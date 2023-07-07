Social Media
Meta’s New Platform Threads is Called a Potential ‘Twitter-Killer’
Threads is intertwined with Meta’s Instagram, and may have the ability to link the personal with the professional.
WASHINGTON, July 7, 2023 – Meta’s new social media platform released on Wednesday, Threads, is the potential end of Twitter, said panelists at a National Digital Roundtable Advisory Board event on Friday.
The app provides billions of users with an alternative to Twitter amidst growing dissatisfaction with the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Outrage ensued when Musk announced on July 1 that most Twitter users would be limited to reading just 600 tweets per day on a tier system that limits tweets based on verification status and length of subscription.
In an official release, Twitter claimed the tweet limit was “to ensure the authenticity of our user base” and to “remove spam and bots from our platform.” The company’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, tweeted that “when you have a mission like Twitter – you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform.”
Thread took advantage of Musk’s announcement and paid off in how many users immediately joined, said Kevin Coroneos, director of digital advocacy strategy at the Investment Company Institute.
According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 10 million people signed up for Thread within hours of its release. The numbers continue to soar, surpassing 20 million sign-ups and placing as the number one app on the Google Play Store and App Store.
Thread bears a resemblance to Twitter in terms of appearance, allowing users to post messages, engage in conversations with others and express appreciation through likes or reports. However, it has a fundamental difference in that the account is intertwined with the user’s Instagram account, meaning that Instagram followers are automatically transferred to Thread.
The blend of two platforms that are typically personal (Instagram) and professional (Twitter) will create an unique platform that is likely to grow larger, said Patrick Kane, head of digital at British Embassy Washington. It also has the added benefit that new users do not start at square one, but instead come onto the unfamiliar platform with connections and followers from their Instagram account.
We may see more influencers moving into a world of text-based posts which they didn’t have the platform for before, said Kane.
Although it is uncertain whether Threads will prove to be the “Twitter-killer” that many propose it will be, its potential to do so will be confirmed if Threads is able to build an advertising-revenue model, said Coroneos.
Twitter is reactive and fast and it will put up a good fight, added Kane. Meta has a good chance as it already has the infrastructure to do content moderation and advertising campaigns as well as an established and engaged user base.
For some brands, Threads is the advertising platform that they were looking for, added Coroneos , suggesting that the platform may take off for companies that rely on text-heavy advertising or that market to an intellectually inclined audience base.
Thread does not currently have a large global influence, as it is not yet approved for use in the European Union and is only available to customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom.
“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas and discussing what’s on your mind,” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post. “I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I’m grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one.”
Social Media
Experts Advocate Federal Agency to Oversee Children Online Safety
Experts are concerned a patchwork of state laws would fail to address the problem of kids online safety.
WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 – Kids safety experts urged the government Tuesday to establish a federal agency dedicated to targeting online sexual predators in a Tuesday webinar hosted by the Cato Institute.
The federal agency would be more “effective” than the disjointed, state-by-state legislative approach in addressing the problem of children’s internet safety, according to experts.
Growing concerns about social media’s harms have prompted lawmakers to propose several pieces of legislation to protect children safety and privacy on the internet. Most of these proposals, however, have stalled in Congress, leaving no clear path forward for the federal government to address the issue.
Several states have thus taken matters into their own hands. Montana’s TikTok ban will become effective on Jan 1, 2024. A number of states like Utah, Arkansas, California, and most recently Louisiana, have passed laws imposing age limits or requiring parental consents to open kids accounts on certain platforms.
However, these state bills have come under fire for having wildly varying criteria. Experts also worry they risk infringing on children’s free speech and privacy rights as companies have to collect more data from users to comply with such laws.
“The minute we get a legislation in one state or a judge in another state to weigh in with ideas that really don’t make sense and aren’t enforceable, it’s just going to create more chaos,” said child welfare expert Maureen Flatley during the webinar.
Flatley argued that these measures are mostly “performative” and will not be helpful since they do not address the underlining criminal activity. She said she believed the problems with child safety do not lie with social media companies, but rather online predators who take advantage of those platforms to prey on children. To this end, she advocated for a government agency specifically tasked with investigating and prosecuting internet sexual abusers of children.
Andrew Zack, policy manager at Family Online Safety Institute, also echoed the same opinion, calling for a “chief online safety officer” to deal with child online sexual abuse materials.
“I think that’s where we should be focusing our efforts first and most vociferously and energetically when it comes to safety online for teens and kids,” said Zack.
Earlier in May, the Joe Biden administration announced an interagency task force on kids online health and safety led by the Department of Health and Human Services. It will examine internet threats to minors, recommend methods to address harms, and publish standards for transparency reports and audits by spring 2024.
China
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Although many experts agree TikTok poses a threat, some believe a ban is the wrong solution.
WASHINGTON, May 26, 2023 — With lawmakers ramping up their rhetoric against TikTok, industry and legal experts are divided over whether a ban is the best solution to balance competing concerns about national security and free speech.
Proponents of a TikTok ban argue that the app poses an “untenable threat” because of the amount of data it collects — including user location, search history and biometric data — as well as its relationship with the Chinese government, said Joel Thayer, president of the Digital Progress Institute, at a debate hosted Wednesday by Broadband Breakfast.
These fears have been cited by state and federal lawmakers in a wide range of proposals that would place various restrictions on TikTok, including a controversial bill that would extend to all technologies connected to a “foreign adversary.” More than two dozen states have already banned TikTok on government devices, and Montana recently became the first state to ban the app altogether.
TikTok on Monday sued Montana over the ban, arguing that the “unprecedented and extreme step of banning a major platform for First Amendment speech, based on unfounded speculation about potential foreign government access to user data and the content of the speech, is flatly inconsistent with the Constitution.”
Thayer contested the lawsuit’s claim, saying that “the First Amendment does not prevent Montana or the federal government from regulating non expressive conduct, especially if it’s illicit.”
However, courts have consistently held that the act of communicating and receiving information cannot be regulated separately from speech, said David Greene, civil liberties director and senior staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
“This is a regulation of expression — it’s a regulation of how people communicate with each other and how they receive communications,” he said.
Stringent regulations could protect privacy without suppressing speech
A complete ban of TikTok suppresses far more speech than is necessary to preserve national security interests, making less intrusive options preferable, said Daniel Lyons, nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
TikTok is currently engaged in a $1.5 billion U.S. data security initiative that will incorporate several layers of government and private sector oversight into its privacy and content moderation practices, in addition to moving all U.S. user data to servers owned by an Austin-based software company.
This effort, nicknamed Project Texas, “strikes me as a much better alternative that doesn’t have the First Amendment problems that an outright TikTok ban has,” Lyons said.
Greene noted that many online platforms — both within and outside the U.S. — collect and sell significant amounts of user data, creating the potential for foreign adversaries to purchase it.
“Merely focusing on TikTok is an underinclusive way of addressing these concerns about U.S. data privacy,” he said. “It would be really great if Congress would actually take a close look at comprehensive data privacy legislation that would address that problem.”
Greene also highlighted the practical barriers to banning an app, pointing out that TikTok is accessible through a variety of alternative online sources. These sources tend to be much less secure than the commonly used app stores, meaning that a ban focused on app stores is actually “making data more vulnerable to foreign exploitation,” he said.
TikTok risks severe enough to warrant some action, panelists agree
Although concerns about suppressing speech are valid, the immediate national security risks associated with the Chinese government accessing a massive collection of U.S. user data are severe enough to warrant consideration of a ban, said Anton Dahbura, executive director of the Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute.
“Will it hurt people who are building businesses from it? Absolutely,” he said. “But until we have safeguards in place, we need to be cautious about business as usual.”
These safeguards should include security audits, data flow monitoring and online privacy legislation, Dahbura continued.
Thayer emphasized the difference between excessive data collection practices and foreign surveillance.
“I think we all agree that there should be a federal privacy law,” he said. “That doesn’t really speak to the fact that there are potential backdoors, that there are these potential avenues to continue to surveil… So I say, why not both?”
Lyons agreed that TikTok’s “unique threat” might warrant action beyond a general privacy law, but maintained that a nationwide ban was “far too extreme.”
Even if further action against TikTok is eventually justified, Greene advocated for federal privacy legislation to be the starting point. “We’re spending a lot of time talking about banning TikTok, which again, is going to affect millions of Americans… and we’re doing nothing about having data broadly collected otherwise,” he said. “At a minimum, our priorities are backwards.”
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. Watch the event on Broadband Breakfast, or REGISTER HERE to join the conversation.
Wednesday, May 24, 2023 – Debate: Should the U.S. Ban TikTok?
Since November, more than two dozen states have banned TikTok on government devices. Montana recently became the first state to pass legislation that would ban the app altogether, and several members of Congress have advocated for extending a similar ban to the entire country. Is TikTok’s billion-dollar U.S. data security initiative a meaningful step forward, or just an empty promise? How should lawmakers navigate competing concerns about national security, free speech, mental health and a competitive marketplace? This special session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will engage advocates and critics in an Oxford-style debate over whether the U.S. should ban TikTok.
Panelists
Pro-TikTok Ban
- Anton Dahbura, Executive Director, Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute
- Joel Thayer, President, Digital Progress Institute
Anti-TikTok Ban
- David Greene, Civil Liberties Director and Senior Staff Attorney, Electronic Frontier Foundation
- Daniel Lyons, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
Moderator
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Anton Dahbura serves as co-director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy, and is the executive director of the Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute. Since 2012, he has been an associate research scientist in the Department of Computer Science. Dahbura is a fellow at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, served as a researcher at AT&T Bell Laboratories, was an invited lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at Princeton University and served as research director of the Motorola Cambridge Research Center.
Joel Thayer, president of the Digital Progress Institute, was previously was an associate at Phillips Lytle. Before that, he served as Policy Counsel for ACT | The App Association, where he advised on legal and policy issues related to antitrust, telecommunications, privacy, cybersecurity and intellectual property in Washington, DC. His experience also includes working as legal clerk for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and FTC Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen.
David Greene, senior staff attorney and civil liberties director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, has significant experience litigating First Amendment issues in state and federal trial and appellate courts. He currently serves on the steering committee of the Free Expression Network, the governing committee of the ABA Forum on Communications Law, and on advisory boards for several arts and free speech organizations across the country. Before joining EFF, David was for twelve years the executive director and lead staff counsel for First Amendment Project.
Daniel Lyons is a professor and the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at Boston College Law School, where he teaches telecommunications, administrative and cyber law. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he focuses on telecommunications and internet regulation. Lyons has testified before Congress and state legislatures, and has participated in numerous proceedings at the Federal Communications Commission.
Drew Clark (moderator) is CEO of Breakfast Media LLC. He has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing campaign for broadband data. As Editor and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media company advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Section 230
Supreme Court Sides With Google and Twitter, Leaving Section 230 Untouched
A wide range of tech industry associations and civil liberties advocates applauded the decision to leave Section 230 untouched.
WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Google and Twitter in a pair of high-profile cases involving intermediary liability for user-generated content, marking a significant victory for online platforms and other proponents of Section 230.
In Twitter v. Taamneh, the court ruled that Twitter could not be held liable for abetting terrorism by hosting terrorist content. The unanimous decision was written by Justice Clarence Thomas, who had previously signaled interest in curtailing liability protections for online platforms.
“Notably, the two justices who have been most critical of Section 230 and internet platforms said nothing of the sort here,” said Ari Cohn, free speech counsel at TechFreedom.
In a brief unsigned opinion remanding Gonzalez v. Google to the Ninth Circuit, the court declined to address Section 230, saying that the case “appears to state little, if any, plausible claim for relief.”
A wide range of tech industry associations and civil liberties advocates applauded the decision to leave Section 230 untouched.
“Free speech online lives to fight another day,” said Patrick Toomey, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Security Project. “Twitter and other apps are home to an immense amount of protected speech, and it would be devastating if those platforms resorted to censorship to avoid a deluge of lawsuits over their users’ posts.”
John Bergmayer, legal director at Public Knowledge, said that lawmakers should take note of the rulings as they continue to debate potential changes to Section 230.
“Over the past several years, we have seen repeated legislative proposals that would remove Section 230 protections for various platform activities, such as content moderation decisions,” Bergmayer said. “But those activities are fully protected by the First Amendment, and removing Section 230 would at most allow plaintiffs to waste time and money in court, before their inevitable loss.”
Instead of weakening liability protections, Bergmayer argued that Congress should focus on curtailing the power of large platforms by strengthening antitrust law and promoting competition.
“Many complaints about Section 230 and content moderation policies amount to concerns about competition and the outsize influence of major platforms,” he said.
The decision was also celebrated by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., one of the statute’s original co-authors.
“Despite being unfairly maligned by political and corporate interests that have turned it into a punching bag for everything wrong with the internet, the law Representative [Chris] Cox and I wrote remains vitally important to allowing users to speak online,” Wyden said in a statement. “While tech companies still need to do far better at policing heinous content on their sites, gutting Section 230 is not the solution.”
However, other lawmakers expressed disappointment with the court’s decision, with some — including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee — saying that it “underscores the urgency for Congress to enact needed reforms to Section 230.”
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Meta’s New Platform Threads is Called a Potential ‘Twitter-Killer’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Meta Launches Threads, Surf Internet Acquiring MiSignal Assets, FCC Awards ACP Outreach Grant
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – The State of Broadband in U.S. Territories
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
FTC GOP Nominees, NTIA Seeking BEAD Guidance Comments, FCC Opens Fabric Challenge Round
Gavin Young: Technical Standards are Key to Delivering a Quality Broadband Experience
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Fifth Circuit to Rehear Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund
IRA Spurs Private Investment and Innovation in Clean Energy
How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare with Prior Predictions?
White House to Announce State Broadband Deployment Allocations Monday Morning
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Experts Call for Permitting Reform Legislation for BEAD Funding, Energy Effectiveness
BEAD Funding Allocation Announcement Gets High Praise to Begin New Broadband Chapter
The Made in America Summit Unites Broadband, Semiconductors and Clean Energy
FCC Data and Privacy Task Force, Cisco Acquiring Data Companies, Spectrum Expands Services in Missouri
Speed Not Only Attribute Consumers Looking for in Future Broadband Services, Experts Say
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
American Technology Companies Announce Investments in Chip Manufacturing in India
Made In America Summit, Democrat Senators Ask for Review of AI, Mayors Permitting Bill
Expert Argues over Definition of Sufficient Internet Speed in Broadband Programs
E-Rate for Wi-Fi on School Buses, $200M for Washington Broadband, Tribal Ready Partners with Nokia
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – The State of Broadband in U.S. Territories
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
Permitting, Purchase Restrictions Still Outstanding as BEAD Makes Way to States
Made in America Summit Kicks Off With Session on Biden Broadband Allocations
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
Tribes Must Be Ready to Challenge State Broadband Maps: Tribal Ready
Experts Debate TikTok Ban, Weighing National Security Against Free Speech
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – The Future of Ultra High-Speed Connectivity
Broadband Breakfast on June 21, 2023 – Middle Mile Award Announcements
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
ACP Now Serving Over 18M Americans, Hundreds Apply for Wireless Innovation Fund, Friedman Invests in Telecom
-
Funding4 weeks ago
What Happens to the Estimated $2.8 Billion in RDOF Defaults?
-
Broadband's Impact2 weeks ago
Lack of Affordable Connectivity Fund Money Could Hobble Broadband Deployment: Experts
-
Fiber4 weeks ago
Utah Releases Its State Broadband Plan for BEAD Funds, With Middle Mile Prioritization
-
Broadband's Impact4 weeks ago
Uncertainty Regarding Affordable Connectivity Fund is Affecting Private Investment
-
Funding2 weeks ago
Impressive Match for Middle Mile Projects Not a Likely Harbinger for BEAD Awards
-
Funding2 weeks ago
President Biden Plans to Announce BEAD Program Allocations at White House on Monday
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
AI Transparency Bill, Counties Opposed Permitting Bill, Robocalls Down But Costs Up