Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’

The program reimburse providers for removing Chinese equipment from their networks.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – The Future of ‘Rip and Replace’

Amidst escalating concerns over cybersecurity, the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, also known as the “rip and replace” program, is once again in the spotlight. The program, which aims to reimburse providers for removing Chinese equipment from their networks, is currently experiencing a funding shortfall of $3 billion. Despite numerous efforts from lawmakers and the Federal Communications Commission to push Congress for extra funding, the fate of the “rip and replace” program remains uncertain. How does this affect carrier’s efforts to replace the equipment, slated for completion by July next year? What lies behind Congress’s lack of action thus far? What does it mean for national security?

Panelists

  • Ahmad Hathout (moderator), Managing Editor, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning

COVID-19 ushered in a transformative era of online education.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning?

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our world upside down, but it also ushered in a transformative era of education, wherein online learning has emerged as a powerful alternative avenue for academic development. The remarkable progress in virtual reality, metaverse, and artificial intelligence has been steadily dismantling traditional barriers to remote education, such as accessibility, efficiency, and engagement. Where does online learning go from here? How does technology factor into this field? Are there any pitfalls students, educators, and parents should be cautious of, particularly concerning online risks for children?

Panelists

  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect

States are ramping up to submit their five-year broadband plans.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect

The annual Fiber Connect conference of the Fiber Broadband Association will be back during the week of August 20 – 23, in Orlando, Florida. It is one of the leading fiber broadband events in the country, with heavyweights from the industry ranging from vendors to consumers, policymakers and carriers. As states are ramping up to submit their five-year broadband plans, this year’s conference will bring together several stakeholders in the ecosystem to discuss the path forward. Join this special on-the-scene Broadband Breakfast Live Online event as Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will interview attendees and recap the news from Fiber Connect.

Panelists

  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Photo of the 2021 Fiber Connect Conference taken from the Fiber Broadband Association’s website

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect

This year, the spotlight is on infrastructure integration, collaboration, and technology innovation.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect

The 2023 Mountain Connect conference is just about to kick off, where industry leaders, government officials and tech companies coming together to discuss the future of broadband. This year, the spotlight is on infrastructure integration, collaboration, and technology innovation. Join our weekly Broadband Breakfast Live Online, live from Denver, Colorado, where Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark engages in an informal conversation with several informed observers participating in the annual event.

Panelists

  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Photo of the Mountain Connect conference in 2022 taken from the conference’s website

