Broadband's Impact
Lack of Affordable Connectivity Fund Money Could Hobble Broadband Deployment: Experts
Providers are using revenues from the ACP to bankroll broadband buildouts.
WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 – Experts are pushing Congress to extend the funding available to the Affordable Connectivity Program or else it will hamper efforts to build out infrastructure in other parts of the country.
The essence of the argument is that the $14.2-billion ACP, which provides a $30- and $75-per month subsidies to low-income Americans, is helping internet service providers with revenues used to build more infrastructure in underserved areas. But experts are warning that the ACP – which currently enrolls about 18.5 out of 48 million eligible Americans – could run out of money as soon as early 2024, which observers have said could affect private investment in broadband deployment.
Kathryn de Wit, broadband program director of Pew Charitable Trusts, said at a Wednesday event hosted by think tank New America that the ACP is a crucial link supporting other federal grants aimed to accelerate nationwide broadband deployment, including the $10-billion Capital Project Fund and the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“This is the first time we’re seeing these deployment grants make a specific requirement for recipients to actually include and participate in an affordability program,” said Kathryn. “They are trying to stabilize revenue for internet service providers who are connecting areas that might not offer a high return on investment.”
This funding from the ACP would provide the groundwork for a decade-long investment in internet infrastructure, according to Jonathan Cannon, technology policy counsel at think tank R Street Institute.
“We’ve got one program here that’s getting people connected, getting people access, driving markets, driving deployments,” said Cannon.
Joshua Stager, policy manager at the advocacy group Free Press, echoed the importance of affordability in broadband deployment efforts.
“It was a core requirement because as much as BEAD and CPF are focused on access and building out networks to unserved areas, those networks if they are unaffordable, they’re not really gonna work,” said Stager.
The discontinuation of ACP funding could also spell disaster for households already dependent on the subsidy, potentially leading to financial distress, debt accumulation, and long-term damage to their credit scores, warned Stager.
Amid discussions on prolonging the financial viability of ACP, proposals have emerged advocating for the utilization of the Universal Service Fund—a roughly $9-billion annual program dedicated to bolstering essential telecommunication services. However, the fund’s sustainability has been under pressure as the growing prevalence of broadband services among Americans has led to a decline in voice service revenues, which is the primary driver of the USF.
Despite a lack of definitive solutions, panelists strongly urged Congress to prioritize the replenishment of ACP as an urgent bipartisan matter, emphasizing the need for a solution that will have a lasting impact for future generations.
“Having access to affordable and accessible broadband is a civil right and it’s one that we need to continue to fund and to save,” said Anita Banerji, senior program director to the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled the name of Anita Banerji. This version also clarifies that Banerji is the senior program director to the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
Digital Inclusion
Digital Literacy Skills Not Enough to Bridge Digital Divide
More than just access, new technology users also need help navigating software applications.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – Teaching digital literacy skills is not enough to support digital equity goals, said experts at a National Collaborative for Digital Equity event Wednesday.
Digital literacy skills for new technology users do not extend to all software applications, said Janelle Leonard, NCDE’s director of leadership development for inclusion. Technical assistance provides personalized support to navigate software applications new users may not be comfortable using, she said.
“One of the things we need to explore is the technical assistance needed beyond access to technology, devices, and digital skills,” said Leonard.
She argued that new technology users need additional technical assistance beyond their digital literacy skills to help them navigate complexities of online applications for telehealth, financial support, and other programs.
Leonard suggested that states look to K-12 students who are being prepared through their education to be a technical assistance resource for their peers, relatives, and community members. We can groom new technology users to be community leaders, she said.
When developing digital equity plans as required by the Commerce Department’s $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, states must address the accessibility and ease of use of programs for all citizens, added Christine Fox, project director at nonprofit education research and development organization, CAST.
“Accessibility” means that anyone can acquire, engage, and enjoy the same things with substantially equivalent ease of use and time frame as those without disabilities, said Fox. She urged that the conversation about accessibility happens upfront when developing state digital equity plans.
Digital Inclusion
USF Should Extend Digital Equity Efforts Beyond Current Federal Investments
The USF needs to first be reformed for its own sustainability.
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 – The Universal Service Fund should be used to sustain digital equity initiatives when those dedicated funds run out, said Angela Siefer, director of National Digital Inclusion Alliance.
The Commerce Department’s Digital Equity Act dedicates $2.75 billion towards three grant programs to ensure communities have essential training and resources to effectively use the internet. States are currently in the planning process for funding allocations with rollout scheduled for 2024.
According to Siefer, these initiatives may not offer a definitive solution to the nation’s digital divide.
“The current investments are not going to bridge the digital divide,” said Siefer. “But what it will do is give us a chance to create digital inclusion ecosystems where we can keep working on this.”
One possible avenue to support these ecosystems is through the USF, Siefer proposed.
The roughly $9-billion annual funding program contains four sub-programs that go to support basic telecommunications services. The program is financed through taxes on voice service providers, who largely collect those fees from their customers.
However, the USF revenue base is shrinking as more Americans consume broadband services. Concerns over the USF’s sustainability led senators to launch a bipartisan working group in May to examine the fund and provide recommendations for change.
As Congress has been seized by the issue, Siefer is calling for the USF to be expanded to fund both digital equity initiatives and the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides monthly subsidies for internet of up-to $30 and $75 for tribal Americans. Service providers have said the $14.2-billion program is expected to run out of money in early 2024 if Congress does not extend its funding. Only about 17 million out of an estimated 48.6 million eligible households have signed up for the benefits.
“The Universal Service Fund has to be updated, we have to change how the money comes in,” said Siefer. “And how it goes out the Affordable Connectivity Program needs to be included in there. It’s very logical.”
Broadband's Impact
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Lack of assurance regarding the ACP funding discourages local governments and providers from investing into the program.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 – The uncertainty surrounding the refunding of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is expected to run out of funds in 2024, has implications for internet service providers, American households, and local governments, said experts at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
Uncertainty surrounding the ACP funds has turned private investment into a risky bidding game, said Blair Levin, senior fellow at think tank Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. The ACP increases the amount of private capital that providers are willing to invest in new developments in low-income communities because it increases the estimated take rate, he said.
The ACP is currently subsidizing broadband access for more than 17 million Americans with a discount of up to $30 and $75 a month for low-income and tribal households.
Moreover, ISPs are hesitant to market the program to consumers in a way that would suggest sustainability, as they would face a public relations nightmare if the program were to end abruptly, leaving millions of Americans without internet access, said Levin.
The lack of assurance regarding the ACP funding discourages states, local governments and providers from investing time and resources into training staff, added Adeyinka Ogunlegan, vice president of government affairs and policy at advocacy nonprofit EducationSuperHighway.
“Households need assurance now that the money will not disappear,” she continued. There is an urgent need to apply pressure to Congress to ensure communities get the certainty they need, she said.
The ACP is the lynchpin that connects all other federal funds, added Director of the Capital Projects Fund at the U.S. Treasury, Joseph Wender. If the fund is not replenished by the end of the year, the cascading effect could compromise the effectiveness of other federal broadband infrastructure programs such as the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program and the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund by harming affordability and program take rate.
Wender added that it is crucial to avoid reaching a critical point where providers need to notify subscribers about the program’s impending end before renewing the project funds. Consequently, relying on the Universal Service Fund reform to fund the program is not feasible within the limited timeframe.
The USF, funded through a tax on voice service providers, supports four programs that make telephone and broadband services affordable for low-income households, health care providers, and schools and libraries. The fund’s sustainability has been under pressure with voice service revenues declining as more Americans use broadband services.
The urgency for ACP renewal cannot be overshadowed by conversations about USF reform, said Ogunlegan.
The ACP program is the “single most important policy issue in telecommunications in terms of impact on the largest number of Americans,” said Levin.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Panelists
- Blair Levin, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metro
- Adeyinka Ogunlegan, Vice President, Government Affairs & Policy, EducationSuperHighway
- Amina Fazlullah, Senior Director of Equity Policy, Common Sense
- Amol Naik, Senior Vice President, Public and Policy and Community Engagement, Ting Internet
- Joseph Wender, Director, Capital Projects Fund, U.S. Treasury
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Affordable Connectivity Fund Dashboard, Institute for Local Self Reliance
- LOOKING BACK, LOOKING FORWARD: What it will take to permanently close the K–12 digital divide, Common Sense Media
Blair Levin is a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings Metro and a policy analyst with New Street Research, an equity research firm focused on telecommunications and technology. Levin has also been involved in a number efforts to broaden broadband’s reach and effectiveness, including serving as the Executive Director of Gig.U: The Next Generation Network Innovation Project, an initiative of three dozen leading research university communities seeking to support educational and economic development by accelerating the deployment of next generation networks, leading the writing of a report for the World Bank and United Nations High Commission on Refugees on broadband for refugees, and most recently, working with the National Urban League to write the Lewis Latimer Plan for Digital Equity and Inclusion. Previously, Levin worked with the Communications & Society Program with the Aspen Institute Communications and Society Program, following his departure in 2010 from the Federal Communications Commission where he oversaw the development of a National Broadband Plan.
Amina Fazlullah is the Senior Director of Equity Policy in Common Sense‘s D.C. office where she works on a range of issues including expanding affordable access to technology, privacy, platform responsibility, and digital well-being. Prior to joining Common Sense, Amina was a tech policy fellow at Mozilla, where she worked to promote broadband connectivity in underserved communities (tribal, rural, and refugee communities) around the world. She has testified before committees in the U.S. House and Senate on technology issues impacting vulnerable consumers, kids, and families. She has been featured by the press and at conferences on issues related to broadband competition, Section 230, the digital divide, and dark patterns. She has published multiple research reports about the scale, cost, and solutions for addressing the digital divide. She has served on the FCC’s Consumer Advisory Committee and currently serves as a founding board member of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. Amina has also worked with the Benton Foundation, U.S. Public Interest Research Group, for the Honorable Chief Judge James M. Rosenbaum of the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, and at the FCC.
Adeyinka Ogunlegan is the vice president for government affairs and policy at EducationSuperHighway, a national nonprofit with the mission to close the digital divide for the 18 million households that have access to the internet but can’t afford to connect. EducationSuperHighway focuses on America’s most unconnected communities, where more than 25 percent of people don’t have internet. As the leader of the government affairs team, Ogunlegan focuses on developing and executing the nonprofit’s policy strategy while bringing together the right coalition of champions to accomplish ESH’s mission to close the broadband affordability gap. Prior to joining EducationSuperHighway, she spent several years at Comcast where she was responsible for legislative advocacy and building partnerships with community-based organizations to close the digital divide.
Amol Naik is a government affairs executive and public policy lawyer with deep expertise in technology and infrastructure policy developed at senior levels in both the private sector and government. He is SVP of Public Policy and Community Engagement for Ting Internet, where he leads the national team responsible for all of Ting’s public policy advocacy at the federal, state and local levels, as well as evaluating new markets, and subsequently collaborating with communities in the manner required for building citywide fiber to the premises networks. Amol is a civic leader in Atlanta and his interest in digital inclusion comes from his experience growing up in rural North Carolina, where he saw the devastating impact the digital divide can have on underserved communities of color.
Joseph Wender currently serves as director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund. He previously served for nearly 13 years on Capitol Hill, most recently as Senator Ed Markey’s senior policy adviser, where he led a team covering a wide range of issues including telecommunications and infrastructure. Wender also worked as then-Representative Markey’s legislative director. Prior to working for Markey, he served as counsel for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He received his B.A. from Wesleyan University and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.



