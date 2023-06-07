Rhode Island Seeks Community Input in Broadband Planning Ahead of Federal Funding

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 – Officials at a state broadband conference in Rhode Island last week said that community engagement is the state’s top priority ahead of the allocation of federal funds.

Under the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, each state will receive at least $100 million to expand high-speed broadband access to all Americans. Additional allocations can be awarded based on the number of unserved locations in the area. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will announce the exact amount of funds going to each state by June 30 based on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband availability maps.

But while the accuracy of the maps has been a focus of many, including states preparing their own versions to challenge the FCC’s, Rhode Island officials said they are focused on other things right now.

Daniela Fairchild, a state commerce department official, highlighted “participatory planning” as the state’s top priority as it prepares for the funding allocation. The state would welcome public perspectives and work in conjunction with local stakeholders to “make real decisions” that meet the need of the community, she continued.

“The FCC maps are an essential data point to our planning process,” added Rhode Island’s Director of Broadband Strategy Brian Thorn. “But they are not the end-all be-all of state broadband planning.”

Rhode Island has launched a broadband initiative to facilitate engagement from residents for broadband implementation, officials said. Ongoing efforts include the publication of a broadband newsletter, statewide internet speed surveys, and in-depth focus groups.

New Shoreham, Rhode Island’s smallest town, also established its own publicly funded broadband infrastructure independent of federal planning.

Rhode Island, along with other states and territories, is required to submit to the NTIA a five-year broadband action plan.