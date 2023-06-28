Funding
Philanthropic Collaborative to Support Broadband Investments
The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative will support state coalitions that work to support digital equity projects.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – Activist organizations the Media Democracy Fund, Ford Foundation, Democracy Fund and W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Wednesday a philanthropic collaboration to support state coalitions in the implementation of federal broadband investments.
The initiative, called the Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative, will provide funding to support state broadband coalitions, preferencing those that prioritize community engagement and digital equity reforms.
The initiative will also provide technical assistance and access to experts in broadband and community engagement. It will host meetings and webinars to state coalitions understand the link between broadband infrastructure and civic infrastructure at the state and local level and disseminate best practices to local engagement and digital equity planning.
“We see a role for national philanthropy in helping fund the civic infrastructure that accelerates equitable deployment of the broadband infrastructure,” said Austin Thompson, strategic advisor to digital innovation and Equity at DEOI in a press event announcing the initiative.
“The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative is a call to action for more philanthropies to get involved and a call for state broadband offices to work intentionally with nonprofits and philanthropists,” he said.
The DEOI’s first round of grants focuses on the U.S. rural south and are expected this month. Stacy Carless, the founder and director of nonprofit working to establish equity in North Carolina, NC Counts Coalition, expressed her excitement for the coalition’s involvement with DEOI to improve digital skills and equity throughout the state.
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
Prior announcement date of BEAD allocation funds now set for White House ceremony on Monday, June 26.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Biden Administration is scheduled on Monday to announce at the White House the allocation to individual states of broadband infrastructure funds under the government’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
The allocation announcement has been eagerly anticipated for at least five months. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department, which is responsible for the $42.5 billion BEAD program, had previously set a June 30 date for announcing the allocation amounts.
BEAD is the largest of the $65 billion in broadband programs under the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There are other, smaller projects funded by the IIJA, including programs funding middle mile grants, digital equity planning grounds, expanding Tribal broadband funding and standing up the Affordable Connectivity Fund.
Unlike middle mile infrastructure grants, which connect local neighbors with interconnection points, BEAD is designed primarily to support last-mile infrastructure, access and deployment.
Funds will be disbursed to states, which will be responsible to connect unserved and underserved communities. The IIJA defines “unserved” as homes that lack access to broadband at 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. “Underserved” homes are defined as those that lack access to 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.
Already several states, including Louisiana, Maine, and Utah, have released their state broadband and digital equity plans. These plans highlight state priorities and subgrantee processes for their BEAD fund awards.
The Indiana Broadband Office is eagerly awaiting Monday’s announcement, State Broadband Director Earnie Holtrey told Broadband Breakfast. “We stand ready to leverage BEAD, along with ongoing state efforts, to connect every remaining unserved Indiana resident to affordable, reliable broadband.”
Allocation levels to eligible entities are based on the second version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. The new version, released earlier this month, identifies nearly 330,000 new unserved locations and updates availability data for more than 3 million locations.
However, state broadband officials are finding discrepancies between what they see on the ground and what the FCC’s maps report. Many are concerned that the inaccuracies in the map will unfairly influence NTIA allocations of BEAD funds.
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
Now available for material and manufacturing equipment facility projects.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Commerce Department on Friday announced a funding opportunity and application process to fund large semiconductor supply chain projects.
The funding opportunity is an expansion of the first funding opportunity from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which seeks applications for projects to construct, expand, or modernize commercial facilities for the production of leading-edge semiconductors. The same funding opportunity is now open to materials and manufacturing equipment facility projects with capital investments equal to or exceeding $300 million, read the press release.
The $280 billion CHIPS Act seeks to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry as part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs and manufacture more in the U.S.
“The CHIPS and Science Act presents a historic opportunity to unleash the next generation of American innovation, protect our national security, and preserve our global economic competitiveness,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a statement.
Since announcing the first funding opportunity, Commerce has received nearly 400 statements of interest from companies seeking to build semiconductor projects across 37 states, reported the press release.
“The recently released funding opportunity also maintains the Department’s emphasis on building the construction and facility workforce that will support resilient domestic supply chains, including through partnerships with labor, educational institutions, workforce development organizations, and others,” read the press release.
The announcement leads into the Biden administrations investing in America tour in which Secretary Raimondo and leaders in the administration will visit more than 20 states to highlight economic opportunity driven by Biden’s investing in America agenda.
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
The increasingly hostile technology race between the United States and China now revolves around the key to the modern economy: semiconductors. Semiconductors are the microprocessors that power smartphones and washing machines and automobiles. Indeed, these chips are needed in advanced weaponry and artificial intelligence. That places them at the focal point of international tension.
Simply put, semiconductors are the world’s new oil.
And, as both President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have been quick to note, American ingenuity invented the semiconductor. But today, the U.S. currently produces only 12 percent of the world’s supply, none of which are the most advanced. This is down from 40 percent in 1990.
The technology and machinery needed to create the most advanced semiconductor chips is so complex and sophisticated that the world’s supply is manufactured by only a handful of companies.
Taiwan hosts the world’s largest producer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. It manufactures chips for leading chip design companies, including Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Broadcom. TMSC alone accounts for around 60 percent of the global market for semiconductors, and more than 90 percent of the most advanced ones.
This is especially concerning for America’s national security in light of the mounting threat that Taiwan appears to face from its neighbor, the People’s Republic of China. The PRC itself hosts almost 300 semiconductor manufacturing plants, and China has launched initiatives of its own to invest in domestic production through the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. Established in 2014, this fund was aimed at achieving self-sufficiency for China in the semiconductor industry.
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
BEAD program awards are expected to have a smaller matching funds total than the middle mile awards.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – The nearly doubling of the $930 million in federal funds announced for Middle Mile awards last week is not likely to be repeated in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, said experts at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
In addition to the federal funds awarded, entities brought forth $848 million in other funding. That’s the equivalent of 47 percent of the total project cost, or a more than 91 percent “match” of the federal project funds.
The awards, which make up nearly all of the $1 billion available for the projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law, support 35 projects across 35 states. The money will invest in middle mile builds, the network that connects to last mile infrastructure.
Middle mile awards were evaluated on a scored system. Applicants could improve their score by increasing the matching dollars they would provide in the project.
The match amount for awarded projects was high because of the competitiveness of the program, said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecom company Tilson. Experts estimate that the ideal investment in middle mile would be close to $7 billion, a $6 billion deficit, he cited.
Furthermore, many middle mile projects needed little subsidy to make the investment profitable for providers, said Broder.
Instead, BEAD program investments are last mile networks in unserved or underserved areas which increases cost for build out, making them less economically feasible for providers and thus limiting the amount of match funds available to the projects, he continued.
Although the BEAD program requires a 25 percent match, it will be difficult for providers to achieve, added Mark Goldstein, president at the international research center.
Executive Vice President of government affairs at telecom nonprofit Connected Nation, Brent Legg, expressed his agreement claiming that the requirement to achieve 100 percent connection will limit BEAD matching funds further.
Awarded middle mile projects are expected to deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of nearly 7,000 community anchor institutions. Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million and additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis.
State broadband entities are the announcement of their funding allotments for the BEAD program from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Commerce Department agency has set a deadline for the announcements by June 30.
