Digital Inclusion
USF Should Extend Digital Equity Efforts Beyond Current Federal Investments
The USF needs to first be reformed for its own sustainability.
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 – The Universal Service Fund should be used to sustain digital equity initiatives when those dedicated funds run out, said Angela Siefer, director of National Digital Inclusion Alliance.
The Commerce Department’s Digital Equity Act dedicates $2.75 billion towards three grant programs to ensure communities have essential training and resources to effectively use the internet. States are currently in the planning process for funding allocations with rollout scheduled for 2024.
According to Siefer, these initiatives may not offer a definitive solution to the nation’s digital divide.
“The current investments are not going to bridge the digital divide,” said Siefer. “But what it will do is give us a chance to create digital inclusion ecosystems where we can keep working on this.”
One possible avenue to support these ecosystems is through the USF, Siefer proposed.
The roughly $9-billion annual funding program contains four sub-programs that go to support basic telecommunications services. The program is financed through taxes on voice service providers, who largely collect those fees from their customers.
However, the USF revenue base is shrinking as more Americans consume broadband services. Concerns over the USF’s sustainability led senators to launch a bipartisan working group in May to examine the fund and provide recommendations for change.
As Congress has been seized by the issue, Siefer is calling for the USF to be expanded to fund both digital equity initiatives and the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides monthly subsidies for internet of up-to $30 and $75 for tribal Americans. Service providers have said the $14.2-billion program is expected to run out of money in early 2024 if Congress does not extend its funding. Only about 17 million out of an estimated 48.6 million eligible households have signed up for the benefits.
“The Universal Service Fund has to be updated, we have to change how the money comes in,” said Siefer. “And how it goes out the Affordable Connectivity Program needs to be included in there. It’s very logical.”
FCC
Former FCC Commissioner Says FCC Not Best Suited to Distribute Affordable Connectivity Program Funds
The FCC’s expertise does not translate to a social distribution mechanism.
WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is not well suited for distributing the funds in the Affordable Connectivity Program, said former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly at a Brookings Institution event Monday.
The ACP is currently subsidizing broadband access for over 17 million Americans with a discount of up to $30 and $75 a month for low-income and tribal households.
Although O’Rielly did not suggest an alternative solution, he indicated that social service offices could be better suited to distributing ACP funds than the FCC.
The FCC can and should provide technical advice and insight on technical components of the program, he said, but it is “not well suited” to act as a social distribution mechanism. The FCC should participate in the umbrella structure of the ACP program provided another entity deals with the distribution process, he said. He assured the panel that doing so will not reduce the quality of broadband products to the end user.
The FCC is responsible for managing the ACP Outreach Grant Program that provides funding to increase awareness of and participation in the ACP among eligible households. The program is made up of four grant programs: the National Competitive Outreach Program, the Tribal Competitive Outreach Program, the Your Home Your Internet Pilot Program and the ACP Navigator Pilot Program.
A total of $70 million is available for the NCOP and TCOP grant programs. Grants through the YHYI and ACP Navigator program will offer up to $5 million in grants. The FCC has awarded $66 million in grants to date.
Some of the large telecommunications companies have urged Congress to extend the ACP for the long-term, as they say there is a real concern that the $14-billion program could run out of funds by the first quarter of next year.
O’Rielly praised the ACP program as the “best structure we have to date” to achieve digital adoption goals. He expressed his support that the program be funded through congressional appropriations, which increases the level of control Congress has on the program.
“Congress being involved is the only way to ensure the program is sustainable,” he said.
In response to concerns that congressional appropriations will not support the program in the face of looming debts and the recent debt ceiling deal, O’Rielly said that the ACP program deserves appropriate scrutiny on its effectiveness but that it “can be defended” and “deserves additional funding.”
FCC
Senators Set Up Universal Service Fund Working Group, As Cruz Mounts Criticism of Broadband Program
A new Senate working group is set to consider reforms to the USF.
WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 – Sens. Ben Lujan, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., announced a bipartisan Senate working group earlier this month that would evaluate and propose potential reforms to the Universal Service Fund and guide education, awareness, and policymaking on the topic.
The USF, funded through a tax on voice service providers, supports four programs that make telephone and broadband services affordable for low-income households, health care providers, and schools and libraries. The fund’s sustainability has been under pressure with voice service revenues declining as more Americans use broadband services.
The working group will consider the current state of the USF requirements and consider reforms that would ensure the Federal Communications Commission is able to achieve its mission of universal service across the United States.
“Every community deserves a pathway to an affordable, resilient, and secure internet connection, and strengthening the Universal Service Fund is a key part of delivering our promise to connect every corner of America,” said Luján in a statement.
Sen Shelley Capito, R-W.VA. said that, “All options need to be on the table to modernize and update the USF to encourage and maintain universal service with our sights set on a more responsible, predictable, and prudent USF.”
Joining them in the working group are Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Shelley Capito, R-W.Va., Gary Peters, D-Mitch., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan.
Competitive Carriers Association CEO Tim Donovan commended the announcement, saying “USF programs are critical for competitive carriers and the consumers they serve. Going forward, these programs must provide sustainable, predictable, and sufficient support.”
Congressional legislation addressing USF concerns
The announcement follows the reintroduction of the Funding Affordable Internet with Reliable Contributions Act in March by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Ben Lugan, D-N.M., Todd Young, R-Ind., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
The FAIR Act would direct the FCC to conduct a feasibility study on collecting contributions from internet edge providers. It has passed the house and has been received in the Senate, awaiting a vote.
Later in March, a bill was introduced in both chambers that would require the FCC within one year of the enactment to solidify rules to reform how the fund is supported and conduct a study on the need to broaden the fund’s base. The Reforming Broadband Connectivity Act of 2023 is a version of a similar bill introduced in 2021.
In August, the FCC submitted a letter to Congress, urging it to “provide the commission with the legislative tools needed to make changes to the contributions methodology and base” for the USF.
Currently, there is “significant ambiguity in the record regarding the scope of the commission’s existing authority to broaden the base of contributors,” read the report. The FCC called for more power to make the necessary changes to support the program over the long term.
Ted Cruz takes USF management to task
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., said in his opening statements to a Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband hearing on May 11 that the USF is unshackled from congressional control and the FCC has avoided accountability for its “wasteful” and “ineffective” spending.
By this time, the fifth and sixth circuit appeals courts ruled in favor of the FCC when they denied a challenge to the commission’s authority in collecting money for the USF. Consumers’ Research alleged that the FCC was unconstitutionally delegating a private entity, the Universal Service Administrative Company, to help run USF programs. The court overruled the opinion, claiming that “Congress chose to ‘confer substantial discretion’ over administration of the USF to the FCC.”
Cruz said the FCC has never held a commission-level vote on a USF tax increase, instead choosing to passively enable hikes through a bureaucratic process, claimed Cruz in his remarks. The FCC has a couple of weeks to either approve or challenge the amount determined by USAC that needs to be collected from voice service providers.
“All told, the FCC has spent more than $156 billion on USF programs over the past twenty years. It’s unclear what American consumers have to show for it—other than higher phone bills,” Cruz said.
It is past due for Congress to get USF spending under control, he said. The solution is not to expand the base as it would not address the USF’s “underlying accountability failures.”
He called for Congress to consider all options of USF reform, “including subjecting it to the appropriations process, eliminating duplicative programs, and preserving only those efforts that demonstrate quantifiable benefits for American consumers.
“It has imposed ever-increasing tax burdens on American consumers without sufficient checks and balances or oversight from Congress,” he wrote, claiming that the USF has morphed into a “regressive, hidden tax.”
Similarly, the FCC “claims the new ACP program is successful but offers no data showing it has increased broadband adoption among low-income Americans as intended,” he said, claiming that the FCC is not responsibly managing the funds and rejecting the suggestion to increase FCC legislative authority. The ACP provides a monthly discount of up to $30 and $75 on tribal lands for connectivity.
Digital Inclusion
Debra Berlyn: Creating a Path to Close the Digital Divide for Older Adults
Programs like the ACP and technologies like fixed wireless can play a key role in connecting older adults.
Today, three-year old Max wants to get on the family computer and see his Grammy on the other side of the country, but she could be one of the approximately 34 percent of those age 65 and older who still aren’t connected to the internet at home.
When it comes to getting connected to the internet, older adults continue to remain an isolated and unserved demographic across the country. There’s more work that remains to be done to get older adults connected to the internet. It’s time to get creative and expand the effort for broadband everywhere to everyone.
There’s an unprecedented wave of federal funding for broadband expansion on the horizon. The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment effort is underway and will soon roll-out the $42.5 billion allocated by Congress to expand high-speed internet access across all fifty states and U.S. territories.
Pair this with several industry discount programs to choose from and there may finally be a real opportunity to drive broadband access and adoption and start to close the digital divide for older adults.
Affordable broadband
For older adults with the greatest need, there’s one federally funded program that has had a significant impact on connecting the community to broadband: the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Congress appropriated $14.2 billion in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for the ACP program to provide eligible lower-income households with up to a $30 monthly subsidy. About twenty internet service providers (including large ISPs AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Charter and some smaller providers) offer a high-speed, high-quality internet service plan for no more than $30 dollars per month for those that qualify.
So, for these households leveraging ACP, which include millions of older adults, they apply their monthly $30 benefit to a plan and access the internet, essentially for free.
To date over 17 million households have signed up for ACP. Over 45 percent of ACP subscribers are age 50 years and older, and over 20 percent of the ACP recipient households are age 65 and older.
This program is truly one of the most important programs for assisting those in need and has finally provided the aging community the opportunity to receive the benefits of broadband.
While new qualified households continue to subscribe to ACP, time is running out for available funding of this important program. With the current number of household subscribers and continued growth, it’s estimated that the ACP will run out as early as the first half of 2024. Congress must consider options now for continuing funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The ACP is an essential program for customers who require a subsidy to acquire or retain broadband service. For many others who may live in areas currently unserved or underserved, or who still haven’t adopted broadband service in a community, there are now new technologies for internet growth.
New approaches
One technology has upped the competitive marketplace in the home for consumers: fixed wireless internet service. Internet service providers such as AT&T and Verizon, and wireless carriers such as T-Mobile, offer customers an alternative for accessing internet service.
It’s a type of 5G or 4G LTE technology to enable fixed broadband access using radio frequencies (instead of the cables used to wire traditional wired fixed-line broadband) from the home. Fixed wireless internet service has opened a competitive field for internet service in many communities.
Satellite internet is another interesting approach for the provision of service. Starlink has offered high speed, low latency internet, primarily in limited rural areas, but upfront costs can be on the expensive side. Now, Amazon is entering this market with Project Kuiper to provide fast, affordable broadband service around the world.
It is planning to do this by deploying thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit linked to a global network of antennas, fiber and internet connection points on the ground. Amazon expects to begin delivering broadband connections in late 2024.
The deployment plan has an interesting strategy, with a key Amazon delivery objective of bringing affordable, high-speed connectivity to all consumers. Project Kuiper will offer low-cost and easy-to-install antennas (also known as “terminals) to make the service affordable. The plan can help connect older adults in unserved, and underserved areas of the country, particularly rural communities, and other remote areas without reliable connectivity.
Now, with the ACP offering an opportunity for affordable broadband, the BEAD roll-out, fixed wireless providing competitive broadband services and satellite internet service competition with Project Kuiper on the horizon, we are on the right track to close the digital divide for older adults.
Debra Berlyn is the Executive Director of the Project to Get Older Adults onLine (Project GOAL), which works to promote the adoption of broadband for older adults, and to advance technology applications for the community. She is also president of Consumer Policy Solutions, is on the board of the National Consumers League, and is a board member and senior fellow with the Future of Privacy Forum. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
USF Should Extend Digital Equity Efforts Beyond Current Federal Investments
$700M for Rural Internet, New CEO at Starry, Semiconductor Manufacturing Partnership
AI Transparency Bill, Counties Opposed Permitting Bill, Robocalls Down But Costs Up
What Happens to the Estimated $2.8 Billion in RDOF Defaults?
Academics Call for Dedicated Agency for AI Regulation
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
State Officials Highlight Discrepancies Between Updated FCC Map and Ground Truth
Bennet, Young, and Warner Propose Legislation to Enhance U.S. Technology Competitiveness
Greater Private Investments Will Supplement Federal Dollars Expended in Build America Initiative
Advocates for Connected Vehicle Technology Urge the FCC to Act
FCC Votes Forward 42 GHz Spectrum Sharing Model Proposal to Broaden Use
National League of Cities Announces Bootcamps to Support Applicants to Federal Infrastructure Programs
Debt Ceiling Law Doesn’t Change Administration Priorities on Semiconductors, Advanced Energy and Broadband
Tom Reid: Accountability in Broadband Maps Necessary for BEAD to Achieve Mission
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
Debt Ceiling Bill Passes House, China Warns of AI Risks, Rural Internet Exchanges
Sean Gonsalves: After Years of Talk, Cambridge is Now Taking Serious Look at Municipal Broadband
Former FCC Commissioner Says FCC Not Best Suited to Distribute Affordable Connectivity Program Funds
What Happens to the Estimated $2.8 Billion in RDOF Defaults?
Proposed Rules to Limit Unwanted Calls Will Not Protect Consumers, Says CTIA
AI Regulation Bill, Quantum Fiber in More Cities, Charter Awarded $60M in Florida Broadband
Charter Chooses Nokia for 5G, Microsoft Children’s Privacy Settlement, FCC Adopts $5M Robocall Fine
T-Mobile Sues WCO Spectrum for Allegedly Artificially Inflating Spectrum Leasing Prices for Profit
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
Industry Optimistic About Calls for a Targeted ‘Buy America’ Waiver Ahead of Broadband Awards
But for the BEAD Program, $1 Billion in Middle Mile Funding Wouldn’t Be Enough
Overreporting on State Broadband Maps Could Hinder Spread of Connectivity to Communities
Broadband Breakfast on June 7, 2023 – Affordable Connectivity Fund (Special Town Hall Edition)
Video of CostQuest CEO Jim Stegeman at Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit
Trending
-
Expert Opinion4 weeks ago
Scott Wallsten: A $10 Billion Broadband Black Hole?
-
NTIA4 weeks ago
NTIA Should Remove Letter of Credit Requirement in BEAD Program, Event Hears
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
‘Urgent’ Social Media Advisory, Tribal Broadband Awards, Permitting Reform Progress, BroadbandNow Podcast
-
Artificial Intelligence4 weeks ago
Senate Witnesses Call For AI Transparency
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on May 31, 2023 – Tribal Broadband Deployment
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Former Commissioners Push for Auction Authority, U.S. Reacts to China Micron Ban, Inmarsat Buy Approved
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Bill to Regulate AI, FCC to Address Broad Use of 42 GHz Spectrum, Verizon seeks STIR/SHAKEN Extension
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Releases Broadband Funding Map, ‘Most’ Map Data Issues Resolved, More Midband Spectrum