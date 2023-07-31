Broadband Roundup
Space Launch Spectrum Proposal, Semiconductors for Defense, EchoStar Satellite Launched
FCC chairwoman pitches spectrum for space launch communications.
July 31, 2023 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel introduced new rules Friday that would ensure spectrum certainty for communications services used during commercial space launches.
Private companies need access to reliable and predictable wireless communications as they assume a vital role in the launch and operation of space satellites, scientific exploration, and transportation of astronauts, said Rosenworcel.
“The next-generation Space Age is already here,” she said. “We are seeing more commercial space activity at the agency than ever before, and our overall approach as the designated commercial spectrum regulator must reflect that reality.”
“These rules will ensure commercial space launches have the necessary spectrum resources for reliable communications no matter their mission,” she continued. “These updates will promote economic strength, safety, competitiveness, and innovation.”
The rules would adopt a new allocation in the 2025 to 2110 MHz band for space operations, expand the spectrum available for commercial space operations in the 2200 to 2290 MHz band to include the entire band, and adopt licensing and technical rules for space launch operations.
The rules would also amend the allocation for the 399 to 400 MHz band to permit the deployment of federal space stations. Further comment is requested to inform further actions.
“Today’s action is the latest initiative in the FCC’s Space Innovation agenda,” said Rosenworcel. “As the agency promotes Space Innovation, it also has taken action to advance space safety and responsibility, including by adopting new rules for deorbiting satellites to address orbital debris risks.”
Memo on semiconductor for defense
The commerce and defense departments signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday expanding collaboration to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor defense industrial base.
The agreement is said to increase information sharing between the agencies to facilitate coordination on the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce development. It will ensure that the department’s respective investments position the country to produce semiconductor chips essential to national security and defense programs, according to the announcement.
“The MOA is a crucial step forward in implementing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, a key part of President [Joe] Biden’s Investing in America agenda,” read the press release. “The MOA will advance this agenda to strengthen manufacturing and supply chains here at home, solidify America’s global leadership, and protect long-term national security.”
Assistant Secretary of Defense for industrial base policy, Laura Taylor-Kale, said that “this agreement is an important step forward in increasing the capacity and resiliency of our domestic semiconductor industrial base.”
“It is essential for DoD and DoC to consult one another to ensure we are making complementary investments that support a robust semiconductor industrial base. Both departments are working together to expand domestic semiconductor production capacity in a coordinated fashion,” she continued.
The agreement will align priorities and decision making that will enable a more synchronized approach to promoting a robust semiconductor supply chain, read the press release. It will include sharing information on the semiconductor needs of the defense industrial base, the investment priorities of the DOD and each military service, the existing and planned investments to sustain mature and legacy chip capabilities for current defense programs, and funding to support emerging technologies that are critical to future U.S. national security programs.
EchoStar Satellite launched
Hughes Network Systems, owned by satellite internet provider EchoStar, announced on Saturday that its ultra high-density satellite successfully launched.
The satellite, called JUPITER 3, was engineered to deliver gigabytes of connectivity to customers across North and South America, read the press release.
“JUPITER 3 is the highest capacity, highest performing satellite we’ve ever launched. As the leading provider and investor of satellite internet, we’re proud to herald the start of a new era of connectivity and serve more customers where cable and fiber cannot,” said Hamid Akhavan, CEO of EchoStar.
“This purpose-built satellite is engineered uniquely to meet our customers’ needs and target capacity where it’s needed most, such as the most rural regions of the Americas, so they can stay connected to the applications and services they depend on every day,” he continued.
In the next few weeks, the satellite will move to reach its destination where it will undergo extensive payload testing before entering serve and augmenting the company’s satellite fleet with more than 500 Gbps of additional capacity.
“Whether helping a student in Mexico expand her horizons with access to technology, connecting a farmer in Idaho with the tools to monitor his crops, or connecting a senior in Montana to her doctor via a telehealth appointment, JUPITER 3 will connect our customers to what matters most,” said Akhavan.
Broadband Roundup
Letter of Credit Coalition, FCC Proposes Higher Speed Threshold, Domestic Semiconductor Bill
The NTIA’s BEAD program requires grant recipients to provide a letter of credit.
July 27, 2023 – Since last Wednesday, some internet service providers, broadband associations, and digital equity advocates have been raising concerns about a requirement that applicants for federal broadband funding provide a letter of credit to receive money.
The coalition is warning that such a requirement for funding from the $42.5-billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will “shut out a huge number of ISPs.”
Some won’t even apply, they say.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s BEAD program requires grant recipients to provide a letter of credit for 25 percent of the award, with a 25 percent match requirement.
The coalition, including Connect Humanity, argues this requirement disproportionately favors well-funded providers, shutting out smaller ISPs and minority-owned businesses targeted by the program.
“Many of the small ISPs, minority and women-owned businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities that the program claims to be targeting have little hope of meeting these requirements,” said Connect Humanity in a statement.
“The result is a herculean thumb on the scales for the large, well-funded incumbent providers that have historically failed to serve all Americans, even when subsidized to do so. It locks out smaller, efficient, local ISPs that are typically faster, more affordable, and more willing to connect America’s least served communities — the kind of providers President Biden talked about,” it added.
The organization highlights that an ISP planning to construct a $10 million broadband network must secure over $2 million in collateral (including interest and fees) and provide matching funds to be eligible for a $7.5 million BEAD grant.
Other members of the coalition pushing back against the letter of credit mandate include small ISPs like Arkansas-based Aristotle Unified Communications; organizations like Broadband.Money; the Schools, Health, and Libraries Broadband Coalition; and the American Association for Public Broadband.
FCC chair proposes upping federal speed standard
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed Tuesday that the federal broadband speed standard be upgraded to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload.
The existing federal broadband access standard is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.
The proposal was part of a notice of inquiry that is an exercise that the FCC periodically performs as required by Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act.
“The needs of internet users long ago surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 speed metric, especially during a global health pandemic that moved so much of life online,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “The 25/3 metric isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline. That’s why we need to raise the standard for minimum broadband speeds now and while also aiming even higher for the future, because we need to set big goals if we want everyone everywhere to have a fair shot at 21st century success.”
All BEAD-funded broadband projects must reach a minimum of 100 Mbps download/20 Mbps upload with a latency of less than or equal to 100 milliseconds according to requirements set by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the $42.5b of BEAD funding.
Almost every cable and fiber provider should be able to exceed the 100Mbps download-speed threshold. But the asymmetric nature of cable connectivity may leave many cable operators that brag about their fast download speeds struggling to hit 20Mbps on their uploads according to journalist Rob Pegoraro.
House passes foreign investing bill for domestic semiconductor manufacturing
The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that will require the Commerce Department to coordinate with state-level economic development organizations to increase foreign direct investment in semiconductor-related manufacturing and production.
The Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act tasks Commerce’s SelectUSA business investment program to review various aspects related to investment from foreign countries into the American semiconductor industry.
SelectUSA will seek to identify the measures the federal government can adopt to support and encourage increased foreign direct investment in any segment of semiconductor-related production, according to the legislation.
SelectUSA will further review and analyze any existing barriers that may hinder such investments and propose strategies to enhance state-level efforts in attracting foreign direct investment in the semiconductor sector, the legislation adds.
The legislation introduced by Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, and Greg Pence, R-IN, would assist federal efforts to expand domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips.
“Thirty years ago, the United States manufactured nearly 40% of all semiconductors, but today we produce only 12%,” said Eshoo in a release. “This lack of domestic semiconductor manufacturing poses a significant risk to our economy and our national security. I’m proud the House passed my bipartisan legislation today, the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chains Act, which bolsters domestic semiconductor production and reduces reliance on foreign suppliers.
“This bill, along with the investments in the CHIPS and Science Act, will bring the U.S. back to be number one in the world in semiconductor manufacturing and maintain our leadership in technological innovation,” she added.
Broadband Roundup
Bountiful City’s Broadband Network, Lifeline Budget, Amazon Readies Kuiper Satellites
Bountiful City, Utah will continue work on a municipal broadband network after opposition.
July 25, 2023 – Bountiful City in Utah forges ahead with the construction of a municipal broadband network in partnership with internet infrastructure provider UTOPIA Fiber, beginning in August 2023, after a slight hiccup due to opposition from a local organization.
In late May, the city council voted unanimously in favor of the project called Bountiful Fiber to bring gigabit speeds to residents and businesses. The city will also issue $43 million in bonds to finance the project, with subscriber revenues expected to pay back the debt.
Bountiful City owns the infrastructure, but UTOPIA will build and operate the system, which is based on an open-access model where internet service providers share space and compete for customers over the same infrastructure lent by the municipality.
However, the plan was temporarily held back by a group called the Utah Taxpayers Associations, which financed a petition to halt the project until residents have a chance to vote for the issue on the city’s ballot this November.
In a press release on Friday, Bountiful Fiber announced the project would be back on track as the group failed to collect enough residents’ signatures to advance its opposition.
“Bountiful is a unique city,” said Mayor Kendalyn Harris. “Our residents started this process. They organized a ‘Fiber for Bountiful’ campaign that led to a thorough consideration of many options. We now look forward to offering a vital service to residents and businesses in an increasingly digital world.”
Gigi Sohn, executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband, applauded the city’s decision to go through with its fiber project in a Friday’s statement.
“The people of Bountiful City have spoken loud and clear: they want the city to work with UTOPIA Fiber to build a universal, affordable and robust broadband network for all of their residents, and they want that network now,” said Sohn, who wrote a July op-ed in the Salt Lake Tribune calling the UTA’s opposition to Bountiful Fiber an attack on broadband freedom of choice.
2024 Lifeline budget and updated minimum service requirements
The Federal Communications Commission announced Friday the 2024 budget of $2.8 billion for the Lifeline program and updated minimum service standards for Lifeline supported services.
The Lifeline program is established under the Universal Service Fund and provides low-income households with monthly discounts of up to $9.25 and $34.25 on their wireline or wireless services.
The 2016 Lifeline order mandated an annual increase in the baseline service standard requirement for each of the services under the program.
According to the notice, the minimum service standard for mobile broadband services will remain unchanged at 4.5 Gb of data per month until December 1, 2024, following a waiver issued by the Wireline Competition Bureau on July 7 to pause the annual increase for another year. The minimum standard for mobile phone service will continue to be at 1000 minutes per month. Minimum service standard for fixed broadband usage, however, would be 1280 Gb per month, beginning December 1, 2023.
The bureau also revealed a Lifeline budget of $2.78 billion for the calendar year 2024, an increase of almost $200 million over the last year’s budget.
Amazon pours $120M in new satellite facility in Florida
Amazon is investing $120 million in building a new satellite-processing facility at Kennedy Space Center, bringing the company one step closer to the launch of Project Kuiper, a network of low Earth Orbit satellites aimed to provide high-speed, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the globe.
Kuiper satellites will be sent from Amazon’s manufacturing facility in Kirkland, Washington, to the new site in Florida, where they will be integrated with rockets from Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance and readied for launch.
“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline,” said Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper Production Operations.
The construction is financed through the Space Florida’s Spaceport Improvement Program, a funding initiative to boost spaceport infrastructure. The company said in a press release on Friday that it planned to add up to 50 new positions to the local economy in the Space Coast area.
“Adding Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite payload processing facility to the region’s growing industrial capability in commercial space is a testament to the power of building a statewide ecosystem that supports companies across the entire aerospace supply chain,” said Frank DiBello, president and CEO of Space Florida.
The facility is Amazon’s most recent investment in the space and satellite industry. The company said it has obtained 77 heavy-lift launch vehicles to deploy its satellite constellation, most of which will be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Amazon’s venture joins a growing number of other companies, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and aircraft manufacturer Boeing to deploy satellite networks for broadband connectivity.
Broadband Roundup
National Data Privacy Plan, $4 Million for Tribal Broadband, Twitter Rebrands
$2 million will go toward broadband builds.
July 24, 2023 — The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Thursday that it has awarded almost $4 million to eight tribes as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.
Of the $4 million, $2 million will go toward broadband infrastructure deployment. The remaining funds will go toward planning, engineering and feasibility studies. Each tribe received a grant of $500,000 during this round of funding.
The grants bring the total program investments to more than $1.78 billion to 191 tribes across the United States. The money will be used to help tribes reduce monthly internet service costs, plan for future internet infrastructure investments, upgrade network equipment and purchase devices.
The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a nearly $3-billion grant program as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The NTIA will release a second notice of funding for an additional funding round in the next few weeks.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said of the award that “the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to bringing high-quality, affordable internet access to every Tribal Community. These investments will improve internet access across six states and give Tribes the connectivity they need to work, learn, and access health care.”
Twitter has rebranded as “X”
In a tweet on Sunday Elon Musk, owner of popular social media platform Twitter, announced that the company will be rebranded as “X.”
“Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” wrote Musk, referring to the iconic blue bird that represents the brand.
The company’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino added her support in a tweet, “X is here! Let’s do this.” The company recently announced that it would limit the number of direct messages for non-paying users and limit the tweets a user can read to 600 tweets per day on a tier system that limits tweets based on verification status and length of subscription.
The company announced in April that it is now called X Corp. Musk said he aspires to build what he calls “the everything app” that will support messaging, payments, delivery and ride sharing. The name comes from Musk’s financial services startup X.com, which was acquired by PayPal in 2000.
Meta’s new competing social media platform released in early July saw a high number of initial users, some touting it as the “potential end of Twitter.” The platform, called Threads, has seen a nearly 70 percent decline in daily active users since its peak on July 7. The company announced it had hit 100 million sign ups within a week after it launched.
Think tank urges national privacy framework preempting state laws
Think tank Free State Foundation urged Congress to establish a uniform national data privacy framework that preempts state laws in a Monday report.
Senior fellow Andrew Long of the FSF argued the “’patchwork’ of laws has become so complicated that interested observers can no longer agree even on the precise number of comprehensive data privacy statutes that have been passed.”
“Unless Congress acts, there is an increasing risk that the ‘patchwork’ of state laws, containing often conflicting varying requirements, may well result in so much consumer confusion that there will be less online engagement. This decreased consumer engagement will result in overall consumer welfare losses,” Long continued.
As states continue to adopt comprehensive data privacy statues, the “patchwork” evolves in terms of topics addressed and in scope, continued the report. According to Long, this increases burdens on businesses, particularly small business, by imposing new compliance obligations that vary from state to state and incurs costly analyses that legal counsel must engage in at the outset.
“Consumers deserve a single, consistent set of privacy rights that are easy to understand and apply nationwide, and the only way to realize that goal is through the passage of a federal comprehensive data privacy law,” Long concluded.
The American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which formulates a national data privacy framework with a set of consumer data privacy rights and appropriate enforcement mechanism, cleared the House Commerce Committee in July 2022. It has not progressed further.
Signup for Broadband Breakfast News
Broadband Breakfast Research Partner
Space Launch Spectrum Proposal, Semiconductors for Defense, EchoStar Satellite Launched
Congress Should Not Create AI-Specific Regulation, Say Techies
A Deep Dive into Allocations Under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
T-Mobile Earnings Call Highlights Growth Goals in Spectrum and Fiber
House Committee Passes Three Bills to Reauthorize NTIA and Research Trans-Atlantic Cable and AI
Senate Commerce Committee Passes Two Bills To Protect Children Online
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
Second Round of Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program to Provide $980M
Letter of Credit Coalition, FCC Proposes Higher Speed Threshold, Domestic Semiconductor Bill
Lawmakers and Industry Groups Urge Congress Action on Autonomous Vehicles
Former FCC Commissioners Disagree on Future of AI Regulation
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
Increase US Competitiveness with China Through AI and Spectrum, Experts Urge
Seven Tech Companies at White House Commit to Prevent AI Risks
Funding Affordable Connectivity Program, 5th Circuit Social Media Stay, OpenAI and FTC, Tribal Ready Hires NTIA Coordinator
AT&T Expects Fixed-Wireless, Itself To Be Competitive in BEAD Applications
Amazon Spars With AT&T and Verizon at FCC Over Project Kuiper Spectrum
Proposed Merger Guidelines, Viasat Satellite Trouble, Fiber Association Partnership
National Spectrum Strategy to be Complete by End of Year: NTIA Head
Jeff Miller: Fixed Wireless Access Provides Opportunity for Lower-Cost Broadband
Experts Disagree on Increased Requirements for FCC Broadband Nutrition Labels
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Future of ‘Rip and Replace’
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Remote Education and Online Learning
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Fiber Connect
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mountain Connect
UK’s Online Safety Bill Likely to Impact American User Experience
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
Virginia Set to Submit Initial Proposal for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 – Broadband Nutrition Labels: Have They Improved?
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
Analysts Reiterate Belief BEAD Will Connect All Locations in U.S.
Domestic Manufacturing and the CHIPS Race: Excerpts from Made in America Summit
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
Cybersecurity Standards, More Funding for Rip and Replace, AT&T Stocks Hit Decade Low
-
Environment2 weeks ago
AT&T to Halt Removal of Lead-Clad Cables in Lake Tahoe, Denies Contamination Claims in WSJ Report
-
Funding2 weeks ago
Vermont’s Unique Communications Union Districts Support BEAD Outlays
-
Community Broadband2 weeks ago
After BEAD Allocation, Gigi Sohn Advocates Municipal Broadband to Close Coverage Gaps
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Observers Reacting to the BEAD Funding Decisions
-
#broadbandlive3 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – The UK’s Online Safety Bill
-
#broadbandlive4 weeks ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 – How Did NTIA’s Allocation of BEAD Funding Compare?
-
FCC4 weeks ago
Fifth Circuit to Rehear Petition Challenging FCC Jurisdiction on Universal Service Fund