategic advisor to digital innovation and Equity at DEOI in a press event announcing the initiative.
“The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative is a call to action for more philanthropies to get involved and a call for state broadband offices to work intentionally with nonprofits and philanthropists,” he said.
The DEOI’s first round of grants focuses on the U.S. rural south and are expected this month. Stacy Carless, the founder and director of nonprofit working to establish equity in North Carolina, NC Counts Coalition, expressed her excitement for the coalition’s involvement with DEOI to improve digital skills and equity throughout the state.
Infrastructure
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
Permitting delays could make the five-year deployment timeline difficult to meet, panelists said.
WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 – One day after the White House announced the allocation of broadband infrastructure money to the states, state broadband officials said there remain permitting and purchase restriction obstacles in the path of completing builds within the mandated five-year timeline.
The officials from Virginia, Kansas and New Mexico reflected on the amounts they received from the government’s $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program and on the challenges ahead to deploy the money at Broadband Breakfast’s Made In America Summit Tuesday.
The challenge of getting a timely response and the actual permits from utility and federal land agencies managed by the Department of the Interior to deploy the actual infrastructure was raised as a primary obstacle to get resolved.
“We can’t get anyone to respond,” said Kelly Schlegel, the New Mexico director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, referring to the BLM.
“So not only is it getting the whole process of the rights-of-way, it’s getting somebody to respond and start the process.”
Tamarah Holmes, director of Virginia’s Office of Broadband, backed that up with an example of a broadband project funded in 2019 to connect 22 houses that crossed federal land overseen by the National Park Service. Those homes have yet to get broadband access because Holmes said she can’t get a response from the agency.
“Just think about it: Design and engineering is done. We got the houses identified. We can’t get the permit…at the same time the costs are significantly going up on the ability to get to those 22 [houses]. So maybe in five years I’ll get to them, but now the cost might be twice as much as it was in 2019.”
Indeed, since the start of the pandemic, supply chain issues have meant not only delays in getting equipment, but a shortage of said equipment. In combination with higher inflation, the cost of broadband equipment has increased.
Jade Piros de Carvalho, Kansas’s director of the Office of Broadband Development, noted that a land agency official remarked that the permitting process would take at least 18 months.
“You’re telling us some of this is going to take 18 months to get one of these [permits] done?” Piros de Carvalho said. “I think the federal government needs to staff those agencies.”
Schlegel also noted that internet service providers who want to attach to existing wood poles – a primary way to attach broadband equipment – must still pay for the replacement of poles if an upgrade is needed to accommodate them. Because the third-party providers must also continue to rent space on the pole, the project because very expensive.
This has forced some ISPs in New Mexico to just dig underground – the traditionally more expensive way of rolling out infrastructure – because it turns out to be cheaper, a reality that Piros de Carvalho called “shocking.”
The Federal Communications Commission is currently deliberating on whether to force pole owners to share in the cost of pole replacements, with the prevailing idea being that the owners derive long-term revenue benefit from the new pole.
Holmes said the complaints and friction between the pole owners and broadband provides has been a “huge issue and it will continue to be a huge issue.” But she noted that there are some ISPs who are buying poles for the utility companies and have a cost-sharing agreement already in place to work around some of these access issues.
Piros de Carvalho also noted that the Build America, Buy America requirements under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act – which requires that most of the cost of a project be made in America – could end up being a sticking point because some key products required for builds are simply not in enough supply in the country.
“We’ve got labor constraints, we’ve got supply chain constraints, we’ve got rights-of-ways and permitting, but definitely yes, we’re talking with the NTIA…after we get a year or so into this, we’re going to have to get real about what it takes.”
Piros de Carvalho said when it comes time for final proposals on broadband deployment plans using BEAD money, the conversation on what to do about the Buy America requirements will begin to really ramp up.
Despite the preference of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for hard fiber for its ability to scale to the highest available speeds, Piros de Carvalho said her state must grapple with the reality that its $475-million allocation was not enough to connect the geographically large state with many high-cost rural areas with hard infrastructure.
“We’re just going to have to use a mix of technologies that we maybe wouldn’t have considered had we gotten a billion dollars,” she said.
New Mexico received $675 million, though Schlegel said she expected money in the $700 million territory based on analyst estimates.
Virginia received a comparatively hefty $1.48 billion.
Infrastructure
The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy
Broadband Breakfast hosts Tuesday summit at Samsung Executive Center after White House announcement.
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 – President Biden is set to announce more than $40 billion in funds to state broadband officers on Monday, granting dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law that is key to the administration’s “Investing in America” agenda.
The funding announcement at the White House comes one day before Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on Tuesday, June 27 on Capitol Hill.
The Made in America Summit, a public event for registered guests, will unite stakeholders around broadband infrastructure, domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and an America clean energy industry.
The Biden administration’s funding announcement under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will fund state broadband offices. Officials from Virginia, Kansas and New Mexico will go from the White House to the Made in America Summit on Tuesday.
The session will be moderated by Drew Clark, CEO of Broadband Breakfast, who said: “The Made in America Summit is an effort to examine the connections between the three pillars of the administration’s $2 trillion Made in America agenda: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the green energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.”
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Samsung Executive Center, 700 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington
PANEL 1 – REACTING TO BROADBAND FUNDING ALLOCATIONS
- Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Office of Broadband, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development
- Kelly Schlegel, Director, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
PANEL 2 – SCALING UP THE SMART GRID
- Lori Bird, U.S. Energy Program Director and Polsky Chair for Renewable Energy, World Resources Institute
- Xan Fishman, Director of Energy Policy and Carbon Management, Bipartisan Policy Center
- Quindi Franco, Assistant Director, Government Accountability Office
- Robert Glicksman (moderator), Professor of Environmental Law, George Washington University Law School
PANEL 3 – DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING AND THE CHIPS RACE
- Gene Irisari, Head of Semiconductor Policy, Samsung
- Shawn Muma, Director of Supply Chain Innovation & Emerging Technologies, Digital Supply Chain Institute
- Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Co-Founder, Movandi Corporation
- Rishi Iyengar (moderator), Global Technology Reporter, Foreign Policy
PANEL 4 – THE FUTURE OF BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS
- Patrick Lozada, Director of Global Policy, Telecommunications Industry Association
- Marrisa Mitrovich, Vice President of Public Policy, Fiber Broadband Association
- Louis Peraertz, Vice President of Policy, WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries
- Teralyn Whipple (moderator), Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
PANEL 5 – CREATING AN AMERICAN GREEN ENERGY INDUSTRY
- Fatima Maria Ahmad, Vice President for Clean Energy, Boundary Stone
- Harrison Godfrey, Managing Director of Federal Affairs, Advanced Energy United
- Chris Perrault, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations, Powerhouse
- Dr. Ed Rightor, Information Technology and Clean Energy Consultant
- Julian Spector (moderator), Senior Reporter, Canary Media
