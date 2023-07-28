Artificial Intelligence
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
Existing laws provide the ability to address potential harms from artificial intelligence.
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2023 – Artificial Intelligence experts said that Congress should not make AI-specific legislation to protect against potential harms at a Congressional Internet Caucus Academy panel Friday.
AI harms and risks are already addressed by existing laws, said Joshua Landau, senior counsel of innovation policy at nonprofit advocacy organization the Computer and Communications Industry Association.
Landau urged Congress to write laws that address harms rather than creating laws that specifically regulate AI usage. He warned that differentiating between AI and human crimes will only create loopholes in law that will serve to incentivize unlawful behavior, which in turn will affect where research and development in the industry will go. The exception is laws that delineate liability for harmful actions when AI is involved, he said.
His comments follow an opinion expressed by former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Richard Wiley, on Tuesday who said that now is not the right time to regulate AI and urged lawmakers to slow down in efforts to regulate the technology.
The desire for perfect policy has held Congress back from developing AI regulation, added Evi Fuelle, global policy director at Credo AI. She urged for Congress to implement transparency mandates for both large and small AI companies.
Voluntary commitments will fail to show results if Congress does not mandate them, said Fuelle, referring to the seven AI companies that committed to the White House’s AI goals last week. The commitments included steps to ensure safety, transparency and trustworthiness of the technology.
Nick Garcia, policy counsel at Public Knowledge, cautioned against policies that will call for a pause or halt in AI research and development, saying that it is not a sustainable solution. He also urged Congress to address AI issues without neglecting equally important concerns surrounding social media regulation.
In October, the Biden Administration announced a blueprint for a first-ever AI Bill of Rights that identifies five principles that should guide the design, use and deployment of AI systems in order to protect American citizens. According to the White House, federal agencies have “ramped up their efforts” to protect American citizens from risks posed by AI technology.
In May, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to root out bias in the design of AI technology and protect the public from algorithmic discrimination. Thursday, a House Committee passed legislation that would direct the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to conduct research on accountability measures for AI.
Artificial Intelligence
Former FCC Commissioners Disagree on Future of AI Regulation
The type and speed of AI regulation has implications for innovation and children’s safety.
WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 – Former chairs of the Federal Communications Commission urged for lawmakers to slow down in regulating artificial intelligence at a Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council event Tuesday.
Richard Wiley, chair of the agency under Presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter, said that now is not the right time to regulate AI, and neither is the FCC the right agency to do the job. He urged lawmakers to wait until the technology is better developed to write long lasting regulations.
“AI is the future of technology in many respects,” said Wiley. “It will provide a great amount of innovation for our country.” He believes that it should not be regulated to allow for innovation.
Former Acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn disagreed, warning that Congress should not work too slowly on AI regulation. AI evolution will not slow down, she said, “we can’t sleep on this.” She did not specify how the technology should be regulated.
Clyburn served as acting chairwoman under President Obama, until the confirmation of Tom Wheeler.
There are 17 states where AI legislation has already been introduced, said Clyburn. “Things will happen whether we [federal agencies] move or not,” she said, warning against a patchwork of laws across states that could increase complications for tech companies.
Clyburn added that artificial intelligence will make potentially dangerous material more accessible to vulnerable populations, including children and vulnerable adults. It is a balance of encouraging good innovation and protecting those who could be further harmed by AI, she said, “we cannot stall” on these conversations.
Wiley argued that children’s protection should be in the hands of parents. He suggested that tech developers could provide parents with a set of best practices to help them understand the threats revolving around AI.
Jonathan Adelstein, former commissioner at the FCC from 2002 to 2009, expressed hope that AI will provide a revenue stream for 5G networks. He said that laws should encourage tech development of AI while ensuring that citizens are protected against potential dangers. “It’s a delicate balance, and I’m not sure the FCC is the right place to do it,” he said.
The FCC is currently considering how AI can be used to make congestion control decisions on dynamic spectrum sharing applications. AI has been flagged as a major opportunity for the United States to improve its competitiveness with China. Last week, seven AI companies pledged to uphold key principles that the White House believes are fundamental to the safe future of AI.
Artificial Intelligence
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
The commitments seek to uphold key principles that the White House believes are fundamental to the future of AI.
WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 – President Joe Biden announced that his administration has secured voluntary commitments from leading artificial intelligence companies to manage the risks posed by the technology in the White House Friday.
“Artificial intelligence promises an enormous promise of both risk to our society and our economy and national security but also incredible opportunities,” began Biden in his remarks. Attending the event were President of Microsoft Brad Smith, President of Google Kent Walker, President of Meta Nick Clegg and President of OpenAI Greg Brockman, among other tech leaders.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with tech leaders two months ago to “underscore the responsibility of making sure that products they are producing are safe.” Seven companies – Amazon, AI safety and research company Anthropic, Google, AI startup Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI – agreed to commitments that will be implemented immediately to “help move toward safe, secure, and transparent development of AI technology.”
The commitments seek to uphold key principles that the White House believes are “fundamental to the future of AI,” namely safety, security and trust.
The companies commit to ensuring products are safe before introducing them to the public by running products through internal and external security testing of AI systems before their release. The testing will be carried out in part by independent experts and will protect the public against the most significant AI risks including biosecurity and cybersecurity. Included in this commitment is assurance that the company will share information across the industry, with government, and academia on best practices for AI safety, attempts to circumvent safeguards, and technical collaboration.
Furthermore, the companies commit to putting security first by investing in cybersecurity safeguards and facilitating third-party discovery and reporting of vulnerabilities in AI systems.
Finally, the companies commit to earning the public’s trust by developing robust technical mechanisms to ensure that users know when content is AI generated to reduce dangers of fraud and deception. The companies will also publicly report their AI systems’ capabilities, limitations, and appropriate uses to address bias and fairness. They will also prioritize research on the societal risks that the AI systems can pose and develop and deploy advanced AI systems to address society’s greatest challenges.
“From cancer prevention to mitigating climate change to so much in between, AI – if properly managed – can contribute enormously to the prosperity, equality and security of all,” read the announcement.
“These commitments are real and they are concrete,” said Biden. “They are going to help fulfill industry fundamental obligation to Americans to develop safe, secure and trustworthy technologies that benefit society and uphold our values and shared values.” He expressed his hope that AI will transform and improve the lives of Americans, claiming that he will work with federal agencies to make necessary steps to ensure AI will make a positive impact.
The White House has consulted with 21 different governments around the world about the voluntary commitments.
In October, the Biden Administration announced a blueprint for a first-ever AI Bill of Rights that identifies five principles that should guide the design, use and deployment of AI systems in order to protect American citizens. According to the White House, federal agencies have “ramped up their efforts” to protect American citizens from risks posed by AI technology.
In May, Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to root out bias in the design of AI technology and protect the public from algorithmic discrimination.
The White House also announced that it is currently underway to develop an executive order that will pursue bipartisan legislation to “help America lead the way in responsible innovation.”
Artificial Intelligence
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
‘If the U.S. doesn’t lead, China will.’
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 – Maintaining U.S. competitiveness with China requires leveraging artificial intelligence for supply chain monitoring and allocating mid-band spectrum for commercial use, said experts Thursday.
It is critical that the United States reduces its dependency on China in key areas including microelectronics, electric vehicles, solar panels, pharmaceutical ingredients, rare earth minerals processing, and more, said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, at a Punchbowl News event. He added that it is essential that American companies and governments are aware of their own supply chain risks and vulnerable areas.
Artificial intelligence can be deployed to understand vulnerabilities in the supply chain, said Carrie Wibben, president of government solutions at supply chain management software company Exiger.
American adversaries have been using AI for a long time to understand where to penetrate American supply chain ecosystem to obtain a strategic advantage over the country, said Wibben. She reported that the Department of Defense is moving quickly to increase visibility in its supply chain and implement new technology.
AI and supply chains are the two fronts the U.S. competes in to maintain global dominance, said Wibben. She encouraged the coordination of the two to develop a strategy to keep U.S. global competitiveness and increase national security.
A major concern in Congress is the nation’s reliance on China for its supply chain, added Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois. He said that the best solution is diversifying in the private sector, meaning that companies have redundant suppliers.
In many cases, this can be done without government intervention but where the private sector doesn’t have the knowledge base to replicate these systems, it is essential that the government step in and provide incentives, Krishnamoorthi said. Congress has passed several laws, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act that invest billions of dollars into American-made clean energy and semiconductors.
Krishnamoorthi said that the White House is doing what it can to prevent aggression from the Peoples Republic of China materializing into conflict.
Need more spectrum
Allocating more licensed spectrum for commercial use to support 5G is essential to maintaining US competitiveness with China, said panelists at a separate American Enterprise Institute event Thursday.
Next generation wireless mobile network, 5G, enables higher speeds with low latency and more reliability. For a democratic state, 5G will enable more expression, innovation, human freedom, and opportunities to solve world challenges of health and climate, said Clete Johnson, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. For an authoritarian state, the same technology will enable policing of citizens, social control, and an overarching understanding of what people are doing, said Johnson.
If the U.S. is behind China in allocating the spectrum that 5G rides on, then China will dominate cyber and information operations, including force projections and more capable weaponry, warned Johnson. “If we don’t lead, China will.”
“Commercial strength is national security,” said Johnson, referring to the need to allocate spectrum for commercial use.
China recognizes the value of 5G and how this kind of foundation will enable industrial and commercial activity, said Peter Rysavy, president of wireless consultancy Rysavy Research. The country has allocated three times as much spectrum in the mid-band areas for commercial use than the U.S. has, he said.
No amount of spectrum efficiency and sharing mechanisms will replace having more spectrum available, added Paroma Sanyal, principal at economic consultancy Brattle Group. The U.S. government needs to get more spectrum into the pipeline, she said.
A former administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said on a panel last week that national security depends on commercial access to spectrum. “If you take economic security out of the national security equation, you damage national security and vice versa,” John Kneuer said.
Kneuer suggested that allowing the commercial sector access to more spectrum is beneficial to this goal as it spurs innovation that is a byproduct of increased economic activity that can then spill back into the federal agencies for new capabilities they would not have had otherwise.
The Federal Communications Commission is evaluating how artificial intelligence can be used in dynamic spectrum sharing to optimize traffic and prevent harmful interference. AI can be used to make congestion control decisions and sense when federal agencies are using the bands to allow commercial use on federally owned spectrum without disrupting high-priority use.
This comes as the FCC is facing spectrum availability concerns. In its June open meeting, the FCC issued proposed rulemaking that explores how the 42 –42.5 GHz spectrum band might be made available on a shared basis. The agency’s spectrum auction authority, however, expired earlier this year.
The head of the NTIA announced this week that the national spectrum strategy is set to be complete by the end of the year. It will represent a government-wide approach to maximizing the potential of the nation’s spectrum resources and takes into account input from government agencies and the private sector.
Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., is heading two bills, the Spectrum Relocation Enhancement Act and the Spectrum Coexistence Act, that would make updates to the spectrum relocation fund that compensates federal agencies to clear spectrum for commercial use and would require the NTIA to conduct a review of federal receiver technology to support more intensive use of limited spectrum.
