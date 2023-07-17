Expert Opinion
Jeff Miller: Fixed Wireless Access Provides Opportunity for Lower-Cost Broadband
Fixed wireless has the potential to deliver data speeds that surpass current broadband networks.
Fixed Wireless Access is a growing area of interest for telecom operators, with the rise of 5G technology playing a pivotal role.
In the U.S., leading mobile carriers such as Verizon and T-Mobile, are fully embracing Fixed Wireless Access. Their customer base continues to grow as they lead the charge in deploying FWA services. Verizon reached over 1 million fixed wireless access customers last year and T-Mobile added 920K new FWA subscribers in Q3 alone, with their total FWA subscribers now reaching just over 3.2 million. Recognizing the potential of FWA, these operators are leveraging the power and ubiquity of their 5G networks generating new revenue streams.
Business potential for fixed wireless
Fixed Wireless Access provides operators with the opportunity to deliver broadband services to homes at a lower cost compared to fiber-optic connections. This offers a cost-effective approach for mobile operators to extend their coverage and tap into markets that may have been overlooked. Introducing new connectivity solutions to existing customers not only enhances ARPU and decreases churn, but mobile operators can especially broaden business development opportunities since the “last mile” cable infrastructure is no longer required to deliver service to households.
It is crucial for operators to act swiftly in seizing the home value-added services opportunities presented by a carrier-grade cloud offering powered by 5G FWA such as protecting data and content of every member within a household, benefiting both operators and subscribers alike.
FWA has the potential to deliver data speeds that surpass current broadband networks, enhancing the consumer experience, like sharing content across different devices, whether that’s sharing personal pictures or videos or the latest digital streaming content. FWA leverages 5G capacity to deliver faster services like lightning-fast uploads and downloads with minimal latency.
Another advantage of FWA is the swift and straightforward installation process, resulting in lower expenses when compared to fiber and cable technologies. Since FWA operates exclusively on wireless signals, the requirement for cables and extensive infrastructure deployment is eliminated.
FWA plays a crucial role in augmenting internet infrastructure and enables a diverse array of applications inside and outside of the home. By offering high-speed broadband connectivity, FWA facilitates the advancement of smart homes, ensuring dependable connections for access control, security and surveillance systems, appliances, entertainment, and collaboration tools.
Furthermore, FWA enables personal cloud services that manage digital content across multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, even more convenient and user-friendly when coupled with faster connectivity.
FWA presents a solid structure for service providers to refine and improve on. Offering a cost-effective and exceptionally fast broadband service that is simple to deploy and install, consumers and service providers can experience a host of advantages, fostering a mutually beneficial situation. Consumers have access to a diverse array of new services and bundled offerings, while service providers can expand their customer base and reduce churn.
U.S. operators created the blueprint and service providers around the globe are following suit. This allows them to enter new markets and provides access to underserved areas. FWA has experienced significant growth in the United States and worldwide, providing compelling evidence of its increasing popularity and adoption.
Jeff Miller serves as President and CEO of Synchronoss Technologies. During his tenure as CEO, Miller has placed increased focus on driving the growth of the Synchronoss Cloud business, which has enjoyed accelerated subscriber adoption and expansion with new customers. Miller previously served as President for IDEAL Industries Technology Group, following a 16-year experience with Motorola Mobility where he served as Corporate Vice President of North America. Miller also serves on the Board of 1871, Chicago’s largest start-up incubator, and on the non-profit Boards of Aspire Chicago and Junior Achievement. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
5G
Joel Thayer and Greg Guice: FCC Needs to Unchain T-Mobile to Promote 5G
5G is also helping carriers reach those on the wrong side of the digital divide.
We have all heard the pitch for 5G—a faster, better, and more interconnected mobile ecosystem. But it’s so much more than that. It allows children to transform the world into their classroom with augmented reality. It enables surgeons to operate on patients from hundreds of miles away. Because 5G networks can carry an almost immeasurable amount of data over their networks, smart cities, precision agriculture, and other AI-enabled applications are now becoming a reality.
We were only able to achieve such strides in 5G because our government made releasing spectrum—the invisible real estate that makes your mobile device work—a national priority. For example, Congress, in a bipartisan effort, passed the MOBILE NOW Act in 2018, which, among other things, created a spectrum pipeline for commercial 5G use. At the speed of 5G, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) responded with its 5G FAST Plan and opened up more than six gigahertz of spectrum for licensed 5G services, including more than 600 megahertz of mid-band spectrum to auction to augment our 5G capacities.
Their work paid off.
5G speeds are increasing. According to the IEEE—the preeminent standards group for wireless technology, “[w]ireless carriers like Verizon and AT&T have recorded speeds of one gigabyte per second.” To put that in perspective, that’s, as IEEE continues, “even faster than a fiber-optic cable connection.” Due to the comparable speeds to fiber, it’s no wonder why 92% of users access broadband services through their mobile device.
The 5G revolution has also been a boon to our economy. It has enabled 4.5 million jobs and will contribute a total of $1.5 trillion to the United States’ gross domestic product by 2025. The added competition from wireless providers have also put more money in consumers’ pockets as monthly internet bills have decreased by 14% to 42% on average over the past 5 years.
5G is also helping carriers reach those on the wrong side of the digital divide. Because of 5G’s wireless nature, it is more adept than fiber at reaching those in hard-to-connect regions of the country, such as the hollers of the Appalachians or the vast plains of the American West. This allows it to fill in the gaps where fiber options are untenable.
Even in 2022, we were still going strong. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel carried out the 5G FAST Plan by auctioning off more mid-band spectrum in the 2.5 gigahertz and 3.45 gigahertz bands.
But we have a problem. We’ve have no spectrum left in the pipeline. Even if we did, the FCC’s spectrum auction authority has lapsed for the first time ever.
The good news is that Congress is making progress on restoring the FCC’s auction authority.
The bad news is the legislative process is going to take some time to complete.
But there are things the FCC can do to promote 5G today.
Specifically, it can issue T-Mobile’s 7,156 spectrum licenses it purchased last year in the FCC’s 2.5 GHz auction. These licenses allow T-Mobile to access invaluable mid-band spectrum that can fuel its 5G networks and expand their reach. Better yet, T-Mobile said they can start lighting up areas as soon as the FCC issues its license. Better service from T-Mobile means: more competition in the 5G space, more folks connected, and ultimately even lower prices for consumers across the board.
So what’s the hold up?
The FCC argues that it cannot act without its auction authority. That’s a strange conclusion because the 2.5 gigahertz auction occurred before its authority expired—and T-Mobile has already paid for the licenses. And the FCC issued spectrum licenses for six decades without auction authority. Frankly, the FCC doesn’t need auction authority to issue licenses it already lawfully granted. Indeed, a bipartisan group of former FCC general counsels all agree that the lack of auction authority is not a legal barrier for the agency.
The FCC should reconsider its prior conclusion and think about other authorities it can use to get this spectrum to market. If need be, it can grant T-Mobile temporary access while seeking comment on its authority, but doing nothing is not an option. We need our leaders at the FCC to make the right calls while Congress finds more spectrum.
The fate of 5G and beyond depends on it.
Joel Thayer is president of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington, D.C. The Digital Progress Institute is a nonprofit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech through bipartisan consensus. Greg Guice is director of Public Knowledge. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband's Impact
Gavin Young: Technical Standards are Key to Delivering a Quality Broadband Experience
The Broadband Quality Experience Delivered initiative helps provide seamless broadband connectivity so that applications can work together optimally.
Ever since the internet was introduced to the world, the demands placed on it by users have constantly evolved. It was once a blessing to simply be connected, but now that more than half the world relies on the internet for work, schooling, and day-to-day activities, the broadband industry must shift its focus to delivering a quality user experience.
For decades, speed has been used as the primary indicator of broadband performance. At the same time, networking experts have long realized that speed is just one dimension of broadband performance, and newer, increasingly interactive applications have made users aware that more than just speed is required to provide the best possible experience. As a result, the industry needs to look beyond conventional measurements of speed and even latency, to improve overall broadband experience and to facilitate the management of network performance against service and application requirements.
Making the network invisible to the customer
Because our ‘always on’, ultra-connected lifestyle now demands so much more from our networks, Quality of Experience can no longer be ignored. For example, the emergence of applications such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and other high bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications have the potential to place tremendous strain on broadband networks.
Notably, VR technology has become more accessible and widely used over the past few years and it only continues to grow in popularity, with an estimated base of more than 171 million users worldwide and applications in gaming, healthcare, education, architecture, and other markets.
As VR technology and applications evolve, they require much more responsiveness from the network, including stringent latency requirements that are critical to providing customers with a realistic and comfortable experience. In effect, a network providing VR must be invisible to the customer, delivering data packets so quickly and reliably that its presence between the user and the application is not detected.
Latency, or the amount of time it takes for a data packet to travel from one point to another, is one of the network performance metrics used to describe customer QoE and consumers have become increasingly aware of its importance. However, conventional latency measurements do not necessarily provide enough information to drive improvements to network performance, especially when supporting demanding applications and services.
The industry needs to be able to break latency into its components, each of which is affected by distinct factors within the network. By understanding the individual components that make up latency, network designers can focus on the most effective techniques to provide performance optimized for subscribers, services, and applications.
Treating the ‘network illness’ with the right cure
Broadband Forum’s Broadband Quality of Experience Delivered project, published as a series of specifications under the TR-452 umbrella, defines metrics that capture variability in network quality, relating directly to end-user QoE. The framework uses principles of Quality Attenuation (written ∆Q) to characterize the performance metrics, measurements, and analysis required by innovative broadband networks, tackling factors such as latency, consistency, predictability, and reliability.
Quality Attenuation measurements provide the capability for decomposing latency into distinct components, matching them to the sources of performance degradation. For example, packet delay is decomposed into a constant component (due to distance travelled and also bounded by the speed of light), a variable component (caused by queuing or buffering), and a serialization delay (tied to link speeds).
Quality Attenuation then builds a representative statistical distribution of these latency components as well as packet loss, based on the measured transit times of variable sized packets sent over a network segment over time. This makes Quality Attenuation a powerful tool for evaluating both the nature and the causes of network performance issues.
For example, Broadband Quality Attenuation can be used to identify quality degradation due to an inadequate scheduling operation when the network is under load. This in turn allows network operators to optimize broadband performance more cost-effectively via configuration changes, treating the root cause of the issue rather than just increasing link speeds, which could entail significant expenditure without solving the problem.
The time is right
In this new gigabit era – with the likes of DOCSIS 4, XGS-PON, 25G, 50G, 100G, coherent PON, and Wi-Fi 7 either available now or on the horizon – more speed has diminishing benefits as perceived by customers. Instead, a new generation of interactive apps and services requires a more responsive network. As this evolution continues, speed will no longer be the main differentiator, but rather just one factor in the quest for a more comprehensive understanding of network performance, based upon service and application QoE.
By focusing on QoE, service providers can achieve reduced churn, new Average Revenue Per User growth opportunities, service differentiation, and lower OPEX applied to customer support and network planning. Services differentiated for specific QoE can be offered initially to particular target groups and ultimately, to the wider broadband subscriber market. These offerings can be powered by Broadband QED, which provides the needed framework to specify, measure, and analyze, and ensure the quality required for these next-generation applications driving value-added services.
Gavin Young is responsible within Vodafone Group for the fixed broadband access technology strategy, architecture, vendor roadmaps and standards across the 17 countries where Vodafone currently has fixed access assets, including fiber, cable and DSL access technologies plus fixed-mobile access. Young was a founding director of the Broadband Forum, for which he served as technical chairman for 12 years, in addition to serving as co-chair of the UK21CN consultation’s broadband group and on other technical boards. He is chairman of the Ofcom Spectrum Advisory Board and is active in several CableLabs initiatives, and is a fellow of the IET. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Digital Inclusion
Roslyn Layton: Benefits of ACP Extend Beyond People Who Subscribe to Broadband
Largest beneficiaries of ACP do not participate financially in federal programs designed to promote broadband adoption.
Broadband Breakfast has been covering the U.S. efforts to support broadband adoption for some time. The pandemic made everyone aware of the need to connect all Americans to broadband as it became absolutely essential for work, school, healthcare, public safety, e-government, and so much more. Hence Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program and appropriated a monthly subsidy of $30 to eligible families which has brought and kept more than 18 million households online since 2021.
ACP is the best anti-poverty program for the money
People use broadband to get a job, start a business, and learn new skills. Financial support to low-income Americans for broadband connectivity is an important, accepted social good, evidenced by the bipartisan support of the Universal Service Fund for almost 30 years. All Americans are better off when more people can have employment, health, and education. Notably accessing these services by broadband uses less government resources than in person.
Data and learning from ACP is critical to broadband policy researchers like John Horrigan at the Benton Institute, the Pew Broadband Access Initiative, Hernan Galperin at USC Annenberg, and the Government Accountability Office, Paul Garnett, and the American Consumer Institute which just convened an event on the topic. Former Federal Communications Commission Mike O’Reilly observed that the key argument for the ACP is upward mobility.
Randy May of the Free State foundation noted, “the evidence shows that in both rural and urban areas, and in both so-called Red and Blue states, the Affordable Connectivity Program is enabling millions of low-income persons to obtain a broadband connection that otherwise they might not be able to acquire.”
ACP demonstrates policy improvements from decades of suboptimal broadband subsidies programs like Lifeline. ACP works in part because it offers a meaningful benefit directly to consumers with minimal government intervention.
Just as vouchers enable school choice, vouchers enable broadband choice, allowing consumers to select their preferred provider and technology, creating broadband competition in the process.
The benefits of ACP flow to more than just those who it helps subscribe
However beneficial, ACP funds will run out before the end of the year, threatening to pull the rug out from under millions of U.S. households who rely on ACP to afford broadband. Congress recognizes the importance of the program and the upward mobility that internet connectivity enables. Programs like ACP can pay for themselves over time with targeted reforms to modernize broadband subsidy programs.
As my new research shows, the largest beneficiaries of the ACP are America’s tech platforms Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. Together they earn hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, annually on each new American who adopts the internet.
However, these companies do not participate financially in federal programs designed to promote broadband adoption. Whereas telecom providers have been paying billions of dollars for years to support the USF, universal service subsidies to fund broadband for rural areas, school, libraries, hospitals, and low-income Americans, tech platforms have contributed zero to such programs.
Yet tech companies get the benefit of any new user who comes online from these programs. My new report describes the ways that these companies could contribute financially, continue to enjoy the financial benefits of new internet users, and minimize pass-through to end users.
Congress and the FCC recognize that ACP should continue and that it should be reviewed as part of the larger Congressional efforts to reform USF and to conduct oversight of broadband subsidies. Kudos to Senators Ben Luján, D-N.M., and John Thune, R-S.D., who have launched a bipartisan working group on these issues.
ACP should not be allowed to run out. Congress should appropriate bridge funding for ACP while it works on long term reforms which will take time. In the interim, our nation can’t afford to unplug millions of U.S. households.
Roslyn Layton, PhD, Senior Vice President of Strand Consult and Visiting Researcher at Aalborg University Copenhagen, is an international technology expert focused on the economics, security, and geopolitics of broadband internet technology. She has testified before the U.S. Congress on competition in wireless technologies, spectrum reform, the security advantages of 5G versus Wi-Fi, and the empirical and ethical case for fair cost recovery for broadband networks. She is also a senior contributor to Forbes, a Fellow of the National Security Institute at George Mason University, and a Senior Advisor to the Lincoln Policy Network. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
