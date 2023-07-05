Funding
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Bead will connect over 90 percent of all locations, both unserved and underserved, to high-speed internet.
WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 – Experts involved in a report stating the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program will be enough to connect the “vast majority” of American households to high-speed internet doubled down on their prediction at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event Wednesday.
Michael Dargue, vice president of business consultant group Cartesian, said he expects that it will be possible to connect over 90 percent of all locations, both unserved and underserved, to high-speed internet. Cartesian’s report in early June predicted allocation amounts by analyzing the number of unserved locations in each state relative to all unserved locations in the United States.
Some states will be able to deploy fiber to every location and still others will have money left over for affordability programs, said Dargue. A crucial step is for each state to determine where their extremely high-cost location threshold will be, he said.
The BEAD program directs states to define an extremely high cost threshold above which broadband technologies other than fiber will be supported. This threshold has significant impact to state builds, as it will determine how much of the state will be connected via fiber and will clearly highlight each state’s priorities in their goal to connect all their citizens to broadband, said Dargue.
High-cost funding
Pre-announcement estimations for BEAD allocation amounts were based on predictions of unserved locations and high-cost locations in each state, said panelists. According to the BEAD notice of funding opportunity, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration dedicated 10 percent of the $42.5 billion to fund high-cost builds across the country.
The NTIA has not released its definition or methodology for determining high-cost locations. As a result, many estimates predicted that some states, particularly southern states, would receive more high-cost funding than they actually did, said Dargue.
The law requires that the $4.25 billion dedicated to high-cost locations must go to areas that are more than 80 percent unserved. According to a report by Mike Conlow, this can present a significant problem for those states that have widely dispersed unserved locations.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
A number of organizations tracked allocations under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act prior to the announcement of state allocations on Monday, June 24. How did the numbers released by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration line up with these predictions?
Panelists
- Michael Dargue, Vice President, Cartesian
- Brian Hurley, Chief Regulatory Counsel, ACA Connects—America’s Communications Association
- Will Rinehart, Senior Research Fellow, Center for Growth and Opportunity
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
Michael Dargue is a Vice President at Cartesian, a leading consulting firm in the telecoms and digital media sector. At Cartesian, Michael works with service providers, government agencies, and investment firms. He provides advice on issues such as rural fiber, infrastructure investment, and network expansion strategies.
Brian Hurley is Chief Regulatory Counsel at ACA Connects—America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects). In that position, he oversees and coordinates ACA Connects’ advocacy on legal and regulatory matters as well as its educational programming for member companies. Before joining ACA Connects in 2018, he served 10 years as an attorney at the Federal Communications Commission, most recently as Special Counsel in the Wireline Competition Bureau’s Competition Policy Division.
Will Rinehart is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, where he specializes in telecommunication, internet and data policy, with a focus on emerging technologies and innovation. He was formerly the Director of Technology and Innovation Policy at the American Action Forum and before that a research fellow at TechFreedom and the director of operations at the International Center for Law & Economics.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Broadband Mapping & Data
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
Cartesian predictions follow closely with BEAD allocation announcements on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program allocations, announced Monday, follow closely with predictions posted pre-announcement.
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Texas is set to receive the highest award with over $3.3 billion and California the second-highest with $1.8 billion. Nineteen states are set to receive more than $1 billion in funding. Other high awardees include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri and North Carolina.
The Advanced Communications Law and Policy Institute at the New York Law School issued an estimate of state allocations in January. It correctly predicted that Texas would be the highest awarded state at nearly $3.3 billion.
Business consulting firm Cartesian predicted that California and Virginia would follow Texas for the highest awardees. The company predicted Missouri to be awarded $1.5 billion but it received $1.7 billion, exceeding Virginia and making it the third highest awardee.
The Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University based its predictions on Federal Communications Commission From 477 data. It predicted that Missouri would receive less than $1 billion in awards. It also anticipated that Florida would be the second highest awardee at $2.5 billion, with Georgia and Mississippi close behind at $2 billion.
ACLP likewise anticipated Florida and Georgia to receive higher amounts of funding than they did at $1.7 billion and $1.3 billion. Florida, Georgia and Mississippi were awarded $1.1 billion, $1.3 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.
Cartesian alone correctly predicted that Florida would receive close to $1.2 billion and California would surpass it at $1.8 billion, making California the second highest awarded state.
Overall, the Cartesian report was the most accurate of the several reports Broadband Breakfast analyzed, correctly estimating which states would be among the high receivers and even accurately predicting dollar amounts for several states.
Each report predicted allocation amounts by analyzing the number of unserved locations in each state relative to all unserved locations in the United States. Each state was guaranteed to receive a minimum of $100 million, with the remaining portion allocated based on the relative proportion of the nation’s total unserved households.
Of the reports, only Cartesian’s was based on the most recently published version of the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map, which the NTIA used to determine funding allocations.
Although the BEAD program promises to invest $42 million in broadband in the next five years, the actual among of investment is projected to be higher due to the private capital match requirement of 25 percent.
Cartesian’s report predicts that the total provider match for BEAD will be $21 billion, which will equate to about $2,898 per unserved and underserved location in the U.S. According to its research, Cartesian anticipates that BEAD funding and matches will be sufficient to meet program goals of making broadband available nationwide.
Mike Conlow, broadband data and internet policy analyst and blogger, estimates that the average allocation per unserved or underserved location is $3,218. Factoring in Rural Digital Opportunity Fund investments, which will fund broadband investments in rural areas also covered by BEAD funding, the average allocation per location is $4,406, according to Conlow.
Funding
As the BEAD Money Awards are Announced, Commerce Department Updates State Challenge Process
Challenge processes include timeline, transparency and mapping requirements, with changes impacting community anchors and individuals.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Wednesday released the final version of its model challenge process guidance for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program.
As states prepare their five-year action and digital equity plans as mandated by the BEAD program, they are also working to outline a state challenge process that will allow entities to submit evidence to dispute a state’s claim on whether a location is unserved or underserved.
The NTIA documentation provides guidance on how to design and implement the state map challenge process that will be included in state Initial Proposals. The NTIA will review and approve this section first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
States are required to describe in detail how they will administer the challenge process, with the inclusion of four phases: publication of eligible locations, challenge, rebuttal, and final determination. “Eligible entities may determine their preferred approach,” read NTIA’s guidance.
Detailed guidance on permissible challengers and allowable challenges
Challenges will be accepted from permissible challengers, which is limited to units of local and tribal government, nonprofit organizations and broadband service providers, to the state through a state-maintained online portal. Those challenges that meet a minimum level of evidence, which is outlined by NTIA guidance, must be rebutted within the rebuttal period or they will be considered sustained.
The NTIA guidance provides a list of allowable challenges, which include identification of community anchor institutions, location eligibility determination, and enforceable commitments.
Additionally, states must detail an approach that “ensures that sufficient opportunity and time is given to all relevant parties to initiate, rebut, and substantiate challenges.” They must also ensure their challenge process is transparent and detail in their plans to, at a minimum, publicly post documentation explaining the challenge process, publicly post all submitted challenges and rebuttals, and host a public-facing website featuring all the documentation.
States are required to use the national broadband map as a starting point to identify all eligible locations within the state prior to conducting the challenge process. They may modify locations to reflect data not present in the national broadband map upon NTIA approval. They will not be allowed to add or remove broadband serviceable locations or change the definitions of unserved and underserved from those set in the national broadband map.
Changes from April version of the NTIA guidance
In April, the NTIA released a proposed BEAD Challenge Process Model which outlined similar guidance with a shorter challenge process window of 90 days. The new guidance provides more detail into the requirements under each step of the challenge process.
In particular, among the changes to the April guidance are that states “may rely on CAIs to identify their unmet broadband need. Where SBO capacity is limited, Eligible Entities should focus their efforts on enumerating those CAIs that are currently not served by gigabit broadband.” Additionally, the NTIA added this line: “If a provider claims gigabit service availability for a [community anchor institution] or a unit of local government disputes the CAI status of a location, the CAI may rebut” the challenge.
Additionally, the NTIA makes clear that individual broadband users may be able to “submit challenges through their unit of local government or a nonprofit, preferably via a web portal. This unit of local government or nonprofit will then upload the challenges to the state challenge portal, which in turn notifies the broadband provider of the challenge.”
Challenge processes must be complete within 120 days of commencement and allow challenges and rebuttals to be submitted for a minimum of 14 days.
Upon completion of the challenge process, states must submit to NTIA for review the proposed final classifications of each unserved, underserved, and community anchor institution location.
The agency hinted at the fact that it was developing a process for states to follow earlier this year.
Reactions to the NTIA guidance
ACA Connects commended the NTIA for requiring the use of the most recent version of the national broadband map which it believes is “the authoritative source for identifying unserved and underserved locations.”
It further expressed its support to the other guidance that “makes the process more robust and equitable” by extending the deadline for completing the challenge process.
Funding
Philanthropic Collaborative to Support Broadband Investments
The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative will support state coalitions that work to support digital equity projects.
WASHINGTON, June 28, 2023 – Funding organizations Media Democracy Fund, Ford Foundation, Democracy Fund and W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Wednesday a philanthropic collaboration to support state coalitions in the implementation of federal broadband investments.
The initiative, called the Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative, will provide non-profit, private sector funding to support state broadband coalitions, preferencing those that prioritize community engagement and digital equity reforms.
The initiative will also provide technical assistance and access to experts in broadband and community engagement. It will host meetings and webinars to state coalitions understand the link between broadband infrastructure and civic infrastructure at the state and local level and disseminate best practices to local engagement and digital equity planning.
“We see a role for national philanthropy in helping fund the civic infrastructure that accelerates equitable deployment of the broadband infrastructure,” said Austin Thompson, strategic advisor to digital innovation and Equity at DEOI in a press event announcing the initiative.
“The Digital Equity and Opportunity Initiative is a call to action for more philanthropies to get involved and a call for state broadband offices to work intentionally with nonprofits and philanthropists,” he said.
The DEOI’s first round of grants focuses on the U.S. rural south and are expected this month. Stacy Carless, the founder and director of nonprofit working to establish equity in North Carolina, NC Counts Coalition, expressed her excitement for the coalition’s involvement with DEOI to improve digital skills and equity throughout the state.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – The State of Broadband in U.S. Territories
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
FTC GOP Nominees, NTIA Seeking BEAD Guidance Comments, FCC Opens Fabric Challenge Round
Gavin Young: Technical Standard are Key to Delivering a Quality Broadband Experience
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Fifth Circuit to Rehear Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
IRA Spurs Private Investment and Innovation in Clean Energy
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
FCC Data and Privacy Task Force, Cisco Acquiring Data Companies, Spectrum Expands Services in Missouri
Industry Associations Urge NTIA Action on Buy America Guidelines for BEAD Projects
Roslyn Layton: Benefits of ACP Extend Beyond People Who Subscribe to Broadband
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
Funding Opportunity in CHIPS Act for Construction, Expansion and Modernization of Commercial Facilities
White House to Announce State Broadband Deployment Allocations Monday Morning
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
New Cyber Division, Broadband Map for Maternal Health, Robocall Rules to Take Effect in August
Experts Call for Permitting Reform Legislation for BEAD Funding, Energy Effectiveness
Amina Fazlullah: How Successful Is the Affordable Connectivity Program?
Many Data Points Required for Broadband Planning, Event Hears
BEAD Funding Allocation Announcement Gets High Praise to Begin New Broadband Chapter
The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy
Luke Hogg: To Close the Digital Divide, Streamline Federal Funding
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – The State of Broadband in U.S. Territories
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Broadband Breakfast on June 14, 2023 – Unpacking the CHIPS and Science Act
Trending
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
How the CHIPS Act Took Center Stage of Biden’s Re-industrialization Agenda
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
-
Funding3 weeks ago
What Happens to the Estimated $2.8 Billion in RDOF Defaults?
-
Fiber3 weeks ago
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
-
Broadband's Impact2 weeks ago
Lack of Affordable Connectivity Fund Money Could Hobble Broadband Deployment: Experts
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
Charter Chooses Nokia for 5G, Microsoft Children’s Privacy Settlement, FCC Adopts $5M Robocall Fine
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
-
FCC4 weeks ago
FCC Proposed Rules Will Harm Legitimate Text Messages, Say Commenters