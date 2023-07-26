Funding
Defining Community Anchor Institutions to Be Focal Point for BEAD Deployment: Observers
States can customize the definition to fit specific needs.
WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 – Defining community anchor institutions will have a large impact on how Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program funds are used, said experts at a Schools Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition event Wednesday.
States are given the responsibility through the BEAD Program to define what organizations will be considered community anchor institutions. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will fund 1 Gigabit per second internet speeds to all community anchor institutions identified by state guidance as required in the initial proposal.
NTIA’s definition of community anchor institutions include schools, libraries, health clinics, health centers, hospitals, public safety entities, institution of higher education, public housing organization and community support organizations that “facilitate greater use of broadband service by vulnerable populations.”
Different states are customizing the NTIA’s definition to fit their needs, said Shannan Williams-Mitchem, vice president of public-private partnerships at mapping software company Ready.net. Some states include religious places of worship while others do not, and still others include hospitals but not independently-owned doctors’ offices. These choices will determine where the BEAD money will be spent and will have a significant impact on the state’s ability to engage in outreach and community engagement programs, agreed experts.
Williams-Mitchem urged states to obtain and integrate existing CAI lists, verify CAI data and locations, engage CAIs with verifying speed data, and mobile CIAs to participate in challenges. “Community anchors need to act now,” she said, and states will have to undertake a rigorous process to identify these CAIs.
Under BEAD regulations, community anchor institutions receive lower priority than unserved and underserved locations in a state. In the initial and final proposals, states are required to submit plans that will connect all unserved and underserved locations before it conducts plans to connect community anchor institutions.
Dianne Lindstrom, deputy director of New Mexico’s office of broadband access and expansion, expressed concern that this priority will unduly neglect the needs of the community anchor institutions.
As required by the NTIA, the state challenge process allows tribes, municipalities, nonprofits and internet service providers to challenge the identified broadband serviceable locations, community anchor institutions, and speed claims at each. States must provide a minimum of 14 days for these entities to submit a challenge and another 14 days to rebut the challenge. The entire process may take no longer than 120 days.
Lindstrom said that the 14-day minimum will be too short. She urged each state to consider carefully the length of time permitted to each stage of the challenge process.
Funding
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
AT&T expects fixed-wireless to be key player in BEAD funding.
WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 – AT&T is set to be competitive in the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment subgrant process, said CEO John Stankey during the company’s second-quarter earnings call Wednesday, adding fixed-wireless technology will be key to connecting hard-to-reach areas using the subsidies.
The company is working to be informed on what underserved markets have the best business propositions, the chief said. AT&T will be an informed bidder and put forward a compelling case in the state grant process, said Stankey. States are responsible to allocate BEAD funds according to federal guidance in order to connect every unserved or underserved area in their jurisdiction.
Stankey said that he expects AT&T to be very competitive due to its quality product offerings and competitive framework. He told investors that he expects the money will be unfolded in 2024 and will impact business operations in 2025. He refused to provide an estimate of awards before states conduct their subgrant process.
Stankey estimated that fixed-wireless services will be in demand following the allocation of BEAD funds despite the program’s preference for fiber connection, saying that fixed-wireless is the only way to connect every address in hard-to-reach geographies. He expects that AT&T’s fixed-wireless offerings will be a competitive offer in broadband builds for decades to come.
In response to investor concern regarding lead-clad cables that have the potential to harm employees and residents in surrounding areas, Stankey and Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer, said that the issue will not affect dividends.
The company will work with the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the potential harms that lead-clad cables present to communities and employees. Stankey said that doing so is “the responsible way” to evaluate the issue.
AT&T is currently in litigation with California Sportfishing Protection Alliance, which sued AT&T in 2021 to remove the cables. AT&T released a court filing last week claiming that it is in the public interest that the cables remain in place as they “pose no danger to those who work and play” in surrounding areas.
According to Stankey, no state or municipal regulator raised concerns with the company regarding the lead-clad cables prior to the litigation beyond the normal discussion surrounding regulated materials.
Fiber subscribers increased from 6.6 million in Q2 2022 to 7.7 million this quarter, representing 251,000 net additions, with total locations passed to over 25 million. Fiber revenue increased by $3 million year over year to a total of $1.5 billion, representing a 28 percent change. 5G subscriptions increased by 464,000 from Q2 2022 to 2023.
Total revenue increased from $29.6 billion in Q2 2022 to $29.9 billion in Q2 2023, primarily driven by mobility service and broadband revenues. Wireline revenue decreased by 6 percent year over year. The company expects the majority of cash after dividends to go to debt reduction, aiming for a net debt reduction by $4 billion by the end of 2023.
Funding
FCC Announces Updates to A-CAM Program
Updates increase speed requirements and facilitate coordination with BEAD and ACP programs.
WASHINGTON, July 24, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission adopted an order Monday to establish updates to the Alternative Connect America Cost Model program.
The Enhanced A-CAM program implements changes to the A-CAM program which provided funding to carriers that deployed 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload or faster broadband service to high-cost locations, which include some of the most difficult to reach areas of the country.
The updates require that participating carriers deploy voice and 100/20 Mbps or faster broadband service to 100 percent of the eligible locations in their areas. The updated speed requirements more accurately reflect those considered by the FCC as “served” locations, the FCC said.
Furthermore, the updates align deployment milestones with the Commerce department’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, requiring that all builds are complete within four years.
Areas that are covered by the A-CAM program can be considered as areas with enforceable commitment to deploy, meaning that states will not double-fund builds for those particular locations with BEAD funds. It also requires participating carriers to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes high-speed internet subscription for low-income households.
The program makes $13.5 billion in support available over a ten-year extension of the current A-CAM term and utilizes the FCC’s national broadband map to determine the locations to which participating carriers are obligated to connect.
Mike Romano, executive vice president of the NTCA, a rural broadband association, said in a statement that the order “represents a significant step in the debate over how to further the comprehensive mission of universal service… We look forward now to conversations about the implementation of this order as well as next steps on universal service in other rural areas, and we hope that the equally important statutory universal service goals of both getting and keeping customers connected will remain the North Star for all such discussions.”
The NCTA, the Internet and Television Association, said in comments to Broadband Breakfast that while it supports efforts to get Americans connected to internet, “it is concerning that the FCC would commit over $13 billion to specific broadband providers without a competitive process that is open to all qualified providers… simply granting 10 years of new support to incumbent phone companies will ultimately add to project expense and fail to bring consumers the benefits of competition in broadband builds.”
In May 2022, the FCC sought comments on the proposals for the updates to the program. The changes sought to modernize the program by increasing speed requirements while “minimizing duplicative support across different federal broadband programs,” stated the press release.
There are over 2 million homes and businesses served by 447 A-CAM companies in 45 states and territories, the press release reported. “This modernized program will provide additional universal service support to certain rural carriers in exchange for increasing deployment to more locations at higher speeds.”
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the FCC is “on a mission to connect everyone, everywhere in this country to high-speed broadband. That includes access in rural areas on the wrong side of the digital divide… To meet the needs of consumers today and into the future, we are optimizing the commission’s program to bring higher speeds and greater bandwidth to consumers, particularly those living in hard-to-reach areas.”
Funding
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
Christine Hallquist, head of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, was previously CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 – Communications Union Districts, organizations of two or more towns that join as a municipal entity to build broadband networks, cover over 90 percent of Vermont, said Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board at an Ask Me Anything event Friday.
These unique organizations allow communities to be autonomous and present the best business plan for their area, said Hallquist. The Vermont Broadband Board works closely with staff to provide technical and financial support to the CUDs.
The model was created in 2021 and Hallquist said she “can’t say enough positive things” about what the model has done for Vermont. CUDs differ from electric co-ops in that they are municipally owned rather than privately owned.
Hallquist previously served as CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, one of the largest utilities in the state.
As required by the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, each CUD must come to the state with a universal service plan to serve every address in their jurisdiction with high-speed internet. This is especially important for solving climate change, said Hallquist.
“We have to get fiber to every address to solve climate change,” she said. Fiber is critical because it reduces latency and allows for faster reaction times. The smart grid enables faster responsiveness to electrical outages, even issuing warnings when equipment is about to fail.
Unfortunately, there are several barriers implemented in the BEAD program that may affect CUDs ability to use BEAD funds in their deployment, said Hallquist. The letters of credit requirement, which mandates that grantees receive a 25 percent letter of guaranteed payment from a bank on top of the 25 percent match requirement affects CUDs and smaller providers while favoring large, established providers, she said.
Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission’s mapping method will prohibit universal service, said Hallquist, in an Ask Me Anything! event in the Broadband Community hosted by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. As required by BEAD rules, states may only fund those locations that are exhibited on the FCC’s national broadband map. This puts a huge amount of pressure to get a completely accurate map, with is a “huge flaw,” she said.
Furthermore, the FCC relies on provider-reported coverage data. “Until the FCC changes that, we will be continuing to perfect these maps, but we’ll never get it right,” she concluded, advocating for telecom providers to be mandated to report on their performance at every address minute by minute.
