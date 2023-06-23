Infrastructure
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Office of Broadband for the Commonwealth of Virginia, on program.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – With the White House announcement of broadband infrastructure funding allocations on Monday, June 26, the Made in America Summit will kick off with a special session on “Reacting to Broadband Funding Allocations.”
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will take a huge step toward implementation when the agency announces the state-by-state funding allocations on Monday, June 26, 2023. In this panel at the Made in America Summit, we’ll hear reactions to the allocation announcements from state broadband officials.
Confirmed panelist for the session include:
- Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Office of Broadband, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Writ large, the Biden Administration Investing in America initiative is the most dramatic effort to restructure the American industrial base in decades, if not generations.
The combination of the green energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, semiconductor promotion in the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will together invest more than $2 trillion of federal funds into American manufacturing, infrastructure (including broadband) and advanced energy.
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Broadband Breakfast is pleased to present the Made in America Summit in Washington. The summit’s five sessions will explore the intersection of these vital big-picture topics:
- Building Better Broadband throughout the United States
- (R)e-building Energy Infrastructure
- Semiconductor Manufacturing and U.S.-Chinese Tech Race
- Challenges to Reorienting America’s Supply Chain
- Making Cleaner Energy and Enhancing Green Industry
The Made in America Summit will be held at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center (700 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Suite 600). Breakfast and lunch are included with event registration.
View complete information about the Made in America Summit and register to attend.
Funding
Prior announcement date of BEAD allocation funds now set for White House ceremony on Monday, June 26.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Biden Administration is scheduled on Monday to announce at the White House the allocation to individual states of broadband infrastructure funds under the government’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
The allocation announcement has been eagerly anticipated for at least five months. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department, which is responsible for the $42.5 billion BEAD program, had previously set a June 30 date for announcing the allocation amounts.
BEAD is the largest of the $65 billion in broadband programs under the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There are other, smaller projects funded by the IIJA, including programs funding middle mile grants, digital equity planning grounds, expanding Tribal broadband funding and standing up the Affordable Connectivity Fund.
Unlike middle mile infrastructure grants, which connect local neighbors with interconnection points, BEAD is designed primarily to support last-mile infrastructure, access and deployment.
Funds will be disbursed to states, which will be responsible to connect unserved and underserved communities. The IIJA defines “unserved” as homes that lack access to broadband at 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. “Underserved” homes are defined as those that lack access to 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.
Already several states, including Louisiana, Maine, and Utah, have released their state broadband and digital equity plans. These plans highlight state priorities and subgrantee processes for their BEAD fund awards.
The Indiana Broadband Office is eagerly awaiting Monday’s announcement, State Broadband Director Earnie Holtrey told Broadband Breakfast. “We stand ready to leverage BEAD, along with ongoing state efforts, to connect every remaining unserved Indiana resident to affordable, reliable broadband.”
Allocation levels to eligible entities are based on the second version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. The new version, released earlier this month, identifies nearly 330,000 new unserved locations and updates availability data for more than 3 million locations.
However, state broadband officials are finding discrepancies between what they see on the ground and what the FCC’s maps report. Many are concerned that the inaccuracies in the map will unfairly influence NTIA allocations of BEAD funds.
Funding
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
Now available for material and manufacturing equipment facility projects.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Commerce Department on Friday announced a funding opportunity and application process to fund large semiconductor supply chain projects.
The funding opportunity is an expansion of the first funding opportunity from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which seeks applications for projects to construct, expand, or modernize commercial facilities for the production of leading-edge semiconductors. The same funding opportunity is now open to materials and manufacturing equipment facility projects with capital investments equal to or exceeding $300 million, read the press release.
The $280 billion CHIPS Act seeks to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry as part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs and manufacture more in the U.S.
“The CHIPS and Science Act presents a historic opportunity to unleash the next generation of American innovation, protect our national security, and preserve our global economic competitiveness,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a statement.
Since announcing the first funding opportunity, Commerce has received nearly 400 statements of interest from companies seeking to build semiconductor projects across 37 states, reported the press release.
“The recently released funding opportunity also maintains the Department’s emphasis on building the construction and facility workforce that will support resilient domestic supply chains, including through partnerships with labor, educational institutions, workforce development organizations, and others,” read the press release.
The announcement leads into the Biden administrations investing in America tour in which Secretary Raimondo and leaders in the administration will visit more than 20 states to highlight economic opportunity driven by Biden’s investing in America agenda.
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
The increasingly hostile technology race between the United States and China now revolves around the key to the modern economy: semiconductors. Semiconductors are the microprocessors that power smartphones and washing machines and automobiles. Indeed, these chips are needed in advanced weaponry and artificial intelligence. That places them at the focal point of international tension.
Simply put, semiconductors are the world’s new oil.
And, as both President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have been quick to note, American ingenuity invented the semiconductor. But today, the U.S. currently produces only 12 percent of the world’s supply, none of which are the most advanced. This is down from 40 percent in 1990.
The technology and machinery needed to create the most advanced semiconductor chips is so complex and sophisticated that the world’s supply is manufactured by only a handful of companies.
Taiwan hosts the world’s largest producer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. It manufactures chips for leading chip design companies, including Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Broadcom. TMSC alone accounts for around 60 percent of the global market for semiconductors, and more than 90 percent of the most advanced ones.
This is especially concerning for America’s national security in light of the mounting threat that Taiwan appears to face from its neighbor, the People’s Republic of China. The PRC itself hosts almost 300 semiconductor manufacturing plants, and China has launched initiatives of its own to invest in domestic production through the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. Established in 2014, this fund was aimed at achieving self-sufficiency for China in the semiconductor industry.
Broadband Data
Many Data Points Required for Broadband Planning, Event Hears
An assortment of data will be useful in all phases of the broadband planning process.
WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 – Providers must invest in data collection for physical location, existing network infrastructure, and community needs and interests, advised the Center on Rural Innovation at a panel discussion Thursday.
Physical location data includes a map of all buildings, identification of which buildings are eligible for or need broadband service, what services are provided, and fiber drop distances. Providers will need this information to understand how to utilize federal investment money from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, which award amounts are set to be announced later this month.
Not only will providers need information on poles, towers, hubs, and fiber infrastructure ownership but they will also need insight on community needs and interests, said presenters. These include barriers to access and customer interest in a new internet provider.
This assortment of data will be useful in all phases of the planning process, said Kirstin Lardy, broadband consultant at CORI, such as the market analysis phase for penetration assumptions, network design for projected costs, and financial modeling for forecast of costs and revenues.
Data can be collected from federal resources like the Federal Communication Commission’s national broadband and funding map, which can be used to determine what areas are covered by federal subsidy and where communities should focus their efforts.
Further data is also available at the municipal level which often hosts information about location of structures, types of structures, vacant lots, addresses, pole data, power distribution paths and rights of way.
Engaging with community anchor institutions is essential to building comprehensive and useful data sets, added Kristen Corra, policy counsel at the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition. She urged providers to work with localities to gather information.
States may also collect data directly from providers and users through speed tests, surveys, and censuses.
