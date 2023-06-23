President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – The nearly doubling of the $930 million in federal funds announced for Middle Mile awards last week is not likely to be repeated in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, said experts at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.

In addition to the federal funds awarded, entities brought forth $848 million in other funding. That’s the equivalent of 47 percent of the total project cost, or a more than 91 percent “match” of the federal project funds.

The awards, which make up nearly all of the $1 billion available for the projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law, support 35 projects across 35 states. The money will invest in middle mile builds, the network that connects to last mile infrastructure.

Middle mile awards were evaluated on a scored system. Applicants could improve their score by increasing the matching dollars they would provide in the project.

The match amount for awarded projects was high because of the competitiveness of the program, said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecom company Tilson. Experts estimate that the ideal investment in middle mile would be close to $7 billion, a $6 billion deficit, he cited.

Furthermore, many middle mile projects needed little subsidy to make the investment profitable for providers, said Broder.

Instead, BEAD program investments are last mile networks in unserved or underserved areas which increases cost for build out, making them less economically feasible for providers and thus limiting the amount of match funds available to the projects, he continued.

Although the BEAD program requires a 25 percent match, it will be difficult for providers to achieve, added Mark Goldstein, president at the international research center.

Executive Vice President of government affairs at telecom nonprofit Connected Nation, Brent Legg, expressed his agreement claiming that the requirement to achieve 100 percent connection will limit BEAD matching funds further.

Awarded middle mile projects are expected to deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of nearly 7,000 community anchor institutions. Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million and additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis.

State broadband entities are the announcement of their funding allotments for the BEAD program from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Commerce Department agency has set a deadline for the announcements by June 30.

