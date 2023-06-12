Funding
What Happens to the Estimated $2.8 Billion in RDOF Defaults?
The remaining RDOF budget of approximately $14 billion may never be awarded.
Nearly every winning bid in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund rural broadband funding program has now either been authorized or deemed to be in default. Of the $9.2 billion over 10 years tentatively won in the auction, over $2.8 billion has gone into default, according to an estimate from Cooperative Network Services, a rural broadband consultancy that has been keeping tabs on the program, shared exclusively with Telecompetitor.
Three of the 10 largest winning bidders — LTD Broadband, SpaceX and Starry — alone generated nearly $2.5 billion in defaults and there were many other smaller defaults. In some cases, all of a company’s bids were deemed to be in default. In addition, many companies had a portion of their bids deemed to be in default.
What happens with the money associated with the RDOF defaults?
The Federal Communications Commission has had no official word about that and didn’t answer a question from Telecompetitor about it.
It’s an unfortunate situation, said Paul Solsrud, product manager for Cooperative Network Services, in an email to Telecompetitor.
“The most unfortunate outcome… is the delay in getting better service to millions of people who really need it,” he said. “The providers are ready and willing to construct networks, and citizens are eager to get connected, but unfortunately, many rural Americans continue to play the waiting-game.”
“Many high-quality, community-based providers lost out in the auction due to low bids by competitors who ultimately defaulted.”
RDOF defaults
The RDOF program was designed to cover some of the costs of bringing broadband to unserved and underserved rural areas. Funding for an area was tentatively awarded to the company that committed to deploying service for the lowest level of support.
The FCC has taken considerable heat for not vetting applicants more closely prior to the auction, but instead relying, in large part, on a review of winning bidders’ long-form applications that were submitted after the auction.
Dissatisfaction with the auction may have played a role in federal lawmakers’ decision to put agencies other than the FCC in charge of more recent broadband funding programs, including the Capital Projects Fund, the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
The existence of those funding programs may not bode well for the future of the RDOF program, as some people have questioned whether RDOF is still needed.
The total budget for RDOF was $20.4 billion over 10 years, of which the FCC planned to award up to $16 billion in the initial auction. Winning bids only came to $9.2 billion and, based on Cooperative Network Services estimate, only about $6.4 billion has been awarded, with few, if any, additional awards expected.
Potentially, the remaining RDOF budget of approximately $14 billion may never be awarded.
Carol Mattey, founder of Mattey Consulting and former deputy chief of the FCC Wireline Competition Bureau, offered her take on the situation in a phone interview with Telecompetitor.
As she explained, “The FCC has a budget for RDOF but that doesn’t mean USAC [the Universal Service Administration Company] has been collecting the money. USAC projects the money it has to disperse. USAC only projects disbursements to authorized recipients.”
Mattey doesn’t expect the FCC to move forward with further RDOF funding in the foreseeable future.
“At some point in the future, the commission might decide to move forward with additional funding if the BEAD program is unsuccessful in getting internet to everyone,” she said.
Mattey also noted that the FCC said last year that it would undertake a proceeding about ongoing support that may be needed to operate broadband networks after they are built in areas where revenues aren’t sufficient to cover those costs. She noted, however, that the commission has not yet begun that proceeding.
This piece was originally published on Telecompetitor on May 22, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Fiber
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
The state’s unique fiber sharing model makes all the difference for middle mile builds, say Utahns.
PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2023 – Utah was the third state to release its digital equity plan and the five-year plan as part of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program on Wednesday.
The state was awarded a $5.6 million planning grant in November for the development of statewide plans for deployment of high-speed internet and digital equity. The public comment period for the plans is open until July 6.
Louisiana was the first state to publicly release its five-year and digital equity plans in May. It received a $2.9 million planning grant in August. Maine released its plans on June 1.
Utah’s digital connectivity plan outlines the next steps that the state will take to identify and utilize public private partnership models and develop a middle mile prioritization strategy to reach all unserved and underserved areas of the state.
It identified the Utah Department of Transportation as a key agency for expanding middle mile in the state. UDOT’s management of state and federal rights-of-way makes its partnership critical for providers to close middle mile gaps, read the plan.
The plan also outlined plans for tribal consultations with the eight tribes within its borders to collaborate on broadband planning initiatives and implementation timelines. Several tribes received federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program funds which the Utah Broadband Center will provide technical assistance for.
Unlike Louisiana’s plan, Utah did not specify its plans to establish a challenge process for its state broadband map. Louisiana stated in its proposed plan that it will adopt the model challenge process as provided by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration.
Middle mile investment
Portions of BEAD funds can be used to invest in middle mile infrastructure provided it connects last mile infrastructure to end users. Utah anticipates using BEAD dollars to expand its middle mile network. The state has adopted a unique fiberoptic sharing model through its partnership with UDOT to build and operate middle mile infrastructure.
UDOT owns fiber optic networks along interstate highways to connect traffic cameras, road signs, weather stations and other sensors to its traffic operation center and provide instantaneous traffic updates. It partners with providers to access each other’s fiber lines, which allows for traffic operations and broadband service to expand.
The partnership “utilizes the pathways to reach the doorsteps of the communities that otherwise would have been cost-prohibitive,” read the state’s plan, outlining its intent to maximize the partnership with BEAD funds.
This unique partnership has made all the difference in Utah builds, said Nicole Cottle, board member of the Utah Infrastructure Agency, UTOPIA Fiber’s financial arm at an Internet for All event Wednesday. Middle mile is often the most difficult infrastructure to build and UDOT’s partnership makes it that much easier, she said.
The sharing model opens more funding opportunities to broadband because of its unique connection with transportation, added Lynne Yocom, fiber manager at UDOT. Federal programs intended to support transportation infrastructure can have cascading effects on broadband, she said.
She called the model the “Utah way” of partnering.
Digital equity plan
Utah established in its digital equity plan several goals that it will work to achieve with its BEAD allocations, set to be announced June 30. The first goal is community coordination and resource discoverability in which the state will establish long-term coordination with communities to manage a statewide network of practitioners to support capacity building.
The state will cultivate community training opportunities for Utah residents by providing funding for a digital navigator training program. It will work with universities and colleges to provide educational benefits and paid internships for digital navigators.
Utah’s state broadband office will ensure the longevity of its programs by prioritizing support for projects with a high likelihood of ongoing local investment. It will also maximize locally available resources by standardizing programs that recycle, refurbish and redistribute existing devices.
The plan is similar to Louisiana’s which focuses its efforts on how it will design future grant programs to prioritize access and affordability for covered populations by enlisting online resources, community centers, libraries, and other resources to promote and host events that educate communities on available programs.
ConnectLA will also provide funding to community anchor institutions to purchase laptops, tablets and hotspots to serve residents. Uniquely, Louisiana will create a publicly available digital equity dashboard that will track clearly defined access and affordability metrics such as service availability, speeds, and prices in unserved areas.
Broadband's Impact
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Lack of assurance regarding the ACP funding discourages local governments and providers from investing into the program.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 – The uncertainty surrounding the refunding of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is expected to run out of funds in 2024, has implications for internet service providers, American households, and local governments, said experts at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
Uncertainty surrounding the ACP funds has turned private investment into a risky bidding game, said Blair Levin, senior fellow at think tank Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program. The ACP increases the amount of private capital that providers are willing to invest in new developments in low-income communities because it increases the estimated take rate, he said.
The ACP is currently subsidizing broadband access for more than 17 million Americans with a discount of up to $30 and $75 a month for low-income and tribal households.
Moreover, ISPs are hesitant to market the program to consumers in a way that would suggest sustainability, as they would face a public relations nightmare if the program were to end abruptly, leaving millions of Americans without internet access, said Levin.
The lack of assurance regarding the ACP funding discourages states, local governments and providers from investing time and resources into training staff, added Adeyinka Ogunlegan, vice president of government affairs and policy at advocacy nonprofit EducationSuperHighway.
“Households need assurance now that the money will not disappear,” she continued. There is an urgent need to apply pressure to Congress to ensure communities get the certainty they need, she said.
The ACP is the lynchpin that connects all other federal funds, added Director of the Capital Projects Fund at the U.S. Treasury, Joseph Wender. If the fund is not replenished by the end of the year, the cascading effect could compromise the effectiveness of other federal broadband infrastructure programs such as the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program and the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund by harming affordability and program take rate.
Wender added that it is crucial to avoid reaching a critical point where providers need to notify subscribers about the program’s impending end before renewing the project funds. Consequently, relying on the Universal Service Fund reform to fund the program is not feasible within the limited timeframe.
The USF, funded through a tax on voice service providers, supports four programs that make telephone and broadband services affordable for low-income households, health care providers, and schools and libraries. The fund’s sustainability has been under pressure with voice service revenues declining as more Americans use broadband services.
The urgency for ACP renewal cannot be overshadowed by conversations about USF reform, said Ogunlegan.
The ACP program is the “single most important policy issue in telecommunications in terms of impact on the largest number of Americans,” said Levin.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Panelists
- Blair Levin, Senior Fellow, Brookings Metro
- Adeyinka Ogunlegan, Vice President, Government Affairs & Policy, EducationSuperHighway
- Amina Fazlullah, Senior Director of Equity Policy, Common Sense
- Amol Naik, Senior Vice President, Public and Policy and Community Engagement, Ting Internet
- Joseph Wender, Director, Capital Projects Fund, U.S. Treasury
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelists
- Affordable Connectivity Fund Dashboard, Institute for Local Self Reliance
- LOOKING BACK, LOOKING FORWARD: What it will take to permanently close the K–12 digital divide, Common Sense Media
Blair Levin is a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings Metro. Previously, Levin worked at the Federal Communications Commission where he oversaw the development of a National Broadband Plan.
Amina Fazlullah is the Senior Director of Equity Policy at Common Sense where she works on issues including expanding affordable access to technology, privacy, platform responsibility, and digital well-being.
Adeyinka Ogunlegan is the vice president for government affairs and policy at EducationSuperHighway, a national nonprofit with the mission to close the digital divide.
Amol Naik is SVP of Public Policy and Community Engagement for Ting Internet, where he leads the national team responsible for all of Ting's public policy advocacy at the federal, state and local levels.
Joseph Wender currently serves as director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Capital Projects Fund.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC and Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast.
Funding
Rhode Island Seeks Community Input in Broadband Planning Ahead of Federal Funding
The state is focused on community partnerships as it waits for federal broadband funds later this month.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 – Officials at a state broadband conference in Rhode Island last week said that community engagement is the state’s top priority ahead of the allocation of federal funds.
Under the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, each state will receive at least $100 million to expand high-speed broadband access to all Americans. Additional allocations can be awarded based on the number of unserved locations in the area. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will announce the exact amount of funds going to each state by June 30 based on the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband availability maps.
But while the accuracy of the maps has been a focus of many, including states preparing their own versions to challenge the FCC’s, Rhode Island officials said they are focused on other things right now.
Daniela Fairchild, a state commerce department official, highlighted “participatory planning” as the state’s top priority as it prepares for the funding allocation. The state would welcome public perspectives and work in conjunction with local stakeholders to “make real decisions” that meet the need of the community, she continued.
“The FCC maps are an essential data point to our planning process,” added Rhode Island’s Director of Broadband Strategy Brian Thorn. “But they are not the end-all be-all of state broadband planning.”
Rhode Island has launched a broadband initiative to facilitate engagement from residents for broadband implementation, officials said. Ongoing efforts include the publication of a broadband newsletter, statewide internet speed surveys, and in-depth focus groups.
New Shoreham, Rhode Island’s smallest town, also established its own publicly funded broadband infrastructure independent of federal planning.
Rhode Island, along with other states and territories, is required to submit to the NTIA a five-year broadband action plan.
