Fiber
Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say
’The industry needs to get off its speed fixation.’
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 – The future of broadband should not be viewed with only speed in mind, but other attributes that consumers are increasingly looking for, said panelists at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
Network attributes like reliability, in-home Wi-Fi, resiliency, security and latency will play an increasingly important role in consumer demand, said Jason Livingood, vice president of technology policy, products and standards at cable company Comcast.
“The industry needs to get off its speed fixation,” agreed Dan Grossman, senior analyst at semiconductor analyst TechInsights. “Fiber wins on reliability, latency, consistency, and brand image.” He argued that providers should be using those metrics for brand positioning rather than speed claims, as it is no longer “all about speed.”
“Who needs [multiple Gig speeds]? Who could possibly use it?” said Grossman. Most people who buy these speeds are “wasting their money,” he argued.
Nokia rolled out a 25-gigabit symmetrical PON in January. A PON service can support multiple clients from a single router by splitting a fiber-optic strand from an optical line terminal. It differs from an active optical network which dedicates each end user their own fiber line by an electrically charged switcher that manages the signal distribution from the fiber line to service the end destinations.
Despite Nokia representatives claiming that deploying 25G PON is ideal for providers that want to provide customers with 10G or higher speeds and ensure future applications will be supported by their networks, Grossman argued that it will be years before 25-gig services are needed.
American providers are ahead of global efforts on deploying XGS-PON which delivers 10G symmetrical speed, said Grossman. He predicts that 10G will be the solution to small business and residential fiber for the foreseeable future.
Although household internet traffic continues to grow, the annual rate of growth is slowing, claimed Grossman. This means that there is an expanding gap between what consumers pay for and what they will need and use, he claimed.
“Increasing capacity was a proxy for improving the quality of the customers” for several decades, said Livingood. He claimed that the country is at the point of diminishing returns for extremely high-capacity levels.
Panelists
- Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
- Jason Livingood, Vice President of Technology Policy, Products and Standards, Comcast
- Dan Grossman, Senior Analyst, TechInsights
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- BITAG Report
- Fixed Wireless Technologies and their Suitability for Broadband Delivery (June 2022); CTC Report on costs of fiber construction (see page 43 onward)
- Comcast Innovation Fund
- Comcast Innovation Fund Annual Report (2022)
Gary Bolton serves as president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association — the largest trade association in the Americas dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband. With more than three decades in the telecom industry, Bolton joined the Fiber Broadband Association as president and CEO in 2020 after serving on the association’s board as vice chairman, treasurer and vice chairs of public policy and marketing committees. Prior to taking the leadership role at the Fiber Broadband Association, Gary spent 11 years at ADTRAN serving as vice president of global marketing and government affairs. Gary has been highly involved in Washington, particularly on FCC and Congressional proceedings and international trade issues.
Jason Livingood serves as vice president of technology policy, products and standards at Comcast. As part of this role, he coordinates Comcast’s efforts to develop open standards, spur research and development by leading the Comcast Innovation Fund and engaging with universities around the world, apply research and standards to initiate new network and services’ concepts, and engage with governments, regulators and other external key stakeholders. Jason joined Comcast in 1996 to help the company launch high-speed Internet services and has also been instrumental in the creation and launch of Comcast’s business class internet services, Xfinity Voice, Xfinity Home and Xfinity WiFi.
Dan Grossman has a wealth of expertise in fixed networks, both as an industry analyst and as a technologist. His engineering background and mindset combined with his business acumen gives him unique insight into the interplay between use cases, technology, and business strategy. At TechInsights, his focus is on research and client services in the fixed services and equipment market, including fiber-to-the-premises, fixed wireless access and optical networks, from both the service provider and vendor perspectives. Prior to TechInsights, Dan was principal at his consulting firm, NetAccess Futures, a contributing analyst at Heavy Reading and an associate at Interisle Consulting Group.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Fiber
NTIA Awards Middle Mile to 35 Projects in 350 Counties with 12,000 Miles of Fiber
$930 million in federal funding will leverage a total of nearly $1.8 billion in middle mile broadband infrastructure.
WASHINGTON, June 16, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Friday announced $930 million in funding for middle-mile broadband, nearly all of the $1 billion available for such projects under the bipartisan infrastructure law.
In all, 35 projects were announced by the Commerce Departments, and these projects will cover 350 counties in 35 states and Puerto Rico. The $930,021,354.34 in federal funds roughly half of the $1,778,482,043.99 in total project costs supported by the federal funds.
“The Middle Mile program is a force multiplier in our efforts to connect everyone in America,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, in a news release.
With a total of $1 billion available for middle mile grants, these awards are just a small foretaste of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Funds – $42.5 billion – to be awarded. That process will kick off in two weeks, when NTIA is set to announce the state funding allocations.
“Middle Mile infrastructure brings capacity to our local networks and lowers the cost for deploying future local networks,” Davidson said. “These grants will help build the foundation of networks that will in turn connect every home in the country to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service.”
The states receiving the largest funds for these middle mile projects are Alaska ($89 million), California ($73 million), Texas ($72 million), Michigan ($61 million), New Mexico ($50 million), Nevada ($44 million) and Kansas ($43 million).
Notable awards
The largest single federal award was to QSH Parent Holdco LLC in Alaska, which received an $89 million award to support a $151 million project. Other large single-project awards include the California Department of Technology, which received a $73 million award to support a $188 million project, and the Peninsula Fiber Network in Michigan, which received $61 million to support an $88 million project.
See table below for full awards.
Zayo took the prize for the company or organization with the largest aggregated federal award. The broadband fiber company received three awards totaling $92 million: $55 million for a Texas project in the counties of Loving, Borden, Parker, Andrews, Tarrant, Gaines, Martin, Winkler, Shackelford, Fisher, Dallas, Scurry, Palo Pinto, Stephens, El Paso, Culberson, Dawson, Reeves, Jones, and Hudspeth; $24 million for a project in Oregon, and $13 million for a second East Texas project that also serves Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia.
Zayo’s total project costs are $91 million in Texas, $48 million in Oregon, and $20 million in East Texas.
New Mexico ENMR Telephone Cooperative received the $50 million to support a $102 million award, the State of Nevada received the $44 million to support an $87 million award, and the Kansas Department of Commerce received the $43 million to support an $87 million project.
A quick analysis of the awardees by Broadband Breakfast appeared to show that about half of the 35 awards were to private companies, and the other half roughly evenly split among pure government entities, utilities, cooperatives, and other economic development or quasi-public entities. One of the 35 awardees is to a Tribe.
Additional details
Awardees have been waiting nearly nine months for these decisions. Applications for the program were due by September 30, 2022. More than 260 applied for $7.47 billion in funds.
The middle mile program will “lower the cost of access and increase bandwidth,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Much like how the interstate highway system connected every community in America to regional and national systems of highways, this program will help us connect communities across the country to regional and national networks.”
- The projects will deploy more than 12,000 miles of new fiber that will pass within 1,000 feet of 6,961 community anchor institutions.
- All projects are primarily for fiber future-proof fiber as the primary technology.
- Grants span from $2.7 million to $88.8 million, with an average award amount of $26.6 million.
- Additional grants will be announced on a rolling basis, NTIA officials said.
Below are the awards, sorted by federal funds received. Full information is available at the NTIA’s web site.
|Award
|Total Project Cost
|Federal Funds Received
|State
|QSH Parent Holdco LLC
|$150,799,819.89
|$ 88,896,493.83
|Alaska
|California Department of Technology
|$187,586,206.04
|$ 73,000,000.00
|California
|Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC
|$ 87,509,579.61
|$ 61,256,705.72
|Michigan
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 91,887,375.00
|$ 55,132,425.00
|Texas
|ENMR Telephone Cooperative
|$102,348,503.00
|$ 49,858,624.00
|New Mexico
|State of Nevada
|$ 87,094,918.76
|$ 43,547,459.38
|Nevada
|Kansas Department of Commerce
|$ 69,730,044.00
|$ 42,514,219.13
|Kansas
|MidAmerican Energy Company
|$ 75,693,762.48
|$ 37,839,311.86
|Iowa
|Hawaiian Telcom, Inc.
|$ 87,466,529.00
|$ 37,356,955.00
|Hawaii
|Omaha Tribe of Nebraska
|$ 36,374,797.00
|$ 36,374,797.00
|Nebraska
|Pima County
|$ 43,283,954.00
|$ 30,281,277.00
|Arizona
|State of Maine
|$ 53,353,132.12
|$ 30,016,472.13
|Maine
|Horizon Telcom Inc.
|$ 48,275,817.00
|$ 27,540,553.83
|Ohio
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 54,037,925.53
|$ 26,478,583.51
|Missouri
|Troy Cablevision, Inc.
|$ 52,610,443.35
|$ 26,299,960.63
|Alabama
|Appalachian Power Company
|$ 50,208,602.46
|$ 25,054,092.63
|West Virginia
|County of Cumberland
|$ 34,538,131.62
|$ 24,176,692.13
|New Jersey
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 48,119,568.00
|$ 24,059,784.00
|Oregon
|DCN, LLC
|$ 43,801,276.61
|$ 19,710,574.47
|North Dakota
|Baltimore Gas & Electric
|$ 30,889,369.68
|$ 15,438,845.47
|Maryland
|Dairyland Power Cooperative
|$ 30,387,913.86
|$ 14,890,077.79
|Wisconsin
|Commonwealth Edison Company
|$ 83,752,765.20
|$ 14,557,740.21
|Illinois
|Development Authority of the North Country
|$ 24,450,000.00
|$ 14,547,750.00
|New York
|Missouri Network Alliance, LLC
|$ 29,688,739.63
|$ 14,547,482.42
|Oklahoma
|Zayo, LLC
|$ 19,554,630.00
|$ 13,688,241.00
|Texas
|DoveTel Communications, LLC. dba SyncGlobal Telecom
|$ 32,246,573.54
|$ 12,234,350.00
|Georgia
|Whidbey Telephone Company
|$ 16,831,726.00
|$ 11,782,208.20
|Washington
|Blackfoot Telephone Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 16,795,000.00
|$ 11,756,500.00
|Montana
|Indiana Michigan Power Company Inc.
|$ 23,415,007.82
|$ 11,684,088.90
|Indiana
|MCNC
|$ 18,959,598.00
|$ 11,186,162.82
|North Carolina
|Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico LLC
|$ 18,986,670.45
|$ 9,303,468.52
|Puerto Rico
|Syringa Networks LLC
|$ 10,744,863.41
|$ 6,209,732.74
|Idaho
|Concho Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc.
|$ 6,688,442.75
|$ 3,276,667.98
|Texas
|WANRack
|$ 5,738,951.17
|$ 2,812,086.07
|Florida
|BIF IV Intrepid Opco LLC
|$ 4,631,407.01
|$ 2,710,970.97
|Colorado
Fiber
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
The state’s unique fiber sharing model makes all the difference for middle mile builds, say Utahns.
PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2023 – Utah was the third state to release its digital equity plan and the five-year plan as part of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program on Wednesday.
The state was awarded a $5.6 million planning grant in November for the development of statewide plans for deployment of high-speed internet and digital equity. The public comment period for the plans is open until July 6.
Louisiana was the first state to publicly release its five-year and digital equity plans in May. It received a $2.9 million planning grant in August. Maine released its plans on June 1.
Utah’s digital connectivity plan outlines the next steps that the state will take to identify and utilize public private partnership models and develop a middle mile prioritization strategy to reach all unserved and underserved areas of the state.
It identified the Utah Department of Transportation as a key agency for expanding middle mile in the state. UDOT’s management of state and federal rights-of-way makes its partnership critical for providers to close middle mile gaps, read the plan.
The plan also outlined plans for tribal consultations with the eight tribes within its borders to collaborate on broadband planning initiatives and implementation timelines. Several tribes received federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program funds which the Utah Broadband Center will provide technical assistance for.
Unlike Louisiana’s plan, Utah did not specify its plans to establish a challenge process for its state broadband map. Louisiana stated in its proposed plan that it will adopt the model challenge process as provided by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration.
Middle mile investment
Portions of BEAD funds can be used to invest in middle mile infrastructure provided it connects last mile infrastructure to end users. Utah anticipates using BEAD dollars to expand its middle mile network. The state has adopted a unique fiberoptic sharing model through its partnership with UDOT to build and operate middle mile infrastructure.
UDOT owns fiber optic networks along interstate highways to connect traffic cameras, road signs, weather stations and other sensors to its traffic operation center and provide instantaneous traffic updates. It partners with providers to access each other’s fiber lines, which allows for traffic operations and broadband service to expand.
The partnership “utilizes the pathways to reach the doorsteps of the communities that otherwise would have been cost-prohibitive,” read the state’s plan, outlining its intent to maximize the partnership with BEAD funds.
This unique partnership has made all the difference in Utah builds, said Nicole Cottle, board member of the Utah Infrastructure Agency, UTOPIA Fiber’s financial arm at an Internet for All event Wednesday. Middle mile is often the most difficult infrastructure to build and UDOT’s partnership makes it that much easier, she said.
The sharing model opens more funding opportunities to broadband because of its unique connection with transportation, added Lynne Yocom, fiber manager at UDOT. Federal programs intended to support transportation infrastructure can have cascading effects on broadband, she said.
She called the model the “Utah way” of partnering.
Digital equity plan
Utah established in its digital equity plan several goals that it will work to achieve with its BEAD allocations, set to be announced June 30. The first goal is community coordination and resource discoverability in which the state will establish long-term coordination with communities to manage a statewide network of practitioners to support capacity building.
The state will cultivate community training opportunities for Utah residents by providing funding for a digital navigator training program. It will work with universities and colleges to provide educational benefits and paid internships for digital navigators.
Utah’s state broadband office will ensure the longevity of its programs by prioritizing support for projects with a high likelihood of ongoing local investment. It will also maximize locally available resources by standardizing programs that recycle, refurbish and redistribute existing devices.
The plan is similar to Louisiana’s which focuses its efforts on how it will design future grant programs to prioritize access and affordability for covered populations by enlisting online resources, community centers, libraries, and other resources to promote and host events that educate communities on available programs.
ConnectLA will also provide funding to community anchor institutions to purchase laptops, tablets and hotspots to serve residents. Uniquely, Louisiana will create a publicly available digital equity dashboard that will track clearly defined access and affordability metrics such as service availability, speeds, and prices in unserved areas.
Fiber
Next Generation PONs Important for Future Capacity Needs on Fiber Networks: Nokia Official
25G PONs are ideal to connect customers to 10G or higher speeds, a Nokia rep said.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 – Providers need to adopt next generation passive optical networks in fiber builds to make the most of federal investments, said David Eckard, vice president of the Broadband Partners at Nokia, at a Fiber Broadband Association event Wednesday.
A PON service can support multiple clients from a single router by splitting a fiber-optic strand from an optical line terminal. It differs from an active optical network which dedicates each end user their own fiber optical line by an electrically-charged switcher that manages the signal distribution from the fiber line to service the end destinations. Both technologies are solutions for fiber-to-the-home network connections, but PONs are often preferred by providers because of the lower cost of deployment.
The 10-gigabit symmetrical PON, or XGS-PON, and the symmetrical 25G PON are evolutions of Gigabit PON, which only provides 2.5 Gbps downstream and 1.25 Gbps upstream.
The industry is beginning to face capacity issues with GPONs which are still being widely deployed, said Eckard. He said that more and more services are requiring higher capacity and the demand will continue to increase as applications evolve to fill capacity capabilities.
Providers need to ensure that they are building the right type of network to support these new applications, he said, pointing to the recently released Apple virtual reality headset set to be released early next year as an example of increasing capacity demands.
Deploying 25G PONs is ideal for providers that want to provide customers with 10G or higher speeds and ensure future applications will be supported by their networks. He predicted that businesses will be the first adopters of 10G and higher speeds.
Eckard also said adopting next generation PONs on fiber networks will also ensure that providers get the most from federally allocated programs like the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. That money is expected to be allocated to the states by June 30.
According to network operators, XGS-PON is the preferred standards and networks are being upgraded to meet the standard.
Nokia is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
