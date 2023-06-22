Broadband Roundup
New Cyber Division, Broadband Map for Maternal Health, Robocall Rules to Take Effect in August
The new cyber section will serve as a resource to respond to highly technical cyber threats.
June 22, 2023 — Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen announced Tuesday in remarks at the Hoover Institution in Washington that the Department of Justice is establishing a new national security cyber section within the national security division.
The new section will focus on disrupting and dismantling threats from malicious nation-states.
It “will allow NSD to increase the scale and speed of disruption campaigns and prosecutions of nation-state threat actors, state-sponsored cybercriminals, associated money launderers, and other cyber-enabled threats to national security,” he said.
The National Security Cyber section is a response to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s comprehensive cyber review in 2022 that warned against the evolving nature of cyber threats. Experts are warning against looming cyber threats and are calling for the U.S. to bolster its response to malicious cyberactivity.
“Hostile nations are accelerating their use of cyber-enabled means to carry out a range of threatening activity,” said Olsen.
“Having prosecutors that are fully dedicated to national security cyber cases will deepen our expertise,” Olsen said. The new section will serve as a resource to respond to highly technical cyber threats which require time and expertise not available in other sections.
“Cybersecurity is a matter of national security,” he continued. “Our cyber adversaries are innovative and constantly adjusting their tactics to hide from our investigators… NSD is committed to matching our adversaries by adjusting our tactics.”
FCC updates broadband health map to incorporate maternal health
The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday an update to its mapping broadband health in America platform to incorporate maternal health data.
The data will assist policymakers, public health experts, researchers and other stakeholders to better explore the intersection of maternal health and broadband availability, read the press release.
The maping broadband health in America platform is the FCC’s effort to explore the role of broadband connectivity in the health of American citizens. It is used to inform policy and program prescriptions, future innovations and investment decisions.
“The FCC is playing an increasingly greater role in advancing connected health and our latest effort to explore the ways in which broadband access can have an impact on the health and wellness of moms and moms-to-be is crucial work,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in comments.
Data shows that the United States is the only developed country with increasing maternal mortality rates. In December, President Joe Biden signed into law the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act, which directed the FCC to consult with the CDC and incorporate public data on maternal mortality into the platform.
In addition, the platform maps areas where critical telehealth resources are most needed, including areas where there are no hospitals or birth centers offering maternal care.
According to the press release, the commission plans to convene relevant stakeholders and seek public input in the coming months on how to build on this milestone to meet the maternal health crisis with broadband solutions.
FCC robocall mitigation obligations effective August
Rules that will require providers that receive and deliver phone traffic to implement call authentication standards mandated under the FCC’s STIR/SHAKEN robocall regime will be effective August 21, reported the Federal Register Wednesday.
The new rules, adopted in the March open meeting, will adjust previous standards that required only the originating and terminating providers to implement analytical tools intended to ensure, among other things, that the phone numbers appearing on caller I.D. are actually from the holder of the number to stop scam calls, to include intermediary providers.
“By requiring the next provider in the call path to authenticate those calls, the FCC closes a gap in the caller ID authentication regime and facilitates government and industry efforts to identify and block illegal robocalls,” the commission said in a news release.
The compliance deadline for the new authentication obligations for the first non-gateway intermediate provider in the call chain is December 31, 2023.
Biden Meets AI Experts, Iowa Broadband Funding, Render and VETRO Form Partnership
Meeting comes as lawmakers zero-in on regulation of artificial intelligence.
June 21, 2023 – President Joe Biden met with a group of civil society leaders and advocates in San Francisco on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence in a closed-door meeting, according to a statement.
“My administration is committed to safeguarding Americans’ rights and safety while protecting privacy, to addressing bias and misinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released,” Biden said during the meeting.
In response to the surge in investment and consumer interest following the introduction of OpenAI’s generative AI product ChatGPT, governments are deliberating on strategies to address the potential risks associated with this emerging technology. They are actively exploring measures to mitigate these dangers and ensure responsible use.
Biden has also recently discussed the issue of AI with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose government will later this year hold a first global summit on artificial intelligence safety. AI will be further discussed when Biden meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing U.S. visit.
Biden’s meeting on Tuesday included Tristan Harris, executive director of the Center for Humane Technology; Algorithmic Justice League founder Joy Buolamwini; and Stanford University Professor Rob Reich.
Iowa announces opening date for $150M from broadband program
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Monday the opening date for applications for the latest round of funding from its Empower Rural Broadband Grant Program.
The latest $150-million round will target underserved areas of the state, specifically 96 “Broadband Intervention Zones” across the state. These zones have been identified as areas with a critical need for improved broadband access.
Starting July 14, internet service providers will have the opportunity to apply for the grants to support broadband projects within these zones. The chosen projects will be announced by the state in September.
This funding round will mark the eighth installment of the program. Over the course of the previous seven rounds, the program has already allocated over $350 million in federal and state funds to support broadband development.
Render and VETRO announce partnership to streamline network builds
Network construction platform Render Networks and network software platform VETRO have announced Tuesday a partnership to integrate their network construction and fiber management products.
The collaboration serves to enhance customer connectivity and streamline fiber infrastructure maintenance, including accelerating network deployment.
“Network operators need to streamline everything as they rush to build the highest quality long-term fiber infrastructure in a new wave of integrated digital efficiency,” said Will Mitchell, CEO at VETRO, in a press release.
“This partnership between VETRO and Render is exciting because it means network operators now have end-to-end visibility across the lifecycle to create their best network and continue to operate at optimized levels.”
The platforms’ integration and partnership have enabled construction to connection timelines of just ten weeks and ensured that operators have complete control over all aspects of the network, the companies said.
ACAM Speed Proposal, AI Commission Bill, 123Net Nets $65M for Michigan Builds
The FCC is close to authorizing a higher speed requirement for funding to certain high-cost areas.
June 20, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel revealed a plan to introduce an Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model that would mandate internet providers under the program to offer faster internet speeds in eligible areas.
“To keep pace with the demand for reliable broadband and meet the needs of consumers today and into the future, we need to optimize these programs to bring higher speeds and greater bandwidth to consumers,” Rosenworcel said Friday in a press release.
The ACAM program, established in 2016, provides monthly funding for internet carriers serving high-cost and underserved areas in exchange for broadband deployment to eligible locations. If adopted, the revised ACAM standard will mandate ISPs to boost their customers’ connection speeds to 100/20 Mbps or higher in exchange for an extension of the program and a larger subsidy.
This announcement follows a request made by the ACAM broadband coalition over a year ago, urging an increase in broadband deployment requirements from the existing federal standard of 25 Mbps and 3 Mbps upload to the 100/20 Mbps benchmark, set by the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.
“The Enhanced A-CAM program would complement existing federal, state, and local funding programs, including the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” read the statement.
Bill would introduce a federal commission to address AI regulation
A bipartisan group of legislators introduced a bill Tuesday to create a federal commission to develop strategies for regulating artificial intelligence.
The bill, called the National AI Commission Act, will direct Congress to form a group of 20 experts across government, industry, civil society, and technology to develop a comprehensive, risk-based framework for AI regulation.
The commission will produce three reports on AI regulatory recommendations and enforcement actions after six months, one year, and two years, according to the legislation.
“The National AI Commission Act is an important first step to bring together stakeholders and experts to better understand how we can regulate AI and what guardrails must be in place as AI become more prevalent across society,” said rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA – who co-sponsored the bill along with reps. Ted Lieu, D-CA, and Ken Buck, R-CO – in a statement.
The bill is the latest development in a series of legislative efforts to set guardrails for AI development.
Since the introduction of ChatGPT in late 2022, the surge in interest surrounding generative AI has sparked a flurry of hearings and legislative proposals. These initiatives aim to create regulations that safeguard consumers against disinformation, protect data privacy, and advocate for the establishment of a new federal agency responsible for overseeing digital platforms.
Fixed wireless provider gets $65M for Michigan projects
Fixed wireless service provider 123Net secured $65 million in funding for broadband deployment in Allegan County, Michigan.
123NET will construct 1,100 miles of high-capacity fiber with internet speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second to more than 10,000 unserved and underserved homes across the county. The company expects the construction phase will span the next two years.
The funding was granted through the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks, a $238-million infrastructure grant program supported by the Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.
“We are honored and excited to be chosen by the Michigan High Speed Internet Office to meet the needs for unserved and underserved residents in Allegan County,” Dan Irvin, CEO of 123NET, said in a press release Tuesday. “We look forward to partnering with additional communities throughout Michigan in a combined effort to make this state the best connected on the planet.”
Dish Covers Over 70% of Population, EU Charges Google, ECF Disbursing Another $21M
DISH Network claims to provide 5G service to 240 million Americans, 70 percent of the population.
June 15, 2023 – Dish Network announced Thursday that the wireless provider now offers 5G service to over 70 percent of the U.S. population.
The company designed, built, and deployed 5G network in three years, serving over 240 million Americans, it said.
Dish has fulfilled all of its commitments to the Federal Communications Commission as of June 14, 2023, which includes the launch of over 15,000 5G sites, it said.
“Our teams have worked tirelessly for years, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication and commitment as we grow the world’s first and only 5G cloud-native Open RAN network,” said Dave Mayo, executive vice president, network development, DISH Wireless. “We appreciate the continued support and efforts of our partners as DISH continues to lead the industry in Open RAN deployment.”
Dish was sold wireless assets as part of T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint three years ago.
“We have made significant progress on our network buildout, and can now focus on monetizing the network through retail and enterprise growth,” John Swieringa, the president and chief operating officer of DISH Wireless, said in a release. “With more markets across the country offering the DISH 5G network for voice, text, and data services, our business can start realizing the benefits of owner economics.”
European Commission charges Google with antitrust violations, says it must break up digital ad business
European Union regulators have issued fresh antitrust charges against Google, stating that the only way to address competition concerns regarding its digital ad business is through the divestment of parts of the company.
The investigation focuses on allegations that Google favored its own ad technology services, impacting rival publishers and advertisers.
The European Commission’s preliminary view, after an investigation, suggests that the mandatory divestment of Google’s services is necessary. The EU has previously imposed large fines on Google, but this is the first time it has called for the breakup of a tech giant’s business under strict antitrust laws.
“Google is representing the interests of both buyers and sellers,” European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager said during a news conference. “And at the same time, Google is setting the rules on how demand and supply should meet.
“This gives rise to inherent and pervasive conflicts of interest.”
The press release from the EU includes an example of a potential remedy, which involves splitting and selling off Google’s ad selling and exchange branches while allowing it to retain the ad buying units.
Google can present its defense before the commission makes its final decision as the company disagrees with the findings and will respond accordingly.
This marks a significant escalation in the EU’s crackdown on Silicon Valley giants and follows a similar move by US authorities.
FCC commits $21M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday that it has committed over $21 million in funding through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which provides students with connectivity when they’re away from school.
The latest round of funding will go to supporting connectivity for roughly 40,000 students in five school districts and three schools in various states, aims to provide them with the necessary tools to connect with their classrooms and teachers through online learning programs.
“With the onset of summer, and many students participating in online learning programs, we’re pleased to announce another round of funding to give kids the digital tools they need to connect with classrooms and teachers,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This program is making important progress in our ongoing work to close the Homework Gap.”
Over the two previous rounds, the program has helped over 17 million students connect to their schools and teachers.
The funds can be used for off-campus learning including nightly homework, and the program has supported thousands of schools and libraries, distributing millions of connected devices and facilitating broadband connections through discounts with local service providers.
