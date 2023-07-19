Spectrum
National Spectrum Strategy to be Complete by End of Year: NTIA Head
NTIA is conducting research on improving efficiency of available spectrum.
WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 – The head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday that the national spectrum plan is set to be complete by the end of the year.
The national spectrum strategy will represent a government-wide approach to maximizing the potential of the nation’s spectrum resources.
The national spectrum strategy is “a top priority,” said NTIA head Alan Davidson, adding that the agency is working closely with the Federal Communications Commission to develop the plan. “We received a lot of input from both within and outside the federal government.”
In March, the NTIA submitted a request for comment regarding the development and implementation of this strategy. It sought comment on the nation’s spectrum needs, how best to engage in long-term spectrum planning, and technology innovations that could better manage the nation’s spectrum resources.
Scott Harris, senior spectrum advisor at the NTIA, said that the plan focuses on four major pillars: improving long-range coordination between government agencies and the private sector, identifying 1500 megahertz of spectrum in the near term to find what repurposing is possible, leveraging technology to manage spectrum sharing, and developing the workforce.
The agency has commissioned subcommittees to research the plausibility of increasing the efficient use of spectrum by determining what improvements in the propagation model could improve accuracy, how radar and other systems can co-exist, and how risk-based analysis techniques can be used to optimize federal systems, among other solutions.
Subcommittees are in the process of conducting interviews with federal agencies, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations and industry leaders, including service providers, cable companies, equipment manufacturers and chip manufacturers. Reports will be submitted by the end of the year.
Located within the Department of Commerce, the NTIA is responsible with advising the president on telecommunications policy issues and managing the federal government’s use of spectrum. Working alongside the NTIA is the FCC, an independent agency that shuttles the commercial use of spectrum. The FCC’s spectrum auction authority expired earlier this year.
Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., is heading two bills, the Spectrum Relocation Enhancement Act and the Spectrum Coexistence Act that would make updates to the spectrum relocation fund that compensates federal agencies to clear spectrum for commercial use and would require the NTIA to conduct a review of federal receiver technology to support more intensive use of limited spectrum.
FCC Considering Rules to Share Terrestrial Spectrum with Satellite Service Providers
Satellite sharing on terrestrial spectrum is premature, said satellite and terrestrial providers.
WASHINGTON, July 14, 2023 – Commenters claim that the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed rules that would make it easier for satellite service providers to get access to already-licensed mobile wireless spectrum to help on-the-ground mobile wireless companies cover dead spots they can’t reach are “premature” and could be competitively harmful.
The FCC proposed rules in March to implement a framework through which satellite operators collaborating with terrestrial service providers could obtain authorization to operate space stations on certain licenses spectrum. The framework would facilitate satellite to smartphone supplemental coverage.
Satellite providers and terrestrial providers alike urged the FCC to take more precaution in implementing the rules.
“Supplemental coverage from space can expand access to emergency communications for consumers and first responders in addition to extending the reach of terrestrial networks,” said Alison Minea, vice president of regulatory Affairs at Dish in a statement with satellite providers EchoStar and Hughes Network Systems. “However, given the risk of harmful interference to existing adjacent bands and adjacent country and international services, the companies urge the FCC to take a cautious, incremental approach,” it continued.
Dish urged the FCC to take the necessary steps to ensure that sharing on the bands would not unduly increase risk to unacceptable interference that would create market confusion and delay adoption of the “important technology.” Failure to do so would allow other countries to take the lead in SCS capabilities, it stated.
Mobile provider Verizon highlighted several key principles to address before the marketplace can deliver on the promise of SCS. Implementation of SCS must hinge on a wireless provider’s decision to partner with a satellite operator and any SCS offering must protect terrestrial wireless operations from harmful interference, read its comments.
Verizon asked the FCC to first provide “clear and predicable guidelines to support case-by-case evaluation” to encourage the development of the SCS market while ensuring terrestrial service is not harmed. “It would be premature to adopt a new regulatory regime, and doing so could needlessly hamper the very services this proceeding seeks to advance,” read its comments.
It suggested that the FCC adopt a waiver-based approach that would place the burden on SCS applicants to demonstrate that their service will meet robust technical safeguards to protect mobile operators. This would promote competition and provide terrestrial operators with “ample flexibility” to utilize SCS in the way best suited for their network, added Michael Goggin, general attorney at AT&T in comments.
AT&T said that the FCC “should proceed cautiously and ensure that its deployment does not disrupt the thriving terrestrial mobile broadband networks that consumers rely on.”
“Connecting mobile devices to satellites may hold promise for the future, but the technology for SCS is still in its infancy,” it continued. It suggested that the FCC’s regulatory approach be guided by its goals to protect terrestrial licenses and networks, ensure SCS is inherently supplemental, and maintain long term competition and innovation.
The Rural Wireless Association urged the FCC to be more inclusive of wireless carriers in the definition of qualifying terrestrial providers. According to RWA, “only certain nationwide, statewide, or territory-wide license holders would be eligible to enter into leasing arrangements with satellite operators” according to currently proposed rules.
Spectrum sharing is a major topic of discussion within the FCC. Spectrum bands, frequencies that wireless signals travel over, are becoming increasingly sparse due to its finite nature. The FCC lost its authority to auction spectrum authority to the highest bidder earlier this year.
Commercial Access to Spectrum Necessary for National Security: Former NTIA Heads
‘If you take economic security out of the national security equation, you damage national security.’
WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 – National security depends on commercial access to spectrum, said former administrators for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration at a Federalist Society event Tuesday.
“Our future competitiveness with China, our innovation lead in all of these critical industries are, in a large extent, predicated upon the commercial industry having access to the resources that it needs,” said John Kneuer. “It has to be a collaborative voice; it has to be a compromise.”
Spectrum bands, frequencies that wireless signals travel over, provide “immeasurable benefits” to the economy for new broadband capabilities, he said. Not only is it essential to protect the security of the American economy, but commercial spectrum is also a key component to national security, he said, referring the Department of Defense’s reticence to part with its spectrum.
“If you take economic security out of the national security equation, you damage national security and vice versa,” Kneuer stated.
The balance between these goals is always there but the solutions to achieving it will always evolve, added another former administrator David Redl. It is becoming more challenging to get spectrum for commercial needs due to its finite nature, he said. We have to find new, efficient ways to find the pieces that are missing withing the spectrum puzzle, he added.
Kneuer suggested that allowing the commercial sector access to more spectrum is beneficial to this goal as it spurs innovation that is a byproduct of increased economic activity that can then spill back into the federal agencies for new capabilities they would not have had otherwise.
There are not just economic benefits, but also operational benefits like spectrum technology to increase security in battlefield communications, said Kneuer. Federal agencies can lose their focus on these long-term benefits in the day-to-day immediate needs, he said.
Located within the Department of Commerce, the NTIA is the executive branch that is responsible to advise the president on telecommunications policy issues and manage the Federal government’s use of spectrum. Its Office of Spectrum Management is “dedicated to protecting the vital federal government operations that use spectrum while also supporting the growth of commercial wireless.”
Working alongside the NTIA is the Federal Communications Commission, an independent agency under the authority of Congress that primarily represents commercial needs and held spectrum authority auctions until its authority expired earlier this year.
Spectrum authority auctions, in which the FCC will allocate authority to use spectrum bands to the highest bidder, are the heart of the federal government’s involvement in spectrum. The revenue from the auctions is the “lubricant” for the entire process, said Kneuer.
The money from auctions “dwarfs” the costs of relocation and retraining in federal agencies that have their access to spectrum stripped away, he said. He added that it is essential that the FCC gets its auction authority restored.
The NTIA is responsible for providing the FCC with the spectrum it auctions. The agency’s goal is to get the best use out of spectrum, said Redl. Sometimes, it is necessary to protect federal agency’s right to the spectrum, other times it is required to side with commercial users, he said.
FCC Votes Forward 42 GHz Spectrum Sharing Model Proposal to Broaden Use
Proposed rules will consider how the band might be made available through non-exclusive spectrum access models.
WASHINGTON, June 8, 2023 – The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously at its June open meeting to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking that explores how the 42 – 42.5 GHz spectrum band might be made available on a shared basis.
The FCC will consider how the band might be made available through one of several non-exclusive spectrum access models that would have the potential to maximize its use, particularly by smaller providers.
The 42 GHz band has 500 megahertz of greenfield airwaves with no federal or commercial incumbencies, which the FCC seeks to use with non-exclusive access models. This could entail using technology-based sensing to help operators mitigate interference by detecting and avoiding one another, non-exclusive licenses that leverage a database to facilitate co-existence, or site-based licensing.
“In the United States, we have already auctioned nearly five gigahertz of this spectrum for traditional exclusive use. I believe now it’s time for something new,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in her statements.
The notice further seeks comment on whether the approaches in the 42 GHz band could be used in other spectrum bands, like the lower 37 GHz band.
Comments regarding the action are due July 8.
“Our goal here is to come up with a new model to lower barriers, encourage competition and maximize the opportunities in millimeter wave spectrum,” said Rosenworcel, urging for more creativity in sharing models.
The FCC’s spectrum auction authority expired in March for the first time in its history.
The FCC also voted to issue proposed rules that would advance the transition to next generation 911, which supports new 911 capabilities including text, video and data sharing.
The ruling would require that originating wireline, interconnected voice over internet protocol, and internet-based telecommunications relay service providers format 911 calls to be compatible with NG911 in IP-based format.
For providers to implement these regulations, the ruling proposed a timeline of six months from the date it is adopted. Rosenworcel said this would “expedite and inform public safety efforts and dramatically improve emergency response.”
The commission also voted forward proposed rules that would enhance the accessibility of interoperable video conferencing services by requiring video conferencing platforms to comply with the accessibility requirements under the Communications Act. That includes improving speech-to-text captioning, text-to-speech capabilities, sign language interpreters, and other accessibility tools.
