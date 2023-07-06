Broadband Roundup
Meta Launches Threads, Surf Internet Acquiring MiSignal Assets, FCC Awards ACP Outreach Grant
Millions of users have already signed up for the Twitter alternative.
July 6, 2023 – Meta’s Threads app debuted on Wednesday, providing billions of users with an alternative to Twitter amidst growing dissatisfaction with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.
Ten million people signed up for the service within hours, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The numbers continued to soar, surpassing 20 million sign-ups by Thursday morning, reported NBC News, which based its figures on the number of Threads badges visible on Instagram users’ accounts.
Threads bears a resemblance to Twitter in terms of appearance, allowing users to post messages, engage in conversations with others, and express appreciation through likes or reposts. Furthermore, the app enables users of Meta-owned Instagram to follow the same accounts on Threads, potentially helping individuals expand their follower base.
“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas and discussing what’s on your mind,” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post. “I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I’m grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one.”
Surf acquiring fiber assets of MiSignal
Surf Internet, a Michigan-based fiber internet service provider in the Great Lakes region, acquired the fiber network assets of another local company called MiSignal.
The acquisition on Wednesday marks an expansion of Surf’s investments in Livingston County, Michigan.
With the purchase of MiSignal’s fiber broadband network, Surf said it plans to invest an additional $20 million over the next three years to extend their fiber network to more than 18,000 rural households in the area.
MiSignal provides symmetrical gigabit internet speeds to residential and commercial customers in eastern Michigan. As part of the transaction, all MiSignal team members will be joining the Surf Internet team, the companies said.
MiSignal’s business phone system services and customers are not included in the acquisition and will continue to operate under the MiSignal name.
Surf currently serves over 29,000 customers across 45 markets and has previously said it expects to exceed 100,000 premises passed with its fiber-to-the-premises service this year.
Center for Population Studies awarded ACP outreach grant from FCC
The University of Mississippi Center for Population Studies was awarded a $350,000 grant from the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program on Wednesday.
According to a statement, the center will utilize the funds to identify Mississippi residents without broadband internet access and provide assistance to eligible households in obtaining discounts on internet service of up to $30 and $75 per month on tribal lands through the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The center said it aims to collaborate with communities on broadband-related issues as part of an ongoing initiative.
“We are very excited about this grant, as this program is underutilized within the state of Mississippi, despite so many people – including many students on campus and in the surrounding areas – actually qualifying for it,” Jillian Morrison, a fellow at the center, said.
The FCC funding allows the center to provide information to those eligible for discounted broadband internet service and to guide the sign-up process.
Broadband Roundup
FTC GOP Nominees, NTIA Seeking BEAD Guidance Comments, FCC Opens Fabric Challenge Round
The nominees are intended to replace Republican commissioners who left their positions.
July 5, 2023 – President Joe Biden announced Monday two Republican nominees, Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson and Utah Solicitor General Melissa Holyoak, for commissioners on the Federal Trade Commission.
In a statement addressing the president’s nomination, FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan expressed her welcome to the two nominees, saying they would “bring key skills, experiences, and expertise to the Commission.”
Ferguson was chief counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-IA.
Holyoak previously worked at Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a D.C.-based public interest firm, as well as the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Center for Class Action Fairness, and O’Melveny & Myers LLP.
The FTC, an agency responsible for upholding fair competition and safeguarding consumer interests, is presently led by a Democratic chairwoman along with two Democratic commissioners, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya.
Two Republican vacancies have emerged following the resignations of Christine Wilson and Noah Phillips. Both have expressed concerns about the agency’s overall direction under the leadership of Khan, saying the agency has veered away from its traditional approach to competition and emphasizing a lack of discussion and compromise.
NTIA consulting on allowing certain entities to make profit on BEAD use
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration put out Wednesday a request for comments to tailor its guidance for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, including allowing certain entities to make a profit on builds.
Introduced in 2013 by the Office of Management and Budget, the “uniform guidance” is a comprehensive set of guidelines intended to assist agencies in effectively managing federal funding for non-federal entities and outlines the proper use of these funds by recipients.
Under the existing mandate, certain recipients are only permitted to use program income to cover direct business expenses and are not allowed to retain it as profit. According to the notice, several stakeholders have requested the NTIA to consider exemptions from this provision to enable entities including non-profit organizations, to generate profits from the investments. They argue it would foster competition and encourage broader participation in the program, particularly in unserved and underserved areas where a lack of favorable return on investment has been a major barrier to the infrastructure buildouts.
They argue modifications or waivers of those provisions would increase competition and create incentives for providers to participate in the program. Comments are due August 4, 2023.
The uniform guidance has been applied to several NTIA programs such as the Broadband Infrastructure Program, Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, and the Middle Mile Grants Program “without significant oppositions,” read the notice. However, the NTIA said the BEAD program differs from prior federal broadband funding programs and requires “unprecedented effort” to maximize provider participation.
Earlier in March, the Treasury Department also announced new proposed guidance allowing recipients of the Capital Projects Fund and the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to deviate from the Uniform Guidance due to cost concerns.
FCC opens challenges for June broadband fabric
The Federal Communications Commission has begun accepting challenges Monday to the June 2023 edition of the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric, which serves as the foundational data for the broadband map guiding federal broadband funding allocations.
The notice requires entities to submit challenges by September 8, 2023 for data to be assessed and included into the December iteration of the fabric. Any challenges received after the deadline will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and likely included into the next version of the map, read the document.
The commission’s Broadband Data Task Force also announced on the same day the opening of the Broadband Data Collection filing, the FCC’s primary mechanism to collect broadband data. After the window is open on July 3, internet service providers are required to submit subscribership and internet availability data before September 1, 2023.
The broadband availability map and its underlying fabric dataset have undergone multiple updates to reflect accurate information on unserved and underserved internet locations. This notice regarding the data collection process closely follows the White House’s recent announcement on June 26, which disclosed the allocation of BEAD funding to all 50 states and territories.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Data and Privacy Task Force, Cisco Acquiring Data Companies, Spectrum Expands Services in Missouri
The task force will focus on addressing privacy and data protection issues in the communications industry.
June 29, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Wednesday the creation of a privacy and data protection task force focused on addressing privacy and data protection issues in the communications industry.
The FCC’s Privacy and Data Protection Task Force, led by the chief of the agency’s Enforcement Bureau, will collaborate with various departments within the FCC to develop rules, enforce regulations, and raise public awareness regarding privacy and data protection, including data breaches and vulnerabilities related to third-party vendors serving regulated communications providers, the FCC said.
The task force will comprise technical and legal staff from various departments within the FCC.
Rosenworcel has emphasized the task force’s role in advancing the modernization of current data breach rules, building upon the proposed rulemaking on that matter introduced in January.
Cisco announced intent to acquire network monitoring firms
Cisco announced Tuesday its intent to acquire SamKnows, a UK-based broadband network monitoring company, and Accedian, a Montreal-based network performance monitoring firm.
The technology company said these acquisitions aim to enhance Cisco’s ThousandEyes network intelligence service by expanding its knowledge into the last mile infrastructure.
“There is a significant step-change in the type and granularity of network data required to keep the lifeblood of our modern economy – and everyday life – flowing,” said Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco Networking. “With the acquisitions of Accedian and SamKnows, we are providing a whole new level of network assurance and experience monitoring for our customers.”
The acquisition of SamKnows will enable Cisco to provide performance monitoring and testing at the end-user level, it said. SamKnows’ services have been utilized by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission – Canada’s FCC – for its Measuring Broadband Canada project, which assesses actual connection speeds in Canadian homes.
The data collected from thousands of homes has informed broadband policy-making, allowed consumers to understand the quality of internet services from participating ISPs, and facilitated network improvements by ISPs, the company said.
On the other hand, Accedian will join Cisco networking’s data center and provider connectivity organization.
These acquisitions are anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of Cisco’s 2024 fiscal year, commencing on August 1, 2023.
Spectrum announces expansion of services in Missouri
Spectrum announced on Wednesday the rollout of its internet, mobile, TV, and voice services in rural areas of Missouri’s Cass County, including Cleveland, Peculiar, and Riverview Estates.
The expansion will provide services to over 1,000 homes and small businesses in these areas.
Spectrum secured $1 billion from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to support this initiative.
“Spectrum is bringing gigabit broadband to unserved communities across America through RDOF,” said Matt Brown, Spectrum’s vice president of construction, in a press release. “We are providing local residents and small businesses superior connectivity at highly competitive prices, backed by a team of skilled local technicians and U.S.-based customer service.”
The company said the fiber build is part of its $5-billion investment in unserved rural communities.
The company said it aims to extend broadband access to approximately one million customer locations across 24 states in the coming years, according to FCC estimates.
Broadband Roundup
E-Rate for Wi-Fi on School Buses, $200M for Washington Broadband, Tribal Ready Partners with Nokia
FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Monday introduced the ‘Learn Without Limits’ initiative to update the E-Rate program
June 28, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel introduced Monday the “Learn Without Limits” initiative to update the E-Rate program under the Universal Service Fund to include funding for Wi-Fi connectivity on school buses.
“This could make a big difference in rural areas where students spend long hours on school buses just to get to class and home again,” said Rosenworcel in a speech at the American Library Association’s annual conference. “We can turn ride time into connected time for homework. We can take E-Rate policies from two decades ago that supported mobile phones on these buses and modernize them so we have Wi-Fi on wheels—and students can Learn Without Limits.”
The proposal is currently pending a full vote of the Commission.
Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass, voiced his support for the Chairwoman’s proposal in a statement Monday.
“With the new school year just a few months away, we cannot allow millions of students across the country to lose access to broadband,” said Markey. “We urge the FCC to swiftly adopt this commonsense proposal to expand E-Rate funding to include Wi-Fi hotspots and internet support for school buses.”
Rosenworcel had previously said that expanding the E-Rate program to allow funding for mobile hotspot devices was a “great idea.”
The FCC has reportedly been advised on multiple occasions to broaden the scope of the E-rate program. The commission also oversees the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which helps millions of students get connectivity outside of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treasury awards Washington State nearly $200M for broadband
The Department of Treasury on Friday awarded Washington State $195.7 million from the Capital Projects Fund for high-speed internet projects.
The state plans to allocate the grant into three separate investments to connect 33,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The largest – $118.5 million – will go to communities without internet service and those with speeds below 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. The state will also invest $43.7 million to the Public Works Board Broadband Program designed to provide high-speed internet in rural counties and tribal lands. The rest will go toward the Community Economic Revitalization Board Rural Broadband Program to expand last-mile broadband access in rural areas without reliable internet.
“This funding is a key piece of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet for millions of Americans and provide more opportunities to fully participate and compete in the 21st century economy,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in a statement Friday.
To date, the Capital Projects Fund has delivered $7 billion out of the allocated $10 billion for broadband, digital technology, and community center projects in 45 states, benefiting nearly two million locations.
Tribal Ready partners with Nokia on buildouts to tribal lands
Tribal Ready, a Native American-owned data company, announced a partnership with Nokia to deploy broadband networks across tribal lands.
“Tribal Ready is excited to embark on this significant partnership with Nokia,” said Joe Valandra, CEO of Tribal Ready in a press release Tuesday. “Getting Tribes access to broadband has never been more important, and with deadlines for grants and broadband funding coming up, we are confident that this partnership will help Tribal Ready amplify its message and Nokia obtain its goal to maximize digital connection for all.”
Valandra has highlighted the inaccuracies he said are present in the FCC’s broadband map, which forms the basis for determining funding allocations under the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. The company said it would rely on its Tribal Virtual Broadband Office to collect accurate data that helps tribes receive the funding they deserve.
On Monday, the White House officially released BEAD funding allocations to all 50 states and the territories. States will have 180 days after receiving their notice of allocation to submit initial proposals for potential use of the grants. Once plans are approved, states will be able to access at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.
