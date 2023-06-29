Infrastructure
Industry Associations Urge NTIA Action on Buy America Guidelines for BEAD Projects
A crucial step would be for the NTIA to provide Buy America waivers for BEAD-funded projects, panelists said.
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 – Industry experts called on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to promptly provide clear guidelines on the implications of Buy America requirements for projects funded by the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, now that states have already been informed of their funding allocations.
Marissa Mitrovich, vice president of the Fiber Broadband Association, highlighted at Broadband Breakfast’s Made in America summit on Tuesday the uncertainty shared by state broadband offices and manufacturers regarding the impact of the Build America, Buy America provisions. The legislation, which requires federally funded projects to use a certain percentage of domestically sourced construction materials, was strengthened through passed of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of November 2021.
That adds complexity to an already “complicated” supply chain, she noted.
Patrick Lozada, director of global policy at the Telecommunications Industry Association, reiterated the same concerns regarding the potential slowdown of the rollout timeline and the subsequent rise in final costs due to the requirement. The limited domestic production of key materials, including electronic products, poses a significant challenge for manufacturers and deployers to secure an adequate supply within the designated five-year timeline, he said.
A crucial step in the right direction is for the NTIA to obtain waivers for BEAD-funded projects, panelists said. Besides item-specific waivers, panelists suggested time waivers and exempting countries with free trade agreements with the US from the restriction list.
“You don’t have a BEAD program without a waiver,” said Lozada. “There’s no combination of products and services that will connect a consumer to the internet and will meet Build America Buy America requirements.”
In fact, the BABA Act includes provisions that allow agencies to acquire waivers if it is deemed to be in the public interest, if the required materials are not adequately accessible in the US, or if implementing the requirement would escalate the project cost by 25 percent or more. NTIA has already issued waivers for its $1 billion Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program to exempt certain construction materials from the requirement list.
NTIA head Alan Davidson, however, indicated that getting such exceptions for BEAD-funded projects would be very difficult.
Louis Peraertz, vice president at WISPA – Broadband Without Boundaries, remained hopeful as states proceed from receiving their funding allocations to the implementation phase, they will have the opportunity to advocate for waivers, particularly with the challenge process.
“This administration is all about working with our partners and allies,” said Lozada. “Why aren’t we doing that here?”
The panel also emphasized the importance of considering the long-term implications of Buy America on the domestic industry, highlighting that the potential growth in construction jobs would outweigh any delays caused by the requirements, and recommended exploring alternative methods to enhance US competitiveness in the manufacturing market.
Fiber
Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say
’The industry needs to get off its speed fixation.’
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 – The future of broadband should not be viewed with only speed in mind, but other attributes that consumers are increasingly looking for, said panelists at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
Network attributes like reliability, in-home Wi-Fi, resiliency, security and latency will play an increasingly important role in consumer demand, said Jason Livingood, vice president of technology policy, products and standards at cable company Comcast.
“The industry needs to get off its speed fixation,” agreed Dan Grossman, senior analyst at semiconductor analyst TechInsights. “Fiber wins on reliability, latency, consistency, and brand image.” He argued that providers should be using those metrics for brand positioning rather than speed claims, as it is no longer “all about speed.”
“Who needs [multiple Gig speeds]? Who could possibly use it?” said Grossman. Most people who buy these speeds are “wasting their money,” he argued.
Nokia rolled out a 25-gigabit symmetrical PON in January. A PON service can support multiple clients from a single router by splitting a fiber-optic strand from an optical line terminal. It differs from an active optical network which dedicates each end user their own fiber line by an electrically charged switcher that manages the signal distribution from the fiber line to service the end destinations.
Despite Nokia representatives claiming that deploying 25G PON is ideal for providers that want to provide customers with 10G or higher speeds and ensure future applications will be supported by their networks, Grossman argued that it will be years before 25-gig services are needed.
American providers are ahead of global efforts on deploying XGS-PON which delivers 10G symmetrical speed, said Grossman. He predicts that 10G will be the solution to small business and residential fiber for the foreseeable future.
Although household internet traffic continues to grow, the annual rate of growth is slowing, claimed Grossman. This means that there is an expanding gap between what consumers pay for and what they will need and use, he claimed.
“Increasing capacity was a proxy for improving the quality of the customers” for several decades, said Livingood. He claimed that the country is at the point of diminishing returns for extremely high-capacity levels.
Panelist resources
Funding
As the BEAD Money Awards are Announced, Commerce Department Updates State Challenge Process
Challenge processes include timeline, transparency and mapping requirements, with changes impacting community anchors and individuals.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday released the final version of its model challenge process guidance for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
As states prepare their five-year action and digital equity plans as mandated by the BEAD program, they are also working to outline a state challenge process that will allow entities to submit evidence to dispute a state’s claim on whether a location is unserved or underserved.
The NTIA documentation provides guidance on how to design and implement the state map challenge process that will be included in state Initial Proposals. The NTIA will review and approve this section first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
States are required to describe in detail how they will administer the challenge process, with the inclusion of four phases: publication of eligible locations, challenge, rebuttal, and final determination. “Eligible entities may determine their preferred approach,” read NTIA’s guidance.
Detailed guidance on permissible challengers and allowable challenges
Challenges will be accepted from permissible challengers, which is limited to units of local and tribal government, nonprofit organizations and broadband service providers, to the state through a state-maintained online portal. Those challenges that meet a minimum level of evidence, which is outlined by NTIA guidance, must be rebutted within the rebuttal period or they will be considered sustained.
The NTIA guidance provides a list of allowable challenges, which include identification of community anchor institutions, location eligibility determination, and enforceable commitments.
Additionally, states must detail an approach that “ensures that sufficient opportunity and time is given to all relevant parties to initiate, rebut, and substantiate challenges.” They must also ensure their challenge process is transparent and detail in their plans to, at a minimum, publicly post documentation explaining the challenge process, publicly post all submitted challenges and rebuttals, and host a public-facing website featuring all the documentation.
States are required to use the national broadband map as a starting point to identify all eligible locations within the state prior to conducting the challenge process. They may modify locations to reflect data not present in the national broadband map upon NTIA approval. They will not be allowed to add or remove broadband serviceable locations or change the definitions of unserved and underserved from those set in the national broadband map.
Changes from April version of the NTIA guidance
In April, the NTIA released a proposed BEAD Challenge Process Model which outlined similar guidance with a shorter challenge process window of 90 days. The new guidance provides more detail into the requirements under each step of the challenge process.
In particular, among the changes to the April guidance are that states “may rely on CAIs to identify their unmet broadband need. Where SBO capacity is limited, Eligible Entities should focus their efforts on enumerating those CAIs that are currently not served by gigabit broadband.” Additionally, the NTIA added this line: “If a provider claims gigabit service availability for a [community anchor institution] or a unit of local government disputes the CAI status of a location, the CAI may rebut” the challenge.
Additionally, the NTIA makes clear that individual broadband users may be able to “submit challenges through their unit of local government or a nonprofit, preferably via a web portal. This unit of local government or nonprofit will then upload the challenges to the state challenge portal, which in turn notifies the broadband provider of the challenge.”
Challenge processes must be complete within 120 days of commencement and allow challenges and rebuttals to be submitted for a minimum of 14 days.
Upon completion of the challenge process, states must submit to NTIA for review the proposed final classifications of each unserved, underserved, and community anchor institution location.
The agency hinted at the fact that it was developing a process for states to follow earlier this year.
Reactions to the NTIA guidance
ACA Connects commended the NTIA for requiring the use of the most recent version of the national broadband map which it believes is “the authoritative source for identifying unserved and underserved locations.”
It further expressed its support to the other guidance that “makes the process more robust and equitable” by extending the deadline for completing the challenge process.
Funding
Philanthropic Collaborative to Support Broadband Investments
The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative will support state coalitions that work to support digital equity projects.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – Activist organizations the Media Democracy Fund, Ford Foundation, Democracy Fund and W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Wednesday a philanthropic collaboration to support state coalitions in the implementation of federal broadband investments.
The initiative, called the Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative, will provide funding to support state broadband coalitions, preferencing those that prioritize community engagement and digital equity reforms.
The initiative will also provide technical assistance and access to experts in broadband and community engagement. It will host meetings and webinars to state coalitions understand the link between broadband infrastructure and civic infrastructure at the state and local level and disseminate best practices to local engagement and digital equity planning.
“We see a role for national philanthropy in helping fund the civic infrastructure that accelerates equitable deployment of the broadband infrastructure,” said Austin Thompson, strategic advisor to digital innovation and Equity at DEOI in a press event announcing the initiative.
“The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative is a call to action for more philanthropies to get involved and a call for state broadband offices to work intentionally with nonprofits and philanthropists,” he said.
The DEOI’s first round of grants focuses on the U.S. rural south and are expected this month. Stacy Carless, the founder and director of nonprofit working to establish equity in North Carolina, NC Counts Coalition, expressed her excitement for the coalition’s involvement with DEOI to improve digital skills and equity throughout the state.
