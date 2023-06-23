Expert Opinion
Luke Hogg: To Close the Digital Divide, Streamline Federal Funding
‘It is time for the United States to end its haphazard approach to closing the digital divide.’
Last week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing to examine fragmentation, overlap, and duplication of federal programs. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, took the opportunity to highlight one of the greatest areas of duplicated federal efforts: broadband. With the Joe Biden administration hesitant to take the lead on streamlining federal broadband programs, it’s time for Congress to step in.
For decades, both Democrats and Republicans have consistently affirmed that closing this digital divide is a federal priority. Romney, for example, has often worked with his democratic counterparts to expand broadband access in rural Utah. But, in its eagerness to connect every American, Congress and the executive branch have overseen the proliferation of a complex web of duplicative federal programs.
According to a GAO report from last year, the federal government runs over 130 programs administered across 15 different agencies all with the singular goal of helping Americans get connected. GAO found that, between 2015 and 2020, the federal government invested over $44 billion in closing the digital divide, and recent legislation has appropriated tens of billions more over the next few years. This funding varies, but generally falls into one of three categories: programs intended to expand broadband access, programs intended to make broadband more affordable, and programs intended to build digital skills.
Duplication of federal programs in any instance is undesirable as it decreases the efficiency of federal funding and increases the likelihood of waste, fraud, and abuse. Yet, the unique nature of federal broadband programs magnifies the problems. More often than not, multiple agencies are charged with administering multiple programs with the same basic mission, making it much more difficult to oversee, measure, and ensure projects meet their goals.
Moreover, this discordant system results in regulatory divergence, where programs with the same goal have different requirements and regulations, resulting in needless regulatory bloat and red tape. Fragmentation of federal efforts has steered money to overbuilding networks in areas that are already covered, taking resources away from areas that truly need federal assistance.
At last week’s hearing, Romney appeared taken aback by the magnitude of the problem when speaking to Gene Dodaro, Comptroller General and head of GAO. In response to Romney’s perplexity, Dodaro pointed to the GAO’s recommendations.
With duplication of funding undesirable, GAO ha recommended federal government streamlining
To increase the efficiency and effectiveness of federal broadband funding, GAO has repeatedly recommended that the federal government streamline its efforts. In fact, after national defense related priorities, the top recommendation from GAO’s most recent report on fragmentation, overlap, and duplication is that the federal government needs “a national broadband internet access strategy” to help the government “better manage fragmented efforts … and to address overlap and potential duplication.”
“Who would make an investment long term without a strategy and a way to check the strategy?” Dodaro opined. At least one federal official agrees. When asked about the future of federal efforts to close the digital divide at a separate hearing earlier this week, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr responded: “I think the time is ripe right now to make sure that we have a coordinated approach to all these different broadband programs.”
In its reports, the GAO has focused its recommendations on the executive branch. Yet, since the report was published, the Biden administration has balked at developing a national broadband strategy strategy and declined to take a position on GAO’s recommendation. Given the considerable amount of money that has recently been appropriated by Congress to set up even more broadband-related programs, it is time for Congress to take matters into its own hands.
The most expedient way for Congress to take action is through the appropriations process. The Appropriations Committees could simply include a directive in the report language that accompanies the appropriations bills calling on the executive branch to develop a national broadband strategy. However, on its own, such a directive may not be enough to force the federal government to streamline federal broadband funding.
Earlier this year, I recommended that both the Appropriations Committees direct the Department of Commerce to undertake a comprehensive comparative analysis of all broadband-related programs. This report would compare the return on investment for these programs to help separate the wheat from the chaff. Taken with a directive to produce a national broadband strategy, such a report would be invaluable in the broader goal of increasing the efficiency of broadband funding.
For too long, Congress and the executive branch have enabled the metastasizing of federal broadband programs. In spite of tens of billions of dollars flowing out of federal coffers to support broadband access and affordability, the digital divide remains. Now, with tens of billions more going to help close the digital divide, it is more important than ever that federal broadband funding is used in the most efficient and effective manner. It is time for the United States to end its haphazard approach to closing the digital divide. It is time for a national broadband strategy.
Luke Hogg is the director of outreach at the Foundation for American Innovation where his work focuses on the intersection of emerging technologies and public policy. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Digital Inclusion
Amina Fazlullah: How Successful Is the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The ACP has connected millions of families and communities to high-speed internet, and it needs to be extended.
Across the country, states are making critical decisions about how to leverage $80 billion in federal broadband infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan. With the right planning, these funds could ensure that high-speed internet service will finally reach every single home and business in the country, which has been one of Common Sense Media’s top priorities for years.
However, careful planning and community outreach are essential to using these funds effectively, as is the Affordable Connectivity Program—the most successful program the country has ever enacted to help struggling families afford high-speed internet.
We know that for a lower-income family in the digital divide, just having access to a broadband network is not enough to ensure that they can subscribe. The ACP is an essential tool because it addresses the number one reason people aren’t online—they’re unable to afford internet service. In fact, offline households are often only able to pay $10, yet the median cost of an internet plan is $74.99 per month.
The ACP helps lower-income households by subsidizing the cost of an internet service plan as well as devices, like laptops or tablets. In fact, the program is overwhelmingly popular, and uptake is exceeding even the highest expectations.
Analysis of Affordable Connectivity Fund shows its popularity among Democrats, Republicans and independents
Our analysis shows it’s popular in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. It’s popular with Democrats, Republicans, and independents. In short, the ACP is helping people everywhere, no matter where they live or how they vote.
Here are five facts about the impact the ACP is having on families across the country:
- Roughly 50 million households qualify for the subsidy. That’s nearly 40% of the country.
- Over 18.5 million households are currently enrolled. That’s more than 14% of the country.
- In 2023, ACP enrollment grew by over half a million every month, or at a rate of 3.5% per month.
- Majorities in both parties support the ACP: Sixty-four percent of Republicans and 95% of Democrats.
- The ACP’s success is bipartisan. Forty-six percent of enrollees live in Republican congressional districts, and 50% live in Democratic congressional districts.
The benefit of the ACP also reaches well beyond eligible households. Our research found that connecting families has a significant positive impact on education, health care, government services, and even workforce development. When more households are connected to high-speed internet, outcomes can improve in each of these sectors. For example, when students remain unconnected, our research found an estimated loss of $33 billion dollars in GDP annually. By connecting students, the country could avoid this loss.
A recent analysis by Cigna noted that telemedicine access lowered the cost of care by up to $141 per visit. The same analysis found that telemedicine increased the number of entry points into the health care system as well as improved outcomes. With more families connected, telemedicine could be an option for more people, both patients and providers. Connectivity also increases employment rates and earnings, creating more than $2,200 in economic benefit for lower-income households.
Both new and established providers need certainty that ACP will remain in place as they decide whether to participate in the biggest new broadband infrastructure program, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, and determine how ambitious they can be in their proposals.
Our recent analysis found that the existence of ACP led to an estimated 25% reduction in the per household subsidy needed to incentivize providers in rural areas. ACP is the linchpin that will turn the IIJA’s massive once-in-a-generation investment in broadband from a program that is just about building networks to one that is helping our most vulnerable communities connect to the benefits of the digital economy.
At Common Sense, we have worked hard to get to where we are today, and we are determined to see this job through. To close the digital divide once and for all, we need to continue funding a robust ACP.
Amina Fazlullah is the Senior Director Equity Policy at Common Sense. Her work focuses on expanding access to technology and digital well-being advocacy. Prior to joining Common Sense, Amina was a Tech Policy Fellow at Mozilla, where she worked to promote broadband connectivity in underserved communities around the world. Amina has also worked with the Benton Foundation, U.S. Public Interest Research Group, the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, and at the Federal Communications Commission. This piece was published on Common Sense on June 20, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Tom Reid: Accountability in Broadband Maps Necessary for BEAD to Achieve Mission
The sheer magnitude of the overstatements in the FCC’s map makes the challenge process untenable.
With millions of American households stranded in the digital desert, we need to achieve accountability in broadband to make sure the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding achieves its mission. The broadband gaps can be readily identified despite the air of mystery surrounding the topic.
Broadband improvements have been constrained for decades by inaccurate maps, yet the Federal Communications Commission continues to accept dramatically exaggerated availability and capacity claims from internet service providers. The cumbersome challenge process requires consumers and units of government to prove a negative — a logical fallacy.
The Reid Consulting Group and other parties, including Microsoft, have developed robust algorithms to reliably identify actual broadband availability. RCG utilizes Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data due to the large quantity of consumer-initiated tests. In Ohio, as an example, we draw on more than 16 million speed tests reflecting the lived experience from millions of households. We combine the speed test findings with FCC and Census data to deliver irrefutable identification of unserved and underserved locations.
Such methodologies offer State Broadband Leaders the opportunity to reverse the burden of proof in the BEAD program, requiring that ISPs submit concrete evidence supporting their availability and speed claims. As an example, in Ohio, RCG’s maps were accepted as proof of unserved status for the 2022 state grant program. BroadbandOhio then required ISPs to submit substantial proof in their challenge process. In other words, the ISP’s were tasked with proving a positive instead of expecting citizens to prove a negative.
ISPs and the FCC denounce crowdsourced data unless conducted under unusually restrictive conditions. The ISPs have successfully promoted unsubstantiated myths regarding the value of consumer-initiated speed tests.
Myth: Bad tests are because of poor Wi-Fi.
Reality: RCG eliminates speed tests with weak Wi-Fi and includes GPS enabled wired devices. Even first-generation Wi-Fi would saturate a 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload connection.
Myth: Residents only subscribe to low-speed packages.
Reality: According to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, in areas where rural electric cooperatives offer broadband, 25 to 33 percent of rural subscribers opt for the top speed tier offered. We can clearly see this trend in areas where fiber has been deployed in recent years, as described later in this article.
Myth: People only test when there is a problem.
Reality: Network problems prompt tests, as do resolutions of problems. RCG recommends focusing on the maximum speed test results to eliminate this “unhappy customer effect.”
Finding the truth: Broadband and the lived experience
In Ohio, RCG analyzed more than 14 million consumer-initiated speed tests over a three-year period. The data reveals a clear pattern of carrier overstatement. The stark visual contrast between the two maps is hard to ignore — and while this study is focused on Ohio, the issue remains nationwide in scope. The sheer magnitude of the overstatements makes the FCC challenge process untenable.
RCG utilized the “maximum speeds ever seen” at a location for generating maps and coverage figures, but we also examined the results from the average of speed test. Switching between average and maximum speeds does not change the overall picture of broadband availability. As an example, Figure 2 focuses on an area around Bolivar, Missouri. Looking at the maximum speed turns Bolivar itself a deeper green, meaning “better served,” but the rural areas around Bolivar remain predominantly red, meaning “unserved.” The preponderance of evidence clearly demonstrates that much of the rural area around Bolivar remains unserved, even at maximum speeds.
When rating broadband availability in the Bolivar area at the Census block level and overlaying with ISP coverage claims at the H3 R8 level, you can see that many of the unserved and underserved areas have been reported as served to the FCC by ISPs (Figure 3).
Zooming out to examine the entirety of Missouri (Figure 4), the pattern of ISP overstatement becomes quite clear. According to the FCC maps, most of the state is served, whereas the analysis conducted by RCG shows that significant areas remain in need of broadband investment. As with Ohio, the scope of the overstatement in Missouri presents an unreasonable burden on the public to challenge.
Showing Progress: Change of State Analysis
Change-of-state analysis taps progressive releases of Ookla records to identify areas where broadband speeds have set new highs. This approach works not only for grant funded projects but also private investments. The area surrounding Byesville, Ohio (Figure 5) reveals a significant uptick in test volume, test locations, and speeds from 2020 to 2022. Side-by-side comparison shows a large number of “green” (served) speed test locations where there used to be only “red” (unserved) and “orange” (underserved) results. This change is a direct result of a Charter Communications Rural Digital Opportunity Fund deployment.
State Broadband Leaders can use these capabilities to document progress and identify lagging projects. Any service area will always exhibit a mix of speed test results. Even in an area like Byesville where fiber-to-the-home has been deployed, not all the location “dots” will turn green. However, the preponderance of evidence clearly shows that a funded ISP — in this case, Charter — has made good on its commitment to expanded broadband access. ISPs can help by conducting speed tests at the time of installation from the customer’s premises and by increasing minimum packages to 100/20 Mbps or higher.
There is no mystery to solve — we know how to identify areas lacking broadband services. For many rural Americans, even their telephone services have become unreliable, still dependent on the now-decrepit copper cables built in the 1940s through 1960s. We all depend on a healthy rural economy for our food, water and energy. Let’s make the commitment to build the infrastructure needed to bring these households into the internet age — starting by bringing reality and accountability to the availability maps.
Tom Reid is the president of Reid Consulting Group, a firm specializing in broadband. They work with clients to generate insights, create actionable plans, and identify funding sources to connect unserved and underserved areas. RCG’s engagements in eight states have delivered 6,000 miles of fiber construction with a total project value of $1.6 billion and has secured over $330 million in grant funds on behalf of clients. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Expert Opinion
Johnny Kampis: Broadband Industry Hopeful to Get Waivers from Biden Administration Protectionist Policies
The Buy America mandate could seriously hamper the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
In a presidential administration rife with protectionist policies, the broadband internet industry is optimistic it will receive waivers from the “Buy America” mandate that threatens to derail plans to close the digital divide.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration is likely to announce state funding allocations for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program by the end of June. That is the biggest piece of the taxpayer-funded pie allocated by Congress to extend broadband infrastructure across the U.S. over the next several years.
But, as the Taxpayers Protection Alliance has reported, broadband industry leaders say the Buy America mandate could seriously hamper the effort. As part of the mandate, the Biden administration has said that at least 55 percent of the component parts of a product used in federal construction projects must be sourced domestically. That rule applies to any infrastructure project, but broadband has taken center stage recently with the BEAD funding imminent.
Because fiber-optic cables primarily used in broadband infrastructure projects include materials such as aluminum, copper, glass, plastic and steel that are primarily manufactured in other countries, under the current rules they would be forbidden. And many other important cogs in the broadband machine, such as routers and switches, are mostly made overseas. Even the left-leaning Brookings Institution noted the policy “could put broadband deployments as risk.”
Fortunately, the Biden administration is softening on its Buy America policies — at least in the broadband industry. NTIA chose earlier this month to exempt several categories of equipment such as broadband routing equipment, transceivers and antennas from the domestic manufacturing requirements in the Enabling Middle Mile Infrastructure Program. The agency said that “although there are public and private efforts underway to increase manufacturing capacity… industry will not be able to address shortages of the manufactured products and construction materials required for middle mile network deployment within the timeframes required.”
Broadband Breakfast pointed out in a recent article that it will take several years to ramp up production of semiconductors in the U.S. and the BEAD program has set a five-year timeline for project completion.
“The estimates are that it would take at least, at a minimum, three to five years to bring a semiconductor chip plant to the U.S.,” said Pam Arluk, vice president of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. “And even though the BEAD program is going to be over several years, that’s still just not enough time.”
The inherent difficulties in meeting the Buy America mandate, and the precedent now set with the middle mile program, provide optimism that waivers will likely be offered with BEAD. But that is just one of many infrastructure programs now being funded by taxpayers through federal recovery programs.
As President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union Address in February, “American-made lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables…on my watch, American roads, American bridges, and American highways will be made with American products.”
Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria pointed out that what he calls the “Biden Doctrine” violates the spirit of the World Trade Organization and its framework of open trade. And another Post columnist, former Clinton administration Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, noted that protectionist policies tend to hurt more people than they help — giving as an example steel tariffs that aided 60,000 steel workers, but threatened the jobs of 6 million other workers in industries paying inflated prices for steel.
Strides in broadband waivers are a good sign, but the Biden administration must do more to curtail its protectionist policies as industries use economic recovery funds to build infrastructure in the coming years.
Johnny Kampis is director of telecom policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
