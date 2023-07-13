Broadband Roundup
FCC Funding for Cybersecurity, New AI Company, FCC Proposal on Cell Phone Scams
The proposal is an investment of $200 million over three years for cybersecurity.
July 13, 2023 – The head of the Federal Communications Commission put out Wednesday a proposal to launch a pilot program to protect schools against cyber attacks.
“We’re proposing a significant investment of up to $200 million over three years to harden the cyber defenses and determine the most effective methods to protect our schools and libraries,” said Rosenworcel in a speech before the School Superintendents Association and the Association of School Business officers.
“Our pilot program will work in tandem with federal agency partners that have deep expertise in this area,” she said.
The program would be established under the Universal Service Fund but separate from the E-Rate program, which supports internet connections in schools and libraries. This ensures potential gains from enhanced cybersecurity wouldn’t undermine E-Rate’s efforts in promoting digital equity, read the document.
Former FCC nominee Gigi Sohn along with other associations have previously urged the FCC to expand the E-Rate program to address school’s cybersecurity needs.
The proposal is part of her “Learn Without Limits” initiative – announced in June for a future commission vote – to extend the E-Rate program to provide Wi-Fi support on school buses. The second phase of the initiative would further allow E-Rate funding to support the leasing of Wi-Fi hotspots to students “in the same ways they check out learning materials,” according to the notice.
Musk launches new AI company
Twitter owner and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a new artificial intelligence company called xAI on Wednesday.
Musk tweeted Wednesday that the company is intended “to understand reality.” The company’s website also declared its goal to “understand the nature of the universe.” The current team includes members previously working at ChatGPT owner OpenAI, Google’s Deep Mind, and Microsoft Research, among others.
During a Twitter space livestream after the announcement on Wednesday with Reps. Ro Khanna, D-CA, and Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, Musk shared his intention to “grow an AI in a good way” that is “maximally curious and truth-seeking.
“A maximally curious AI, one that is trying to understand the universe, is going to be pro-humanity,” claimed Musk, who previously had warned against AI dangers to society and called for a six-month pause on artificial intelligence experiments in March.
Musk reportedly incorporated xAI in Nevada back in March, per the Wall Street Journal. He also co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down in 2018.
FCC’s proposed rules against cell phone scams
The FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force announced Tuesday a proposal for new rules to protect customers against cell phone scams.
If adopted, these rules would require wireless providers to authenticate a customer before assigning the phone number to a new device or provider. Providers would also need to immediately notify and take additional steps to protect customers from SIM swap and port-out fraud, which involves stealing consumers’ cell phone accounts without taking physical possession of the phone.
“These updated rules will help protect consumers from ugly new frauds while maintaining their well-established freedom to pick their preferred device and provider,” said Rosenworcel in a notice.
This is the latest in a string of efforts by the FCC to combat mobile frauds such as robocalls and robotexts.
Broadband Roundup
Report on Free Apartment Wi-Fi, $14M from Connectivity Fund, DZS Appoints Chief Customer Officer
BEAD can help close the broadband affordability gap in apartments, organization says.
July 12, 2023 – EducationSuperHighway, a broadband affordability non-profit, released Wednesday a new report containing data, tools, and resources to help states leverage federal broadband funding to launch free apartment Wi-Fi programs that can close what it said are the 20 to 25 percent of America’s digital divide concentrated in affordable apartment buildings.
Modeled after how Wi-Fi is delivered in most hotels today, free apartment Wi-Fi programs are a cost-effective way to bring reliable, high-speed internet to 6.5 million unconnected people that lack home broadband, the organization said.
By allocating a portion of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funds, states can close 23 per cent of the broadband affordability gap, the organization said, adding the program would connect 450,000 households in underserved affordable apartment buildings. Additionally, 75,378 more buildings are eligible for free Wi-Fi installation using BEAD funds, it added.
EducationSuperHighway found it to be a cost-effective solution and one which can result in an increase of $2,000 to the annual income of under-resourced households. It also has the potential to generate an economic impact of $7.8 billion per year, the report said.
Congress has recognized the importance of free apartment Wi-Fi by including it as an eligible use of broadband infrastructure funds, the organization said.
“By explicitly including the deployment of Free Apartment Wi-Fi as an eligible use of broadband infrastructure funds, Congress recognized the potential of Free Apartment Wi-Fi programs to close the digital divide,” said Evan Marwell, CEO of EducationSuperHighway, in a statement.
“To seize this unprecedented opportunity, states should commit BEAD and DEA funding to deploy these programs, ensure all eligible buildings are included in their BEAD Initial Proposals, and follow NTIA’s guidance to validate the FCC Broadband Map.”
FCC plows $14M from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday it is committing $13.9 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program to help students remain connected outside of school.
The commission said the funding will benefit approximately 35,000 students nationwide. Students in states such as California, New York, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia will be among those who receive support.
Approximately 52 schools and school districts, as well as five libraries and library systems, will receive support from the funding. It can be utilized to facilitate off-campus learning, including nightly homework and online learning programs during the summer.
“In or out of session, connecting students to digital resources remains vital to their academic success. Libraries and schools ensure students have access to the internet year-round. That’s why we are pleased to announce another round of funding that will empower libraries and schools to provide students the digital tools needed to close the Homework Gap,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release.
DZS appoints Gunter Reiss as CCO for AEMEA regions
DZS, a global telecommunications equipment company based in Texas, announced Wednesday that it has appointed Gunter Reiss as chief customer officer for the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.
“I am thrilled to assume the role of Chief Customer Officer and lead the next chapter of the company’s growth and market expansion with a relentless focus on customer advocacy in AEMEA,” Reiss said in a press release. “As we exit a challenging dynamic supply chain environment, our relentless focus will be to provide our customers with the best technology and support experience.”
Since joining DZS in February 2022, Reiss has been part of the executive leadership team and has worked in technology and market dynamics and the DZS customer community.
As DZS’s chief marketing officer, Reiss led the company’s brand and go-to-market initiatives in the broadband access and metro optical transport markets and developed strategic service provider relationships and global technology partnerships.
Prior to DZS, Reiss was a member of the executive leadership team at A10 and before that, he was on the leadership team at Ericsson leading global strategy and business development for IP, broadband access, and wireless technologies.
Broadband Roundup
EU Privacy Framework on US Data Flow, FCC Pauses Voice-Only Phase-Out, STL Partners with Windstream
The new framework resolves earlier issues about US intelligence services’ access to EU individuals’ private data.
July 11, 2023 – The European Union on Monday adopted a new privacy framework for data flows within the EU and the United States after two previous attempts were halted at the Court of Justice.
The new framework resolves earlier issues raised by the court about US intelligence services’ access to EU individuals’ private data, limiting such access to “what is necessary and proportionate to protect national security.” It will also set up a Data Protection Review Court with the power to erase data in case of violation and serve as a redress mechanism for EU residents.
The pact expands on President Joe Biden‘s executive order from October and ensures that the US maintains “an adequate level of protection” for data privacy in line with the EU regulations.
“Today we take an important step to provide trust to citizens that their data is safe, to deepen our economic ties between the EU and the US, and at the same time to reaffirm our shared values,” said EU President Ursula von der Leyen in a press release, “It shows that by working together, we can address the most complex issues.”
The decision comes amid a whirlwind of data privacy concerns and crackdowns on digital companies in both the EU and the US.
In May, European privacy regulators fined Meta $1.3 billion for violating EU data rules. The Federal Trade Commission also accused the company of illegally sharing user data with third parties in the same month.
FCC pauses Lifeline phase-out for voice-only services
The Federal Communications Commission hit pause Friday on the phase-out of Lifeline supports for voice-only services for another year and announced an increase in minimum service standards for mobile broadband data capacity.
The Lifeline program, which provides low-income households with monthly discounts of up to $9.25 and $34.25 on their wireline or wireless services, will continue to support voice-only services until December 1, 2023, read the notice.
This marks the second time the commission paused such phase-out due to concerns that voice-only services remain the primary method of communications for many low-income families, according to the Future of USF Report in 2022.
Additionally, the bureau cited the need to evaluate the impacts of the Affordable Connectivity Program on Lifeline. Even though the ACP provides a larger monthly reimbursement for eligible households, noted the document, it does not support voice-only services. The agency is currently considering results from the ACP Transparency Data Collection, mandated by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, to better understand how the ACP would affect revisions of the Lifeline program.
The commission also increased the minimum service standard for internet companies serving Lifeline customers from 4.5 GB to 20 GB beginning December 1, 2023, after two delays due to affordability concerns.
STL partners with Windstream for fiber buildouts
Fiber optic manufacturing company STL Tuesday announced a partnership with communications and software company Windstream to expand their fiber projects across the country.
According to a press release, STL will provide Windstream with high-fiber count products including ribbon and loose tube optical cables. These materials will ensure faster deployment and better network longevity and scalability to support Windstream’s metro and long-haul optical networks, read the document.
Windstream’s Kinetic business is currently investing $2 billion in expanding gigabit internet service across 18 states, along with ongoing fiber constructions projects in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, New York city and Montreal.
“STL and Windstream are extremely well positioned to take advantage of future market opportunities such as the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program,” said Jeff Small, president of Windstream’s Kinetic. “Kinetic is committed to bringing the fastest, most reliable internet service to residents in under-connected communities using the best construction materials manufactured here in America.”
In 2021, the BEAD program and other federal infrastructure projects adopted domestic manufacture requirements for fiber optic cable and other construction equipment under the Build America, Buy America provisions. Since then, several industry experts have voiced concerns that the criteria may cause a delay in the buildout timeline and an increase in final expenses and called for more specific rules to be established.
Broadband Roundup
Utah Gov. Preparing Social Media Suit, Twitter to Sue Meta Over Threads App, OpenAI Sued
Spencer Cox said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation he is preparing to sue over harm to kids.
July 10, 2023 — Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation that he is getting ready to sue social media companies for harms against children in the state.
Cox said that the state will file lawsuits against any platform that is found to have harmed children and hold them accountable for their actions.
“We believe they’ve known about the dangers, some of this has been leaked out, Meta and others, very clear evidence that they knew the harms that their products were causing to kinds, and that they intentionally tried to hide that information,” said Cox.
He said that he is “looking forward” to the day in court on the issue. Cox signed legislation earlier this year that restricts minors in Utah from using social media platforms without parental permission. The bill would require social media platofrms to verify that users in the state are over 18 years in order to open an account.
“What we’re trying to do is give families more control over what is happening on social media,” he said. “In suicide, anxiety, depression, self-harm, there is a causal link there.”
This follows a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate this year that would prohibit anyone under the age of 13 from using various social media platforms and would require parental permission for those under 18.
Twitter to sue Meta’s Threads app
Twitter threatened Meta with a lawsuit in a letter sent on Wednesday that accused Meta of stealing trade secrets by hiring former Twitter employees for development of its new social media platform, Threads.
The letter claims that Meta hired former Twitter employees who “have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices” and that Meta “deliberately” hired these former employees for the construction of Threads, which provides users with an alternative to Twitter.
“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” read the letter.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that “competition is fine, cheating is not,” in response to the launch of Threads.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote on Threads that “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee – that’s just not a thing.”
“The goal isn’t to replace Twitter,” said Instagram chief Adam Mosseri in a Threads post on Friday. “The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter.”
Threads in reportedly now the “fasted growing app in history” with over 100 million users in just five days. Experts expect that it is the potential end of Twitter.
Comedian sues OpenAI for copyright infringement
Comedian and author Sarah Silverman joined authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey in filing a lawsuit Friday against OpenAI, the creator of popular AI platform ChatGPT, for copyright infringement.
The lawsuit claims that ChatGPT was trained on copyrighted material without permission, which they claim were acquired from online databased on content that is not otherwise readily accessible.
In the suit, the plaintiffs offer evidence that when prompted, ChatGPT will summarize their books and infringing on their copyrights. It further says that the chatbot did not “reproduce any of the copyright management information plaintiffs included with their published works.”
In a separate lawsuit against Meta by the same firm, plaintiffs allege that their books were accessible in datasets Meta used to train its LLaMA model, an AI language model released in February by Meta AI.
Both claims state that the authors “did not consent to the use of their copyrighted books as training material” for AI models.
Joseph Saveri and Matthew Butterick of Joseph Saveri Law Firm, the firm representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement that they’ve “been hearing from writers, authors, and publishers who are concerned about [ChatGPT’s] uncanny ability to generate text similar to that found in copyrighted textual materials, including thousands of books.”
