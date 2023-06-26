Infrastructure
White House to Announce State Broadband Deployment Allocations Monday Morning
State broadband officers are prepared to leverage BEAD money to connect all Americans to the internet.
WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 – President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will announce more than $40 billion in infrastructure funding to all 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program on Monday.
The White House compared Monday’s announcement to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, which delivered electricity to every home in America.
The “unprecedented investment in broadband is going to finally close the digital divide,” White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said Friday in a press call embargoed until Monday morning.
The announcement, which is expected to be made at 11:45 a.m., according to the Commerce Department, is part of a broader goal to connect all Americans to the internet, Zients said.
Every state will have six months to submit initial proposals to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that outlines what they will do with the funds, said senior administration officials. Once plans are approved, states will be able to access up to 20 percent of the allocated funds.
States will then begin to execute their competitive grant processes for subgrantees. Final plans will then be submitted for approval, upon which states will receive their remaining allocation.
Although the timeline for BEAD is long, efforts in other federal grant programs, including the NTIA’s Middle Mile program and Capital Projects Fund, are already beginning to take effect, said a senior administration official. “The BEAD funding is intended to finish the job” of connecting every American to the internet by 2030.
The BEAD program is the largest of three programs funded under the $65 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and funds last mile infrastructure to connect to unserved and underserved communities.
The IIJA defines “unserved” as homes that lack access to broadband at 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. “Underserved” homes are defined as those that lack access to 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up.
State broadband office response
Funds will be distributed to states, which will be responsible for connecting unserved and underserved communities. The announcement has been highly anticipated for at least 5 months with several states, including Louisiana, Maine, and Utah, having already released state 5-year broadband and digital equity plans.
Idaho Broadband Program Manager Ramon Hobdey-Sanchez said of the announcement that “the timing couldn’t be better, as Idaho wraps up with the state’s 5-year action plan and begins work on the initial proposal. The communities and residents of Idaho are energized and ready for the work ahead.”
The Indiana Broadband Office is eagerly awaiting Monday’s announcement, State Broadband Director Earnie Holtrey told Broadband Breakfast. “We stand ready to leverage BEAD, along with ongoing state efforts, to connect every remaining unserved Indiana resident to affordable, reliable broadband.”
BEAD allocation estimates
More than half of states are expected to see larger allocations in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program allocations based on the updated national broadband map compared to earlier estimates on older maps, reported business consulting firm Cartesian report Tuesday.
Allocation levels to eligible entities are based on the second version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. Changes in the data between the first and second version of the map are the result of availability and location data challenges. The new version, released earlier this month, identifies nearly 330,000 new unserved locations and updates availability data for more than 3 million locations.
The report found that 23 states will see less funding according to updated data on national maps. The state expected to see the largest increase is Nebraska, which was originally estimated to receive $210 million and is now expected to receive $633 million.
Cartesian estimates that Texas will be the largest recipient of funds, with close to $3.5 billion. California and Virginia are the next highest projected awardees, both of which have higher estimated funding allocations based on version two of the map compared to the first version.
The report also estimates that the total provider match will be $21 billion, which will equate to about $2,898 per location. According to its research, Cartesian anticipates that BEAD funding and matches will be sufficient to meet program goals of making broadband available nationwide.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Expert Argues over Definition of Sufficient Internet Speed in Broadband Programs
The 100 Megabits per second download * 20 Mbps upload does not satisfy needs in rural areas, said panelists.
WASHINGTON, June 25, 2023 – Witnesses at a Committee on Agriculture hearing Wednesday clashed over a proposal to increase the definition of sufficient broadband access under its ReConnect program.
The Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program provides funding opportunities to internet service providers aiming to bring broadband connectivity to areas that currently lack sufficient internet access. USDA defines these “eligible service areas” as having internet speeds below 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 20 Mbps upstream.
When providers deploy broadband using ReConnect funding, however, they must build at 100 * 100 Mbps.
The current argument is whether to allow funding for areas that are above 100 * 20 Mbps, but below 100 * 100 Mbps.
Jim Matheson, CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, urged the program to target areas between those two thresholds.
According to a Federal Communications Commission’s report from 2021, more than 87 percent of the population has broadband speed at 250 * 25 Mbps. This means the current USDA’s definition of sufficient access to broadband does not meet customer demand and falls short of actual service provided to Americans elsewhere, said Matheson.
“Rural communities should not be treated as second class citizens and be relegated to ‘good enough’ broadband,” he said.
Rural Broadband Association CEO Shirley Bloomfield agreed that 100 * 100 Mbps is critical in fulfilling the digital needs of rural households. High-speed connectivity can facilitate telemedicine and precision agriculture, a technology which allows farmers to use crop inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and water more efficiently, she said.
David Zumwalt, president of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, which now calls itself Broadband Without Boundaries, opposed the idea. He said that 100 * 20 Mbps is “more than sufficient already.”
Expanding the baseline speed to 100 * 100 Mbps would only create “overbuilding,” he argued, in areas that already have adequate internet. That would divert funds away from those most in need. Symmetrical speed is also unnecessary as customers usually need more data for downloads than uploads, he added.
James Assey, vice president of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, which calls itself the Internet and Television Association, adopted a more cautious stance: A debate about bandwidth speeds may detract from efforts to provide universal internet coverage, he said. He emphasized the importance of striking a balance between ensuring quality internet access and prioritizing coverage in areas that are most in need, particularly those with little to no internet connectivity.
This debate is a response to a widely varying definitions of sufficient internet connectivity across different agencies. While the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act set the “underserved” threshold at 100 * 20 Mbps, the FCC still only requires a minimum of 25 * 3 Mbps to constitute broadband, a definition established eight years ago.
A late 2021 Report showed the average demand for download speed already reached 99.3 Mbps.
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Office of Broadband for the Commonwealth of Virginia, on program.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 – With the White House announcement of broadband infrastructure funding allocations on Monday, June 26, the Made in America Summit will kick off with a special session on “Reacting to Broadband Funding Allocations.”
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will take a huge step toward implementation when the agency announces the state-by-state funding allocations on Monday, June 26, 2023. In this panel at the Made in America Summit, we’ll hear reactions to the allocation announcements from state broadband officials.
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
Confirmed panelist for the session include:
- Dr. Tamarah Holmes, Director of the Office of Broadband, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development
- Kelly Schlegel, Director, New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Writ large, the Biden Administration Investing in America initiative is the most dramatic effort to restructure the American industrial base in decades, if not generations.
The combination of the green energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, semiconductor promotion in the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will together invest more than $2 trillion of federal funds into American manufacturing, infrastructure (including broadband) and advanced energy.
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Broadband Breakfast is pleased to present the Made in America Summit in Washington. The summit’s five sessions will explore the intersection of these vital big-picture topics:
- Building Better Broadband throughout the United States
- (R)e-building Energy Infrastructure
- Semiconductor Manufacturing and U.S.-Chinese Tech Race
- Challenges to Reorienting America’s Supply Chain
- Making Cleaner Energy and Enhancing Green Industry
The Made in America Summit will be held at the Samsung Executive Briefing Center (700 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Suite 600). Breakfast and lunch are included with event registration.
