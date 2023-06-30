Broadband Mapping & Data
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
Cartesian predictions follow closely with BEAD allocation announcements on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program allocations, announced Monday, follow closely with predictions posted pre-announcement.
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Texas is set to receive the highest award with over $3.3 billion and California the second-highest with $1.8 billion. Nineteen states are set to receive more than $1 billion in funding. Other high awardees include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina.
The Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute at the New York Law School issued an estimate of state allocations in January. It correctly predicted that Texas would be the highest awarded state at nearly $3.3 billion.
Business consulting firm Cartesian predicted that California and Virginia would follow Texas for the highest awardees. The company predicted Missouri to be awarded $1.5 billion but it received $1.7 billion, exceeding Virginia and making it the third highest awardee.
The Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University based its predictions on Federal Communications Commission From 477 data. It predicted that Missouri would receive less than $1 billion in awards. It also anticipated that Florida would be the second highest awardee at $2.5 billion, with Georgia and Mississippi close behind at $2 billion.
ACLP likewise anticipated Florida and Georgia to receive higher amounts of funding than they did at $1.7 billion and $1.3 billion. Florida, Georgia and Mississippi were awarded $1.1 billion, $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.
Cartesian alone correctly predicted that Florida would receive close to $1.2 billion and California would surpass it at $1.8 billion, making California the second highest awarded state.
Overall, the Cartesian report was the most accurate of the several reports Broadband Breakfast analyzed, correctly estimating which states would be among the high receivers and even accurately predicting dollar amounts for several states.
Each report predicted allocation amounts by analyzing the number of unserved locations in each state relative to all unserved locations in the United States. Each state was guaranteed to receive a minimum of $100 million, with the remaining portion allocated based on the relative proportion of the nation’s total unserved households.
Of the reports, only Cartesian’s was based on the most recently published version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, which the NTIA used to determine funding allocations.
Although the BEAD program promises to invest $42 million in broadband in the next five years, the actual among of investment is projected to be higher due to the private capital match requirement of 25 percent.
Cartesian’s report predicts that the total provider match for BEAD will be $21 billion, which will equate to about $2,898 per unserved and underserved location in the U.S. According to its research, Cartesian anticipates that BEAD funding and matches will be sufficient to meet program goals of making broadband available nationwide.
Mike Conlow, broadband data and internet policy analyst and blogger, estimates that the average allocation per unserved or underserved location is $3,218. Factoring in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund investments, which will fund broadband investments in rural areas also covered by BEAD funding, the average allocation per location is $4,406, according to Conlow.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Expert Argues over Definition of Sufficient Internet Speed in Broadband Programs
The 100 Megabits per second download * 20 Mbps upload does not satisfy needs in rural areas, said panelists.
WASHINGTON, June 25, 2023 – Witnesses at a Committee on Agriculture hearing Wednesday clashed over a proposal to increase the definition of sufficient broadband access under its ReConnect program.
The Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program provides funding opportunities to internet service providers aiming to bring broadband connectivity to areas that currently lack sufficient internet access. USDA defines these “eligible service areas” as having internet speeds below 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 20 Mbps upstream.
When providers deploy broadband using ReConnect funding, however, they must build at 100 * 100 Mbps.
The current argument is whether to allow funding for areas that are above 100 * 20 Mbps, but below 100 * 100 Mbps.
Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, urged the program to target areas between those two thresholds.
According to a Federal Communications Commission’s report from 2021, more than 87 percent of the population has broadband speed at 250 * 25 Mbps. This means the current USDA’s definition of sufficient access to broadband does not meet customer demand and falls short of actual service provided to Americans elsewhere, said Matheson.
“Rural communities should not be treated as second class citizens and be relegated to ‘good enough’ broadband,” he said.
Rural Broadband Association CEO Shirley Bloomfield agreed that 100 * 100 Mbps is critical in fulfilling the digital needs of rural households. High-speed connectivity can facilitate telemedicine and precision agriculture, a technology which allows farmers to use crop inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and water more efficiently, she said.
David Zumwalt, president of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, which now calls itself Broadband Without Boundaries, opposed the idea. He said that 100 * 20 Mbps is “more than sufficient already.”
Expanding the baseline speed to 100 * 100 Mbps would only create “overbuilding,” he argued, in areas that already have adequate internet. That would divert funds away from those most in need. Symmetrical speed is also unnecessary as customers usually need more data for downloads than uploads, he added.
James Assey, vice president of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, which calls itself the Internet and Television Association, adopted a more cautious stance: A debate about bandwidth speeds may detract from efforts to provide universal internet coverage, he said. He emphasized the importance of striking a balance between ensuring quality internet access and prioritizing coverage in areas that are most in need, particularly those with little to no internet connectivity.
This debate is a response to a widely varying definitions of sufficient internet connectivity across different agencies. While the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act set the “underserved” threshold at 100 * 20 Mbps, the FCC still only requires a minimum of 25 * 3 Mbps to constitute broadband, a definition established eight years ago.
A late 2021 Report showed the average demand for download speed already reached 99.3 Mbps.
Broadband Data
Many Data Points Required for Broadband Planning, Event Hears
An assortment of data will be useful in all phases of the broadband planning process.
WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 – Providers must invest in data collection for physical location, existing network infrastructure, and community needs and interests, advised the Center on Rural Innovation at a panel discussion Thursday.
Physical location data includes a map of all buildings, identification of which buildings are eligible for or need broadband service, what services are provided, and fiber drop distances. Providers will need this information to understand how to utilize federal investment money from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, which award amounts are set to be announced later this month.
Not only will providers need information on poles, towers, hubs, and fiber infrastructure ownership but they will also need insight on community needs and interests, said presenters. These include barriers to access and customer interest in a new internet provider.
This assortment of data will be useful in all phases of the planning process, said Kirstin Lardy, broadband consultant at CORI, such as the market analysis phase for penetration assumptions, network design for projected costs, and financial modeling for forecast of costs and revenues.
Data can be collected from federal resources like the Federal Communication Commission’s national broadband and funding map, which can be used to determine what areas are covered by federal subsidy and where communities should focus their efforts.
Further data is also available at the municipal level which often hosts information about location of structures, types of structures, vacant lots, addresses, pole data, power distribution paths and rights of way.
Engaging with community anchor institutions is essential to building comprehensive and useful data sets, added Kristen Corra, policy counsel at the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition. She urged providers to work with localities to gather information.
States may also collect data directly from providers and users through speed tests, surveys, and censuses.
Broadband Mapping & Data
State Officials Highlight Discrepancies Between Updated FCC Map and Ground Truth
There are ‘locations where we know it is not possible to receive that level of service,’ said Maine’s broadband authority.
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2023 – State broadband officials are finding discrepancies between what they see on the ground and what the Federal Communications Commission’s new national broadband map released last week reports.
The new version of the map identifies nearly 330,000 new unserved locations and updates availability data for more than 3 million locations. According to the FCC’s statement, the new version has resolved 75 percent of the issues raised since November and reflects more than a million new serviced locations. It will be the basis for Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program awards.
“Version two of the map is a step in the right direction but will never be perfect when it is based on a snapshot of the availability of service from technologies that are very dynamic,” said Deputy Director of Vermont Community Broadband Board, Rob Fish in comments to Broadband Breakfast.
Vermont is taking time to absorb the information in the map seeing as there are discrepancies between what the state sees on the ground and what the map shows, said Fish. There are still challenges that need to be resolved by the FCC, which, when talking about billions of dollars in a small state, can make a huge difference, he said.
Maine Connect Authority said in a statement to Broadband Breakfast that they were “disappointed to see claims of advertised speeds at locations where we know it is not possible to receive that level of service.” The state will continue to improve the map through citizen engagement, partner collaboration, and the FCC challenge process.
“We believe there is opportunity to incorporate more diverse data sources in the future,” said Andrew Butcher, director of Maine Connect Authority, referring to crowdsourced speed tests. “It is unfortunate that this work will not be counted toward our BEAD Allocation dollars.”
‘Neither accurate nor precise’
Sascha Meinrath, telecommunications professor at Penn State University, said in an email that the maps “are neither accurate – they vastly overstate service availability – nor precise – with failure rates of 10 to 20 percent in correctly identifying rural broadband serviceable locations and huge problems correctly identifying homes versus garages in many cities.”
Meinrath also claimed that the maps “completely whitewash underservicing of communities of color in our urban cores; all while failing to provide any pricing information, much less any overlay of demographic information.”
President and Founder of tech consultant Reid Consulting Group Tom Reid expressed his agreement in an email, stating that the maps have made no significant improvement since previous maps based on Form 477 data-collection and that “the difference this time is that so many policy makers perceive the new maps to be better.”
Reid suggested that the precision of the fabric locations, which simply maps the broadband serviceable locations and does not contain coverage claims, is falsely translated into accuracy with the coverage claims.
Industry groups expressed support for a ‘success story’ of broadband
The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association expressed its support of the map, claiming that it “tells the success story of the vibrant and growing ISP broadband industry.”
US Telecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said in a statement that “the data contained in this version of the National Broadband Map will no doubt be an important tool to reach 100 percent connectivity.”
The BEAD awards to states are expected to be announced June 30. States will allocate subgrants based on new iterations of FCC maps and state-collected data which will be available through a state challenge process.
