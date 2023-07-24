Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning

COVID-19 ushered in a transformative era of online education.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning?

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our world upside down, but it also ushered in a transformative era of education, wherein online learning has emerged as a powerful alternative avenue for academic development. The remarkable progress in virtual reality, metaverse, and artificial intelligence has been steadily dismantling traditional barriers to remote education, such as accessibility, efficiency, and engagement. Where does online learning go from here? How does technology factor into this field? Are there any pitfalls students, educators, and parents should be cautious of, particularly concerning online risks for children?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Quinn Nghiem studied communications and business at Villanova University, where she also participated in news reporting and video production for the university’s newspaper. Additionally, she covered economic and political issues for Vietnam Television, the national television broadcaster of Vietnam.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’

The program reimburse providers for removing Chinese equipment from their networks.

July 25, 2023

By

See Lack of Rip and Replace Funding Could Spell Trouble for BEAD Progress, Event Hears, Broadband Breakfast, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – The Future of ‘Rip and Replace’

Amidst escalating concerns over cybersecurity, the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, also known as the “rip and replace” program, is once again in the spotlight. The program, which aims to reimburse providers for removing Chinese equipment from their networks, is currently experiencing a funding shortfall of $3 billion. Despite numerous efforts from lawmakers and the Federal Communications Commission to push Congress for extra funding, the fate of the “rip and replace” program remains uncertain. How does this affect carrier’s efforts to replace the equipment, slated for completion by July next year? What lies behind Congress’s lack of action thus far? What does it mean for national security?

Panelists

  • Carri Bennet, General Counsel, Rural Wireless Association have been invited
  • Tim Donovan, President and CEO of Competitive Carriers Association
  • Armand Musey, President and Founder of Summit Ridge Group
  • Ahmad Hathout (moderator), Managing Editor, Broadband Breakfast

Having launched several startups, including her own successful boutique communications and technology law firm prior to joining Womble Bond Dickinson, Carri Bennet uses her entrepreneurial spirit to make the seemingly impossible, achievable. Carri is exacting and persistent in achieving her clients’ goals. She is known as a spunky outspoken advocate for small rural carriers, having battled with regulators and large companies for more than 30 years to ensure that small rural businesses have a seat at the table and a strong voice in Washington, D.C.

Tim Donovan serves as President and CEO of Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the nation’s leading association for competitive wireless providers and stakeholders across the United States. CCA’s members range from small, rural carriers serving fewer than 5,000 customers to regional and nationwide providers serving millions of customers, as well as vendors and suppliers that provide products and services throughout the wireless communications ecosystem. As the highest-ranking executive, Tim leads association advocacy and operations with government entities, press, membership, and the general public.

Armand Musey is President and Founder of Summit Ridge Group. He has over 15 years of equity research, investment banking, and consulting experience. Armand has completed dozens of financial valuation, strategic analysis, business development, corporate governance, and business plan creation assignments in the communications industry and has experience working on numerous financing and M&A transactions. His projects include leading Summit Ridge Group’s support of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust division’s review of the proposed T-Mobile/Sprint merger.

Ahmad Hathout, Managing Editor of Broadband Breakfast, has spent the last near-decade reporting on the Canadian telecommunications and media industries for leading publications. He is responsible for leading Broadband Breakfast’s hard news coverage, and is the author of the February 2023 Breakfast Club Report, What to Know About Build America, Buy America Provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect

States are ramping up to submit their five-year broadband plans.

July 24, 2023

By

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect

The annual Fiber Connect conference of the Fiber Broadband Association will be back during the week of August 20 – 23, in Orlando, Florida. It is one of the leading fiber broadband events in the country, with heavyweights from the industry ranging from vendors to consumers, policymakers and carriers. As states are ramping up to submit their five-year broadband plans, this year’s conference will bring together several stakeholders in the ecosystem to discuss the path forward. Join this special on-the-scene Broadband Breakfast Live Online event as Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will interview attendees and recap the news from Fiber Connect.

Panelists

  • Teralyn Whipple, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Photo of the 2021 Fiber Connect Conference taken from the Fiber Broadband Association’s website

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast at 10a ET / 8a MT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect

This year, the spotlight is on infrastructure integration, collaboration, and technology innovation.

July 24, 2023

By

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. MT

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect

The 2023 Mountain Connect conference is just about to kick off, where industry leaders, government officials and tech companies coming together to discuss the future of broadband. This year, the spotlight is on infrastructure integration, collaboration, and technology innovation. Join our weekly Broadband Breakfast Live Online, live from Denver, Colorado, where Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark engages in an informal conversation with several informed observers participating in the annual event.

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Photo of the Mountain Connect conference in 2022 taken from the conference’s website

