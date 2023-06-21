Funding
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
BEAD program awards are expected to have a smaller matching funds total than the middle mile awards.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – The nearly doubling of the $930 million in federal funds announced for Middle Mile awards last week is not likely to be repeated in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, said experts at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
In addition to the federal funds awarded, entities brought forth $848 million in other funding. That’s the equivalent of 47 percent of the total project cost, or a more than 91 percent “match” of the federal project funds.
The awards, which make up nearly all of the $1 billion available for the projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law, support 35 projects across 35 states. The money will invest in middle mile builds, the network that connects to last mile infrastructure.
Middle mile awards were evaluated on a scored system. Applicants could improve their score by increasing the matching dollars they would provide in the project.
The match amount for awarded projects was high because of the competitiveness of the program, said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecom company Tilson. Experts estimate that the ideal investment in middle mile would be close to $7 billion, a $6 billion deficit, he cited.
Furthermore, many middle mile projects needed little subsidy to make the investment profitable for providers, said Broder.
Instead, BEAD program investments are last mile networks in unserved or underserved areas which increases cost for build out, making them less economically feasible for providers and thus limiting the amount of match funds available to the projects, he continued.
Although the BEAD program requires a 25 percent match, it will be difficult for providers to achieve, added Mark Goldstein, president at the international research center.
Executive Vice President of government affairs at telecom nonprofit Connected Nation, Brent Legg, expressed his agreement claiming that the requirement to achieve 100 percent connection will limit BEAD matching funds further.
Awarded middle mile projects are expected to deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of nearly 7,000 community anchor institutions. Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million and additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis.
State broadband entities are the announcement of their funding allotments for the BEAD program from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Commerce Department agency has set a deadline for the announcements by June 30.
Panelists
- Joshua Broder, CEO, Tilson
- Mark Goldstein, President, International Research Center
- Mike Ellison, Vice President, Public Sector, FiberLight
- Brent Legg, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs, Connected Nation
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Joshua Broder serves as CEO of Tilson
Mark Goldstein chairs the Arizona Telecom & Information Council and is president of the International Research Center
Mike Ellison brings over 20 years of telecommunications experience to his current role as vice president, public sector at FiberLight.
Brent Legg has worked at the intersection of technology, politics and public policy for more than 20 years, and currently serves as executive vice president at national nonprofit Connected Nation.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC.
Fiber
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
$930 million in federal funding will leverage a total of nearly $1.8 billion in middle mile broadband infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Friday announced $930 million in funding for middle-mile broadband, nearly all of the $1 billion available for such projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In all, 35 projects were announced by the Commerce Departments, and these projects will cover 350 counties in 35 states and Puerto Rico. The $930,021,354.34 in federal funds roughly half of the $1,778,482,043.99 in total project costs supported by the federal funds.
Join Broadband Breakfast for a discussion of the Middle Mile Funding Awards in our Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on June 21, 2023.
“The Middle Mile program is a force multiplier in our efforts to connect everyone in America,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, in a news release.
With a total of $1 billion available for middle mile grants, these awards are just a small foretaste of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Funds – $42.5 billion – to be awarded. That process will kick off in two weeks, when NTIA is set to announce the state funding allocations.
“Middle Mile infrastructure brings capacity to our local networks and lowers the cost for deploying future local networks,” Davidson said. “These grants will help build the foundation of networks that will in turn connect every home in the country to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.”
The states receiving the largest funds for these middle mile projects are Alaska ($89 million), California ($73 million), Texas ($72 million), Michigan ($61 million), New Mexico ($50 million), Nevada ($44 million) and Kansas ($43 million).
Notable awards
The largest single federal award was to QSH Parent Holdco LLC in Alaska, which received an $89 million award to support a $151 million project. Other large single-project awards include the California Department of Technology, which received a $73 million award to support a $188 million project, and the Peninsula Fiber Network in Michigan, which received $61 million to support an $88 million project.
See table below for full awards.
Zayo took the prize for the company or organization with the largest aggregated federal award. The broadband fiber company received three awards totaling $92 million: $55 million for a Texas project in the counties of Loving, Borden, Parker, Andrews, Tarrant, Gaines, Martin, Winkler, Shackelford, Fisher, Dallas, Scurry, Palo Pinto, Stephens, El Paso, Culberson, Dawson, Reeves, Jones, and Hudspeth; $24 million for a project in Oregon, and $13 million for a second East Texas project that also serves Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia.
Zayo’s total project costs are $91 million in Texas, $48 million in Oregon, and $20 million in East Texas.
New Mexico ENMR Telephone Cooperative received the $50 million to support a $102 million award, the State of Nevada received the $44 million to support an $87 million award, and the Kansas Department of Commerce received the $43 million to support an $87 million project.
A quick analysis of the awardees by Broadband Breakfast appeared to show that about half of the 35 awards were to private companies, and the other half roughly evenly split among pure government entities, utilities, cooperatives, and other economic development or quasi-public entities. One of the 35 awardees is to a Tribe.
Additional details
Awardees have been waiting nearly nine months for these decisions. Applications for the program were due by September 30, 2022. More than 260 applied for $7.47 billion in funds.
The middle mile program will “lower the cost of access and increase bandwidth,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Much like how the interstate highway system connected every community in America to regional and national systems of highways, this program will help us connect communities across the country to regional and national networks.”
- The projects will deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of 6,961 community anchor institutions.
- All projects are primarily for fiber future-proof fiber as the primary technology.
- Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million, with an average award amount of $26.6 million.
- Additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis, NTIA officials said.
Below are the awards, sorted by federal funds received. Full information is available at the NTIA’s web site.
|Award
|Total Project Cost
|Federal Funds Received
|State
|QSH Parent Holdco LLC
|$150,799,819.89
|$ 88,896,493.83
|Alaska
|California Department of Technology
|$187,586,206.04
|$ 73,000,000.00
|California
|Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC
|$ 87,509,579.61
|$ 61,256,705.72
|Michigan
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 91,887,375.00
|$ 55,132,425.00
|Texas
|ENMR Telephone Cooperative
|$102,348,503.00
|$ 49,858,624.00
|New Mexico
|State of Nevada
|$ 87,094,918.76
|$ 43,547,459.38
|Nevada
|Kansas Department of Commerce
|$ 69,730,044.00
|$ 42,514,219.13
|Kansas
|MidAmerican Energy Company
|$ 75,693,762.48
|$ 37,839,311.86
|Iowa
|Hawaiian Telcom, Inc.
|$ 87,466,529.00
|$ 37,356,955.00
|Hawaii
|Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|$ 36,374,797.00
|$ 36,374,797.00
|Nebraska
|Pima County
|$ 43,283,954.00
|$ 30,281,277.00
|Arizona
|State of Maine
|$ 53,353,132.12
|$ 30,016,472.13
|Maine
|Horizon Telcom Inc.
|$ 48,275,817.00
|$ 27,540,553.83
|Ohio
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 54,037,925.53
|$ 26,478,583.51
|Missouri
|Troy Cablevision, Inc.
|$ 52,610,443.35
|$ 26,299,960.63
|Alabama
|Appalachian Power Company
|$ 50,208,602.46
|$ 25,054,092.63
|West Virginia
|County of Cumberland
|$ 34,538,131.62
|$ 24,176,692.13
|New Jersey
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 48,119,568.00
|$ 24,059,784.00
|Oregon
|DCN, LLC
|$ 43,801,276.61
|$ 19,710,574.47
|North Dakota
|Baltimore Gas & Electric
|$ 30,889,369.68
|$ 15,438,845.47
|Maryland
|Dairyland Power Cooperative
|$ 30,387,913.86
|$ 14,890,077.79
|Wisconsin
|Commonwealth Edison Company
|$ 83,752,765.20
|$ 14,557,740.21
|Illinois
|Development Authority of the North Country
|$ 24,450,000.00
|$ 14,547,750.00
|New York
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 29,688,739.63
|$ 14,547,482.42
|Oklahoma
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 19,554,630.00
|$ 13,688,241.00
|Texas
|DoveTel Communications, LLC. dba SyncGlobal Telecom
|$ 32,246,573.54
|$ 12,234,350.00
|Georgia
|Whidbey Telephone Company
|$ 16,831,726.00
|$ 11,782,208.20
|Washington
|Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 16,795,000.00
|$ 11,756,500.00
|Montana
|Indiana Michigan Power Company Inc.
|$ 23,415,007.82
|$ 11,684,088.90
|Indiana
|MCNC
|$ 18,959,598.00
|$ 11,186,162.82
|North Carolina
|Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico LLC
|$ 18,986,670.45
|$ 9,303,468.52
|Puerto Rico
|Syringa Networks LLC
|$ 10,744,863.41
|$ 6,209,732.74
|Idaho
|Concho Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 6,688,442.75
|$ 3,276,667.98
|Texas
|WANRack
|$ 5,738,951.17
|$ 2,812,086.07
|Florida
|BIF IV Intrepid Opco LLC
|$ 4,631,407.01
|$ 2,710,970.97
|Colorado
Funding
What Happens to the Estimated $2.8 Billion in RDOF Defaults?
The remaining RDOF budget of approximately $14 billion may never be awarded.
Nearly every winning bid in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund rural broadband funding program has now either been authorized or deemed to be in default. Of the $9.2 billion over 10 years tentatively won in the auction, over $2.8 billion has gone into default, according to an estimate from Cooperative Network Services, a rural broadband consultancy that has been keeping tabs on the program, shared exclusively with Telecompetitor.
Three of the 10 largest winning bidders — LTD Broadband, SpaceX and Starry — alone generated nearly $2.5 billion in defaults and there were many other smaller defaults. In some cases, all of a company’s bids were deemed to be in default. In addition, many companies had a portion of their bids deemed to be in default.
What happens with the money associated with the RDOF defaults?
The Federal Communications Commission has had no official word about that and didn’t answer a question from Telecompetitor about it.
It’s an unfortunate situation, said Paul Solsrud, product manager for Cooperative Network Services, in an email to Telecompetitor.
“The most unfortunate outcome… is the delay in getting better service to millions of people who really need it,” he said. “The providers are ready and willing to construct networks, and citizens are eager to get connected, but unfortunately, many rural Americans continue to play the waiting-game.”
“Many high-quality, community-based providers lost out in the auction due to low bids by competitors who ultimately defaulted.”
RDOF defaults
The RDOF program was designed to cover some of the costs of bringing broadband to unserved and underserved rural areas. Funding for an area was tentatively awarded to the company that committed to deploying service for the lowest level of support.
The FCC has taken considerable heat for not vetting applicants more closely prior to the auction, but instead relying, in large part, on a review of winning bidders’ long-form applications that were submitted after the auction.
Dissatisfaction with the auction may have played a role in federal lawmakers’ decision to put agencies other than the FCC in charge of more recent broadband funding programs, including the Capital Projects Fund, the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
The existence of those funding programs may not bode well for the future of the RDOF program, as some people have questioned whether RDOF is still needed.
The total budget for RDOF was $20.4 billion over 10 years, of which the FCC planned to award up to $16 billion in the initial auction. Winning bids only came to $9.2 billion and, based on Cooperative Network Services estimate, only about $6.4 billion has been awarded, with few, if any, additional awards expected.
Potentially, the remaining RDOF budget of approximately $14 billion may never be awarded.
Carol Mattey, founder of Mattey Consulting and former deputy chief of the FCC Wireline Competition Bureau, offered her take on the situation in a phone interview with Telecompetitor.
As she explained, “The FCC has a budget for RDOF but that doesn’t mean USAC [the Universal Service Administration Company] has been collecting the money. USAC projects the money it has to disperse. USAC only projects disbursements to authorized recipients.”
Mattey doesn’t expect the FCC to move forward with further RDOF funding in the foreseeable future.
“At some point in the future, the commission might decide to move forward with additional funding if the BEAD program is unsuccessful in getting internet to everyone,” she said.
Mattey also noted that the FCC said last year that it would undertake a proceeding about ongoing support that may be needed to operate broadband networks after they are built in areas where revenues aren’t sufficient to cover those costs. She noted, however, that the commission has not yet begun that proceeding.
This piece was originally published on Telecompetitor on May 22, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Fiber
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
The state’s unique fiber sharing model makes all the difference for middle mile builds, say Utahns.
PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2023 – Utah was the third state to release its digital equity plan and the five-year plan as part of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program on Wednesday.
The state was awarded a $5.6 million planning grant in November for the development of statewide plans for deployment of high-speed internet and digital equity. The public comment period for the plans is open until July 6.
Louisiana was the first state to publicly release its five-year and digital equity plans in May. It received a $2.9 million planning grant in August. Maine released its plans on June 1.
Utah’s digital connectivity plan outlines the next steps that the state will take to identify and utilize public private partnership models and develop a middle mile prioritization strategy to reach all unserved and underserved areas of the state.
It identified the Utah Department of Transportation as a key agency for expanding middle mile in the state. UDOT’s management of state and federal rights-of-way makes its partnership critical for providers to close middle mile gaps, read the plan.
The plan also outlined plans for tribal consultations with the eight tribes within its borders to collaborate on broadband planning initiatives and implementation timelines. Several tribes received federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program funds which the Utah Broadband Center will provide technical assistance for.
Unlike Louisiana’s plan, Utah did not specify its plans to establish a challenge process for its state broadband map. Louisiana stated in its proposed plan that it will adopt the model challenge process as provided by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration.
Middle mile investment
Portions of BEAD funds can be used to invest in middle mile infrastructure provided it connects last mile infrastructure to end users. Utah anticipates using BEAD dollars to expand its middle mile network. The state has adopted a unique fiberoptic sharing model through its partnership with UDOT to build and operate middle mile infrastructure.
UDOT owns fiber optic networks along interstate highways to connect traffic cameras, road signs, weather stations and other sensors to its traffic operation center and provide instantaneous traffic updates. It partners with providers to access each other’s fiber lines, which allows for traffic operations and broadband service to expand.
The partnership “utilizes the pathways to reach the doorsteps of the communities that otherwise would have been cost-prohibitive,” read the state’s plan, outlining its intent to maximize the partnership with BEAD funds.
This unique partnership has made all the difference in Utah builds, said Nicole Cottle, board member of the Utah Infrastructure Agency, UTOPIA Fiber’s financial arm at an Internet for All event Wednesday. Middle mile is often the most difficult infrastructure to build and UDOT’s partnership makes it that much easier, she said.
The sharing model opens more funding opportunities to broadband because of its unique connection with transportation, added Lynne Yocom, fiber manager at UDOT. Federal programs intended to support transportation infrastructure can have cascading effects on broadband, she said.
She called the model the “Utah way” of partnering.
Digital equity plan
Utah established in its digital equity plan several goals that it will work to achieve with its BEAD allocations, set to be announced June 30. The first goal is community coordination and resource discoverability in which the state will establish long-term coordination with communities to manage a statewide network of practitioners to support capacity building.
The state will cultivate community training opportunities for Utah residents by providing funding for a digital navigator training program. It will work with universities and colleges to provide educational benefits and paid internships for digital navigators.
Utah’s state broadband office will ensure the longevity of its programs by prioritizing support for projects with a high likelihood of ongoing local investment. It will also maximize locally available resources by standardizing programs that recycle, refurbish and redistribute existing devices.
The plan is similar to Louisiana’s which focuses its efforts on how it will design future grant programs to prioritize access and affordability for covered populations by enlisting online resources, community centers, libraries, and other resources to promote and host events that educate communities on available programs.
ConnectLA will also provide funding to community anchor institutions to purchase laptops, tablets and hotspots to serve residents. Uniquely, Louisiana will create a publicly available digital equity dashboard that will track clearly defined access and affordability metrics such as service availability, speeds, and prices in unserved areas.
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
