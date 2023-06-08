Advanced Energy
Greater Private Investments Will Supplement Federal Dollars Expended in Build America Initiative
Private investments need to support federal money going to infrastructure projects across the United States.
WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 – American investments in its domestic manufacturing must be accompanied by private investment and ambition, said the director of the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office Jigar Shah a a Thursday event by nonprofit newsroom Canary Media.
Currently, private companies are not interested in financing manufacturing loans in the U.S., said Shah. He urged the private industry to show more ambition by investing in infrastructure programs as federal investments come down the pipeline.
Don’t miss the discussion of the connection between green energy, semiconductor manufacturing and infrastructure investment at Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on June 27.
The Build America Buy America Act, strengthened as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, requires that all iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials used in federally funded projects to be produced in the U.S.
Additionally, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 which invests $400 billion in federal funding to clean energy and the CHIPS and Science Act which invests $280 billion into U.S. domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Semiconductors are the microprocessors that power all electronic applications.
These investments, paired with the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which invests in various American infrastructure projects, play a central role in the administration’s strategy to revitalize the American industry. They invest in a more sustainable, consistent, and dependable supply chain for the U.S. economy, said Shah.
Investing in American manufacturing will increase investor confidence that the U.S. is capable of large manufacturing projects, he added.
By passing these acts, Congress has moved forward to improve American manufacturing, said Shah. It is now up to private industry to make the most of these investments and reinvent themselves to improve American global competitiveness.
Advanced Energy
Debt Ceiling Law Doesn’t Change Administration Priorities on Semiconductors, Advanced Energy and Broadband
With government action, America can reindustrialize itself, bolster national security, revive left-behind places and reduce carbon emissions.
WASHINGTON, June 2, 2023 — Perhaps the greatest surprise of the debt ceiling deal passed Thursday night by the Senate (and on Wednesday by the House) is that it leaves unscathed the Biden administration’s three top domestic priorities: the Inflation Reduction Act (August 2022), semiconductor promotion in the CHIPS and Science Act (July 2022), and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (November 2021).
Together, these measures will invest more than $2 trillion of federal funds into American manufacturing, infrastructure (including broadband) and advanced energy.
REGISTER FOR THE MADE IN AMERICA SUMMIT
As Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit takes shape, we encourage you to register now to attend this important event on Tuesday, June 27, in Washington. The summit’s four sessions will explore the intersection of these vital big-picture topics:
- (R)e-building Energy and Internet Infrastructure
- Semiconductor Manufacturing and U.S.-Chinese Tech Race
- Challenges to Reorienting America’s Supply Chain
- Making Cleaner Energy and Enhancing Green Industry
The Inflation Reduction Act invests billions of dollars in clean energy projects that work to limit carbon emissions and other pollutants, including solar, wind, nuclear, clean hydrogen and more. But will its investments in clean energy founder on the lack of infrastructure deployment, or by delays in federal, state and local permitting? This session will also consider the intersection of “smart grid” infrastructure, long-haul and local, and the synchronicities between the broadband and energy economies.
• Lori Bird, U.S. Energy Program Director and Polsky Chair for Renewable Energy, World Resources Institute
• Xan Fishman, Director of Energy Policy and Carbon Management, Bipartisan Policy Center
• Quindi Franco, Assistant Director, Government Accountability Office
• Robert Glicksman, Professor of Environmental Law, George Washington University Law School
• Other panelists have been invited
The CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion in funding to spur semiconductor research and manufacturing in the United States. Semiconductors are key components of consumer electronics, military systems and countless other applications, making a domestic supply chain critically important — particularly amid an increasingly hostile technological race with China. How successful will efforts be to bring semiconductor manufacturing to America?
• Gene Irisari, Head of Semiconductor Policy, Samsung
• Shawn Muma, Director of Supply Chain Innovation & Emerging Technologies, Digital Supply Chain Institute
• Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Co-Founder, Movandi Corporation
• Rishi Iyengar (moderator), Global Technology Reporter, Foreign Policy
• Other panelists have been invited
The Build America Buy America Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, established a domestic content procurement preference for all federally subsidized infrastructure projects. Although waivers of Buy America requirements have been proposed for certain projects — such as Middle Mile Grant Program recipients — it appears unlikely that these will be extended to initiatives such as the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, despite requests and warnings from industry leaders. Although fiber-optic cable production is on the rise, significant issues remain in America’s semiconductor and electronic equipment supply. How will these issues be addressed in broadband and other infrastructure projects?
• Panelists to be announced
The Inflation Reduction Act establishes requirements for the use of American-made equipment in clean energy production. How will those requirements impact green energy development? How will the resulting projects interact with other ongoing infrastructure initiatives? What will it take for America to establish itself as a clean energy superpower?
• Panelists to be announced
Early-bird registration of $199 until Friday, June 9 + government and Broadband Breakfast Club rate.
Check back frequently to see updates on the Made in America Summit event page.
REGISTER FOR THE MADE IN AMERICA SUMMIT
Advanced Energy
Lawmakers Debate Clean Energy’s Role in Resolving Supply Chain Fragility, China Concerns
The U.S. accounts for just 10 percent of electric vehicle production and 7 percent of battery production.
WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 — As historic federal investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and clean energy begin to take effect, House lawmakers on Tuesday clashed over the best response to shared concerns about competition with China and the instability of domestic electricity sector supply chains.
Tuesday’s hearing, convened by the House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, came just one day after the Department of Energy announced that it would no longer be awarding a $200 million grant to Texas-based battery company Microvast, following intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers over the company’s ties to China.
Subcommittee Chair Morgan Griffith, R-Va., praised the decision but expressed continued skepticism about the department’s vetting processes — emphasizing the absence of Office of Manufacturing Director David Howell, who declined an invitation to testify.
By failing to appear at the hearing, “the Department of Energy not only refused to provide transparency to this committee, but they’re refusing to be transparent to the American people, who deserve every assurance that their tax dollars are not being funneled to China,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of the full Energy and Commerce Committee.
But Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone, D-N.J., argued that the award reversal was proof that the department “is taking its stewardship of taxpayer money very seriously.”
Pallone also blamed the Republican majority for Howell’s absence, claiming that the hearing had originally been planned for June and that department officials were working to coordinate the schedule “when all of sudden the date changed earlier this month to today.”
The proposed Microvast award would have been part of a $2.8 billion investment in battery manufacturing funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, intended to accelerate and strengthen a domestic supply chain. The United States currently accounts for just 10 percent of global electric vehicle production and 7 percent of battery production capacity.
By contrast, China produces three-quarters of all lithium-ion batteries and is home to the majority of production and processing capacity for several key battery components. China was responsible for half of the growth of the electric vehicle market in 2021, according to a recent International Energy Agency report.
While the Biden administration has taken steps to bolster U.S. manufacturing through the IIJA and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Republicans have broadly criticized this approach — particularly the IRA’s focus on clean energy.
Because of the current manufacturing imbalance, the administration’s emphasis on electric vehicles will largely benefit China rather than the U.S., argued Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Energy, Climate and Environment.
“Heavily subsidizing renewable energy and shoveling money in the form of financial awards out the door is not the solution,” McMorris Rodgers said. “These policies undermine our energy security and financially burden Americans already struggling with high cost of living — and would leave us even more reliant on China.”
However, a study commissioned by Third Way and Breakthrough Energy indicated that these pieces of legislation, alongside the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, are “fostering investments in and a reshoring of the clean energy supply chain and the associated manufacturing base,” said Ellen Hughes-Cromwick, senior resident fellow for the climate and energy program at Third Way.
Hughes-Cromwick urged lawmakers to allow time for supply chain restructuring, saying that policy stability over multiple years is crucial to allow companies to make sustainable adjustments.
In order to achieve domestic clean energy goals, Congress should first modernize permitting, said Jeremy Harrell, chief strategy officer at ClearPath.
“The single largest mover of private sector investment is regulatory certainty,” Harrell claimed. “Never has the phrase ‘time is money’ been more appropriate — developers can only build new energy infrastructure as fast as federal, state and local governments can permit them, and right now that’s not fast enough.”
Learn more about clean energy infrastructure and the U.S.-China tech race at Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America Summit on June 27.
Advanced Energy
Last-Mile Delivery and Electric Vehicles: Why Congress Should Support Logistics in the Next Infrastructure Bill
February 3, 2021 – The problem with electric vehicles has always been that they don’t have enough battery to achieve a decent driving range at a reasonable cost, a group of experts said on a panel discussion on January 26 led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
That’s why electric cars have been eyed as a solution for improving deliveries by drivers, yet guaranteeing battery efficiency is still in the future.
Additional alternative energy vehicle options such as fuel cell-powered may serve as a complement to electric vehicles, said Amy Adams, vice president over fuel cell and hydrogen technologies at Cummins Inc. Fuel cell-powered cars may be better equipped for larger vehicles that need to travel longer distances, especially in rural areas, she said.
Despite the potential electric or fuel cell-powered cars bring, they do have drawbacks. For example, a delivery driver who drives an average of 65 miles per day makes up to 200 stops or more per day. That’s equal to 1,000 foot motions on the brakes, and that can deteriorate knee health and decrease efficiency.
Electric vehicles for delivery drivers should incorporate regenerative braking systems to capture all that lost energy for each stop made, said John Lindsey, head of electric vehicle sales for Schneider Electric North America.
But electric and fuel cell-powered cars haven’t been readily integrated into the U.S. economy compared to other countries like in Europe. That’s why delivery companies need to balance neighborhood safety with delivery driver safety, said Duane Hughes, CEO of Workhouse Group. Hughes called for the integration of lane departure and lane collision warning systems for delivery drivers to protect both themselves and others around them.
To combat additional costs from incorporating these ideas, the experts supported a standardized, universal-like nozzle fill-up system for electric and fuel cell-powered cars to reduce customization costs. Reducing the overall core weight of vehicles would also improve battery efficiency.
And incentives and grant programs are needed from the federal government to jumpstart more research and development to achieve this, said Thomas Jensen, a senior government relations executive at UPS.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Greater Private Investments Will Supplement Federal Dollars Expended in Build America Initiative
Advocates for Connected Vehicle Technology Urge the FCC to Act
FCC Votes Forward 42 GHz Spectrum Sharing Model Proposal to Broaden Use
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Google AI and Mayo Clinic, Spectrum Ohio Expansion, New CFO for Gigstreem
T-Mobile Sues WCO Spectrum for Allegedly Artificially Inflating Spectrum Leasing Prices for Profit
Next Generation PONs Important for Future Capacity Needs on Fiber Networks: Nokia Official
Rhode Island Seeks Community Input in Broadband Planning Ahead of Federal Funding
FCC Proposed Rules Will Harm Legitimate Text Messages, Say Commenters
Charter Chooses Nokia for 5G, Microsoft Children’s Privacy Settlement, FCC Adopts $5M Robocall Fine
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
Proposed Rules to Limit Unwanted Calls Will Not Protect Consumers, Says CTIA
Johnny Kampis: Broadband Industry Hopeful to Get Waivers from Biden Administration Protectionist Policies
National League of Cities Announces Bootcamps to Support Applicants to Federal Infrastructure Programs
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
FCC Commissioner Carr Criticizes BEAD Fiber Priority Ahead of Funding Allocation
Debt Ceiling Law Doesn’t Change Administration Priorities on Semiconductors, Advanced Energy and Broadband
FCC Map Update, FCC Renews FirstNet Spectrum Authority, NTIA Warns EU Over Big Tech Proposal
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Tom Reid: Accountability in Broadband Maps Necessary for BEAD to Achieve Mission
AI is a Key Component in Effectively Managing the Energy Grid
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
Industry Optimistic About Calls for a Targeted ‘Buy America’ Waiver Ahead of Broadband Awards
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Broadband Breakfast on May 10, 2023 – GUMBO and Louisiana’s Broadband Progress
Trending
-
Open Access4 weeks ago
AT&T Closes Open Access Fiber Deal With BlackRock
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Starlink Likes FCC Direction on 12 GHz, Verizon & Comcast Urge ACP Funding, FCC Head on ACP Tour
-
Expert Opinion3 weeks ago
Scott Wallsten: A $10 Billion Broadband Black Hole?
-
5G4 weeks ago
Crown Castle CEO Says 5G Plus Fixed Wireless Can Rival Fiber Connections
-
Digital Inclusion3 weeks ago
Debra Berlyn: Creating a Path to Close the Digital Divide for Older Adults
-
NTIA3 weeks ago
NTIA Should Remove Letter of Credit Requirement in BEAD Program, Event Hears
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
‘Urgent’ Social Media Advisory, Tribal Broadband Awards, Permitting Reform Progress, BroadbandNow Podcast
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities