FCC Announces Updates to A-CAM Program
Updates increase speed requirements and facilitate coordination with BEAD and ACP programs.
WASHINGTON, July 24, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission adopted an order Monday to establish updates to the Alternative Connect America Cost Model program.
The Enhanced A-CAM program implements changes to the A-CAM program which provided funding to carriers that deployed 10 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload or faster broadband service to high-cost locations, which include some of the most difficult to reach areas of the country.
The updates require that participating carriers deploy voice and 100/20 Mbps or faster broadband service to 100 percent of the eligible locations in their areas. The updated speed requirements more accurately reflect those considered by the FCC as “served” locations, the FCC said.
Furthermore, the updates align deployment milestones with the Commerce department’s $42.5 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, requiring that all builds are complete within four years.
Areas that are covered by the A-CAM program can be considered as areas with enforceable commitment to deploy, meaning that states will not double-fund builds for those particular locations with BEAD funds. It also requires participating carriers to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes high-speed internet subscription for low-income households.
The program makes $13.5 billion in support available over a ten-year extension of the current A-CAM term and utilizes the FCC’s national broadband map to determine the locations to which participating carriers are obligated to connect.
Mike Romano, executive vice president of the NTCA, a rural broadband association, said in a statement that the order “represents a significant step in the debate over how to further the comprehensive mission of universal service… We look forward now to conversations about the implementation of this order as well as next steps on universal service in other rural areas, and we hope that the equally important statutory universal service goals of both getting and keeping customers connected will remain the North Star for all such discussions.”
The NCTA, the Internet and Television Association, said in comments to Broadband Breakfast that while it supports efforts to get Americans connected to internet, “it is concerning that the FCC would commit over $13 billion to specific broadband providers without a competitive process that is open to all qualified providers… simply granting 10 years of new support to incumbent phone companies will ultimately add to project expense and fail to bring consumers the benefits of competition in broadband builds.”
In May 2022, the FCC sought comments on the proposals for the updates to the program. The changes sought to modernize the program by increasing speed requirements while “minimizing duplicative support across different federal broadband programs,” stated the press release.
There are over 2 million homes and businesses served by 447 A-CAM companies in 45 states and territories, the press release reported. “This modernized program will provide additional universal service support to certain rural carriers in exchange for increasing deployment to more locations at higher speeds.”
Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the FCC is “on a mission to connect everyone, everywhere in this country to high-speed broadband. That includes access in rural areas on the wrong side of the digital divide… To meet the needs of consumers today and into the future, we are optimizing the commission’s program to bring higher speeds and greater bandwidth to consumers, particularly those living in hard-to-reach areas.”
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
Christine Hallquist, head of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, was previously CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.
WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 – Communications Union Districts, organizations of two or more towns that join as a municipal entity to build broadband networks, cover over 90 percent of Vermont, said Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board at an Ask Me Anything event Friday.
These unique organizations allow communities to be autonomous and present the best business plan for their area, said Hallquist. The Vermont Broadband Board works closely with staff to provide technical and financial support to the CUDs.
The model was created in 2021 and Hallquist said she “can’t say enough positive things” about what the model has done for Vermont. CUDs differ from electric co-ops in that they are municipally owned rather than privately owned.
Hallquist previously served as CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, one of the largest utilities in the state.
As required by the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, each CUD must come to the state with a universal service plan to serve every address in their jurisdiction with high-speed internet. This is especially important for solving climate change, said Hallquist.
“We have to get fiber to every address to solve climate change,” she said. Fiber is critical because it reduces latency and allows for faster reaction times. The smart grid enables faster responsiveness to electrical outages, even issuing warnings when equipment is about to fail.
Unfortunately, there are several barriers implemented in the BEAD program that may affect CUDs ability to use BEAD funds in their deployment, said Hallquist. The letters of credit requirement, which mandates that grantees receive a 25 percent letter of guaranteed payment from a bank on top of the 25 percent match requirement affects CUDs and smaller providers while favoring large, established providers, she said.
Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission’s mapping method will prohibit universal service, said Hallquist, in an Ask Me Anything! event in the Broadband Community hosted by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast. As required by BEAD rules, states may only fund those locations that are exhibited on the FCC’s national broadband map. This puts a huge amount of pressure to get a completely accurate map, with is a “huge flaw,” she said.
Furthermore, the FCC relies on provider-reported coverage data. “Until the FCC changes that, we will be continuing to perfect these maps, but we’ll never get it right,” she concluded, advocating for telecom providers to be mandated to report on their performance at every address minute by minute.
Connect Humanity, Appalachian Community Capital Partner to Raise Funds for Broadband Access
The groups are raising $25 million for connectivity in underserved areas along Appalachia.
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2013 — Digital equity advocacy group Connect Humanity and the Appalachian Community Capital announced Thursday they are partnering to raise $25 million to bring broadband access to underserved communities in 13 Appalachian states.
The campaign, called Investing in Digital Equity in Appalachia, will leverage Connect Humanity’s ongoing Digital Accelerator program, whose grants assist communities in Appalachia to develop their own broadband infrastructure plans. The region, stretching from southern New York to northern Mississippi, is home to several rural and tribal families that currently lack access to broadband internet.
The initiative would also establish a technical assistance program to aid local community development finance institutions, including ACC, to facilitate direct investments in digital equality and community-based internet service providers.
“The IDEA Fund can turn plans into reality and demonstrate how new models of community-centered networks can connect Appalachia,” said Brian Vo, chief investment officer of Connect Humanity, who emphasized the need for private investment and philanthropy to bridge the digital divide in marginalized areas.
The initiative joined other philanthropic investments in supporting community broadband coalitions while states are ramping up to submit the initial proposal to allocate their sharing within the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding.
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Virginia is waiting for data on the number of unserved and underserved locations in the state.
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 – Virginia is on an accelerated timeline for deployment of Broadband Equity Access and Deployment funds, said the state’s broadband director, Tamarah Holmes, at a Broadband.money event Wednesday.
The state was the first to release its initial proposal, due within 180 days of receiving allocation announcements, in late June. Its public comment period closed in early July. Initial proposals outline how the state will run their subgrant program and state challenge process, which builds on the Federal Communications Commission’s national broadband map. Once approved, states will have access to at least 20 percent of allocated funds and are the first draft for the final proposals.
In the plan, Virginia outlines the challenge process it will follow which aligns with the draft model the National Telecommunications and Information Administration released in April and finalized in June. The NTIA documentation provides guidance on how to design and implement the state map challenge process that will be included in state initial proposals. The NTIA will review and approve this section first to allow states to begin conducting their challenge process prior to full initial proposal approval.
Challenges will be accepted from permissible challengers, which is limited to units of local and tribal government, nonprofit organizations and broadband service providers, to the state through a state-maintained online portal. Those challenges that meet a minimum level of evidence, which is outlined by NTIA guidance, must be rebutted within the rebuttal period or they will be considered sustained.
The NTIA guidance provides a list of allowable challenges, which include identification of community anchor institutions, location eligibility determination, and enforceable commitments.
Virginia did not release the second volume of its initial proposal that would include the subgrantee selection process, implementation activities, labor standards and workforce readiness, among other sections.
According to Holmes, Virginia is waiting for data on the number of unserved and underserved locations in the state which it is required to include in the initial proposal. Once it has received that information, it will submit its Initial Proposal in the NTIA portal and release its five-year action plan for public comment.
NTIA Initial Proposal Guidelines
The NTIA released its BEAD initial proposal guidance documents to assist states in development of their plans. They provide specific guidance, examples and resources to fulfill each initial proposal requirement.
Throughout the development of the initial proposal, states are required to engage in local coordination and outreach activities to involve a diverse set of stakeholders.
NTIA guidance outlines the structure which consists of volume one, outlining the challenge process and identifying unserved and underserved locations and community anchor institutions, volume two, which states objectives and subgrantee selection among other processes, and the optional initial proposal funding request that includes the project plan and consolidated budget form.
The guidance states that “eligible entities may request more than 20 percent of funding before the Final Proposal if they demonstrate a need and develop a comprehensive plan for using the additional funds. Eligible Entities may also request the full amount.”
States are “strongly encouraged” to utilize the support of their assigned Federal Program Officer for informal review and feedback while drafting the initial proposal. They are also encouraged to capitalize on the public comment period.
The NTIA publicly posted a list of requirements for each section of the proposal and an explanation of each section.
Indiana
Earnie Holtrey, broadband director in Indiana, said that his state is about ready to release its five-year plan for public comment, after which it will shift its focus to the initial proposal.
Indiana is focusing its efforts on local engagement efforts, said Holtrey. It has developed several broadband taskforces of representatives and experts from localities including broadband service providers, elected officials, and other community leaders across the counties in the state which has eased the burden of developing a five-year action plan, he said.
While Virginia and Indiana are getting further along the process, other states are still working to build capacity within their state broadband offices, said Scott Woods of Ready.net. Ready.net has developed software to help make state broadband offices more efficient and effective, said Woods.
