Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – The Future of ‘Rip and Replace’

Amidst escalating concerns over cybersecurity, the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, also known as the “rip and replace” program, is once again in the spotlight. The program, which aims to reimburse providers for removing Chinese equipment from their networks, is currently experiencing a funding shortfall of $3 billion. Despite numerous efforts from lawmakers and the Federal Communications Commission to push Congress for extra funding, the fate of the “rip and replace” program remains uncertain. How does this affect carrier’s efforts to replace the equipment, slated for completion by July next year? What lies behind Congress’s lack of action thus far? What does it mean for national security?

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Ahmad Hathout (moderator), Managing Editor, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.