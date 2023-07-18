Broadband Roundup
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
The head of the FCC is proposing cybersecurity standards on devices.
July 18, 2023 — The Joe Biden administration on Tuesday endorsed a proposal from the head of the Federal Communications Commission to create a cybersecurity certification and labeling program intended to set regulatory benchmarks for smart devices and protect customers from cyberattacks.
The program would involve the National Institute of Standards and Technology publishing security standards which might include strong default passwords, data protection, software updates and incident detection capabilities, according to the release.
The standards would be applied to a wide range of smart devices including phones, household appliances, and climate control systems. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel likened it to the Energy Star program.
“The Administration—including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency—would support the FCC in educating consumers to look for the new label when making purchasing decisions, and encouraging major U.S. retailers to prioritize labeled products when placing them on the shelf and online,” the administration said in a press release.
Manufacturers that fulfill established cybersecurity requirements would apply for a universal trademark and customers would be able to scan a QR code alongside the trademark to access and compare specific security information across different devices, the FCC said.
Once the proposal is adopted by a full vote of the FCC, it would be issued for public comment and is expected to go into force in 2024.
Several electronics manufacturers, retailers and trade associations have voiced support for the program, including Amazon, Best Buy, Consumer Reports, Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung Electronics, among others.
The proposal follows calls from several agency and federal officials for more government guidelines to address cybersecurity problems and safeguard consumers from cyberattacks.
Calls for more funding for rip-and-replace program
A group of bipartisan lawmakers Monday released a statement urging Congress to allocate more funding for the FCC’s rip-and-replace program, which seeks to compensate carriers to remove threatening Chinese equipment from their networks.
“The longer Congress waits to address the funding shortfall in this program, the more we jeopardize America’s national security by leaving our networks vulnerable to espionage by adversaries like China,” read the statement.
In April, several senators sponsored the Defend Our Network Acts to increase funding for the program. This followed a statement from Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, calling for more financing for the program in the Senate.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, and Frank Pallone, D-NJ, who co-signed the Monday statement along with Reps. Bob Latta, R-OH, and Doris Matsui, D-CA, introduced the Spectrum Auction Reauthorization Act of 2023 in May, which in the meantime would direct spectrum auction money to replenish the rip and replace program. It has passed the committee in May and is pending a full House vote.
In light of the funding shortage, FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel wrote to Congress in May signaling the agency had the right to extend the payment deadline by an additional six months beyond July.
AT&T stocks hit decade low
AT&T stocks dropped to $13.53 per share after closing on Monday, its lowest price in three decades, following a Wall Street Journal investigation exposing the use of toxic lead wires by telecommunication companies.
The Journal’s investigation published on July 9 revealed that telecom giants including AT&T and Verizon had not addressed the issue of over 2,000 lead-covered wires. According to the assessment, the pollution in certain locations has already reached dangerous levels, exceeding the legal standard and endangering the ecosystem and nearby residents.
The Journal put the blame on “the relics of the old Bell System,” a reference to the conglomerate of telecommunications firms that controlled the American market for more than a century until its breakup in 1983.
Shares of AT&T, Verizon, and Frontier Communications have all slided after the probe became public. AT&T dropped 13 percent since then, Verizon was down 7.5 percent on Monday, and Frontier Communications slipped 16 percent.
In response to the accusation, a spokesperson for US Telecom, an association representing telecom businesses across the country, said the companies “have been unable to confirm the information reported by the Wall Street Journal” due to lack of access to data and methodology leading to those conclusions.
“We have not seen, nor have regulators identified, evidence that legacy lead-sheathed telecom cables are a leading cause of lead exposure or the cause of a public health issue,” read the statement dated July 9.
Verizon and AT&T are scheduled to release their financial results next week, with Lumen and Frontier the week after.
Broadband Roundup
Funding Affordable Connectivity Program, 5th Circuit Social Media Stay, OpenAI and FTC, Tribal Ready Hires NTIA Coordinator
Congress should discontinue High-Cost, Lifeline, and ReConnect.
July 17, 2023 – A report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation released Monday calls for Congress to find $5 to 6 billion from current redundant broadband subsidy programs to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is set to run out of money in 2024.
The ACP provides low-income households with a $30 or $75 subsidy per month for high-speed internet subscription.
“Federal broadband programs are dangerously out of balance,” said the director of broadband and spectrum policy at ITIF and author of the report Joe Kane. “Congress has created effective subsidy programs that render older programs duplicative and wasteful. Yet the old programs persist, siphoning funding away from more effective ones and increasing phone bills.”
According to the report, broadband deployment programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are duplicative, especially in the face of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program which announced funding allocations to states in June. It pointed to the ReConnect program, the Lifeline program which discounts broadband services for low-income homes, and the High-Cost program as primary contributors to duplicative efforts.
The report breaks down average annual expenditures for the programs and recommends Congress to discontinue them and all other federal programs targeting broadband deployment or individual broadband affordability, excepting tribal programs. It then suggests that the funding be appropriated into the ACP, which then is modified to make up for any shortfall stemming from cutting other programs.
“Policymakers’ energy and time in this space would be better served fine-tuning and scaling digital inclusion efforts, rather than being obligated to lobby for BEAD and ACP, whose continuation should be a no-brainer,” said Kane.
Fifth Circuit pauses order restricting Biden’s tech contacts
The 5th Circuit Appellate Court announced Friday a temporary stay of a July 4 order that would put limitations on the Joe Biden administration’s communications with social media companies about content.
A federal judge in Louisiana restricted the Biden administration from communicating with social media platforms about content online. Trump-appointed Judge Terry Doughty said that parts of the government could not talk to social media companies for “the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”
The ruling allowed the government to notify the platforms about posts detailing crimes, national security threats, or attempts by foreign entities to influence elections.
The stay puts on pause on these restrictions and comes after a request from the Justice Department which warned that the order could halt law enforcement efforts to maintain national security interests. Doughty had rejected a request to put his order on hold pending approval. The regulation is on hold “until further orders of the court.”
In its request that the 5th Circuit issue a stay, the Biden administration said that “the district court identified no evidence suggesting that a threat accompanies any request for the removal of content.” The stay was issued without comment by a panel of three 5th Circuit judges. A different panel from the court will hear arguments on a longer stay.
OpenAI to work with FTC as federal probe begins
Sam Altman, CEO of popular artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT, pledged in a tweet on Thursday to work with the Federal Trade Commission as the agency begins probe into the company.
The FTC’s request for documents was leaked on Thursday and seeks descriptions of complaints to the company and records related to a security incident disclosed in March. It asked OpenAI to provide detailed descriptions of complaints it received of products making “false, misleading, disparaging or harmful” statements about people.
“It is very disappointing to see the FTC’s request start with a leak and does not help build trust,” he wrote. “That said, it’s super important to us that our technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident we follow the law. Of course we will work with the FTC.”
Altman touted the safety of the platform, said that ChatGPT was built on “year of safety research” to make it “safer and more aligned before releasing it.”
“We’re transparent about the limitation of our technology, especially when we fall short. Our capped-profits structure means we aren’t incentivized to make unlimited returns,” he continued.
The FTC’s request is the latest regulatory threat to OpenAI as the federal government races to regulate the new technology. An AI regulation framework was introduced in the Senate in June.
Tribal Ready hires former NTIA tribal coordinator
Broadband consultancy Tribal Ready hired Adam Geisler, the division chief for tribal connectivity and nation coordination at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Geisler helped deploy $2 billion to Indian Country through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and is now working as chief operating officer at Tribal Ready, bringing decades of tribal relations and broadband experience to the firm. Tribal Ready, which launched in February, helps tribes plan, build and operate communications networks in unserved communities. Tribal Ready works in close partnership with Ready.net, providing access to data and other broadband tools.
“He’s going to add some tremendous assets to what we’re doing. We’re over the moon about it,” Tribal Ready CEO Joe Valandra told Tribal Business News. “We’re really excited about it.”
States have an obligation to include tribes in the process of rolling out Broadband Equity Access and Deployment grants, set to be released sometime in the next year. It is critical for tribes to have access to these conversations, said Valandra.
Separately, Ready.net hired Dustin Loup, former program manager at the National Broadband Mapping Coalition for the Marconi Society, as director of community development. Broadband.money, a project of Ready.net, is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Funding for Cybersecurity, New AI Company, FCC Proposal on Cell Phone Scams
The proposal is an investment of $200 million over three years for cybersecurity.
July 13, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission put out Wednesday a proposal to launch a pilot program to protect schools against cyber attacks.
“We’re proposing a significant investment of up to $200 million over three years to harden the cyber defenses and determine the most effective methods to protect our schools and libraries,” said Rosenworcel in a speech before the School Superintendents Association and the Association of School Business officers.
“Our pilot program will work in tandem with federal agency partners that have deep expertise in this area,” she said.
The program would be established under the Universal Service Fund but separate from the E-Rate program, which supports internet connections in schools and libraries. This ensures potential gains from enhanced cybersecurity wouldn’t undermine E-Rate’s efforts in promoting digital equity, read the document.
Former FCC nominee Gigi Sohn along with other associations have previously urged the FCC to expand the E-Rate program to address school’s cybersecurity needs.
The proposal is part of her “Learn Without Limits” initiative – announced in June for a future commission vote – to extend the E-Rate program to provide Wi-Fi support on school buses. The second phase of the initiative would further allow E-Rate funding to support the leasing of Wi-Fi hotspots to students “in the same ways they check out learning materials,” according to the notice.
Musk launches new AI company
Twitter owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a new artificial intelligence company called xAI on Wednesday.
Musk tweeted Wednesday that the company is intended “to understand reality.” The company’s website also declared its goal to “understand the nature of the universe.” The current team includes members previously working at ChatGPT owner OpenAI, Google’s Deep Mind, and Microsoft Research, among others.
During a Twitter space livestream after the announcement on Wednesday with Reps. Ro Khanna, D-CA, and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, Musk shared his intention to “grow an AI in a good way” that is “maximally curious and truth-seeking.
“A maximally curious AI, one that is trying to understand the universe, is going to be pro-humanity,” claimed Musk, who previously had warned against AI dangers to society and called for a six-month pause on artificial intelligence experiments in March.
Musk reportedly incorporated xAI in Nevada back in March, per the Wall Street Journal. He also co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down in 2018.
FCC’s proposed rules against cell phone scams
The FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force announced Tuesday a proposal for new rules to protect customers against cell phone scams.
If adopted, these rules would require wireless providers to authenticate a customer before assigning the phone number to a new device or provider. Providers would also need to immediately notify and take additional steps to protect customers from SIM swap and port-out fraud, which involves stealing consumers’ cell phone accounts without taking physical possession of the phone.
“These updated rules will help protect consumers from ugly new frauds while maintaining their well-established freedom to pick their preferred device and provider,” said Rosenworcel in a notice.
This is the latest in a string of efforts by the FCC to combat mobile frauds such as robocalls and robotexts.
Broadband Roundup
Report on Free Apartment Wi-Fi, $14M from Connectivity Fund, DZS Appoints Chief Customer Officer
BEAD can help close the broadband affordability gap in apartments, organization says.
July 12, 2023 – EducationSuperHighway, a broadband affordability non-profit, released Wednesday a new report containing data, tools, and resources to help states leverage federal broadband funding to launch free apartment Wi-Fi programs that can close what it said are the 20 to 25 percent of America’s digital divide concentrated in affordable apartment buildings.
Modeled after how Wi-Fi is delivered in most hotels today, free apartment Wi-Fi programs are a cost-effective way to bring reliable, high-speed internet to 6.5 million unconnected people that lack home broadband, the organization said.
By allocating a portion of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funds, states can close 23 per cent of the broadband affordability gap, the organization said, adding the program would connect 450,000 households in underserved affordable apartment buildings. Additionally, 75,378 more buildings are eligible for free Wi-Fi installation using BEAD funds, it added.
EducationSuperHighway found it to be a cost-effective solution and one which can result in an increase of $2,000 to the annual income of under-resourced households. It also has the potential to generate an economic impact of $7.8 billion per year, the report said.
Congress has recognized the importance of free apartment Wi-Fi by including it as an eligible use of broadband infrastructure funds, the organization said.
“By explicitly including the deployment of Free Apartment Wi-Fi as an eligible use of broadband infrastructure funds, Congress recognized the potential of Free Apartment Wi-Fi programs to close the digital divide,” said Evan Marwell, CEO of EducationSuperHighway, in a statement.
“To seize this unprecedented opportunity, states should commit BEAD and DEA funding to deploy these programs, ensure all eligible buildings are included in their BEAD Initial Proposals, and follow NTIA’s guidance to validate the FCC Broadband Map.”
FCC plows $14M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is committing $13.9 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program to help students remain connected outside of school.
The commission said the funding will benefit approximately 35,000 students nationwide. Students in states such as California, New York, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia will be among those who receive support.
Approximately 52 schools and school districts, as well as five libraries and library systems, will receive support from the funding. It can be utilized to facilitate off-campus learning, including nightly homework and online learning programs during the summer.
“In or out of session, connecting students to digital resources remains vital to their academic success. Libraries and schools ensure students have access to the internet year-round. That’s why we are pleased to announce another round of funding that will empower libraries and schools to provide students the digital tools needed to close the Homework Gap,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.
DZS appoints Gunter Reiss as CCO for AEMEA regions
DZS, a global telecommunications equipment company based in Texas, announced Wednesday that it has appointed Gunter Reiss as chief customer officer for the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.
“I am thrilled to assume the role of Chief Customer Officer and lead the next chapter of the company’s growth and market expansion with a relentless focus on customer advocacy in AEMEA,” Reiss said in a press release. “As we exit a challenging dynamic supply chain environment, our relentless focus will be to provide our customers with the best technology and support experience.”
Since joining DZS in February 2022, Reiss has been part of the executive leadership team and has worked in technology and market dynamics and the DZS customer community.
As DZS’s chief marketing officer, Reiss led the company’s brand and go-to-market initiatives in the broadband access and metro optical transport markets and developed strategic service provider relationships and global technology partnerships.
Prior to DZS, Reiss was a member of the executive leadership team at A10 and before that, he was on the leadership team at Ericsson leading global strategy and business development for IP, broadband access, and wireless technologies.
