Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning

COVID-19 ushered in a transformative era of online education.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning?

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our world upside down, but it also ushered in a transformative era of education, wherein online learning has emerged as a powerful alternative avenue for academic development. The remarkable progress in virtual reality, metaverse, and artificial intelligence has been steadily dismantling traditional barriers to remote education, such as accessibility, efficiency, and engagement. Where does online learning go from here? How does technology factor into this field? Are there any pitfalls students, educators, and parents should be cautious of, particularly concerning online risks for children?

Panelists

  Panelists have been invited
  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect

States are ramping up to submit their five-year broadband plans.

July 24, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect

The annual Fiber Connect conference of the Fiber Broadband Association will be back during the week of August 20 – 23, in Orlando, Florida. It is one of the leading fiber broadband events in the country, with heavyweights from the industry ranging from vendors to consumers, policymakers and carriers. As states are ramping up to submit their five-year broadband plans, this year’s conference will bring together several stakeholders in the ecosystem to discuss the path forward. Join this special on-the-scene Broadband Breakfast Live Online event as Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will interview attendees and recap the news from Fiber Connect.

Panelists

  Panelists have been invited
  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Photo of the 2021 Fiber Connect Conference taken from the Fiber Broadband Association’s website

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect

This year, the spotlight is on infrastructure integration, collaboration, and technology innovation.

July 24, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect

The 2023 Mountain Connect conference is just about to kick off, where industry leaders, government officials and tech companies coming together to discuss the future of broadband. This year, the spotlight is on infrastructure integration, collaboration, and technology innovation. Join our weekly Broadband Breakfast Live Online, live from Denver, Colorado, where Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark engages in an informal conversation with several informed observers participating in the annual event.

Panelists

  Panelists have been invited
  Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Photo of the Mountain Connect conference in 2022 taken from the conference’s website

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill

Tech companies have argued against its age limitation and breach of end-to-end encryption.

July 13, 2023

See UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience, Broadband Breakfast, July 21, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill

The UK’s Online Safety Bill seeks to make the country “the safest place in the world to be online” has seen as much upheaval as the nation itself in the last four years. Four prime ministers, one Brexit and one pandemic later, it’s just a matter of time until the bill finally passes the House of Lords and eventually becomes law. Several tech companies including WhatsApp, Signal, and Wikipedia have argued against its age limitation and breach of end-to-end encryption. Will this legislation serve as a model for governments worldwide to regulate online harms? What does it mean for the future of U.S. social media platforms?

Panelists

  • Amy Peikoff, Chief Policy Officer, BitChute
  • Matthew Lesh, Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs.
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist resources

Amy Peikoff is Chief Policy Officer for BitChute. She holds a BS in Math/Applied Science and a JD from UCLA, as well as a PhD in Philosophy from University of Southern California, and has focused in her academic work and legal activism on issues related to the proper legal protection of privacy. In 2020, she became Chief Policy Officer for the free speech social media platform, Parler, where she served until Parler was purchased in April 2023.

Matthew Lesh is the Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs. Matthew often appears on television and radio, is a columnist for London’s CityAM newspaper, and a regular writer for publications such as The TimesThe Telegraph and The Spectator. He is also a Fellow of the Adam Smith Institute and Institute of Public Affairs.

Drew Clark is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

 

 

 

Illustration from the Spectator

