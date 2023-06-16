Fiber
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
$930 million in federal funding will leverage a total of nearly $1.8 billion in middle mile broadband infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Friday announced $930 million in funding for middle-mile broadband, nearly all of the $1 billion available for such projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In all, 35 projects were announced by the Commerce Departments, and these projects will cover 350 counties in 35 states and Puerto Rico. The $930,021,354.34 in federal funds roughly half of the $1,778,482,043.99 in total project costs supported by the federal funds.
“The Middle Mile program is a force multiplier in our efforts to connect everyone in America,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, in a news release.
With a total of $1 billion available for middle mile grants, these awards are just a small foretaste of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Funds – $42.5 billion – to be awarded. That process will kick off in two weeks, when NTIA is set to announce the state funding allocations.
“Middle Mile infrastructure brings capacity to our local networks and lowers the cost for deploying future local networks,” Davidson said. “These grants will help build the foundation of networks that will in turn connect every home in the country to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.”
The states receiving the largest funds for these middle mile projects are Alaska ($89 million), California ($73 million), Texas ($72 million), Michigan ($61 million), New Mexico ($50 million), Nevada ($44 million) and Kansas ($43 million).
Notable awards
The largest single federal award was to QSH Parent Holdco LLC in Alaska, which received an $89 million award to support a $151 million project. Other large single-project awards include the California Department of Technology, which received a $73 million award to support a $188 million project, and the Peninsula Fiber Network in Michigan, which received $61 million to support an $88 million project.
See table below for full awards.
Zayo took the prize for the company or organization with the largest aggregated federal award. The broadband fiber company received three awards totaling $92 million: $55 million for a Texas project in the counties of Loving, Borden, Parker, Andrews, Tarrant, Gaines, Martin, Winkler, Shackelford, Fisher, Dallas, Scurry, Palo Pinto, Stephens, El Paso, Culberson, Dawson, Reeves, Jones, and Hudspeth; $24 million for a project in Oregon, and $13 million for a second East Texas project that also serves Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia.
Zayo’s total project costs are $91 million in Texas, $48 million in Oregon, and $20 million in East Texas.
New Mexico ENMR Telephone Cooperative received the $50 million to support a $102 million award, the State of Nevada received the $44 million to support an $87 million award, and the Kansas Department of Commerce received the $43 million to support an $87 million project.
A quick analysis of the awardees by Broadband Breakfast appeared to show that about half of the 35 awards were to private companies, and the other half roughly evenly split among pure government entities, utilities, cooperatives, and other economic development or quasi-public entities. One of the 35 awardees is to a Tribe.
Additional details
Awardees have been waiting nearly nine months for these decisions. Applications for the program were due by September 30, 2022. More than 260 applied for $7.47 billion in funds.
The middle mile program will “lower the cost of access and increase bandwidth,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Much like how the interstate highway system connected every community in America to regional and national systems of highways, this program will help us connect communities across the country to regional and national networks.”
- The projects will deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of 6,961 community anchor institutions.
- All projects are primarily for fiber future-proof fiber as the primary technology.
- Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million, with an average award amount of $26.6 million.
- Additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis, NTIA officials said.
Below are the awards, sorted by federal funds received. Full information is available at the NTIA’s web site.
|Award
|Total Project Cost
|Federal Funds Received
|State
|QSH Parent Holdco LLC
|$150,799,819.89
|$ 88,896,493.83
|Alaska
|California Department of Technology
|$187,586,206.04
|$ 73,000,000.00
|California
|Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC
|$ 87,509,579.61
|$ 61,256,705.72
|Michigan
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 91,887,375.00
|$ 55,132,425.00
|Texas
|ENMR Telephone Cooperative
|$102,348,503.00
|$ 49,858,624.00
|New Mexico
|State of Nevada
|$ 87,094,918.76
|$ 43,547,459.38
|Nevada
|Kansas Department of Commerce
|$ 69,730,044.00
|$ 42,514,219.13
|Kansas
|MidAmerican Energy Company
|$ 75,693,762.48
|$ 37,839,311.86
|Iowa
|Hawaiian Telcom, Inc.
|$ 87,466,529.00
|$ 37,356,955.00
|Hawaii
|Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|$ 36,374,797.00
|$ 36,374,797.00
|Nebraska
|Pima County
|$ 43,283,954.00
|$ 30,281,277.00
|Arizona
|State of Maine
|$ 53,353,132.12
|$ 30,016,472.13
|Maine
|Horizon Telcom Inc.
|$ 48,275,817.00
|$ 27,540,553.83
|Ohio
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 54,037,925.53
|$ 26,478,583.51
|Missouri
|Troy Cablevision, Inc.
|$ 52,610,443.35
|$ 26,299,960.63
|Alabama
|Appalachian Power Company
|$ 50,208,602.46
|$ 25,054,092.63
|West Virginia
|County of Cumberland
|$ 34,538,131.62
|$ 24,176,692.13
|New Jersey
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 48,119,568.00
|$ 24,059,784.00
|Oregon
|DCN, LLC
|$ 43,801,276.61
|$ 19,710,574.47
|North Dakota
|Baltimore Gas & Electric
|$ 30,889,369.68
|$ 15,438,845.47
|Maryland
|Dairyland Power Cooperative
|$ 30,387,913.86
|$ 14,890,077.79
|Wisconsin
|Commonwealth Edison Company
|$ 83,752,765.20
|$ 14,557,740.21
|Illinois
|Development Authority of the North Country
|$ 24,450,000.00
|$ 14,547,750.00
|New York
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 29,688,739.63
|$ 14,547,482.42
|Oklahoma
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 19,554,630.00
|$ 13,688,241.00
|Texas
|DoveTel Communications, LLC. dba SyncGlobal Telecom
|$ 32,246,573.54
|$ 12,234,350.00
|Georgia
|Whidbey Telephone Company
|$ 16,831,726.00
|$ 11,782,208.20
|Washington
|Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 16,795,000.00
|$ 11,756,500.00
|Montana
|Indiana Michigan Power Company Inc.
|$ 23,415,007.82
|$ 11,684,088.90
|Indiana
|MCNC
|$ 18,959,598.00
|$ 11,186,162.82
|North Carolina
|Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico LLC
|$ 18,986,670.45
|$ 9,303,468.52
|Puerto Rico
|Syringa Networks LLC
|$ 10,744,863.41
|$ 6,209,732.74
|Idaho
|Concho Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 6,688,442.75
|$ 3,276,667.98
|Texas
|WANRack
|$ 5,738,951.17
|$ 2,812,086.07
|Florida
|BIF IV Intrepid Opco LLC
|$ 4,631,407.01
|$ 2,710,970.97
|Colorado
Fiber
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
The state’s unique fiber sharing model makes all the difference for middle mile builds, say Utahns.
PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2023 – Utah was the third state to release its digital equity plan and the five-year plan as part of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program on Wednesday.
The state was awarded a $5.6 million planning grant in November for the development of statewide plans for deployment of high-speed internet and digital equity. The public comment period for the plans is open until July 6.
Louisiana was the first state to publicly release its five-year and digital equity plans in May. It received a $2.9 million planning grant in August. Maine released its plans on June 1.
Utah’s digital connectivity plan outlines the next steps that the state will take to identify and utilize public private partnership models and develop a middle mile prioritization strategy to reach all unserved and underserved areas of the state.
It identified the Utah Department of Transportation as a key agency for expanding middle mile in the state. UDOT’s management of state and federal rights-of-way makes its partnership critical for providers to close middle mile gaps, read the plan.
The plan also outlined plans for tribal consultations with the eight tribes within its borders to collaborate on broadband planning initiatives and implementation timelines. Several tribes received federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program funds which the Utah Broadband Center will provide technical assistance for.
Unlike Louisiana’s plan, Utah did not specify its plans to establish a challenge process for its state broadband map. Louisiana stated in its proposed plan that it will adopt the model challenge process as provided by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration.
Middle mile investment
Portions of BEAD funds can be used to invest in middle mile infrastructure provided it connects last mile infrastructure to end users. Utah anticipates using BEAD dollars to expand its middle mile network. The state has adopted a unique fiberoptic sharing model through its partnership with UDOT to build and operate middle mile infrastructure.
UDOT owns fiber optic networks along interstate highways to connect traffic cameras, road signs, weather stations and other sensors to its traffic operation center and provide instantaneous traffic updates. It partners with providers to access each other’s fiber lines, which allows for traffic operations and broadband service to expand.
The partnership “utilizes the pathways to reach the doorsteps of the communities that otherwise would have been cost-prohibitive,” read the state’s plan, outlining its intent to maximize the partnership with BEAD funds.
This unique partnership has made all the difference in Utah builds, said Nicole Cottle, board member of the Utah Infrastructure Agency, UTOPIA Fiber’s financial arm at an Internet for All event Wednesday. Middle mile is often the most difficult infrastructure to build and UDOT’s partnership makes it that much easier, she said.
The sharing model opens more funding opportunities to broadband because of its unique connection with transportation, added Lynne Yocom, fiber manager at UDOT. Federal programs intended to support transportation infrastructure can have cascading effects on broadband, she said.
She called the model the “Utah way” of partnering.
Digital equity plan
Utah established in its digital equity plan several goals that it will work to achieve with its BEAD allocations, set to be announced June 30. The first goal is community coordination and resource discoverability in which the state will establish long-term coordination with communities to manage a statewide network of practitioners to support capacity building.
The state will cultivate community training opportunities for Utah residents by providing funding for a digital navigator training program. It will work with universities and colleges to provide educational benefits and paid internships for digital navigators.
Utah’s state broadband office will ensure the longevity of its programs by prioritizing support for projects with a high likelihood of ongoing local investment. It will also maximize locally available resources by standardizing programs that recycle, refurbish and redistribute existing devices.
The plan is similar to Louisiana’s which focuses its efforts on how it will design future grant programs to prioritize access and affordability for covered populations by enlisting online resources, community centers, libraries, and other resources to promote and host events that educate communities on available programs.
ConnectLA will also provide funding to community anchor institutions to purchase laptops, tablets and hotspots to serve residents. Uniquely, Louisiana will create a publicly available digital equity dashboard that will track clearly defined access and affordability metrics such as service availability, speeds, and prices in unserved areas.
Fiber
Next Generation PONs Important for Future Capacity Needs on Fiber Networks: Nokia Official
25G PONs are ideal to connect customers to 10G or higher speeds, a Nokia rep said.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 – Providers need to adopt next generation passive optical networks in fiber builds to make the most of federal investments, said David Eckard, vice president of the Broadband Partners at Nokia, at a Fiber Broadband Association event Wednesday.
A PON service can support multiple clients from a single router by splitting a fiber-optic strand from an optical line terminal. It differs from an active optical network which dedicates each end user their own fiber optical line by an electrically-charged switcher that manages the signal distribution from the fiber line to service the end destinations. Both technologies are solutions for fiber-to-the-home network connections, but PONs are often preferred by providers because of the lower cost of deployment.
The 10-gigabit symmetrical PON, or XGS-PON, and the symmetrical 25G PON are evolutions of Gigabit PON, which only provides 2.5 Gbps downstream and 1.25 Gbps upstream.
The industry is beginning to face capacity issues with GPONs which are still being widely deployed, said Eckard. He said that more and more services are requiring higher capacity and the demand will continue to increase as applications evolve to fill capacity capabilities.
Providers need to ensure that they are building the right type of network to support these new applications, he said, pointing to the recently released Apple virtual reality headset set to be released early next year as an example of increasing capacity demands.
Deploying 25G PONs is ideal for providers that want to provide customers with 10G or higher speeds and ensure future applications will be supported by their networks. He predicted that businesses will be the first adopters of 10G and higher speeds.
Eckard also said adopting next generation PONs on fiber networks will also ensure that providers get the most from federally allocated programs like the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. That money is expected to be allocated to the states by June 30.
According to network operators, XGS-PON is the preferred standards and networks are being upgraded to meet the standard.
Nokia is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Fiber
FCC Commissioner Carr Criticizes BEAD Fiber Priority Ahead of Funding Allocation
The NTIA has acknowledged a clear preference for fiber in its bipartisan infrastructure deployment effort.
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 – Brendan Carr, commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, voiced reservations last week about the fiber preference in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s flagship broadband funding program, citing potential time and financial constraints.
The NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, an offspring of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, is expected to deliver $42.5 billion to the states by June 30 for infrastructure that needs to be built within a handful of years. Funding priorities under BEAD will be given to “projects designed to provide fiber connectivity directly to the end user,” according to an NTIA document.
“I do think some of the BEAD policies put a bit too much of a thumb on the scale for fiber,” Carr said in an interview with John Foley, managing director of Safer Building Coalitions, at the Wireless Tech and Policy Summit in Washington.
“In the case of fiber, where it could take potentially years to get fiber built out, not to mention significant delta in funding,” said Carr. “It can take anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 to run a mile of fiber.”
He said fixed wireless access can sometimes provide “robust high-speed service” while still remaining within budget.
Despite the NTIA’s clear acknowledgement of a fiber preference in its infrastructure deployment effort, Carr has long advocated for the use of fiber alternatives in rural regions, where high-speed internet is still a luxury in some parts. In 2022, Carr criticized the FCC for rejecting full grants to satellite broadband service provider Starlink and fixed wireless service provider LTD Broadband from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
“We should be making it easier for unserved communities to get service, not rejecting a proven satellite technology that is delivering robust, high-speed service today,” read the statement. “To be clear, this is a decision that tells families in states across the country that they should just keep waiting on the wrong side of the digital divide even though we have the technology to improve their lives now.”
Among the summit’s panelists, former FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein also raised skepticism that the program’s intended beneficiaries, those living in rural regions, would see any tangible benefits from a fiber priority strategy.
“Policy makers, I don’t think, are always thinking about how actually consumers are living on the ground,” he said. “The thing that isn’t so obvious sometimes is the affordability factor that not everybody can afford to have a fiber connection and a broadband connection over their handset.”
This isn’t the first time telecom experts raised concern about BEAD’s fiber-focused expansion. The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association released a report in February calling fiber-prioritized financing “a bad policy” due to its potential to raise implementation costs and slow down the rollout timeline.
