Funding
Rhode Island Seeks Community Input in Broadband Planning Ahead of Federal Funding
The state is focused on community partnerships as it waits for federal broadband funds later this month.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 – Officials at a state broadband conference in Rhode Island last week said that community engagement is the state’s top priority ahead of the allocation of federal funds.
Under the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, each state will receive at least $100 million to expand high-speed broadband access to all Americans. Additional allocations can be awarded based on the number of unserved locations in the area. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will announce the exact amount of funds going to each state by June 30 based on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband availability maps.
But while the accuracy of the maps has been a focus of many, including states preparing their own versions to challenge the FCC’s, Rhode Island officials said they are focused on other things right now.
Daniela Fairchild, a state commerce department official, highlighted “participatory planning” as the state’s top priority as it prepares for the funding allocation. The state would welcome public perspectives and work in conjunction with local stakeholders to “make real decisions” that meet the need of the community, she continued.
“The FCC maps are an essential data point to our planning process,” added Rhode Island’s Director of Broadband Strategy Brian Thorn. “But they are not the end-all be-all of state broadband planning.”
Rhode Island has launched a broadband initiative to facilitate engagement from residents for broadband implementation, officials said. Ongoing efforts include the publication of a broadband newsletter, statewide internet speed surveys, and in-depth focus groups.
New Shoreham, Rhode Island’s smallest town, also established its own publicly funded broadband infrastructure independent of federal planning.
Rhode Island, along with other states and territories, is required to submit to the NTIA a five-year broadband action plan.
Funding
National League of Cities Announces Bootcamps to Support Applicants to Federal Infrastructure Programs
The program instructs applicants on best practices to write winning grant applications.
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 – Advocacy group National League of Cities is sponsoring a nationwide program designed to advise cities and towns on how to access federal infrastructure funding.
The Local Infrastructure Hub program is hosting a grant application bootcamp aimed at assisting small- and mid-sized cities and towns in their grant applications. The bootcamp series will begin in June and will focus on the programs funded through the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
The camp comes ahead of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s allocation by June 30 of the $42.5 billion from its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The broadband opportunities bootcamp will introduce cities to the entire ecosystem of federal broadband opportunities and educate them on ways they can engage with the private sector, the NLC said. It will guide them through the process of applying to the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, it added.
Participants will be guided through the process of creating an asset map for their community, executing a community engagement strategy, utilizing data to understand problems, aligning applications with broader federal priorities, and writing winning applications through provided templates.
Mayors and municipal staff across a wide range of specialties are eligible to participate. Participants will have access to subject-matter experts and individualized coaching sessions. The program will connect applicants with their peers applying to the same programs, the NLC said.
The free bootcamps will last 3 to 4 months and will require several hours of participation each week per team member. Many city leaders tout the program as being highly successful and influential in their grant application process.
Fiber
FCC Commissioner Carr Criticizes BEAD Fiber Priority Ahead of Funding Allocation
The NTIA has acknowledged a clear preference for fiber in its bipartisan infrastructure deployment effort.
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 – Brendan Carr, commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, voiced reservations last week about the fiber preference in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s flagship broadband funding program, citing potential time and financial constraints.
The NTIA’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, an offspring of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, is expected to deliver $42.5 billion to the states by June 30 for infrastructure that needs to be built within a handful of years. Funding priorities under BEAD will be given to “projects designed to provide fiber connectivity directly to the end user,” according to an NTIA document.
“I do think some of the BEAD policies put a bit too much of a thumb on the scale for fiber,” Carr said in an interview with John Foley, managing director of Safer Building Coalitions, at the Wireless Tech and Policy Summit in Washington.
“In the case of fiber, where it could take potentially years to get fiber built out, not to mention significant delta in funding,” said Carr. “It can take anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 to run a mile of fiber.”
He said fixed wireless access can sometimes provide “robust high-speed service” while still remaining within budget.
Despite the NTIA’s clear acknowledgement of a fiber preference in its infrastructure deployment effort, Carr has long advocated for the use of fiber alternatives in rural regions, where high-speed internet is still a luxury in some parts. In 2022, Carr criticized the FCC for rejecting full grants to satellite broadband service provider Starlink and fixed wireless service provider LTD Broadband from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
“We should be making it easier for unserved communities to get service, not rejecting a proven satellite technology that is delivering robust, high-speed service today,” read the statement. “To be clear, this is a decision that tells families in states across the country that they should just keep waiting on the wrong side of the digital divide even though we have the technology to improve their lives now.”
Among the summit’s panelists, former FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein also raised skepticism that the program’s intended beneficiaries, those living in rural regions, would see any tangible benefits from a fiber priority strategy.
“Policy makers, I don’t think, are always thinking about how actually consumers are living on the ground,” he said. “The thing that isn’t so obvious sometimes is the affordability factor that not everybody can afford to have a fiber connection and a broadband connection over their handset.”
This isn’t the first time telecom experts raised concern about BEAD’s fiber-focused expansion. The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association released a report in February calling fiber-prioritized financing “a bad policy” due to its potential to raise implementation costs and slow down the rollout timeline.
Funding
Experts Clash Over Whether Reverse Auctions Are Ideal for BEAD Grants
Reverse auctions would stretch funding further.
WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 – States should use a reverse auction process to divvy out money from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, said experts at an American Enterprise Institute event Wednesday.
States are given two methods to stretch their funding amounts further, said Scott Wallsten, president of Technology Policy Institute. The first is to decide how they will distribute the money and the second is to determine where to set the extremely high-cost threshold, which will indicate where money can be spent for technology other than fiber.
Reverse auctions where providers bid on the lowest amount of grant funding needed to fund a program are the solution to efficiently distribute limited funds, which are expected to be delivered to the states by June 30, said Wallsten.
The Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund reverse auctions showed that winning bids were nearly half of what cost models estimated, which shows just how much dollars can stretch if done correctly, said Wallsten.
Not all industry experts agree, however. CEO of DTC Communications Chris Townson said in a panel this month that reverse auctions simply create a race to the bottom without considering quality. “Let’s put our money to the things that really matter,” he said.
We often underestimate the ability of firms to build out, said Greg Rosston of Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research Wednesday. Firms will respond to lower bids by finding innovative ways to work more efficiently, he said. Companies have accurate information about program costs and understand the risks, he continued.
“We should take advantage of this by harnessing the power of the markets,” he said, urging states to use reverse auctions to stretch the money further.
NTIA should give direction on competitive grant requirements
Furthermore, the NTIA should set a framework for what states can do to meet the competitive grant requirement, said Rosston.
The law specifies that states must have a competitive grant process without explaining what that means, he said. As it stands currently, it is unclear how states will decide how to allocate the money awarded to them in the BEAD program, Rosston continued. There is a lot of opportunity for wasteful spending, he said.
We do not want 50 states and territories struggling to organize their own competitive grant processes, added Wallsten.
There is nothing preventing the NTIA from asking the FCC to help the states with reverse auction processes by making the software and rules from RDOF auctions available or even running the auctions for the states, said Rosston. We need to make it easy to have states run their competitive processes as required in the law, he stated.
