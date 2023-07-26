Digital Inclusion
Complex Application Prompts Two-thirds of ACP Applicants to Quit: Experts
Eligible Americans are not getting through the entire ACP application process, event hears.
WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 – Two-thirds of potential applicants for the Affordable Connectivity Program drop out before submission due to bureaucratic hurdles, said Stacey Baxter, program manager at advocacy group Next Century Cities.
During a webinar on Tuesday, Baxter pointed to the multi-step application process as a huge barrier for enrollment in the ACP program, which offers discounts for low-income families to obtain internet connectivity.
In order to sign up for ACP, applicants have to submit multiple documents verifying their identity and eligibility. This process may take up to 30 or 45 minutes, but applicants are usually on a time crunch or have limited access to the internet or limited digital skills, which is often the case for families seeking ACP subsidy, said Baxter.
Once they have submitted the applications, chances are there will be name mismatch because applicants don’t always have access to all required documents. In that case, they would have to start the whole process over again, she added, saying this is one reason why only one out of four eligible households are enrolled in the program.
In June, the Joe Biden administration announced ACP has been serving more than 18 million Americans out of an estimated 48.6 million eligible households. It also launched a campaign in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission to help the remaining families sign up. The agency said it continued to seek ways to streamline the application process and improve the program’s customer experience.
“We have limited time as individuals, especially as families, working parents,” Baxter explained. “Spending this much time on application might not be something that they are able to do.”
One way to address this issue is through community outreach, where local digital officials or navigators can motivate and assist households throughout the application process, said Herminia Ramirez, chief-regional community coordinator for the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities in San Diego County, California.
For families to successfully see the discounts on their bills, “it often takes someone who knows the program, who can hold their hand and carry them through the process,” she remarked.
In addition to updates on the program, panelists also echoed other industry experts to urge Congress to replenish ACP’s funding before it runs out in early 2024.
Digital Inclusion
Roslyn Layton: Benefits of ACP Extend Beyond People Who Subscribe to Broadband
Largest beneficiaries of ACP do not participate financially in federal programs designed to promote broadband adoption.
Broadband Breakfast has been covering the U.S. efforts to support broadband adoption for some time. The pandemic made everyone aware of the need to connect all Americans to broadband as it became absolutely essential for work, school, healthcare, public safety, e-government, and so much more. Hence Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program and appropriated a monthly subsidy of $30 to eligible families which has brought and kept more than 18 million households online since 2021.
ACP is the best anti-poverty program for the money
People use broadband to get a job, start a business, and learn new skills. Financial support to low-income Americans for broadband connectivity is an important, accepted social good, evidenced by the bipartisan support of the Universal Service Fund for almost 30 years. All Americans are better off when more people can have employment, health, and education. Notably accessing these services by broadband uses less government resources than in person.
Data and learning from ACP is critical to broadband policy researchers like John Horrigan at the Benton Institute, the Pew Broadband Access Initiative, Hernan Galperin at USC Annenberg, and the Government Accountability Office, Paul Garnett, and the American Consumer Institute which just convened an event on the topic. Former Federal Communications Commission Mike O’Reilly observed that the key argument for the ACP is upward mobility.
Randy May of the Free State foundation noted, “the evidence shows that in both rural and urban areas, and in both so-called Red and Blue states, the Affordable Connectivity Program is enabling millions of low-income persons to obtain a broadband connection that otherwise they might not be able to acquire.”
ACP demonstrates policy improvements from decades of suboptimal broadband subsidies programs like Lifeline. ACP works in part because it offers a meaningful benefit directly to consumers with minimal government intervention.
Just as vouchers enable school choice, vouchers enable broadband choice, allowing consumers to select their preferred provider and technology, creating broadband competition in the process.
The benefits of ACP flow to more than just those who it helps subscribe
However beneficial, ACP funds will run out before the end of the year, threatening to pull the rug out from under millions of U.S. households who rely on ACP to afford broadband. Congress recognizes the importance of the program and the upward mobility that internet connectivity enables. Programs like ACP can pay for themselves over time with targeted reforms to modernize broadband subsidy programs.
As my new research shows, the largest beneficiaries of the ACP are America’s tech platforms Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. Together they earn hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, annually on each new American who adopts the internet.
However, these companies do not participate financially in federal programs designed to promote broadband adoption. Whereas telecom providers have been paying billions of dollars for years to support the USF, universal service subsidies to fund broadband for rural areas, school, libraries, hospitals, and low-income Americans, tech platforms have contributed zero to such programs.
Yet tech companies get the benefit of any new user who comes online from these programs. My new report describes the ways that these companies could contribute financially, continue to enjoy the financial benefits of new internet users, and minimize pass-through to end users.
Congress and the FCC recognize that ACP should continue and that it should be reviewed as part of the larger Congressional efforts to reform USF and to conduct oversight of broadband subsidies. Kudos to Senators Ben Luján, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., who have launched a bipartisan working group on these issues.
ACP should not be allowed to run out. Congress should appropriate bridge funding for ACP while it works on long term reforms which will take time. In the interim, our nation can’t afford to unplug millions of U.S. households.
Roslyn Layton, PhD, Senior Vice President of Strand Consult and Visiting Researcher at Aalborg University Copenhagen, is an international technology expert focused on the economics, security, and geopolitics of broadband internet technology. She has testified before the U.S. Congress on competition in wireless technologies, spectrum reform, the security advantages of 5G versus Wi-Fi, and the empirical and ethical case for fair cost recovery for broadband networks. She is also a senior contributor to Forbes, a Fellow of the National Security Institute at George Mason University, and a Senior Advisor to the Lincoln Policy Network. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Digital Inclusion
Amina Fazlullah: How Successful Is the Affordable Connectivity Program?
The ACP has connected millions of families and communities to high-speed internet, and it needs to be extended.
Across the country, states are making critical decisions about how to leverage $80 billion in federal broadband infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan. With the right planning, these funds could ensure that high-speed internet service will finally reach every single home and business in the country, which has been one of Common Sense Media’s top priorities for years.
However, careful planning and community outreach are essential to using these funds effectively, as is the Affordable Connectivity Program—the most successful program the country has ever enacted to help struggling families afford high-speed internet.
We know that for a lower-income family in the digital divide, just having access to a broadband network is not enough to ensure that they can subscribe. The ACP is an essential tool because it addresses the number one reason people aren’t online—they’re unable to afford internet service. In fact, offline households are often only able to pay $10, yet the median cost of an internet plan is $74.99 per month.
The ACP helps lower-income households by subsidizing the cost of an internet service plan as well as devices, like laptops or tablets. In fact, the program is overwhelmingly popular, and uptake is exceeding even the highest expectations.
Analysis of Affordable Connectivity Fund shows its popularity among Democrats, Republicans and independents
Our analysis shows it’s popular in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. It’s popular with Democrats, Republicans, and independents. In short, the ACP is helping people everywhere, no matter where they live or how they vote.
Here are five facts about the impact the ACP is having on families across the country:
- Roughly 50 million households qualify for the subsidy. That’s nearly 40% of the country.
- Over 18.5 million households are currently enrolled. That’s more than 14% of the country.
- In 2023, ACP enrollment grew by over half a million every month, or at a rate of 3.5% per month.
- Majorities in both parties support the ACP: Sixty-four percent of Republicans and 95% of Democrats.
- The ACP’s success is bipartisan. Forty-six percent of enrollees live in Republican congressional districts, and 50% live in Democratic congressional districts.
The benefit of the ACP also reaches well beyond eligible households. Our research found that connecting families has a significant positive impact on education, health care, government services, and even workforce development. When more households are connected to high-speed internet, outcomes can improve in each of these sectors. For example, when students remain unconnected, our research found an estimated loss of $33 billion dollars in GDP annually. By connecting students, the country could avoid this loss.
A recent analysis by Cigna noted that telemedicine access lowered the cost of care by up to $141 per visit. The same analysis found that telemedicine increased the number of entry points into the health care system as well as improved outcomes. With more families connected, telemedicine could be an option for more people, both patients and providers. Connectivity also increases employment rates and earnings, creating more than $2,200 in economic benefit for lower-income households.
Both new and established providers need certainty that ACP will remain in place as they decide whether to participate in the biggest new broadband infrastructure program, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, and determine how ambitious they can be in their proposals.
Our recent analysis found that the existence of ACP led to an estimated 25% reduction in the per household subsidy needed to incentivize providers in rural areas. ACP is the linchpin that will turn the IIJA’s massive once-in-a-generation investment in broadband from a program that is just about building networks to one that is helping our most vulnerable communities connect to the benefits of the digital economy.
At Common Sense, we have worked hard to get to where we are today, and we are determined to see this job through. To close the digital divide once and for all, we need to continue funding a robust ACP.
Amina Fazlullah is the Senior Director Equity Policy at Common Sense. Her work focuses on expanding access to technology and digital well-being advocacy. Prior to joining Common Sense, Amina was a Tech Policy Fellow at Mozilla, where she worked to promote broadband connectivity in underserved communities around the world. Amina has also worked with the Benton Foundation, U.S. Public Interest Research Group, the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, and at the Federal Communications Commission. This piece was published on Common Sense on June 20, 2023, and is reprinted with permission.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Digital Inclusion
Digital Literacy Skills Not Enough to Bridge Digital Divide
More than just access, new technology users also need help navigating software applications.
WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 – Teaching digital literacy skills is not enough to support digital equity goals, said experts at a National Collaborative for Digital Equity event Wednesday.
Digital literacy skills for new technology users do not extend to all software applications, said Janelle Leonard, NCDE’s director of leadership development for inclusion. Technical assistance provides personalized support to navigate software applications new users may not be comfortable using, she said.
“One of the things we need to explore is the technical assistance needed beyond access to technology, devices, and digital skills,” said Leonard.
She argued that new technology users need additional technical assistance beyond their digital literacy skills to help them navigate complexities of online applications for telehealth, financial support, and other programs.
Leonard suggested that states look to K-12 students who are being prepared through their education to be a technical assistance resource for their peers, relatives, and community members. We can groom new technology users to be community leaders, she said.
When developing digital equity plans as required by the Commerce Department’s $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act, states must address the accessibility and ease of use of programs for all citizens, added Christine Fox, project director at nonprofit education research and development organization, CAST.
“Accessibility” means that anyone can acquire, engage, and enjoy the same things with substantially equivalent ease of use and time frame as those without disabilities, said Fox. She urged that the conversation about accessibility happens upfront when developing state digital equity plans.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Complex Application Prompts Two-thirds of ACP Applicants to Quit: Experts
Tony Anscombe: It’s Misleading to Ask if Big Tech Wants to Read People’s Messages
Experts Call for New Approach to Spectrum Coordination
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Verizon Second-Quarter Reflects Continued Fixed Wireless and Fiber Growth
Bountiful City’s Broadband Network, Lifeline Budget, Amazon Readies Kuiper Satellites
FCC Announces Updates to A-CAM Program
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
National Data Privacy Plan, $4 Million for Tribal Broadband, Twitter Rebrands
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Funding Affordable Connectivity Program, 5th Circuit Social Media Stay, OpenAI and FTC, Tribal Ready Hires NTIA Coordinator
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
Senate Committee Approves FCC Nominees, Despite Republican Opposition
CTIA Report Says 5G Available in 54% of U.S., 35% of Korea and 27% of China
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
Commerce Subcommittee Advances Bills on NTIA Spectrum, AI Oversight Reauthorization
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Trending
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
Experts Call for Permitting Reform Legislation for BEAD Funding, Energy Effectiveness
-
Broadband Roundup1 week ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
FCC Data and Privacy Task Force, Cisco Acquiring Data Companies, Spectrum Expands Services in Missouri
-
Infrastructure4 weeks ago
BEAD Funding Allocation Announcement Gets High Praise to Begin New Broadband Chapter
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
E-Rate for Wi-Fi on School Buses, $200M for Washington Broadband, Tribal Ready Partners with Nokia