Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Journalists and Other Observers React to BEAD Funding Decisions

Journalists and other observers who have been following the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have some observations about the recent state allocations by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. What do they think about the next steps in the implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation?

Panelists

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Rick Yuzzi, Vice President of Marketing for ZCorum

Teralyn Whipple, Reporter, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Rick Yuzzi is Vice President of Marketing for ZCorum, a provider of managed broadband services and diagnostics for broadband providers. Rick has been in the Internet business for twenty-eight years, when a 56K dial-up modem was a marvel of technology. He also live streams regularly on broadband technology and broadband news on ZCorum’s YouTube channel.

Teralyn Whipple, who joined Broadband Breakfast in 2022, studied marketing at Brigham Young University. She has reported extensively on broadband infrastructure, investments and deployment – particularly controversies over broadband mapping, the Commerce Department Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grant program, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. She has also headed marketing campaigns for several small companies.

