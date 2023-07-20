Artificial Intelligence
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
‘If the U.S. doesn’t lead, China will.’
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 – Maintaining U.S. competitiveness with China requires leveraging artificial intelligence for supply chain monitoring and allocating mid-band spectrum for commercial use, said experts Thursday.
It is critical that the United States reduces its dependency on China in key areas including microelectronics, electric vehicles, solar panels, pharmaceutical ingredients, rare earth minerals processing, and more, said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, at a Punchbowl News event. He added that it is essential that American companies and governments are aware of their own supply chain risks and vulnerable areas.
Artificial intelligence can be deployed to understand vulnerabilities in the supply chain, said Carrie Wibben, president of government solutions at supply chain management software company Exiger.
American adversaries have been using AI for a long time to understand where to penetrate American supply chain ecosystem to obtain a strategic advantage over the country, said Wibben. She reported that the Department of Defense is moving quickly to increase visibility in its supply chain and implement new technology.
AI and supply chains are the two fronts the U.S. competes in to maintain global dominance, said Wibben. She encouraged the coordination of the two to develop a strategy to keep U.S. global competitiveness and increase national security.
A major concern in Congress is the nation’s reliance on China for its supply chain, added Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois. He said that the best solution is diversifying in the private sector, meaning that companies have redundant suppliers.
In many cases, this can be done without government intervention but where the private sector doesn’t have the knowledge base to replicate these systems, it is essential that the government step in and provide incentives, Krishnamoorthi said. Congress has passed several laws, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act that invest billions of dollars into American-made clean energy and semiconductors.
Krishnamoorthi said that the White House is doing what it can to prevent aggression from the Peoples Republic of China materializing into conflict.
Need more spectrum
Allocating more licensed spectrum for commercial use to support 5G is essential to maintaining US competitiveness with China, said panelists at a separate American Enterprise Institute event Thursday.
Next generation wireless mobile network, 5G, enables higher speeds with low latency and more reliability. For a democratic state, 5G will enable more expression, innovation, human freedom, and opportunities to solve world challenges of health and climate, said Clete Johnson, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. For an authoritarian state, the same technology will enable policing of citizens, social control, and an overarching understanding of what people are doing, said Johnson.
If the U.S. is behind China in allocating the spectrum that 5G rides on, then China will dominate cyber and information operations, including force projections and more capable weaponry, warned Johnson. “If we don’t lead, China will.”
“Commercial strength is national security,” said Johnson, referring to the need to allocate spectrum for commercial use.
China recognizes the value of 5G and how this kind of foundation will enable industrial and commercial activity, said Peter Rysavy, president of wireless consultancy Rysavy Research. The country has allocated three times as much spectrum in the mid-band areas for commercial use than the U.S. has, he said.
No amount of spectrum efficiency and sharing mechanisms will replace having more spectrum available, added Paroma Sanyal, principal at economic consultancy Brattle Group. The U.S. government needs to get more spectrum into the pipeline, she said.
A former administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said on a panel last week that national security depends on commercial access to spectrum. “If you take economic security out of the national security equation, you damage national security and vice versa,” John Kneuer said.
Kneuer suggested that allowing the commercial sector access to more spectrum is beneficial to this goal as it spurs innovation that is a byproduct of increased economic activity that can then spill back into the federal agencies for new capabilities they would not have had otherwise.
The Federal Communications Commission is evaluating how artificial intelligence can be used in dynamic spectrum sharing to optimize traffic and prevent harmful interference. AI can be used to make congestion control decisions and sense when federal agencies are using the bands to allow commercial use on federally owned spectrum without disrupting high-priority use.
This comes as the FCC is facing spectrum availability concerns. In its June open meeting, the FCC issued proposed rulemaking that explores how the 42 –42.5 GHz spectrum band might be made available on a shared basis. The agency’s spectrum auction authority, however, expired earlier this year.
The head of the NTIA announced this week that the national spectrum strategy is set to be complete by the end of the year. It will represent a government-wide approach to maximizing the potential of the nation’s spectrum resources and takes into account input from government agencies and the private sector.
Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., is heading two bills, the Spectrum Relocation Enhancement Act and the Spectrum Coexistence Act, that would make updates to the spectrum relocation fund that compensates federal agencies to clear spectrum for commercial use and would require the NTIA to conduct a review of federal receiver technology to support more intensive use of limited spectrum.
Artificial Intelligence for Spectrum Sharing ‘Not Far Off,’ Says FCC Chair Rosenworcel
AI can be used to make congestion control decisions, a major opportunity for dynamic spectrum sharing.
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission is evaluating how artificial intelligence can be used in dynamic spectrum sharing, protect against harmful robocalls and improve the national broadband map.
The FCC joined with the National Science Foundation in a forum Thursday to discuss how AI can be used to improve agency operations. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the points and solutions discussed during the event will spearhead the FCC’s August open meeting.
She pointed to spectrum sharing optimization as a major improvement possible through AI optimization. “Smarter radios using AI can work with each other without a central authority dictating the best use of spectrum in every environment,” she said, claiming that the technology is “not far off.”
AI can be used to make congestion control decisions, which is a major opportunity for dynamic spectrum sharing, said Ness Shroff, director of NSF AI institute, in a panel discussion. It can also be used to sense when federal agencies are using spectrum bands to allow commercial use on federally owned spectrum without disrupting high-priority use.
This comes as the FCC is facing spectrum availability concerns. In its June open meeting, the FCC issued proposed rulemaking that explores how the 42 – 42.5 GHz spectrum band might be made available on a shared basis.
As research progresses, we will see more uses of AI for the FCC and in the telecom field in general, Shroff concluded.
Lisa Guess, senior vice president of solutions engineering at telecom Ericsson, said that AI can be an important tool for getting a more granular national broadband map by analyzing areas that are likely to be overreported and analyzing the data submitted for accuracy and consistency.
Shroff added that AI could analyze federal grant programs to determine how successful they are and find solutions for problem areas.
Illegal robocalls can also be addressed through AI which can flag certain patterns that are deemed suspicious and analyze voice biometrics for synthesized voices, said Alisa Valentin, senior director of technology and telecommunications policy at the National Urban League. Unfortunately, AI also makes it easier for bad actors to appear legitimate, she said, which is why the FCC needs to address new concerns as they appear.
Harold Feld, senior vice president for consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, added that the FCC needs to recognize that AI is a tool to be utilized but also a cause of potential concern that the agency needs to anticipate. He urged the FCC to develop regulations now that will prohibit its misuse in the future.
Rosenworcel expressed her optimism about the future of AI in opening remarks. “Every day I see how communications networks power our world. I know how their expansion and evolution can change commercial and civic life. I also know the power of those communications networks can grow exponentially when we can use AI to understand how to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our networks,” she said.
Commissioner Nathan Simington added his support, emphasizing the need to maintain American headway as the technology leader of the world. “Most visions for a shared spectral future depend on one or another implementation of machine learning in automated frequency coordination,” he said.
Simington added caution against casting regulatory solutions to problems that do not exist yet that may “be worse than the disease.”
AI in telecommunications
Not only is AI a game changer for the FCC, but it can also transform the way that telecommunications companies run their businesses, said Jorge Amar, senior partner at global management consulting firm, McKinsey and Company. AI can provide companies hyper personalization for consumer experience, improve labor productivity, and improve internal network operation.
Generative AI “has potential to continue to disrupt how AI transforms telecom companies,” added Amar. Almost every telecom company is starting to work with AI, which is increasing the value of the industry, he said — “it is here to stay.”
In fact, AI has a unique customer experience application for people with disabilities by predicting the likelihood that a particular customer will call customer service and preempt them by calling the consumer themselves and help address their pain points, said Amar.
An easy application of AI that is already being deployed is chat bots that are able to respond to consumer’s concerns in real time and limit the amount of time waiting on hold or conversing with an employee, he added.
Rosenworcel highlighted network resiliency in her remarks, saying that AI “can help proactively diagnose difficulties, orchestrate solutions, and heal networks on its own,” especially in response to weather events that create unforeseen technical problems. “That means operators can fix problems before they reach customers, and design them with radically improved intelligence and efficiency.”
The House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology passed a bill Wednesday that would require the NTIA to examine accountability standards for AI systems used in communications networks as a greater push to enhance transparency of government’s use of AI to communicate with the public.
Senator Calls for Global Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Compete with China
Warner warned China has a head-start on AI regulation.
WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 – Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, called on western allies to collaborate on regulating artificial intelligence, warning China has gained a significant head start on that front.
China’s “very much ahead of the game,” even surpassing Europe in implementing AI regulations, Warner said Thursday in a video interview for Politico’s Global Tech Day. China had reportedly already started its AI development plan in 2017.
“Many of us believe that we are in an enormous technology competition, particularly with China, and that national security means who wins the battle around AI” and other emerging technologies, he said, adding China might employ “inappropriate means to use AI on an offensive basis or on a misinformation or deceptive basis against the balance of the world.”
He proposed that the United States collaborate with its global allies, particularly the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, to establish a universal framework for regulating artificial intelligence. The EU recently passing a draft law known as the A.I. Act, while Senate witnesses have called on senators to do something about AI transparency.
Earlier in June, Warner joined Sens. Michael Bennet, D-CO, and Todd Young, R-IN, in introducing legislation to form an agency charged with increasing American competitiveness in the global tech arena, including the field of artificial technology.
Jonathan Berry, UK minister for AI and intellectual property, reiterated the call for a unified approach toward AI regulations, emphasizing the need to “arrive at the same landing zone” later during the summit.
“From a UK’s perspective, we are very keen to offer thought leadership in this space,” he said.
The capacity of generative AI to quickly produce responses by accessing information from unregulated online datasets has raised concerns regarding data privacy, content bias and ethical applications. Legislators, tech leaders, and academics have all called on Congress to adopt guidelines for the safe and responsible development of AI.
Academics Call for Dedicated Agency for AI Regulation
Suggestion comes as Washington grapples with advances in artificial intelligence.
WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 – Panelists at an event last week recommended a dedicated government agency to oversee the regulation of artificial intelligence.
Ben Shneiderman, professor at the University of Maryland’s department of computer science, said he sees government agencies as the primary entities to take the lead in internet and AI regulation. He encouraged the involvement of accounting firms and insurance companies in auditing and regulating AI systems, emphasizing the need for collaboration among different players to address the complex challenges associated with AI.
“The history of regulation shows that it can be very positive and a great trigger of innovation.” Shneiderman said at an event hosted by the Center for Data Innovation and R Street Institute. “It’s a big job. It’s going to take our attention for the next 50 years. And we need lots of players to participate.”
Participants at the event discussed how agencies like FAA, FTC, SEC and others are capable and well placed to know the domains of application of AI regulations. Though they did agree that a dedicated agency could ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI systems through stringent regulations before their deployment.
“There’s a lot of expertise with the current agencies.” said Lee Tiedrich, faculty fellow in ethical technology at Duke University. She said she wished that the government optimized current agencies and administrative structures before creating a new agency.
Generative AI creates original content using deep learning algorithms, mimicking human creativity by learning from data provided by humans.
Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT‘s launch in November 2002, AI technology has advanced with more sophisticated language models and has been implemented across industries.
Experts are concerned about the machine’s impact on ethics, privacy, bias, and accountability as AI becomes more integrated into society.
