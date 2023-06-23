Funding
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
Prior announcement date of BEAD allocation funds now set for White House ceremony on Monday, June 26.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Biden Administration is scheduled on Monday to announce at the White House the allocation to individual states of broadband infrastructure funds under the government’s Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
The allocation announcement has been eagerly anticipated for at least five months. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department, which is responsible for the $42.5 billion BEAD program, had previously set a June 30 date for announcing the allocation amounts.
BEAD is the largest of the $65 billion in broadband programs under the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There are other, smaller projects funded by the IIJA, including programs funding middle mile grants, digital equity planning grounds, expanding Tribal broadband funding and standing up the Affordable Connectivity Fund.
Unlike middle mile infrastructure grants, which connect local neighbors with interconnection points, BEAD is designed primarily to support last-mile infrastructure, access and deployment.
Funds will be disbursed to states, which will be responsible to connect unserved and underserved communities. The IIJA defines “unserved” as homes that lack access to broadband at 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. “Underserved” homes are defined as those that lack access to 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.
Already several states, including Louisiana, Maine, and Utah, have released their state broadband and digital equity plans. These plans highlight state priorities and subgrantee processes for their BEAD fund awards.
The Indiana Broadband Office is eagerly awaiting Monday’s announcement, State Broadband Director Earnie Holtrey told Broadband Breakfast. “We stand ready to leverage BEAD, along with ongoing state efforts, to connect every remaining unserved Indiana resident to affordable, reliable broadband.”
Allocation levels to eligible entities are based on the second version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. The new version, released earlier this month, identifies nearly 330,000 new unserved locations and updates availability data for more than 3 million locations.
However, state broadband officials are finding discrepancies between what they see on the ground and what the FCC’s maps report. Many are concerned that the inaccuracies in the map will unfairly influence NTIA allocations of BEAD funds.
Funding
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
Now available for material and manufacturing equipment facility projects.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – The Commerce Department on Friday announced a funding opportunity and application process to fund large semiconductor supply chain projects.
The funding opportunity is an expansion of the first funding opportunity from the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 which seeks applications for projects to construct, expand, or modernize commercial facilities for the production of leading-edge semiconductors. The same funding opportunity is now open to materials and manufacturing equipment facility projects with capital investments equal to or exceeding $300 million, read the press release.
The $280 billion CHIPS Act seeks to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry as part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs and manufacture more in the U.S.
“The CHIPS and Science Act presents a historic opportunity to unleash the next generation of American innovation, protect our national security, and preserve our global economic competitiveness,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a statement.
Since announcing the first funding opportunity, Commerce has received nearly 400 statements of interest from companies seeking to build semiconductor projects across 37 states, reported the press release.
“The recently released funding opportunity also maintains the Department’s emphasis on building the construction and facility workforce that will support resilient domestic supply chains, including through partnerships with labor, educational institutions, workforce development organizations, and others,” read the press release.
The announcement leads into the Biden administrations investing in America tour in which Secretary Raimondo and leaders in the administration will visit more than 20 states to highlight economic opportunity driven by Biden’s investing in America agenda.
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
The increasingly hostile technology race between the United States and China now revolves around the key to the modern economy: semiconductors. Semiconductors are the microprocessors that power smartphones and washing machines and automobiles. Indeed, these chips are needed in advanced weaponry and artificial intelligence. That places them at the focal point of international tension.
Simply put, semiconductors are the world’s new oil.
And, as both President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have been quick to note, American ingenuity invented the semiconductor. But today, the U.S. currently produces only 12 percent of the world’s supply, none of which are the most advanced. This is down from 40 percent in 1990.
The technology and machinery needed to create the most advanced semiconductor chips is so complex and sophisticated that the world’s supply is manufactured by only a handful of companies.
Taiwan hosts the world’s largest producer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. It manufactures chips for leading chip design companies, including Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Broadcom. TMSC alone accounts for around 60 percent of the global market for semiconductors, and more than 90 percent of the most advanced ones.
This is especially concerning for America’s national security in light of the mounting threat that Taiwan appears to face from its neighbor, the People’s Republic of China. The PRC itself hosts almost 300 semiconductor manufacturing plants, and China has launched initiatives of its own to invest in domestic production through the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. Established in 2014, this fund was aimed at achieving self-sufficiency for China in the semiconductor industry.
[much more…]
Funding
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
BEAD program awards are expected to have a smaller matching funds total than the middle mile awards.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – The nearly doubling of the $930 million in federal funds announced for Middle Mile awards last week is not likely to be repeated in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, said experts at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
In addition to the federal funds awarded, entities brought forth $848 million in other funding. That’s the equivalent of 47 percent of the total project cost, or a more than 91 percent “match” of the federal project funds.
The awards, which make up nearly all of the $1 billion available for the projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law, support 35 projects across 35 states. The money will invest in middle mile builds, the network that connects to last mile infrastructure.
Middle mile awards were evaluated on a scored system. Applicants could improve their score by increasing the matching dollars they would provide in the project.
The match amount for awarded projects was high because of the competitiveness of the program, said Joshua Broder, CEO of telecom company Tilson. Experts estimate that the ideal investment in middle mile would be close to $7 billion, a $6 billion deficit, he cited.
Furthermore, many middle mile projects needed little subsidy to make the investment profitable for providers, said Broder.
Instead, BEAD program investments are last mile networks in unserved or underserved areas which increases cost for build out, making them less economically feasible for providers and thus limiting the amount of match funds available to the projects, he continued.
Although the BEAD program requires a 25 percent match, it will be difficult for providers to achieve, added Mark Goldstein, president at the international research center.
Executive Vice President of government affairs at telecom nonprofit Connected Nation, Brent Legg, expressed his agreement claiming that the requirement to achieve 100 percent connection will limit BEAD matching funds further.
Awarded middle mile projects are expected to deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of nearly 7,000 community anchor institutions. Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million and additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis.
State broadband entities are the announcement of their funding allotments for the BEAD program from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Commerce Department agency has set a deadline for the announcements by June 30.
Panelists
- Joshua Broder, CEO, Tilson
- Mark Goldstein, President, International Research Center
- Mike Ellison, Vice President, Public Sector, FiberLight
- Brent Legg, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs, Connected Nation
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Joshua Broder serves as CEO of Tilson, a national leader in telecom consulting, design, and build services, which under his leadership, has grown from less than 10 employees to 1200, earning a top spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the past twelve years. He is also the founder of Tilson Infrastructure, which develops, owns, and leases back digital infrastructure including poles, towers, and long-haul fiber to carriers nationwide.
Mark Goldstein chairs the Arizona Telecom & Information Council and is president of the International Research Center, providing consulting, custom research and strategic support for business, legal and public policy clients across a variety of high-tech disciplines and arenas since 1992. Much of IRC’s work has been in broadband, wireless communications, IT, and IoT/smart everything. Mark recently led grant development teams for three NTIA Middle Mile Grant applicants in Alaska, Iowa and Pennsylvania.
Mike Ellison brings over 20 years of telecommunications experience to his current role as vice president, public sector at FiberLight. He is responsible for the overall management and performance of his team, who are engaged with state and local leaders across Texas, Maryland, Florida, Georgia and Virginia and helps FiberLight customers design, engineer, build and optimize their fiber optic networks so that each community is able to witness the greatest possible return. Ellison’s belief in customer engagement is one rooted in developing a thankful culture that helps each customer exceed their expectations and provide superior offerings to their residents.
Brent Legg has worked at the intersection of technology, politics and public policy for more than 20 years, and currently serves as executive vice president at national nonprofit Connected Nation. In that role, he is leading the organization’s joint venture to establish carrier-neutral Internet Exchange Points in unserved markets across the United States. These IXP facilities, which will primarily be located on public university campuses, will improve the broadband ecosystem across entire regions by reducing latency, improving access to cloud and content networks, and fostering a marketplace for transport and transit competition that will drive down costs.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Fiber
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
$930 million in federal funding will leverage a total of nearly $1.8 billion in middle mile broadband infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Friday announced $930 million in funding for middle-mile broadband, nearly all of the $1 billion available for such projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In all, 35 projects were announced by the Commerce Departments, and these projects will cover 350 counties in 35 states and Puerto Rico. The $930,021,354.34 in federal funds roughly half of the $1,778,482,043.99 in total project costs supported by the federal funds.
“The Middle Mile program is a force multiplier in our efforts to connect everyone in America,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, in a news release.
With a total of $1 billion available for middle mile grants, these awards are just a small foretaste of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Funds – $42.5 billion – to be awarded. That process will kick off in two weeks, when NTIA is set to announce the state funding allocations.
“Middle Mile infrastructure brings capacity to our local networks and lowers the cost for deploying future local networks,” Davidson said. “These grants will help build the foundation of networks that will in turn connect every home in the country to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.”
The states receiving the largest funds for these middle mile projects are Alaska ($89 million), California ($73 million), Texas ($72 million), Michigan ($61 million), New Mexico ($50 million), Nevada ($44 million) and Kansas ($43 million).
Notable awards
The largest single federal award was to QSH Parent Holdco LLC in Alaska, which received an $89 million award to support a $151 million project. Other large single-project awards include the California Department of Technology, which received a $73 million award to support a $188 million project, and the Peninsula Fiber Network in Michigan, which received $61 million to support an $88 million project.
See table below for full awards.
Zayo took the prize for the company or organization with the largest aggregated federal award. The broadband fiber company received three awards totaling $92 million: $55 million for a Texas project in the counties of Loving, Borden, Parker, Andrews, Tarrant, Gaines, Martin, Winkler, Shackelford, Fisher, Dallas, Scurry, Palo Pinto, Stephens, El Paso, Culberson, Dawson, Reeves, Jones, and Hudspeth; $24 million for a project in Oregon, and $13 million for a second East Texas project that also serves Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia.
Zayo’s total project costs are $91 million in Texas, $48 million in Oregon, and $20 million in East Texas.
New Mexico ENMR Telephone Cooperative received the $50 million to support a $102 million award, the State of Nevada received the $44 million to support an $87 million award, and the Kansas Department of Commerce received the $43 million to support an $87 million project.
A quick analysis of the awardees by Broadband Breakfast appeared to show that about half of the 35 awards were to private companies, and the other half roughly evenly split among pure government entities, utilities, cooperatives, and other economic development or quasi-public entities. One of the 35 awardees is to a Tribe.
Additional details
Awardees have been waiting nearly nine months for these decisions. Applications for the program were due by September 30, 2022. More than 260 applied for $7.47 billion in funds.
The middle mile program will “lower the cost of access and increase bandwidth,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Much like how the interstate highway system connected every community in America to regional and national systems of highways, this program will help us connect communities across the country to regional and national networks.”
- The projects will deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of 6,961 community anchor institutions.
- All projects are primarily for fiber future-proof fiber as the primary technology.
- Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million, with an average award amount of $26.6 million.
- Additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis, NTIA officials said.
Below are the awards, sorted by federal funds received. Full information is available at the NTIA’s web site.
|Award
|Total Project Cost
|Federal Funds Received
|State
|QSH Parent Holdco LLC
|$150,799,819.89
|$ 88,896,493.83
|Alaska
|California Department of Technology
|$187,586,206.04
|$ 73,000,000.00
|California
|Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC
|$ 87,509,579.61
|$ 61,256,705.72
|Michigan
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 91,887,375.00
|$ 55,132,425.00
|Texas
|ENMR Telephone Cooperative
|$102,348,503.00
|$ 49,858,624.00
|New Mexico
|State of Nevada
|$ 87,094,918.76
|$ 43,547,459.38
|Nevada
|Kansas Department of Commerce
|$ 69,730,044.00
|$ 42,514,219.13
|Kansas
|MidAmerican Energy Company
|$ 75,693,762.48
|$ 37,839,311.86
|Iowa
|Hawaiian Telcom, Inc.
|$ 87,466,529.00
|$ 37,356,955.00
|Hawaii
|Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|$ 36,374,797.00
|$ 36,374,797.00
|Nebraska
|Pima County
|$ 43,283,954.00
|$ 30,281,277.00
|Arizona
|State of Maine
|$ 53,353,132.12
|$ 30,016,472.13
|Maine
|Horizon Telcom Inc.
|$ 48,275,817.00
|$ 27,540,553.83
|Ohio
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 54,037,925.53
|$ 26,478,583.51
|Missouri
|Troy Cablevision, Inc.
|$ 52,610,443.35
|$ 26,299,960.63
|Alabama
|Appalachian Power Company
|$ 50,208,602.46
|$ 25,054,092.63
|West Virginia
|County of Cumberland
|$ 34,538,131.62
|$ 24,176,692.13
|New Jersey
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 48,119,568.00
|$ 24,059,784.00
|Oregon
|DCN, LLC
|$ 43,801,276.61
|$ 19,710,574.47
|North Dakota
|Baltimore Gas & Electric
|$ 30,889,369.68
|$ 15,438,845.47
|Maryland
|Dairyland Power Cooperative
|$ 30,387,913.86
|$ 14,890,077.79
|Wisconsin
|Commonwealth Edison Company
|$ 83,752,765.20
|$ 14,557,740.21
|Illinois
|Development Authority of the North Country
|$ 24,450,000.00
|$ 14,547,750.00
|New York
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 29,688,739.63
|$ 14,547,482.42
|Oklahoma
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 19,554,630.00
|$ 13,688,241.00
|Texas
|DoveTel Communications, LLC. dba SyncGlobal Telecom
|$ 32,246,573.54
|$ 12,234,350.00
|Georgia
|Whidbey Telephone Company
|$ 16,831,726.00
|$ 11,782,208.20
|Washington
|Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 16,795,000.00
|$ 11,756,500.00
|Montana
|Indiana Michigan Power Company Inc.
|$ 23,415,007.82
|$ 11,684,088.90
|Indiana
|MCNC
|$ 18,959,598.00
|$ 11,186,162.82
|North Carolina
|Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico LLC
|$ 18,986,670.45
|$ 9,303,468.52
|Puerto Rico
|Syringa Networks LLC
|$ 10,744,863.41
|$ 6,209,732.74
|Idaho
|Concho Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 6,688,442.75
|$ 3,276,667.98
|Texas
|WANRack
|$ 5,738,951.17
|$ 2,812,086.07
|Florida
|BIF IV Intrepid Opco LLC
|$ 4,631,407.01
|$ 2,710,970.97
|Colorado
