House Republicans Grill FTC Head for Alleged ‘Harassment’ of Twitter
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan cited an incident where he said Khan engaged in ‘targeted harassment’.
WASHINGTON, July 17 – House Republicans at a judiciary committee hearing Thursday charged the head of the Federal Trade Commission with allegations she is “harassing” Twitter since its acquisition by Elon Musk.
The committee chair, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, alleged in his opening statement that Lina Khan had granted herself and the FTC unrestrained authority by aggressively regulating the practices of major tech companies like Twitter.
He specifically cited an incident where Khan allegedly engaged in what he termed as “targeted harassment against Twitter.” He claimed that Khan requested all communications related to Musk, including conversations with journalists, following Musk’s acquisition, insinuating that this action was driven by her personal political beliefs.
Khan countered by alleging that Twitter had a long-standing history of inadequate security and privacy policies that predated Musk’s involvement.
Twitter alleges the FTC has issued “unceasing demands” for “burdensome document protections,” particularly since Elon Musk took over the company last year. Since that time, X Corp., which owns Twitter, said it’s received 16 demand letters, compared with just about 28 from the agency in the last decade-plus.
During the hearing, the Republicans accused Khan of “mismanagement” and of injecting politics into the legal actions taken against prominent companies like Twitter and Microsoft, which fall under the purview of the FTC, which is currently down two Republican commissioners. President Joe Biden had recently nominated two replacement commissioners.
The hearing came after a proactive FTC lost a case to pause the merger of Microsoft and video game maker Activision-Blizzard on July 11; after it opened an investigation into ChatGPT developer OpenAI on July 13 on the allegation it engaged in unfair and deceptive privacy practices; and after it opened an investigation into Twitter’s privacy practices and its operations under new CEO Elon Musk on March 8.
Hours before the hearing on Thursday, Twitter asked a federal court to terminate a 2022 privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that is the subject of an ongoing FTC investigation, alleging that the probe has “spiraled out of control and become tainted by bias.”
Democrats, including Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, stood in support of Khan, saying that protecting user privacy should not be a matter of politics, but rather a shared concern.
The hearing witnessed clashes between Republicans criticizing Khan for alleged politicization and mismanagement of her power at the FTC, while Democrats defended her and highlighted the importance of user privacy.
Under Khan’s leadership, since 2021, the FTC has lost five of the seven merger challenges it has litigated.
Prior to being selected as FTC chair, and while attending Yale Law School, Khan authored a student note entitled Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox, which theorized ways to use existing but often moribund antitrust laws to challenge Big Tech firms.
On receiving her J.D. in 2017, she worked at the Open Markets Institute, a think tank investigating corporate monopolies. Additionally, in 2020, Khan helped write the House Judiciary Committee’s bipartisan report on its Antitrust Subcommittee’s Antitrust Investigation of Competition in Digital Markets.
Commerce Subcommittee Advances Bills on NTIA Spectrum, AI Oversight Reauthorization
The bills go to the full committee for votes.
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 – The Subcommittee on Communications and Technology on Wednesday advanced several pieces of legislation to reauthorize the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s oversight on matters including spectrum management and artificial intelligence after it was last reviewed in 1992.
The Spectrum Relocation Enhancement Act proposed in May by Rep. Doris Matsui, D-CA, revises the Spectrum Relocation Fund, which compensates federal agencies to open spectrum bands for commercial use. The legislation would provide federal entities more flexibility in their evaluation of spectrum for sharing or relocation, especially in light of recent worries about the difficulties of obtaining spectrum licenses for commercial needs due to limited supply.
Another bill to pass the markup was the AI Accountability Act, introduced in May by Reps. Josh Harder, D-CA, and Robin Kelly, D-IL, which would require the NTIA to examine accountability standards for AI systems used in communications networks. The bill is part of a wider push to enhance the transparency of government’s use of AI to communicate with the public.
The subcommittee also approved the Diaspora Link Act to assess the feasibility of a trans-Atlantic fiber cable connection between the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ghana, and Nigeria as well as other key recommendations to consolidate broadband funding programs, develop a national strategy for closing the digital divide and educate the public on cybersecurity issues.
“A lot has changed in the last 31 years, both in the technology sector and at the NTIA,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA. These legislations would further enforce the NTIA as the “representative of the US in the international telecommunication forum,” she added.
These pieces of legislation are pending full committee votes before proceeding to the floor.
Senate Committee Approves FCC Nominees, Despite Republican Opposition
Republican senators vote “no” for Starks and Gomez.
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 – The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation voted to bring nominations for the Federal Communications Commission to a floor vote against dissent from Republican senators.
The vote considered the renomination of commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks as well as the nomination of Joe Biden’s pick for fifth commissioner, Democrat Anna Gomez, who currently serves as senior advisor for international information and communications policy in the State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.
Senator Ted Cruz, R-T.X., who was the most vocal about his opposition, said he is not comfortable that Gomez possesses the “regulatory humility necessary for confirmation.” Gomez has “refused to disavow heavy-handed net neutrality rules despite privately confessing that Democrats had engaged in hyperbole in opposing the repeal.”
In a Senate hearing in June, when asked if the FCC should seek direction from Congress before addressing net neutrality — a rule barring service providers from speeding up or throttling internet traffic or giving preference to certain services — Gomez said she would like to help “with efforts towards legislation.” However, she emphasized that the FCC should have “robust” oversight over broadband internet.
According to Cruz, Gomez was noncommittal in response to requests that she improve transparency and accountability at the FCC. He is further concerned that she is engaged in content moderation on social media companies and would not oppose censorship by the FCC.
Cruz was joined by several other Republican senators, including Dan Sullivan, R-A.K., and Cynthia Lummis, R-W.Y., who recorded their votes as “no” to Gomez’s nomination.
Cruz also expressed his dissatisfaction with Democrat Starks, alleging he has “developed a record that leaves much to be desired.”
For reasons of accountability in the FCC, Cruz expressed his support for the confirmation of Fara Damelin as Inspector General of the FCC.
“I fully support confirming Brendan Carr to another term as Commissioner,” said Cruz about the Republican commissioner. “I hope that he will use his time to pursue key transparency reforms, follow the law as written by Congress, and fight waste in the Universal Service Fund.”
“The FCC is too important to be led by individuals with an appetite for overreach and with lukewarm commitments to procedural fairness and the first amendment,” he concluded.
The Competitive Carriers Association for wireless providers applauded the Senate’s action in a statement, claiming that Starks and Carr have “distinguished themselves in their service at the FCC, understanding the issues affecting competitive wireless carriers, particularly those serving smaller communities and rural parts of America.”
It added that Gomez will bring “significant public policy experience and service to a critical role.” It urged Congress to confirm the nominees as soon as possible.
FCC commissioners are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The FCC is currently party-deadlocked.
The current panel of commissioners fought claims at an oversight hearing in June that its political deadlock limits its effectiveness.
“Many have attempted to characterize the commission as deadlocked,” said FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington. “But the facts reveal the opposite: a commission laser focused on serving the public interest and faithfully implementing congressional mandates.”
“Fortunately, the lack of a full commission has not stopped the FCC from tackling important issues,” added Ranking Member of the Energy and Commerce Committee Frank Pallone, D-N.J., calling the agency’s efforts an “impressive bipartisan work.”
Gavin Young: Technical Standards are Key to Delivering a Quality Broadband Experience
The Broadband Quality Experience Delivered initiative helps provide seamless broadband connectivity so that applications can work together optimally.
Ever since the internet was introduced to the world, the demands placed on it by users have constantly evolved. It was once a blessing to simply be connected, but now that more than half the world relies on the internet for work, schooling, and day-to-day activities, the broadband industry must shift its focus to delivering a quality user experience.
For decades, speed has been used as the primary indicator of broadband performance. At the same time, networking experts have long realized that speed is just one dimension of broadband performance, and newer, increasingly interactive applications have made users aware that more than just speed is required to provide the best possible experience. As a result, the industry needs to look beyond conventional measurements of speed and even latency, to improve overall broadband experience and to facilitate the management of network performance against service and application requirements.
Making the network invisible to the customer
Because our ‘always on’, ultra-connected lifestyle now demands so much more from our networks, Quality of Experience can no longer be ignored. For example, the emergence of applications such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and other high bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications have the potential to place tremendous strain on broadband networks.
Notably, VR technology has become more accessible and widely used over the past few years and it only continues to grow in popularity, with an estimated base of more than 171 million users worldwide and applications in gaming, healthcare, education, architecture, and other markets.
As VR technology and applications evolve, they require much more responsiveness from the network, including stringent latency requirements that are critical to providing customers with a realistic and comfortable experience. In effect, a network providing VR must be invisible to the customer, delivering data packets so quickly and reliably that its presence between the user and the application is not detected.
Latency, or the amount of time it takes for a data packet to travel from one point to another, is one of the network performance metrics used to describe customer QoE and consumers have become increasingly aware of its importance. However, conventional latency measurements do not necessarily provide enough information to drive improvements to network performance, especially when supporting demanding applications and services.
The industry needs to be able to break latency into its components, each of which is affected by distinct factors within the network. By understanding the individual components that make up latency, network designers can focus on the most effective techniques to provide performance optimized for subscribers, services, and applications.
Treating the ‘network illness’ with the right cure
Broadband Forum’s Broadband Quality of Experience Delivered project, published as a series of specifications under the TR-452 umbrella, defines metrics that capture variability in network quality, relating directly to end-user QoE. The framework uses principles of Quality Attenuation (written ∆Q) to characterize the performance metrics, measurements, and analysis required by innovative broadband networks, tackling factors such as latency, consistency, predictability, and reliability.
Quality Attenuation measurements provide the capability for decomposing latency into distinct components, matching them to the sources of performance degradation. For example, packet delay is decomposed into a constant component (due to distance travelled and also bounded by the speed of light), a variable component (caused by queuing or buffering), and a serialization delay (tied to link speeds).
Quality Attenuation then builds a representative statistical distribution of these latency components as well as packet loss, based on the measured transit times of variable sized packets sent over a network segment over time. This makes Quality Attenuation a powerful tool for evaluating both the nature and the causes of network performance issues.
For example, Broadband Quality Attenuation can be used to identify quality degradation due to an inadequate scheduling operation when the network is under load. This in turn allows network operators to optimize broadband performance more cost-effectively via configuration changes, treating the root cause of the issue rather than just increasing link speeds, which could entail significant expenditure without solving the problem.
The time is right
In this new gigabit era – with the likes of DOCSIS 4, XGS-PON, 25G, 50G, 100G, coherent PON, and Wi-Fi 7 either available now or on the horizon – more speed has diminishing benefits as perceived by customers. Instead, a new generation of interactive apps and services requires a more responsive network. As this evolution continues, speed will no longer be the main differentiator, but rather just one factor in the quest for a more comprehensive understanding of network performance, based upon service and application QoE.
By focusing on QoE, service providers can achieve reduced churn, new Average Revenue Per User growth opportunities, service differentiation, and lower OPEX applied to customer support and network planning. Services differentiated for specific QoE can be offered initially to particular target groups and ultimately, to the wider broadband subscriber market. These offerings can be powered by Broadband QED, which provides the needed framework to specify, measure, and analyze, and ensure the quality required for these next-generation applications driving value-added services.
Gavin Young is responsible within Vodafone Group for the fixed broadband access technology strategy, architecture, vendor roadmaps and standards across the 17 countries where Vodafone currently has fixed access assets, including fiber, cable and DSL access technologies plus fixed-mobile access. Young was a founding director of the Broadband Forum, for which he served as technical chairman for 12 years, in addition to serving as co-chair of the UK21CN consultation’s broadband group and on other technical boards. He is chairman of the Ofcom Spectrum Advisory Board and is active in several CableLabs initiatives, and is a fellow of the IET. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
