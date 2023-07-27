Broadband Roundup
Letter of Credit Coalition, FCC Proposes Higher Speed Threshold, Domestic Semiconductor Bill
The NTIA’s BEAD program requires grant recipients to provide a letter of credit.
July 27, 2023 – Since last Wednesday, some internet service providers, broadband associations, and digital equity advocates have been raising concerns about a requirement that applicants for federal broadband funding provide a letter of credit to receive money.
The coalition is warning that such a requirement for funding from the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will “shut out a huge number of ISPs.”
Some won’t even apply, they say.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s BEAD program requires grant recipients to provide a letter of credit for 25 percent of the award, with a 25 percent match requirement.
The coalition, including Connect Humanity, argues this requirement disproportionately favors well-funded providers, shutting out smaller ISPs and minority-owned businesses targeted by the program.
“Many of the small ISPs, minority and women-owned businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities that the program claims to be targeting have little hope of meeting these requirements,” said Connect Humanity in a statement.
“The result is a herculean thumb on the scales for the large, well-funded incumbent providers that have historically failed to serve all Americans, even when subsidized to do so. It locks out smaller, efficient, local ISPs that are typically faster, more affordable, and more willing to connect America’s least served communities — the kind of providers President Biden talked about,” it added.
The organization highlights that an ISP planning to construct a $10 million broadband network must secure over $2 million in collateral (including interest and fees) and provide matching funds to be eligible for a $7.5 million BEAD grant.
Other members of the coalition pushing back against the letter of credit mandate include small ISPs like Arkansas-based Aristotle Unified Communications; organizations like Broadband.Money; the Schools, Health, and Libraries Broadband Coalition; and the American Association for Public Broadband.
FCC chair proposes upping federal speed standard
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed Tuesday that the federal broadband speed standard be upgraded to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
The existing federal broadband access standard is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.
The proposal was part of a notice of inquiry that is an exercise that the FCC periodically performs as required by Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act.
“The needs of internet users long ago surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 speed metric, especially during a global health pandemic that moved so much of life online,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “The 25/3 metric isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline. That’s why we need to raise the standard for minimum broadband speeds now and while also aiming even higher for the future, because we need to set big goals if we want everyone everywhere to have a fair shot at 21st century success.”
All BEAD-funded broadband projects must reach a minimum of 100 Mbps download/20 Mbps upload with a latency of less than or equal to 100 milliseconds according to requirements set by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the $42.5b of BEAD funding.
Almost every cable and fiber provider should be able to exceed the 100Mbps download-speed threshold. But the asymmetric nature of cable connectivity may leave many cable operators that brag about their fast download speeds struggling to hit 20Mbps on their uploads according to journalist Rob Pegoraro.
House passes foreign investing bill for domestic semiconductor manufacturing
The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that will require the Commerce Department to coordinate with state-level economic development organizations to increase foreign direct investment in semiconductor-related manufacturing and production.
The Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act tasks Commerce’s SelectUSA business investment program to review various aspects related to investment from foreign countries into the American semiconductor industry.
SelectUSA will seek to identify the measures the federal government can adopt to support and encourage increased foreign direct investment in any segment of semiconductor-related production, according to the legislation.
SelectUSA will further review and analyze any existing barriers that may hinder such investments and propose strategies to enhance state-level efforts in attracting foreign direct investment in the semiconductor sector, the legislation adds.
The legislation introduced by Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, and Greg Pence, R-IN, would assist federal efforts to expand domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips.
“Thirty years ago, the United States manufactured nearly 40% of all semiconductors, but today we produce only 12%,” said Eshoo in a release. “This lack of domestic semiconductor manufacturing poses a significant risk to our economy and our national security. I’m proud the House passed my bipartisan legislation today, the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act, which bolsters domestic semiconductor production and reduces reliance on foreign suppliers.
“This bill, along with the investments in the CHIPS and Science Act, will bring the U.S. back to be number one in the world in semiconductor manufacturing and maintain our leadership in technological innovation,” she added.
Broadband Roundup
Bountiful City’s Broadband Network, Lifeline Budget, Amazon Readies Kuiper Satellites
Bountiful City, Utah will continue work on a municipal broadband network after opposition.
July 25, 2023 – Bountiful City in Utah forges ahead with the construction of a municipal broadband network in partnership with internet infrastructure provider UTOPIA Fiber, beginning in August 2023, after a slight hiccup due to opposition from a local organization.
In late May, the city council voted unanimously in favor of the project called Bountiful Fiber to bring gigabit speeds to residents and businesses. The city will also issue $43 million in bonds to finance the project, with subscriber revenues expected to pay back the debt.
Bountiful City owns the infrastructure, but UTOPIA will build and operate the system, which is based on an open-access model where internet service providers share space and compete for customers over the same infrastructure lent by the municipality.
However, the plan was temporarily held back by a group called the Utah Taxpayers Associations, which financed a petition to halt the project until residents have a chance to vote for the issue on the city’s ballot this November.
In a press release on Friday, Bountiful Fiber announced the project would be back on track as the group failed to collect enough residents’ signatures to advance its opposition.
“Bountiful is a unique city,” said Mayor Kendalyn Harris. “Our residents started this process. They organized a ‘Fiber for Bountiful’ campaign that led to a thorough consideration of many options. We now look forward to offering a vital service to residents and businesses in an increasingly digital world.”
Gigi Sohn, executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband, applauded the city’s decision to go through with its fiber project in a Friday’s statement.
“The people of Bountiful City have spoken loud and clear: they want the city to work with UTOPIA Fiber to build a universal, affordable and robust broadband network for all of their residents, and they want that network now,” said Sohn, who wrote a July op-ed in the Salt Lake Tribune calling the UTA’s opposition to Bountiful Fiber an attack on broadband freedom of choice.
2024 Lifeline budget and updated minimum service requirements
The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday the 2024 budget of $2.8 billion for the Lifeline program and updated minimum service standards for Lifeline supported services.
The Lifeline program is established under the Universal Service Fund and provides low-income households with monthly discounts of up to $9.25 and $34.25 on their wireline or wireless services.
The 2016 Lifeline order mandated an annual increase in the baseline service standard requirement for each of the services under the program.
According to the notice, the minimum service standard for mobile broadband services will remain unchanged at 4.5 Gb of data per month until December 1, 2024, following a waiver issued by the Wireline Competition Bureau on July 7 to pause the annual increase for another year. The minimum standard for mobile phone service will continue to be at 1000 minutes per month. Minimum service standard for fixed broadband usage, however, would be 1280 Gb per month, beginning December 1, 2023.
The bureau also revealed a Lifeline budget of $2.78 billion for the calendar year 2024, an increase of almost $200 million over the last year’s budget.
Amazon pours $120M in new satellite facility in Florida
Amazon is investing $120 million in building a new satellite-processing facility at Kennedy Space Center, bringing the company one step closer to the launch of Project Kuiper, a network of low Earth Orbit satellites aimed to provide high-speed, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the globe.
Kuiper satellites will be sent from Amazon’s manufacturing facility in Kirkland, Washington, to the new site in Florida, where they will be integrated with rockets from Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance and readied for launch.
“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper Production Operations.
The construction is financed through the Space Florida’s Spaceport Improvement Program, a funding initiative to boost spaceport infrastructure. The company said in a press release on Friday that it planned to add up to 50 new positions to the local economy in the Space Coast area.
“Adding Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite payload processing facility to the region’s growing industrial capability in commercial space is a testament to the power of building a statewide ecosystem that supports companies across the entire aerospace supply chain,” said Frank DiBello, president and CEO of Space Florida.
The facility is Amazon’s most recent investment in the space and satellite industry. The company said it has obtained 77 heavy-lift launch vehicles to deploy its satellite constellation, most of which will be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Amazon’s venture joins a growing number of other companies, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and aircraft manufacturer Boeing to deploy satellite networks for broadband connectivity.
Broadband Roundup
National Data Privacy Plan, $4 Million for Tribal Broadband, Twitter Rebrands
$2 million will go toward broadband builds.
July 24, 2023 — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that it has awarded almost $4 million to eight tribes as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
Of the $4 million, $2 million will go toward broadband infrastructure deployment. The remaining funds will go toward planning, engineering and feasibility studies. Each tribe received a grant of $500,000 during this round of funding.
The grants bring the total program investments to more than $1.78 billion to 191 tribes across the United States. The money will be used to help tribes reduce monthly internet service costs, plan for future internet infrastructure investments, upgrade network equipment and purchase devices.
The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a nearly $3-billion grant program as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The NTIA will release a second notice of funding for an additional funding round in the next few weeks.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said of the award that “the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to bringing high-quality, affordable internet access to every Tribal Community. These investments will improve internet access across six states and give Tribes the connectivity they need to work, learn, and access health care.”
Twitter has rebranded as “X”
In a tweet on Sunday Elon Musk, owner of popular social media platform Twitter, announced that the company will be rebranded as “X.”
“Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” wrote Musk, referring to the iconic blue bird that represents the brand.
The company’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino added her support in a tweet, “X is here! Let’s do this.” The company recently announced that it would limit the number of direct messages for non-paying users and limit the tweets a user can read to 600 tweets per day on a tier system that limits tweets based on verification status and length of subscription.
The company announced in April that it is now called X Corp. Musk said he aspires to build what he calls “the everything app” that will support messaging, payments, delivery and ride sharing. The name comes from Musk’s financial services startup X.com, which was acquired by PayPal in 2000.
Meta’s new competing social media platform released in early July saw a high number of initial users, some touting it as the “potential end of Twitter.” The platform, called Threads, has seen a nearly 70 percent decline in daily active users since its peak on July 7. The company announced it had hit 100 million sign ups within a week after it launched.
Think tank urges national privacy framework preempting state laws
Think tank Free State Foundation urged Congress to establish a uniform national data privacy framework that preempts state laws in a Monday report.
Senior fellow Andrew Long of the FSF argued the “’patchwork’ of laws has become so complicated that interested observers can no longer agree even on the precise number of comprehensive data privacy statutes that have been passed.”
“Unless Congress acts, there is an increasing risk that the ‘patchwork’ of state laws, containing often conflicting varying requirements, may well result in so much consumer confusion that there will be less online engagement. This decreased consumer engagement will result in overall consumer welfare losses,” Long continued.
As states continue to adopt comprehensive data privacy statues, the “patchwork” evolves in terms of topics addressed and in scope, continued the report. According to Long, this increases burdens on businesses, particularly small business, by imposing new compliance obligations that vary from state to state and incurs costly analyses that legal counsel must engage in at the outset.
“Consumers deserve a single, consistent set of privacy rights that are easy to understand and apply nationwide, and the only way to realize that goal is through the passage of a federal comprehensive data privacy law,” Long concluded.
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which formulates a national data privacy framework with a set of consumer data privacy rights and appropriate enforcement mechanism, cleared the House Commerce Committee in July 2022. It has not progressed further.
Broadband Roundup
Veterans for Broadband Installs, Google Tests Journalistic AI, Ethernet Consortium Formed
A new Ohio-based training program could open veterans to a career in telecom service.
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 – Ohio University will train veterans to install broadband internet in southeast Ohio, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The program, slated to start this fall, is a partnership between Ohio University, the Virginia-based National Warrior Workforce, and Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville and will teach underemployed veterans and reservists to work in infrastructure positions installing fiber, 5G and clean energy, according to Kelley Dunne, CEO of AmeriCrew, which has operated as National Warrior Workforce.
The company provides industry approved training and job placement for veterans and transitioning service members for a career in 5G Wireless, fiber broadband, and clean energy infrastructure.
After the two-week training at Ohio University — with the option for students to take a longer, specialized training at the career center after that — and a certificate in fiber splicing, veterans will enter into a one-year apprenticeship.
While this will serve as a benefit to the veterans, it will also support the state as Dunne said. “Ohio, like many states, is going to have more infrastructure built in rural America in the next five years than it has in the last 50, and it would be a shame if we didn’t figure out how to leverage young men and women who served our country to give them an opportunity to serve in a different way, and also a way that serves their careers and missions,” Dunne said.
A one-week pilot program hosted at Ohio University in May had eight students enrolled, said Julio Aráuz, director of the McClure School of Emerging Communications Technologies at Ohio University.
Going forward, classes will be 10 to 12 students, and he expects the program will enroll 150 to 200 students per year.
Google tests A.I. tool to write news articles
Google is currently conducting tests with an artificial intelligence tool called Genesis, which has the potential to generate news articles.
It was presented to media outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, and News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, as a “helpmate,” according to the New York Times on Thursday.
Google clarified in a statement that it is still in the early stages of exploring the tool, which aims to assist journalists by suggesting headline options or different writing styles. The company emphasized that the intention is not to replace journalists with this technology.
“These tools are not intended to replace the role journalists have in reporting, creating and factchecking their articles,” Google said. “Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity, just like we’re making assistive tools available for people in Gmail and in Google Docs.”
The news comes after a report last month by accounting firm KPMG estimated that 43 percent of the tasks performed by authors, writers and translators could be carried out by AI tools.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reported last week that major economies were on the “cusp of an AI revolution” that could lead to job losses in skilled professions such as law, medicine and finance.
Tech giants join forces on ethernet consortium
A group of tech industry companies including Meta, Microsoft and Intel and France’s Atos have formed an ethernet consortium in a bid to support networks suited for artificial intelligence, Atos announced on Wednesday.
The Ultra Ethernet Consortium will build a complete ethernet-based communication stack architecture for high-performance networking, according to a statement by Atos.
The technical goals for the consortium are to develop specifications, APIs and source code to define protocols, application program interfaces and data structures for Ethernet communications, said the statement, adding the UEC will define software, storage, management and security constructs for different operating environments.
Ethernet is a technology for connecting devices in a wired local area network or wide area network. It enables devices to communicate with each other via a protocol, which is a set of rules or common network language.
According to the statement, UEC will capitalize on ethernet’s ubiquity and flexibility for handling a wide variety of workloads while being scalable and cost-effective.
“This isn’t about overhauling Ethernet,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair of the Ultra Ethernet Consortium. “It’s about tuning Ethernet to improve efficiency for workloads with specific performance requirements. We’re looking at every layer – from the physical all the way through the software layers – to find the best way to improve efficiency and performance at scale.”
