Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit

See highlights from Made in America Summit featuring Samsung, Movandi, Digital Supply Chain Institute and Foreign Policy

Published

7 hours ago

on

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 – Coming off the Made in America Summit on June 27, 2027, Broadband Breakfast has released the videos from the five panel sessions.

Below are a few excerpts from Panel 3, “Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race.” Visit the Made in America Summit page and join the Broadband Breakfast Club to access the complete Summit videos.

The CHIPS and Science Act provides $280 billion in funding to spur semiconductor research and manufacturing in the United States. Semiconductors are key components of consumer electronics, military systems and countless other applications, making a domestic supply chain critically important — particularly amid an increasingly hostile technological race with China. How successful will efforts be to bring semiconductor manufacturing to America?

  • Gene Irisari, Head of Semiconductor Policy, Samsung
  • Shawn Muma, Director of Supply Chain Innovation & Emerging Technologies, Digital Supply Chain Institute
  • Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Co-Founder, Movandi Corporation
  • Rishi Iyengar (moderator), Global Technology Reporter, Foreign Policy

Will chip-making always be entangled with China?

Why Samsung is so supportive of the CHIPS and Science Act:

Why semiconductor production is the most important thing America can be doing:

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Artificial Intelligence

Senator Calls for Global Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Compete with China

Warner warned China has a head-start on AI regulation.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 20, 2023

By

Photo of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., from September 2017 from his office.

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, called on western allies to collaborate on regulating artificial intelligence, warning China has gained a significant head start on that front.

China’s “very much ahead of the game,” even surpassing Europe in implementing AI regulations, Warner said Thursday in a video interview for Politico’s Global Tech Day. China had reportedly already started its AI development plan in 2017.

“Many of us believe that we are in an enormous technology competition, particularly with China, and that national security means who wins the battle around AI” and other emerging technologies, he said, adding China might employ “inappropriate means to use AI on an offensive basis or on a misinformation or deceptive basis against the balance of the world.”

He proposed that the United States collaborate with its global allies, particularly the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, to establish a universal framework for regulating artificial intelligence. The EU recently passing a draft law known as the A.I. Act, while Senate witnesses have called on senators to do something about AI transparency.

Earlier in June, Warner joined Sens. Michael Bennet, D-CO, and Todd Young, R-IN, in introducing legislation to form an agency charged with increasing American competitiveness in the global tech arena, including the field of artificial technology.

Jonathan Berry, UK minister for AI and intellectual property, reiterated the call for a unified approach toward AI regulations, emphasizing the need to “arrive at the same landing zone” later during the summit.

“From a UK’s perspective, we are very keen to offer thought leadership in this space,” he said.

The capacity of generative AI to quickly produce responses by accessing information from unregulated online datasets has raised concerns regarding data privacy, content bias and ethical applications. Legislators, tech leaders, and academics have all called on Congress to adopt guidelines for the safe and responsible development of AI.

Artificial Intelligence

Academics Call for Dedicated Agency for AI Regulation

Suggestion comes as Washington grapples with advances in artificial intelligence.

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 12, 2023

By

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 – Panelists at an event last week recommended a dedicated government agency to oversee the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Ben Shneiderman, professor at the University of Maryland’s department of computer science, said he sees government agencies as the primary entities to take the lead in internet and AI regulation. He encouraged the involvement of accounting firms and insurance companies in auditing and regulating AI systems, emphasizing the need for collaboration among different players to address the complex challenges associated with AI.  

“The history of regulation shows that it can be very positive and a great trigger of innovation.” Shneiderman said at an event hosted by the Center for Data Innovation and R Street Institute. “It’s a big job. It’s going to take our attention for the next 50 years. And we need lots of players to participate.” 

Participants at the event discussed how agencies like FAA, FTC, SEC and others are capable and well placed to know the domains of application of AI regulations. Though they did agree that a dedicated agency could ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI systems through stringent regulations before their deployment. 

“There’s a lot of expertise with the current agencies.” said Lee Tiedrich, faculty fellow in ethical technology at Duke University. She said she wished that the government optimized current agencies and administrative structures before creating a new agency. 

Generative AI creates original content using deep learning algorithms, mimicking human creativity by learning from data provided by humans.

Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT‘s launch in November 2002, AI technology has advanced with more sophisticated language models and has been implemented across industries.

Experts are concerned about the machine’s impact on ethics, privacy, bias, and accountability as AI becomes more integrated into society.

Artificial Intelligence

Bennet, Young, and Warner Propose Legislation to Enhance U.S. Technology Competitiveness

New bill seeks to supports U.S. role in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 9, 2023

By

Photo of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2023 – Citing threats from China, two Democratic and one Republican senator have introduced the Global Technology Leadership Act that would create an Office of Global Competition Analysis.

The new office would be tasked with assessing U.S. leadership in science, technology and innovation in advanced manufacturing, workforce development, supply chain resilience and research and development initiatives.

“We cannot afford to lose our competitive edge in strategic technologies like semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence to competitors like China,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., one of the three sponsors, together with Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Todd Young, R-Indiana.

On a periodic basis, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, presidential assistants for economic policy, national security and the heads of such agencies of OSTP and the White House deem appropriate would determine the priorities of the office.

Bennet said that the office’s assessments would inform policymakers and help enhance American leadership in strategic innovation.

 

 

