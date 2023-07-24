National Data Privacy Plan, $4 Million for Tribal Broadband, Twitter Rebrands

Broadband Roundup
July 24, 2023 — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that it has awarded almost $4 million to eight tribes as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
Of the $4 million, $2 million will go toward broadband infrastructure deployment. The remaining funds will go toward planning, engineering and feasibility studies. Each tribe received a grant of $500,000 during this round of funding.
The grants bring the total program investments to more than $1.78 billion to 191 tribes across the United States. The money will be used to help tribes reduce monthly internet service costs, plan for future internet infrastructure investments, upgrade network equipment and purchase devices.
The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a nearly $3-billion grant program as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The NTIA will release a second notice of funding for an additional funding round in the next few weeks.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said of the award that “the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to bringing high-quality, affordable internet access to every Tribal Community. These investments will improve internet access across six states and give Tribes the connectivity they need to work, learn, and access health care.”
Twitter has rebranded as “X”
In a tweet on Sunday Elon Musk, owner of popular social media platform Twitter, announced that the company will be rebranded as “X.”
“Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” wrote Musk, referring to the iconic blue bird that represents the brand.
The company’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino added her support in a tweet, “X is here! Let’s do this.” The company recently announced that it would limit the number of direct messages for non-paying users and limit the tweets a user can read to 600 tweets per day on a tier system that limits tweets based on verification status and length of subscription.
The company announced in April that it is now called X Corp. Musk said he aspires to build what he calls “the everything app” that will support messaging, payments, delivery and ride sharing. The name comes from Musk’s financial services startup X.com, which was acquired by PayPal in 2000.
Meta’s new competing social media platform released in early July saw a high number of initial users, some touting it as the “potential end of Twitter.” The platform, called Threads, has seen a nearly 70 percent decline in daily active users since its peak on July 7. The company announced it had hit 100 million sign ups within a week after it launched.
Think tank urges national privacy framework preempting state laws
Think tank Free State Foundation urged Congress to establish a uniform national data privacy framework that preempts state laws in a Monday report.
Senior fellow Andrew Long of the FSF argued the “’patchwork’ of laws has become so complicated that interested observers can no longer agree even on the precise number of comprehensive data privacy statutes that have been passed.”
“Unless Congress acts, there is an increasing risk that the ‘patchwork’ of state laws, containing often conflicting varying requirements, may well result in so much consumer confusion that there will be less online engagement. This decreased consumer engagement will result in overall consumer welfare losses,” Long continued.
As states continue to adopt comprehensive data privacy statues, the “patchwork” evolves in terms of topics addressed and in scope, continued the report. According to Long, this increases burdens on businesses, particularly small business, by imposing new compliance obligations that vary from state to state and incurs costly analyses that legal counsel must engage in at the outset.
“Consumers deserve a single, consistent set of privacy rights that are easy to understand and apply nationwide, and the only way to realize that goal is through the passage of a federal comprehensive data privacy law,” Long concluded.
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which formulates a national data privacy framework with a set of consumer data privacy rights and appropriate enforcement mechanism, cleared the House Commerce Committee in July 2022. It has not progressed further.
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 – Ohio University will train veterans to install broadband internet in southeast Ohio, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The program, slated to start this fall, is a partnership between Ohio University, the Virginia-based National Warrior Workforce, and Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville and will teach underemployed veterans and reservists to work in infrastructure positions installing fiber, 5G and clean energy, according to Kelley Dunne, CEO of AmeriCrew, which has operated as National Warrior Workforce.
The company provides industry approved training and job placement for veterans and transitioning service members for a career in 5G Wireless, fiber broadband, and clean energy infrastructure.
After the two-week training at Ohio University — with the option for students to take a longer, specialized training at the career center after that — and a certificate in fiber splicing, veterans will enter into a one-year apprenticeship.
While this will serve as a benefit to the veterans, it will also support the state as Dunne said. “Ohio, like many states, is going to have more infrastructure built in rural America in the next five years than it has in the last 50, and it would be a shame if we didn’t figure out how to leverage young men and women who served our country to give them an opportunity to serve in a different way, and also a way that serves their careers and missions,” Dunne said.
A one-week pilot program hosted at Ohio University in May had eight students enrolled, said Julio Aráuz, director of the McClure School of Emerging Communications Technologies at Ohio University.
Going forward, classes will be 10 to 12 students, and he expects the program will enroll 150 to 200 students per year.
Google tests A.I. tool to write news articles
Google is currently conducting tests with an artificial intelligence tool called Genesis, which has the potential to generate news articles.
It was presented to media outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, and News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal, as a “helpmate,” according to the New York Times on Thursday.
Google clarified in a statement that it is still in the early stages of exploring the tool, which aims to assist journalists by suggesting headline options or different writing styles. The company emphasized that the intention is not to replace journalists with this technology.
“These tools are not intended to replace the role journalists have in reporting, creating and factchecking their articles,” Google said. “Our goal is to give journalists the choice of using these emerging technologies in a way that enhances their work and productivity, just like we’re making assistive tools available for people in Gmail and in Google Docs.”
The news comes after a report last month by accounting firm KPMG estimated that 43 percent of the tasks performed by authors, writers and translators could be carried out by AI tools.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development reported last week that major economies were on the “cusp of an AI revolution” that could lead to job losses in skilled professions such as law, medicine and finance.
Tech giants join forces on ethernet consortium
A group of tech industry companies including Meta, Microsoft and Intel and France’s Atos have formed an ethernet consortium in a bid to support networks suited for artificial intelligence, Atos announced on Wednesday.
The Ultra Ethernet Consortium will build a complete ethernet-based communication stack architecture for high-performance networking, according to a statement by Atos.
The technical goals for the consortium are to develop specifications, APIs and source code to define protocols, application program interfaces and data structures for Ethernet communications, said the statement, adding the UEC will define software, storage, management and security constructs for different operating environments.
Ethernet is a technology for connecting devices in a wired local area network or wide area network. It enables devices to communicate with each other via a protocol, which is a set of rules or common network language.
According to the statement, UEC will capitalize on ethernet’s ubiquity and flexibility for handling a wide variety of workloads while being scalable and cost-effective.
“This isn’t about overhauling Ethernet,” said Dr. J Metz, Chair of the Ultra Ethernet Consortium. “It’s about tuning Ethernet to improve efficiency for workloads with specific performance requirements. We’re looking at every layer – from the physical all the way through the software layers – to find the best way to improve efficiency and performance at scale.”
WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 – The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission proposed Wednesday stricter guidelines for Big Tech mergers.
The guidelines are aimed to boost scrutiny of planned mergers by Big Tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google.
The new guidelines, currently in draft form, encapsulate the agencies’ push to keep pace with the digital age and a changing market. They detailed a revised approach to corporate mergers, updating how markets are defined and expanding what regulators can consider when they approve or block deals. The proposed rules apply to both vertical and horizontal mergers.
As per the FTC, a vertical merger refers to a transaction between two businesses operating in different stages of the supply chain within an industry. On the other hand, horizontal mergers involve companies that either compete directly or operate in similar segments of the market.
“As markets and commercial realities change, it is vital that we adapt our law enforcement tools to keep pace so that we can protect competition in a manner that reflects the intricacies of our modern economy,” Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said in a statement. “Simply put, competition today looks different than it did 50 — or even 15 — years ago.”
In a briefing on Tuesday, a senior FTC official said the agency heard from judges that they wanted more precision in the guidelines. As a result, the proposed guidelines will include citations to actual cases. The official emphasized the guidelines aren’t new law, but clarify existing case law.
The initial merger guidelines were issued in 1968, but have undergone updates over time. In 2021, the FTC withdrew the previous version of the vertical merger guidelines released in 2020, citing identified flaws as the reason for their withdrawal.
The proposal comes a week after an appeals court denied the FTC’s latest attempt to suspend the $69-billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which makes Xbox gaming consoles. Before that, in January, the agency lost a lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta over its acquisition of virtual reality company Within Unlimited.
Viasat broadband satellite malfunctions
Viasat’s recently launched ViaSat-3 Americas broadband communications satellite experienced a malfunction on July 12 that could affect its performance, according to a company statement.
“An unexpected event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite,” the company said in a statement “Viasat and its reflector provider are conducting a rigorous review of the development and deployment of the affected reflector to determine its impact and potential remedial measures.”
ViaSat-3 Americas launched from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on April 30 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Plans called for the spacecraft to reach its orbital location within three weeks.
“We’re disappointed by the recent developments,” added Viasat Chairman and CEO Mark Dankberg. “We’re working closely with the reflector’s manufacturer to try to resolve the issue. We sincerely appreciate their focused efforts and commitment.”
The company stated that it is working on refining contingency plans to mitigate the economic impact of the malfunction. Options being considered include redeploying satellites from the existing Viasat fleet to improve coverage and allocating new ViaSat-3 satellites to enhance bandwidth over the Americas.
Further updates on the status of ViaSat-3 Americas and any required contingency measures will be provided during an earnings call set for Aug. 9.
ViaSat-3 Americas is the first of three new ultra-high-capacity Ka-band satellites the company plans to place into geostationary orbit to vastly increase its available capacity and coverage. According to Viasat’s website, each is capable of providing 1 terabit per second of throughput capacity.
Following its acquisition of UK satellite operator Inmarsat, which closed on May 30, Viasat said it has 12 broadband Ka-band satellites in space, with eight additional Ka-band satellites under construction.
Broadband Forum and Fiber Broadband Association partner for improved fiber advancement
Broadband Forum and the Fiber Broadband Association signed an agreement in principle Wednesday to advance high-capacity, low latency fiber broadband capabilities.
The agreement will give the FBA the opportunity to contribute to current and future specification work and represent the needs of fiber broadband providers within the Broadband Forum community in the Americas.
It will also give the FBA’s Technology Committee leadership team increased insight of Broadband Forum’s work across all areas of fiber broadband service delivery from inside the building, across the fiber access network to the cloud, according to a statement.
The FBA is a national association focused solely on connecting every home, business, and community in North and Latin America with fiber broadband.
“We are pleased to sign an agreement in principle with the Fiber Broadband Association and we look forward to its members’ engagement and contributions,” said Ken Ko, Managing Director at Broadband Forum in a statement. “The largest operators have traditionally contributed the most to industry standards, but now, operators of all sizes have a level playing field.”
The Broadband Forum is a non-profit industry consortium dedicated to developing broadband network specifications.
“The Fiber Broadband Association represents the full fiber ecosystem with 51% of their members being Network Operators and the other half represent the supply side of the industry, with the fiber manufacturers, equipment vendors, engineering consultants and deployment specialists, so its value cannot be overstated.”
July 18, 2023 — The Joe Biden administration on Tuesday endorsed a proposal from the head of the Federal Communications Commission to create a cybersecurity certification and labeling program intended to set regulatory benchmarks for smart devices and protect customers from cyberattacks.
The program would involve the National Institute of Standards and Technology publishing security standards which might include strong default passwords, data protection, software updates and incident detection capabilities, according to the release.
The standards would be applied to a wide range of smart devices including phones, household appliances, and climate control systems. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel likened it to the Energy Star program.
“The Administration—including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency—would support the FCC in educating consumers to look for the new label when making purchasing decisions, and encouraging major U.S. retailers to prioritize labeled products when placing them on the shelf and online,” the administration said in a press release.
Manufacturers that fulfill established cybersecurity requirements would apply for a universal trademark and customers would be able to scan a QR code alongside the trademark to access and compare specific security information across different devices, the FCC said.
Once the proposal is adopted by a full vote of the FCC, it would be issued for public comment and is expected to go into force in 2024.
Several electronics manufacturers, retailers and trade associations have voiced support for the program, including Amazon, Best Buy, Consumer Reports, Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung Electronics, among others.
The proposal follows calls from several agency and federal officials for more government guidelines to address cybersecurity problems and safeguard consumers from cyberattacks.
Calls for more funding for rip-and-replace program
A group of bipartisan lawmakers Monday released a statement urging Congress to allocate more funding for the FCC’s rip-and-replace program, which seeks to compensate carriers to remove threatening Chinese equipment from their networks.
“The longer Congress waits to address the funding shortfall in this program, the more we jeopardize America’s national security by leaving our networks vulnerable to espionage by adversaries like China,” read the statement.
In April, several senators sponsored the Defend Our Network Acts to increase funding for the program. This followed a statement from Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, calling for more financing for the program in the Senate.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, and Frank Pallone, D-NJ, who co-signed the Monday statement along with Reps. Bob Latta, R-OH, and Doris Matsui, D-CA, introduced the Spectrum Auction Reauthorization Act of 2023 in May, which in the meantime would direct spectrum auction money to replenish the rip and replace program. It has passed the committee in May and is pending a full House vote.
In light of the funding shortage, FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel wrote to Congress in May signaling the agency had the right to extend the payment deadline by an additional six months beyond July.
AT&T stocks hit decade low
AT&T stocks dropped to $13.53 per share after closing on Monday, its lowest price in three decades, following a Wall Street Journal investigation exposing the use of toxic lead wires by telecommunication companies.
The Journal’s investigation published on July 9 revealed that telecom giants including AT&T and Verizon had not addressed the issue of over 2,000 lead-covered wires. According to the assessment, the pollution in certain locations has already reached dangerous levels, exceeding the legal standard and endangering the ecosystem and nearby residents.
The Journal put the blame on “the relics of the old Bell System,” a reference to the conglomerate of telecommunications firms that controlled the American market for more than a century until its breakup in 1983.
Shares of AT&T, Verizon, and Frontier Communications have all slided after the probe became public. AT&T dropped 13 percent since then, Verizon was down 7.5 percent on Monday, and Frontier Communications slipped 16 percent.
In response to the accusation, a spokesperson for US Telecom, an association representing telecom businesses across the country, said the companies “have been unable to confirm the information reported by the Wall Street Journal” due to lack of access to data and methodology leading to those conclusions.
“We have not seen, nor have regulators identified, evidence that legacy lead-sheathed telecom cables are a leading cause of lead exposure or the cause of a public health issue,” read the statement dated July 9.
Verizon and AT&T are scheduled to release their financial results next week, with Lumen and Frontier the week after.
