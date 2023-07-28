Infrastructure
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
What’s next for BEAD implementation?
The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will invest $42.5 billion in high-speed internet across the country. With White House funding announcement on June 26, 2023, state broadband offices have begun to react and release reports on their next steps in the landmark broadband infrastructure measure.
States react to award allocations
The BEAD program is implemented by the Commerce Department and its National Telecommunications and Information Administration allocates funds directly to state broadband offices, which are in charge of developing their own programs and issuing subgrants to qualifying internet service providers. ISPs can include private, public/municipal, or cooperative entities. States have a lot of work to do to prepare for the federal funding coming down the pipeline.
In late 2022, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded BEAD planning grants that funded state processes in developing a five-year action plan for BEAD awards. States have 270 days from the receipt of planning grants to release their five-year plans intended to “provide a foundation for alignment with future initial and final proposals.”
The NTIA has provided states with a five-year action plan template that includes a statement of a clear vision for broadband deployment and digital equity. It outlines goals and objectives that ensure all residents will have access to high-speed internet and empower local municipalities to develop and implement lasting broadband infrastructure across the state or territory.
Additionally, states must list all existing broadband programs or offices, relevant partnerships with stakeholders, and a needs and gaps assessment with obstacles and barriers residents face in connecting to the internet.
State digital equity plans must identify the barriers to digital equity and measurable objectives for documenting and promoting the availability, affordability and accessibility of digital equity programs. They must provide an assessment of how the objectives will impact and interact with other state economic and social goals.
Louisiana was the first state to publicly release its five-year and digital equity plans in May. Since then, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio and Utah, have released drafts of their five-year plans for public comment. Maine, Michigan, Montana and Utah also released their draft digital equity plans. And Virginia and Louisiana have both released the first volume of their draft BEAD Initial Proposals.
The July 2023 Report is one of three reports on BEAD in advance of the BEAD Implementation Summit on September 21, 2023. Register now and receive a copy of each of the three reports!
- July 2023 – A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
- August 2023 – The American Rescue Plan Act’s Precursor Role in Broadband
- September 2023 – Matching Funds and Public-Private Partnerships
Or – sign up for the Broadband Breakfast Club and receive access to all Premium Content!
Wireless
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
The company said it was the best in industry for customer growth and is nationwide overall network leader in 5G networks.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – T-Mobile reported in its second quarter earnings call Thursday that it is working to improve millimeter wave spectrum and fiber use to improve its broadband network.
CEO Mike Sievert said that the company is “always on the hunt” to add capacity to their network through spectrum innovation and expansion. Spectrum is the frequency bands that carry wireless signals and power the country’s mobile and wi-fi networks. The company is working to meet the “growing needs” of its fixed wireless access customers.
According to Mike Katz, chief marketing officer, T-Mobile’s fixed wireless access network’s net promoter score, a consumer score that determines customer satisfaction, is highest in the broadband category across the United States.
The company reported that it is the best in the industry for customer growth and is the nationwide overall network leader with the largest 5G network. “We continue to extend our durable network and value leadership over the competition which fuels our growth opportunities,” said Sievert.
T-Mobile executives said that its cable additions are a result of the company’s launch of Phone Freedom, a phone option that provides customers with a phone plan other than the industry standard, three-year long device contracts.
This is a unique proposition that resonates with customers, said executives, saying that customers are frustrated with long-term contracts with companies that arbitrarily hike up prices.
According to Ookla speedtest results, T-Mobile won every category for overall network for the third quarter in a row with undefeated 5G performance. T-Mobile’s network earned the top ranking for fasted mobile network, lowest latency, most consistent, best mobile video, best 5G performance and best 5G consistency.
The company’s postpaid net account additions of 299,000 were the best in the industry, marking the best Q2 net adds in eight years for the company. It had postpaid service revenue growth of 5 percent up over Q2 in 2022 driven by the continued increase in net additions. Total service revenue increased from $15.3 billion in Q2 2022 to $15.7 billion in Q2 2023, representing a 3 percent growth year over year. Net income of $2.2 billion increased by $2.3 billion year over year.
Satellite
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
In the battle over frequencies for low-earth orbit satellites, Amazon pointed to successful geostationary satellite orbit usage.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – Amazon’s Kuiper subsidiary has told the Federal Communications Commission this month that its non-geostationary low earth orbit satellites can co-exist with geostationary satellites in the 17 GHz band, contrary to what AT&T and Verizon have said.
AT&T and Verizon asked the commission in January to delay a non-geostationary orbit allocation in the upper 17 GHz band until the commission receives “technical studies and data …show[ing] that current and future NGSO, and [fixed satellite service] operations can coexist at 17.7-17.8.”
Amazon said in a letter filed with the commission on July 20 that the telecoms’ concerns are limited to the upper 100 MHz of the 17 GHz band currently allocated to fixed satellite systems, adding both NGSO and GSO orbit FSS systems already share the significantly more utilized 17.8-18.3 GHz frequency band with FS links domestically.
It added that this was due to power restrictions in the 17.8-18.3 GHz frequency band, which Amazon has argued in previous meetings with the FCC should also apply in the 17.7-17.8 GHz band, where interference levels will be nearly identical.
Amazon also said the 17.7-17.8 GHz band will experience less interference compared to the 17.8-18.3 GHz band because the former is less utilized by FS systems, resulting in fewer instances of co-channel and co-located usage between NGSO and GSO systems.
“Both the conservatism of Amazon’s model and its outputs demonstrate that there is little likelihood of significant interference—both now and in the future, as NGSO FSS systems expand their terrestrial networks and new operators deploy,” Amazon told the commission after conducting tests.
Kuiper will produce LEOs that are constantly moving across the sky, as opposed to the stationary geostationary satellites.
Amazon has said in previous filings that the 17 GHz band would help bridge the digital divide, promote efficient use of spectrum, encourage competition, and harmonize U.S. rules with international allocations.
The letter came before Kuiper announced on Friday that it was investing $120 million in the construction of a new satellite processing facility at Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center.
The facility is the latest long-term investment in Project Kuiper, a low Earth orbit satellite network that will provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world according to a statement by Amazon.
Kuiper seek to provide broadband access at the speeds of 100Mbps, 400Mbps and 1Gbps according to their website.
“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper production operations.
Funding
Second Round of Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to Provide $980M
Preference will be given to applications that are cost effective.
WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that the second round of funding through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program will provide tribes with $980 million for the deployment of internet infrastructure, affordability programs, telehealth and distance learning initiatives.
The funding is made possible through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which provides $3 billion to support tribal infrastructure. The second round of funding builds on the nearly $1.78 billion that has already been deployed, which includes the nearly $4 million NTIA announced last week that will go to eight tribes.
Tribes will be authorized to use the funds to build out network infrastructure and support use and adoption programs, including supplying laptops or covering monthly bills for tribal citizens. Applications will be open until January 2024.
“This is our generation’s big infrastructure moment. This is our chance to connect everyone in America with the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy,” said NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson in a press call.
Davidson said that the funding opportunity will encourage recipients to use the updated Federal Communications Commission’s connectivity data in its national broadband map and doubled the timeframe for submitting applications. Previously, tribes were given only three months to submit proposals. Additionally, applicants are required to submit certification regarding their compliance with cybersecurity and supply chain risk management requirements. New requirements for disclosures, reporting, whistleblower protection and enforcement have also been added.
The program will be available to all tribes, with preference given to applicants who do not receive an award under the original funding opportunity and projects that are “cost-effective,” said Davidson. “We know we need to use the funds available to us wisely and carefully. We’ve encouraged states and tribes to be cost-effective and it’s a major factor for us.”
According to the NTIA’s announcement, the agency expects to award single applicants within $1 and 50 million for infrastructure deployment projects. It expects to allocate $100,000 to $2.5 million for internet adoption and use projects.
“These investments will provide new opportunities for Tribal communities to participate in telehealth, online education, remote work and countless other benefits that internet access can bring,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, we are providing the resources necessary to deploy high-quality, high-speed Internet service across tribal lands.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
House Committee Passes Three Bills to Reauthorize NTIA and Research Trans-Atlantic Cable and AI
Senate Commerce Committee Passes Two Bills To Protect Children Online
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
Second Round of Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to Provide $980M
Letter of Credit Coalition, FCC Proposes Higher Speed Threshold, Domestic Semiconductor Bill
Lawmakers and Industry Groups Urge Congress Action on Autonomous Vehicles
Former FCC Commissioners Disagree on Future of AI Regulation
Defining Community Anchor Institutions to Be Focal Point for BEAD Deployment: Observers
Ex-Convicts Possible Solution to Broadband Workforce Shortage Concerns
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
Funding Affordable Connectivity Program, 5th Circuit Social Media Stay, OpenAI and FTC, Tribal Ready Hires NTIA Coordinator
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
FCC Considering Rules to Share Terrestrial Spectrum with Satellite Service Providers
Jeff Miller: Fixed Wireless Access Provides Opportunity for Lower-Cost Broadband
House Republicans Grill FTC Head for Alleged ‘Harassment’ of Twitter
Proposed Merger Guidelines, Viasat Satellite Trouble, Fiber Association Partnership
National Spectrum Strategy to be Complete by End of Year: NTIA Head
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say
-
Environment1 week ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Data and Privacy Task Force, Cisco Acquiring Data Companies, Spectrum Expands Services in Missouri
-
India4 weeks ago
American Technology Companies Announce Investments in Chip Manufacturing in India
-
Community Broadband1 week ago
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
-
Broadband Mapping & Data4 weeks ago
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
-
Digital Inclusion4 weeks ago
Roslyn Layton: Benefits of ACP Extend Beyond People Who Subscribe to Broadband