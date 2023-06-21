FCC
Political Deadlock on FCC Panel Not Hindering Agenda: Commissioners
The FCC has moved forward in critical objectives, reported commissioners at oversight hearing.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – At the Senate Energy and Commerce Committee oversight hearing of the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday, commissioners fought claims that its political deadlock limits its effectiveness.
“Many have attempted to characterize the commission as deadlocked,” said FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington in his opening remarks. “But the facts reveal the opposite: a commission laser focused on serving the public interest and faithfully implementing congressional mandates.”
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted 10 focus areas of the FCC over the past year, which included its efforts in developing and promoting the Affordable Connectivity Program, producing the National Broadband Map, securing communications from bad actors, and finding ways to use spectrum to support future communications.
Ranking Member of the Energy and Commerce Committee Frank Pallone, D-N.J., praised the FCC for its work in those areas, stating that its progress is “critical” to the expansion of high-speed internet across the nation.
“Fortunately, the lack of a full commission has not stopped the FCC from tackling important issues,” said Pallone, calling the agency’s efforts an “impressive bipartisan work.”
“I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish as a four-member agency,” said Rosenworcel, while expressing her anticipation for a fifth commissioner. President Joe Biden announced in May his nomination of telecommunications attorney Anna Gomez as commissioner of the FCC, following Gigi Sohn’s withdrawal from consideration in March.
Spectrum authority and rip and replace
Once again, commissioners urged Congress to renew the FCC’s authority to auction the airwaves essential for the deployment of wireless technologies, which expired on March 9 for the first time in its thirty-year history.
“Restoring this authority will provide the United States with the strongest foundation to compete in a global economy, counter our adversaries’ technology ambitions, and safeguard our national security,” said Rosenworcel, urging that the authority be renewed before the International Telecommunications Conference in Egypt in July.
The Spectrum Auction Reauthorization Act introduced in May would restore the agency’s spectrum auction authority for another three years. It would also add just over $3 billion to the “rip and replace” program, which funds the replacement of compromised infrastructure in network builds from Chinese providers.
Commissioner Brendan Carr expressed his support of the bill, claiming that there will be “severe consequences” if the rip and replace program is not fully funded. He warned that not funding the program will ensure that some small rural internet service providers will go out of business while others will have large gaps in coverage.
Rosenworcel added her support, claiming that Congress needs to take action to remove harmful equipment from American networks for the nation’s security.
“We must continue to work together to address this ongoing threat and finalize our remediation process,” added Geoffrey Starks in his comments, claiming that the rip and replace program is essential to keeping American networks secure.
FCC Proposed Rules Will Harm Legitimate Text Messages, Say Commenters
The rules would ban the practice of marketers purporting to have written consent for numerous parties to contact a consumer.
WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 – Commenters claim that the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed rules that would require mobile wireless providers to ban marketers from contacting a consumer multiple times based on one consent will harm legitimate communications.
The new rules will set additional protections that would require the terminating provider to block texts after notification from the FCC that the text is illegal, to extend the National Do-Not-Call Registry’s protections to text messages, and to ban the practice of marketers purporting to have written consent for numerous parties to contact a consumer based on one consent. Comments on the proposal were due in May and reply comments on June 6.
“Robocall campaigns often rely on flimsy claims of consent where a consumer interested in job listings, a potential reward, or a mortgage quote, unknowingly and unwillingly ‘consents’ to telemarketing calls from dozens – or hundreds or thousands – of unaffiliated entities about anything and everything,” read the comments from USTelecom trade association.
Wireless trade association CTIA cited that Medicaid text messages that alert customers to critical health updates may be blocked by the ruling despite the FCC’s acknowledgement that these texts are critical. Many providers are unbending in enforcing robotext policies that mandate agencies must “satisfactorily demonstrate they receive prior express consent from enrollees to contact them.”
CTIA’s comments claimed that the proposed rules would “do little to enhance existing industry efforts to reduce text spam or protect consumers.”
Competitive networks trade association INCOMPAS claimed that the current framework is not well suited to allow the industry to universally resolve text messaging issues. “In the absence of standardized, competitively neutral rules, the current dynamics create perverse incentives that allow gamesmanship and arbitrage schemes as well as fraudulent behaviors to thrive.”
USTelecom commended the FCC for taking these steps and suggested that it expressly ban the practice of obtaining single consumer consent as grounds for delivering calls to multiple receivers by issuing a decisive declaration rather than a rule change. Providing clear guidance will deprive aggressive telemarketers of the plausible deniability they rely on to put calls through, it said.
The new language proposed in the notice is unnecessary and runs the risk of introducing new ambiguity by not eliminating perceived loopholes through a decisive declaration, read its comments.
The Retail Industry Leaders Association claimed that the notice would “primarily and negatively impact those who send legitimate text message solicitations, not scam senders and bad actors.” The well-intentioned measures will sweep in legitimate text communications, it claimed, by reducing consumer control and making assumptions on their behalf.
“Consumers use the DNC list to prevent unwanted telephone call solicitations. They do not expect that the DNC List will prevent normal and desired communications from legitimate businesses like RILA members,” it wrote.
In the event the FCC moves forward with the proposed rules, the RILA urged that the rules include “clear carve-outs or safe harbors” for legitimate solicitations.
This comes as the FCC considers additional proposed rules that will strengthen consumer consent for robocalls and robotexts by allowing consumers to decide which robocalls and texts they wish to receive.
Proposed Rules to Limit Unwanted Calls Will Not Protect Consumers, Says CTIA
The proposed rules will not protect consumers and will limit consumer’s ability to receive important messages from carriers.
WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 – Wireless trade association CTIA expressed concerns with provisions in the Federal Communications Commission’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking released in May that would strengthen consumer consent for robocalls and robotexts by allowing consumers to decide which robocalls and texts they wish to receive.
The draft proposals will not protect consumers and instead will “limit the ability of consumers to receive important, time-sensitive information about their wireless service,” said CTIA. These time-sensitive messages can include bill reminders, international roaming alerts, and fraud alerts, among others.
The notice as currently written does not acknowledge any record support, policy reason or benefits that the proposed limitations to the current framework would deliver, read the report by CTIA.
CTIA urged the FCC to add questions to the notice to clarify the unique relationship between wireless service providers and their consumers and the substantial consumer benefits that have resulted under the current framework.
The action is a response to the rising number of telemarketing and robocalls, stated the Notice. “We believe the rules the commission adopts here strike an appropriate balance between maximizing consumer privacy protections and avoiding imposing undue burdens on telemarketers,” read the Notice.
The Notice seeks to revise the current Telephone Consumer Protection Act rules and adopt new ones that would provide consumers with options for avoiding unwanted telephone solicitations. The ruling would include a national do-not-call registry for all telemarketing calls.
Former FCC Commissioner Says FCC Not Best Suited to Distribute Affordable Connectivity Program Funds
The FCC’s expertise does not translate to a social distribution mechanism.
WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is not well suited for distributing the funds in the Affordable Connectivity Program, said former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly at a Brookings Institution event Monday.
The ACP is currently subsidizing broadband access for over 17 million Americans with a discount of up to $30 and $75 a month for low-income and tribal households.
Although O’Rielly did not suggest an alternative solution, he indicated that social service offices could be better suited to distributing ACP funds than the FCC.
The FCC can and should provide technical advice and insight on technical components of the program, he said, but it is “not well suited” to act as a social distribution mechanism. The FCC should participate in the umbrella structure of the ACP program provided another entity deals with the distribution process, he said. He assured the panel that doing so will not reduce the quality of broadband products to the end user.
The FCC is responsible for managing the ACP Outreach Grant Program that provides funding to increase awareness of and participation in the ACP among eligible households. The program is made up of four grant programs: the National Competitive Outreach Program, the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program, the Your Home Your Internet Pilot Program and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.
A total of $70 million is available for the NCOP and TCOP grant programs. Grants through the YHYI and ACP Navigator program will offer up to $5 million in grants. The FCC has awarded $66 million in grants to date.
Some of the large telecommunications companies have urged Congress to extend the ACP for the long-term, as they say there is a real concern that the $14-billion program could run out of funds by the first quarter of next year.
O’Rielly praised the ACP program as the “best structure we have to date” to achieve digital adoption goals. He expressed his support that the program be funded through congressional appropriations, which increases the level of control Congress has on the program.
“Congress being involved is the only way to ensure the program is sustainable,” he said.
In response to concerns that congressional appropriations will not support the program in the face of looming debts and the recent debt ceiling deal, O’Rielly said that the ACP program deserves appropriate scrutiny on its effectiveness but that it “can be defended” and “deserves additional funding.”
