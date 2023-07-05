#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
U.S. states and territories will receive more than $41 billion. Do these sums adequately address their needs?
Panelists
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
- Rick Yuzzi, Vice President of Marketing for ZCorum
- Teralyn Whipple, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Rick Yuzzi is Vice President of Marketing for ZCorum, a provider of managed broadband services and diagnostics for broadband providers. Rick has been in the Internet business for twenty-eight years, when a 56K dial-up modem was a marvel of technology. He also live streams regularly on broadband technology and broadband news on ZCorum’s YouTube channel.
Teralyn Whipple, who joined Broadband Breakfast in 2022, studied marketing at Brigham Young University. She has reported extensively on broadband infrastructure, investments and deployment – particularly controversies over broadband mapping, the Commerce Department Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. She has also headed marketing campaigns for several small companies.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
How will the internet ‘nutrition label’ requirements affect broadband providers?
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
In late 2022, the Federal Communications Commission required internet service providers to display broadband “nutrition” labels including speeds, service reliability, ACP participation and other relevant metrics at every point of sale. While there is consensus on the need for an informative and consumer-friendly label, some believe the requirements go too far or don’t go far enough. With federal broadband funding making its way to each state and the implementation phase just around the corner, the “nutrition labels” will soon become a reality. What might be the FCC’s next steps? How will the requirements affect broadband providers? How can consumers make sure they order from the right broadband “menu”?
Panelists
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
A number of organizations tracked allocations under the IIJA prior to the announcement of state BEAD allocations
See Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S., Broadband Breakfast, July 5, 2023
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
A number of organizations tracked allocations under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act prior to the announcement of state allocations on Monday, June 24. How did the numbers released by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration line up with these predictions?
Panelists
- Michael Dargue, Vice President, Cartesian
- Brian Hurley, Chief Regulatory Counsel, ACA Connects—America’s Communications Association
- Will Rinehart, Senior Research Fellow, Center for Growth and Opportunity
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
Michael Dargue is a Vice President at Cartesian, a leading consulting firm in the telecoms and digital media sector. At Cartesian, Michael works with service providers, government agencies, and investment firms. He provides advice on issues such as rural fiber, infrastructure investment, and network expansion strategies.
Brian Hurley is Chief Regulatory Counsel at ACA Connects—America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects). In that position, he oversees and coordinates ACA Connects’ advocacy on legal and regulatory matters as well as its educational programming for member companies. Before joining ACA Connects in 2018, he served 10 years as an attorney at the Federal Communications Commission, most recently as Special Counsel in the Wireline Competition Bureau’s Competition Policy Division.
Will Rinehart is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity, where he specializes in telecommunication, internet and data policy, with a focus on emerging technologies and innovation. He was formerly the Director of Technology and Innovation Policy at the American Action Forum and before that a research fellow at TechFreedom and the director of operations at the International Center for Law & Economics.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
How are fiber technologies evolving to adapt to ever-higher capacity, and how do alternative technologies compare?
See Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say, Broadband Breakfast, June 29, 2023: ’The industry needs to get off its speed fixation.’
Panelists
- Gary Bolton, President and CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
- Jason Livingood, Vice President of Technology Policy, Products and Standards, Comcast
- Dan Grossman, Senior Analyst, TechInsights
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources
- BITAG Report
- Fixed Wireless Technologies and their Suitability for Broadband Delivery (June 2022); CTC Report on costs of fiber construction (see page 43 onward)
- Comcast Innovation Fund
- Comcast Innovation Fund Annual Report (2022)
Gary Bolton serves as president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association — the largest trade association in the Americas dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband. With more than three decades in the telecom industry, Bolton joined the Fiber Broadband Association as president and CEO in 2020 after serving on the association’s board as vice chairman, treasurer and vice chairs of public policy and marketing committees. Prior to taking the leadership role at the Fiber Broadband Association, Gary spent 11 years at ADTRAN serving as vice president of global marketing and government affairs. Gary has been highly involved in Washington, particularly on FCC and Congressional proceedings and international trade issues.
Jason Livingood serves as vice president of technology policy, products and standards at Comcast. As part of this role, he coordinates Comcast’s efforts to develop open standards, spur research and development by leading the Comcast Innovation Fund and engaging with universities around the world, apply research and standards to initiate new network and services’ concepts, and engage with governments, regulators and other external key stakeholders. Jason joined Comcast in 1996 to help the company launch high-speed Internet services and has also been instrumental in the creation and launch of Comcast’s business class internet services, Xfinity Voice, Xfinity Home and Xfinity WiFi.
Dan Grossman has a wealth of expertise in fixed networks, both as an industry analyst and as a technologist. His engineering background and mindset combined with his business acumen gives him unique insight into the interplay between use cases, technology, and business strategy. At TechInsights, his focus is on research and client services in the fixed services and equipment market, including fiber-to-the-premises, fixed wireless access and optical networks, from both the service provider and vendor perspectives. Prior to TechInsights, Dan was principal at his consulting firm, NetAccess Futures, a contributing analyst at Heavy Reading and an associate at Interisle Consulting Group.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
